Finance
Callus Removal From Feet: Myths and Facts
Calluses under the feet are common sources of pain and frustration There is often a misconception about these can be treated, as many people assume they can simply be cut out. This article will discuss what actually can be done to provide treatment, and dispel some of the myths surrounding their treatment.
Calluses on the bottom of the foot are from a natural process that is designed to protect the foot skin from excessive pressure. This excessive pressure can come from several sources. Externally, pressure can come from simply walking or standing on the ground, whether one is in shoes or not. The shoe itself can even be a source of external pressure, although this is usually seen resulting in corns on the top of the toes (which is the same type of condition as a callus). Internally, pressure can come from the bones that lie beneath the skin. If the bones are abnormally prominent due to a foot structure abnormality (like a bunion or flat feet), or if the skin and padding below the bone is abnormally thin, then pressure will increase on the overlying skin. The skin is usually irritated by both internal and external sources of pressure at the same time, where external pressure from walking combined with internal pressure from prominent bones or thin skin create a reaction in the skin tissue. This reaction causes the skin to form a thickening of the outer layer of keratin-based cells, which squish together to form multiple layers.
Over time, a callus (also called a hyperkeratosis) develops as the skin becomes excessively thick at the spot of pressure. This callus, if thick enough, can be painful as the original normal skin layer on the bottom of the callus is harmed by the pressure of the layer that covers it. What once was a simple protective measure by the skin can turn into a source of pain and damage for the skin if growth progresses far enough. Sometimes, the callus grows inward towards the base layer of the skin, leading to the formation of a thick, hard core that tunnels inward (but does not break the skin). This is also called an intractable plantar keratosis, and is often mistaken for a wart. Finally, sweat and other skin glands can fill with keratin material, forming a small pinpoint callus called a porokeratosis. This type of callus does not need to have a prominent bone underneath it for it to form, and is usually not painful.
Callus treatment is often misunderstood, and in reality can be somewhat complicated. The most common form of treatment is simple shaving of the callus by oneself, a pedicurist, or a podiatrist. The act of thinning the hard skin will make it more comfortable to walk on, and will reduce pain. However, the cause of the callus still will exist, and the callus will eventually return in a month or two. This causes great confusion for some people, who simply associate a callus with a temporary skin growth, and not something directly tied to their foot structure and activity. The use of special shoe padding or foot supports to reduce the pressure on the bottom of the foot can help to limit the growth of a callus, when used in combination with callus shaving and properly fitting shoes. Unfortunately, these will not eliminate the callus permanently, and will only serve to help reduce the overall thickness of the callus when it regrows. Even prescription shoe inserts (orthotics) will not permanently reduce calluses, although they do de-weight the callused area better than store-bought inserts by being custom made to a mold of the foot.
It should be noted that diabetics should never attempt to manage their calluses on their own. Due to poor sensation from diabetes, diabetics trimming their own calluses or having an unskilled family member try this at home could lead to a wound and an infection from an accidental cutting into normal skin.
Some people assume a callus can be burned off, like a wart or other skin growth. The use of chemicals, lasers, cold treatment, and electricity to destroy skin growths is very common, and often effective for other types of skin disorders. Unfortunately, these techniques do not work as well on callus tissue, because the growth of the callus is continuous, and not based on the simple presence of abnormal skin cells that can be removed. Callus tissue is normal tissue, and any destructive procedure against this tissue will only temporarily be successful until skin growth begins anew, and the callus reforms. The only exception to this is a porokeratosis, which can be removed if the underlying gland and gland duct is destroyed.
Surgical treatment is the next level of callus care. This is another area where there is great confusion, and treatment myths abound. In short, calluses cannot be cut out or otherwise surgically removed, with the expectation that the callus will not return. The new skin that grows following the surgery will continue to form a callus, and when combined with a surgical scar may be even more painful than the original callus. The only exception once again is the porokeratosis, which can be successfully removed with surgery. The only way to permanently get rid of a callus is to get rid of the underlying bone prominence, and to ensure shoes fit properly and are properly padded to account for any skin and tissue thinning over these bones. There are a multitude of bones in the foot that can cause enough of a prominence to irritate the skin, and as many ways to resolve the pressure through bone surgery. Procedures can include lifting of bones that steep too far towards the bottom of the foot, removal of extra bones that naturally form during development (very common), shaving or removal of bone spurs or loose bone fragments, or even full removal of the part of the bone causing the pressure. Procedures to correct the overall deformity causing the pressure, such as a bunion, or arch abnormality, may be needed. Healing times will vary, and is dependent on whether the bone was simply shaved or extracted, or whether the bone position was moved. These procedures are generally successful in eliminating callus formation if done properly, although there is a risk for the pressure point of the foot to simply move over to the next bone. Orthotics are often used following surgery to prevent this from occurring.
