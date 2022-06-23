Blockchain
Branding Opportunities On The Lightning Network, A How-To Guide
Leveraging the Lightning Network for branding? Is that even possible? Voltage, a bitcoin infrastructure provider, makes a great case for it. Granted, their “Identity and brand on the Lightning Network” article is in itself a branding effort by the company. That doesn’t mean the information it contains is invalid, though. In fact, they probably hit the nail on the head with this one.
Related Reading | Lightning Speed: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
The company’s CEO, Graham Krizek, is the piece’s author. “One of the interesting things about the Lightning Network is that you as a node operator have a “billboard” (an alias) with which to advertise your node. The alias is a human-readable, and changeable value that people interacting with your node can see,” he says going straight to the point. The other factor here is time. Companies that start their branding efforts now will reap the most benefits in the future.
Let’s let Voltage explain what their thesis is about:
“The Lightning Network is still in the Innovator to Early Adopter phase of the Adoption S-Curve. Despite rapid growth, participants continue to have a unique opportunity to use minimal effort to capture a large potential upside in value. The creation of a node in under 2 minutes allows companies and individuals to have a stake in the Lightning Network and leverage this to build differentiating brands.”
The keywords here are “minimal effort” and “under 2 minutes,” but don’t let Voltage fool you. Spinning up a node might be an easy and low-cost branding endeavor. Your company will have to keep it up forever to earn the trust it’s looking for, though.
Branding Over Time And Space
The fact of the matter is this: if bitcoin becomes what it’s supposed to be, the companies that supported the network from the beginning will get a big branding boost.
“As a decentralized network with public accountability, the simple act of broadcasting your alias allows for a compounding effect of time on the value of trust. A strong brand relies on consistent and honest performance over time. Running a node permits you to build that brand and immediately illustrate dedication to customer security, customer privacy, Bitcoin, and a long time preference.”
All of this is nice and makes sense, but there’s something missing. The biggest alpha in the whole Voltage article is only slightly related to branding. It’s a sneaky piece of information that makes all the sense in the world.
“This brand display on the Lightning Network is a passive and effective means of showing support for Bitcoin. As the cryptocurrency space continues to grow more muddled and diverse, having a public statement in support of any one coin can become divisive. Running a node on the Lightning Network does not require any words to be spoken or any announcement to be made.”
Some companies can’t afford to be bitcoin-only, and that’s ok. However, if you want to avoid divisiveness, actions speak louder than words. Spin up that node and make a silent statement. The people in the know will hear your message loud and clear. That’s branding for you.
BTC price chart for 06/22/2022 on Eightcap | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Early Adopters Building Trust
As we told you, the other factor here is time. “Strong brands require the humbling reality that time in the public eye building trust is the key to success. Early adopters compound this value of time to dominate a market,” Voltage says. Spinning up a node is the easy part, to earn the trust to open channels with other nodes takes time and effort. As all branding does.
“Time-building trust within this network compounds through the availability of capital allocation. The Lightning Network rewards time and the building of trust by increasing the amount of traffic through the establishment of more channels. Rewards that leverage the network effect weigh the value of time heavily.”
In any case, one thing’s for sure, the time to act is now. For most companies, the Lightning Network is uncharted territory. It could become the primary way to send value over the bitcoin network, though. “The tremendous upside potential of building a strong brand in this uncongested space comes at the low expense of creating a node and capitalizing on time,” Voltage says.
Related Reading | Lightning Speed: Open-Source Bitcoin Banks’ Fee Structures For Inbound Liquidity
It might make sense for your brand to claim your terrain in the Lightning Network, in case it catches on.
Featured Image by Keila Hötzel on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
The Worst Bitcoin Bear Markets Ever
Bitcoin is now officially in another bear market after the crash that rocked the market last week. After falling more than 70% from its all-time high, investors across the space had started to retreat from the digital asset due to this new price trend. However, trends like these are not new for bitcoin. Although the present market may seem worse than previous ones due to it still ongoing, there have been some brutal bear markets in the past.
A Blast From The Past
It can often be helpful to take a look at the previous market cycles for bitcoin to see that this is nothing out of the ordinary. Yes, the bull and bear trends of this market have deviated from what has been recorded in history but it still remains very similar to what has been recorded in the past.
For bitcoin, the alternation between bear and bull markets has always been part of the experience. It has been through several of these boom-bust cycles in its 13 years in existence and it is not expected to change anytime soon.
Related Reading | Over $250 Million In Liquidations As Bitcoin Recovers Above $20,000
Bitcoin has so far lost about 73% from its most recent cycle peak but it is not the first time that something like this is happening. Looking back to the November 2013 market shows that bitcoin had actually continued to decline until it finally ended its 407-day losing streak with a bottom at 85% of its all-time high value. This had marked the end of that stretched-out bull market.
For those in the market, the 2017 bull-bear cycle is fresher in their minds compared to 2013. However, like in 2013, the drawdown was just as brutal, although lasting a shorter time. What had lasted for approximately a year had ended with poor performance of an 84% bottom.
BTC bear markets are always brutal | Source: Arcane Research
Since the digital asset continues to maintain this trend closely, it is expected that the drawdown will continue. Going by the previous two examples, one can easily draw a conclusion that a historical movement will see bitcoin bottom out in the mid -80s. Thus, the bottom is most likely not in and the market is likely to see BTC at $11,000 before the expected market bottom in late 2022.
Will Bitcoin Follow?
While looking at previous movements can help point a direction where the price of bitcoin might end up, there are always new information and events that can heavily impact it. For one, the macroeconomic atmosphere has been a big player in the movement of the digital asset in recent terms. As fears around inflation, fed rate hikes, and less liquidity circle the market, bitcoin had been directly impacted by this.
BTC enters bear market | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This has led to a more intertwined market when it comes to bitcoin and the broader financial markets. As the cryptocurrency space grows larger, it is experiencing greater implications from the Fed decisions, stock market performance, U.S. elections, and crypto regulations that have been ramping up.
Related Reading | Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Launch Date Set, Time To Buy The News?
Nevertheless, the long-term play for bitcoin remains the best bet. As emotions run high, bitcoin veterans take to accumulating and hibernating while waiting for winter to pass. If history is anything to point to, by the next bull market, the price of bitcoin could reach as high as $200,000.
Featured image from Forbes, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bitcoin Rejected At $21K, Why A Retest Of The Lows Could Be Positive
Bitcoin seems on the verge of re-testing previous support levels. The number one cryptocurrency has been experiencing a persistent downside which took it to a multi-year low of around $17,000.
Related Reading | Two Months Of Extreme Fear Leaves Crypto In Panic, Bitcoin At $20K
Bitcoin has been trying to reclaim previously lost territory, but the selling pressure continues driven by negative news around the crypto space and the shift in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $20,000 with a 10% loss in the past week.
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes BTC’s Price remains in a good position after it was rejected at $21,000. If the cryptocurrency manages to hold above $20,000, there is potentially more fuel for bullish continuation. Via Twitter, the analyst said:
Sweep of the lows and holding. As long as $20k holds, it should be fine for a sweep of the previous high at $21K and then a higher high at $23K and potentially $24K are doable. Longs still open.
Data provided by Material Indicators (MI) records some support for Bitcoin below $20,000. This suggests the cryptocurrency could drop below its current levels.
However, there are around $30 million in bids and orders for Bitcoin around $19,000. This area should operate as critical support in case of further downside.
If those levels fail, there are still $40 million in bids orders between $17,800 and $18,000 which could provide an extra layer of support. The order book looks thin below these levels
Above current price levels, there are over $20 million in asks orders around $21,000 alone. This level will continue to be a major resistance area and an obstacle for BTC’s price as it consolidates around the area.
The analyst at Material Indicators shared the following on the hurdles standing between BTC and future appreciation:
This is why we wait for confirmations. Despite the sentiment and the #TradFi gains yesterday, the rally lost momentum before it could test the 200 WMA. Now Fire Charts shows ~$60M in ask liquidity stacked between here and the 200 WMA range.
When Will Bitcoin Hit A Price Bottom?
In that sense, analysts from MI emphasized that it is impossible to know with certainty when BTC will bottom. However, there are certain clues that could help investors to identify a decline in the bearish trend.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Miner Liquidations Threaten Bitcoin’s Recovery
For example, BTC’s price usually bottoms and then goes into a long period of consolidation. The analyst stated via Twitter without ruling out another leg down:
the market is overdue for a rally, and the fact that moves to or below the 200 WMA have historically led to Bull Markets, we can’t validate that until price reclaims the key moving averages, starting with the 200 Weekly MA.
Blockchain
Two Months Of Extreme Fear Leaves Crypto In Panic, Bitcoin At $20K
Data shows the crypto market has been observing extreme fear for two months now, leaving investors in panic as Bitcoin has crashed to $20k.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Is Still Pointing To “Extreme Fear”
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market has now been facing extreme fear for two months now, the longest streak in history.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values greater than fifty imply that investors are greedy at the moment, while those below the threshold signify a fearful market.
Edge values of above 75 and below 25 mean holder sentiments of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the value of the indicator has been very low recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 24, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has a value of 9 right now, suggesting that the market is extremely fearful.
Such low sentiment values have now persisted for two months now, making this the longest extreme fear run the market has ever seen.
Related Reading | Crypto Market Crashes Further: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Value Slumps
These indicator values have stayed while the entire crypto sector has gone through a crash and a large part of the investors have gone into the red.
Historically, streaks with extreme fear have been when coins like Bitcoin have tended to form bottoms (and similarly, tops have occurred during extreme greed).
Because of this, some analysts believe an extremely fearful market can provide fresh buying opportunities for cryptos.
Related Reading | Bitcoin “Diamond Hands” Start To Break As 1yr+ Supply Ramps Up Selling
The trading technique that follows this idea is called “contrarian investing.” This famous quote from Warren Buffet encapsulates the philosophy: “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
If the historical trend is anything to go by, the current long run of extreme fear may be when Bitcoin and other coins observe bottoms. And if so, now may be when a contrarian investor will believe to be an ideal buying point.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, BTC’s price floats around $20.4k, down 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin seems to have dropped down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Thought Catalog on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Branding Opportunities On The Lightning Network, A How-To Guide
America’s Worst Compensation Claims
Mold, Relative Humidity, The Dew Point, And Your Home
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Decades later, ‘Torso Killer’ charged in killing at NY mall
Mike Preston: On saddest day in Ravens history, remember what Tony Siragusa brought to Baltimore | COMMENTARY
How to Close the Best Deal When Buying College Textbooks
Aaron Boone, Yankees ready to welcome Astros for ‘intense’ series in the Bronx
Former staffer alleges racial discrimination at Minnesota’s police licensing board
Network Cabling – Helpful In Transferring Data And Information
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary