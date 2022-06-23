News
Carlos Carrasco exits with back tightness as Mets get swept by Astros
HOUSTON — The last thing the Mets needed was another injury to a starting pitcher.
Carlos Carrasco exited his start with lower back tightness in the third inning of the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
Carrasco gave up five earned runs on four hits, including three home runs, and struck out two over 2.1 innings and 53 pitches in his 14th start of the season Wednesday. Credit to Mets relievers Yoan Lopez, Tommy Hunter, Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz who combined to pitch 5.2 scoreless innings after Carrasco’s early exit and kept the Amazin’s within striking distance.
But the Mets (45-26) fell short after multiple chances for a comeback and were swept by the Astros in the two-game set. They have lost eight straight games at Minute Maid Park dating back to 2011.
The Amazin’s best shot to regain control was in the sixth inning, when the lineup scratched a couple of runs across the board via Starling Marte’s RBI double and Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly. But Eduardo Escobar and Dominic Smith left the bases loaded by popping out and striking out, respectively, to end the Mets’ threat. Escobar is batting .162 (6-for-37) with two outs and runners in scoring position this season.
Carrasco was sidelined with a hamstring strain for the first half of last season, then he underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow in the offseason. Carrasco entered the 2022 season finally healthy, with more confidence in his offspeed pitches and the results to show for it. His 8-2 record and 3.96 ERA entering Wednesday was the kind of production from the back-end of the rotation that the Mets could live with.
But now four Mets starters are dealing with injuries.
Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) and Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) are all on the injured list.
Of that trio, Scherzer is closest to returning to the rotation following his 65-pitch rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday. DeGrom threw a live batting practice Tuesday for the first time since his shoulder injury. Megill is shut down from throwing for four weeks and will not return before the second half of the season. David Peterson is already a part of the starting five, filling in for the injured aces.
Prior to Carrasco’s early exit, the Mets were considering activating Scherzer after just one rehab start so that he could take the hill on Sunday against the Marlins. His need to step into the starting five is only greater after Carrasco’s lower back tightness. But it may be unwise of the Mets to rush Scherzer back while he’s dealing with a tricky oblique injury. At the same time, if anyone knows his body well it’s the 37-year-old Scherzer.
The Mets will lean on Scherzer as they navigate whether to bring him back, particularly because they lack starting pitching depth beyond Trevor Williams, who is better suited in the bullpen.
Either way, Mets GM Billy Eppler and his top lieutenants will have to figure out a solution for the Mets rotation, and fast. MLB’s trade deadline isn’t until Aug. 2 this season, but it’s becoming apparent the Mets will be in the market for a quality starting pitcher, with a billionaire owner who is ready to spend.
Expanding in Twin Cities, Coulee Bank’s new Grand Avenue drive-through offers reptile zoo Friday
It’s not everyday that a Wisconsin-based bank angling for a bigger presence in the Twin Cities celebrates the opening of its new Grand Avenue drive-through in St. Paul with a reptile petting zoo.
Coulee Bank, which held a ribbon-cutting for its larger new St. Paul location at 733 Grand Ave. on Tuesday, will keep the party going this week with customer appreciation events, including free paper shredding from Shred Right from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, the bank will host a free cook-out with ice cream from Grand Ole Creamery and a visit from the RAD Reptile and Amphibian Zoo.
“It’s a Wisconsin bank that is expanding in the Twin Cities metro,” said St. Paul City Council Member Jane Prince, who joined the bank board in February 2020. “They’ve been on Grand Avenue several years, and half of the bank’s 14 shareholders are in the St. Paul area.”
The new location — which sits across the street from their previous location — spans 6,500 square feet and includes a drive-through. The bank, which has been providing financial products and services for businesses and personal banking customers since 1961, has seven branches in the Twin Cities, Rochester and La Crosse, Wis., where it is headquartered.
The bank has also opened a new location in Minnetonka.
Mall of America provides vaccination clinic for children 6 months up to 5 years of age
Michelle Hicks, of St. Paul, pushed her double stroller up to the entrance of the Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday, making sure she wasn’t late for her 2 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. appointments. In the stroller were Ann and Michael, 23-month-old twins who have only known life during the pandemic.
Wearing face shields, they looked around curiously as they went through the clinic, noticing the colorful balloons pinned up against the walls. The song “Let It Go” from the movie Frozen is playing in the background, but it doesn’t do much to drown out the occasional crying of a recently vaccinated child.
Ann and Matthew were two of the up to 250 children who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the MOA site Wednesday. Children six months to five years old are now authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccination after a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site is now open for this age group. The MOA site has 250 appointments available per day, and all of them are booked for this week. Many parents are struggling to get their children vaccinated as quickly as possible.
‘ANXIOUS TO GET THEM PROTECTED’
As vaccinations first began to roll out in 2021, most people were able to go about their daily lives to some extent. But that has not been the case for Hicks and her family.
“I have been waiting anxiously to get them protected,” Hicks said.
When Michelle Hicks wanted to get her twins vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, she at first had trouble booking an appointment. After unsuccessfully trying to go through her home clinic, Hicks heard about the MOA site and instantly was online. All the appointments were booked, but after refreshing her browser many times, a few spots opened up.
Hicks and her husband both work in the office full-time, and unvaccinated children have made this harder. Ann and Matthew’s daycare has been closed down twice due to COVID-19 and they always seem to be doing “endless” testing.
“Hopefully this will end a lot of that,” Hicks said.
GETTING AN APPOINTMENT
Anna Wagner Schliep, of St. Paul, said she had similar struggles getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for her 14 month son LeRoy. After not finding answers to her questions through her pediatrician, Schliep managed to book an appointment through a vaccination site in Brooklyn Center managed by Hennepin county.
After LeRoy received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, Schliep felt both relieved and frustrated. Relieved that he can now be more protected against the virus and frustrated that it took so long.
“This whole time he hasn’t had the level of protection that we’ve had,” Schliep said.
After LeRoy is fully vaccinated, Schliep is hoping to take him to the State Fair.
“We live very close to there, so we were very excited to go there last year,” Schliep said. “But we didn’t feel comfortable doing that.”
Now she can.
DEMAND HIGH
Initial demand for vaccines in this age group was expected to be high, and it has been.
While the MOA site is one option for parents, Minnesota’s provider network – primarily large medical systems, pediatricians, local clinics and pharmacies – will administer most COVID-19 vaccines to children between 6 months and 5 years old. Vaccine shipments are expected to arrive at Minnesota providers in waves over the next week.
“Parents now have the choice to vaccinate our youngest children against COVID-19 with a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Nathan Chomilo, pediatrician at Park Nicollet and adjunct assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said in a written statement from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Parents can now book appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at the Mall of America site online by going to: my.primary.health/r/vaxmn.
The Mall of America vaccination site is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required at the MOA site, although some other clinics allow walk-ins.
Providers can be found using the Find Vaccine Locations map, which will be updated as vaccines arrive in Minnesota. Parents can also visit mn.gov/vaxforkids for more information. Initially, appointments may be limited.
Hundreds celebrate, mourn late Gophers running back Marion Barber III
Dom Barber was the final scheduled speaker at the celebration of life for his older brother and former Gophers running back Marion Barber III at Huntington Bank Stadium on Wednesday.
Speaking from the 50-yard line, Dom thanked the abundance of well-wishers, including approximately 400 attendees at the U’s stadium on a sunny and breezy Wednesday. He introduced younger brother Thomas, who stood quietly to his left, as his “sidekick.”
Dom would come to rely on Thomas for emotional support during a 10-minute eulogy about the influence Marion III had, and will continue to have, after he passed away June 1 in Texas at age 38.
Dom’s speech was proceeded by former Gophers coach Glen Mason, and former U teammates Thomas Tapeh and Laurence Maroney. All shared the love and respect they had for a selfless, humble, fun-loving and hard-working young man.
“Here’s the thing, many know you (Marion) as that, but I know you as my big brother,” Dom said choking up and physically supported by his brother Thomas. “I remember, as a kid, you would always let me tag along.”
Now a father to three young children, Dom continued: “I think the hardest part for me is my kids won’t have uncle Marion.”
Dom cried, and again Thomas reached out.
“That’s OK. I know that’s what’s hardest for you, too,” Dom continued. “But I will teach my kids your spirit, your ways. They will know who uncle Marion was and what he was about: Gentle-hearted and loving in God. Your spirit will always be with them, with us.”
The Barber family laid Marion III to rest in a burial Wednesday morning. They waited until after Thomas’ wedding on June 10, which would have doubled as Marion III’s 39th birthday.
“We must love up the bride and groom,” father Marion Jr. texted the Pioneer Press in the days after his eldest boy passed away. Marion Jr., and his wife, Karen, did the same to Marion III on Wednesday. With introductory music from Gary Hines and the Sounds of Blackness, they stood and encouraged everyone else to get on their feet and clap along.
After prayers, scripture and obituary readings, a segment of the scheduled 90-minute service was set aside for remarks from friends and family. There were famous teammates such as Terrell Owens, a teammate of Barber on the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-2000s, and lesser known ones such as Otis Smallwood, Barber’s backfield mate at Wayzata High School though 2001.
So many speakers lined up that not everyone was able to speak. Those who did mentioned Barber’s character, impact and memories of his playing days. He rushed for 3,094 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Gophers from 2001-04 and made a Pro Bowl in a 4,700-yard career with the Cowboys and Bears.