As one can see, callus care is not simply about shaving or cutting out the hard tissue. In reality, this myth does not work out well, and bone surgery is necessary to keep callus care from becoming an exercise in regular skin maintenance through regular shaving and shoe inserts. This may provide complete relief for some. For others, surgery is needed to break the ongoing pain cycle.
Finance
Brand Planning Models – Kevin Lane Keller
There are many reasons why Kevin Lane Keller is widely regarded as one of the most notable strategic brand planning and marketing thought leaders in the world today. His resume is impressive. He is currently a Professor of Marketing at the prestigious Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in the USA, but as a consultant he boasts big-name clients such as Unilever, Disney, American Express, Proctor and Gamble, Levi-Strauss and Starbucks.
Kevin Lane Keller’s proven track record, as well as an impressive list of credentials has lent authority to his marketing models – many of which are taught in MBA courses around the world.
In addition to all of this Kevin Lane Keller has written a number of books including well-known titles such as Marketing Management and Best Practice Cases in Branding. His most notable work is perhaps Strategic Brand Management (1998 & 2002, Prentice Hall), which is standard reading for marketing students on the topic of brand management. Other published work includes Marketing Management which he co-authored with Philip Kotler who was listed in 2008 by the Wall Street Journal as the sixth most influential person on business thinking.
Through this collaboration Kotler and Keller form the gold standard in marketing management. The latest edition of Marketing Management (published in 2009) reflects the latest changes in marketing theory and practice. The topics covered in the book include brand equity, customer value analysis, data-base marketing, supply chain management, segmentation, targeting, positioning as well as newer disciplines such as e-commerce, hybrid channels and integrated marketing communications.
To be a marketing thought leader you must come up with a seminal piece of thinking that changes the way people think. Kevin Lane Keller’s models for managing brands are used all over the world and taught on many MBA programmes.
Great brands do not just come about by accident. They are as the result of careful and creative planning. For a brand to succeed, creative brand strategies need to be developed. In an eBook entitled Brand Planning, Kevin Lane Keller proposes three tools, or models, to assist in brand planning.
These are complementary models that build on each other in terms of size and scope. Much like Russian dolls, the first model is a component of the second, and the second is a component of the third.
The three models as described by Keller can be summarised as firstly the brand positioning model. This model describes how to establish competitive advantage in the minds of customers in the market place. The second model is a brand resonance model which describes how to create intense and loyal relationships with customers. The third and final model is the brand value chain model that describes how to trace the value creation process in order to better understand the financial impact of marketing costs and investments.
When these three models are combined, they provide crucial micro and macro perspectives that are required for brand building. This enables marketers to create brand strategies that maximise profits and long-term brand equity, while being able to track their progress as they implement these strategies.
Keller’s extensive research into the understanding of consumer behaviour has improved the way many companies apply their marketing strategies and the way they build, measure and manage brand equity. This helps brands improve the design, implementation and evaluation of integrated marketing programs.
Finance
Cell Phone Towers, NIMBY?
The current economic downturn of 2009 has carriers actively developing cell phone towers knowing that real estate is down and that financially strapped property owners may be willing to sign a fast lease. The NIMBY (not in my backyard) crowd that has been so opposed to cell towers is now willing to have that monopole built on their property in many cases.
However, let the buyer beware or rather in this case let the lessor beware. Carriers have ways of sneaking in language into their cellular phone tower leases that can directly impact the profitability of your cell site.
Here are some basic tips on what to do when dealing with wireless carriers:
o If approached by a cellular phone carrier looking to build a tower make sure you seek out professional wireless industry advice. Even a good real estate attorney might miss something in the agreement. Slight changes in wording can affect protection against tax assessments, subletting rights, and rental fees.
o If your tower company or carrier is trying to renegotiate terms with you because your cell tower lease is expiring after 15 or 20 years, they usually want to get you to sign quickly. Don’t budge. Chances are if you signed up for a cell tower in the early 1990’s, you agreed to language that seriously reduced your earnings potential on the site and you’re ready to cash in. Still, have an industry expert review and or negotiate the terms of your cell site lease.
o Also, there are a lot of wireless parasites who work on commission and try to squeeze landlords out of thousands of dollars a year on their cellular lease payments by giving them confusing and often times false information. If you’ve been approached by a cell tower rent reduction firm, tell them to stop harassing you. Mention the FCC or your local Attorney General and they will move onto the next cell phone tower site and they’ll most likely never darken your doorstep again.
Perhaps the funniest thing about the cellular phone tower NIMBY crowd, is that most of them have cell phones or blackberries, which occasionally ring during zoning board hearings. Property owners, it is imperative that before you enter into any lease with a company proposing cell phone towers that you read the fine print in their lease agreement.
Finance
Focusing on the Full MBA Experience
Despite all of the attention paid to extracurriculars during the MBA application process, it seems some b-school hopefuls don’t fully realize how vital it is to continue being involved once they settle in on campus.
According to the 2013 Prospective Student Data Survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, the nonprofit behind the GMAT graduate school admission exam, prospective students at both ends of the age spectrum expressed differing levels of interest in participating in clubs. Forty-eight percent of those younger than 24 and 23 percent of those 31 years old and older planned to become involved in student groups once on campus.
While it’s true that part-time students tend to sacrifice participation in MBA clubs and extracurricular activities, anyone gearing up for a traditional, two-year MBA program needs to know this: if you don’t get involved with some activity outside of the classroom, you will not reap the full benefit of the MBA experience.
There is a multitude of ways to get involved, and you will learn as much from these activities as you will from your studies. Your grades really don’t count that much.
Even if your school has a disclosed grading system, after you graduate, no one is going to ask for your GPA. So go to class to learn, but don’t study so much that you miss out on the rest of the experience.
Whether the focus is social enterprise, entrepreneurship, real estate or rugby, there’s a club for every interest under the sun and something for absolutely everyone at b-school. These clubs will not only to build up your network, but help you create a sense of camaraderie with your fellow students. This is essential for getting the most out of your MBA, and I encourage anyone applying to also check out the student clubs offered by your target programs.
You might be contemplating a different career path after graduation, in which case the professional interest clubs provide an excellent opportunity to explore new career options and gain deeper knowledge in a specific area.
Perhaps you’d like to become involved with an activity that provides a diversion from academic life, or nurture a hobby or interest that had languished during your 80-hour work weeks, pre-MBA. Or how about a student organization that is both professional and social, offering the best of both worlds? The options are nearly endless.
There are only so many hours in the week, however, so do watch out for the phenomenon known as FOMO – fear of missing out – which may lead you to overextend yourself simply because there are so many amazing things happening all the time at b-school.
Julianne Harty, who has just graduated from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and chronicled her MBA experience on her blog “Sleeping Between Spreadsheets,” says she chose both social and professional clubs for the first year but was restrained by both time and her budget as each club has membership dues.
“Be aware that while you may join a lot of clubs, you may only be active in a couple of them,” says Harty. “Join only the ones you’re interested in and will derive value from – the professional club that’s related to your career is a good one, but also look out for social clubs with common interests so that you can develop relationships with people and bond over something that isn’t b-school.”
The writer behind the MBA blog “The Brain Dump,” who goes by Cheetarah, wrote about how she encountered FOMO this past year at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She writes that joining student groups is practically mandatory. “If you’re going to search for summer internships and full-time employment the student groups are often the first line of recruiting. Many events are members only. If I want to interact with my target companies I need join the clubs.”
Student clubs can also offer an excellent opportunity to hone your leadership skills. In a recent post on the Duke University Fuqua School of Business student blog, Sarah Feagles shares what lead to her desire to make Fuqua a better place by committing her time and abilities to organizations that she’s passionate about.
“It’s easy to fall into the trap of just going through the motions as an MBA student and making it a very ‘transactional’ period in our lives,” she writes. But now that she co-chairs Fuqua’s Leading Women Organization and is training to become a COLE Leadership Fellow, Feagles has a new perspective on the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to her.
Aside from the knowledge you acquire academically, the network you cultivate in business school is the most valuable asset you’ll come away with. The best thing about participating on campus, says Harty, is just being able to be with your classmates in a non-academic setting.
“Being able to bond over a beer, a game of poker, the latest case study you worked on, diffuses a little the stress of the program. These extracurriculars are where you find your friends in the program,” she says.
Callus Removal From Feet: Myths and Facts
ApeCoin Shed $2.5 Billion From Its Market Cap In May
Brand Planning Models – Kevin Lane Keller
FTX Added New Trading Pairs For AVAX, MATIC & TRX
Cell Phone Towers, NIMBY?
Are Small Cap Crypto Assets Rebounding A Sign Risk Appetite Returning?
Focusing on the Full MBA Experience
Phishing Websites Hit $128M Jackpot in Indian Market
College Consultants of Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston For College Consulting
Alameda Ventures Bails Out Voyager With $200M & 15K BTC
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop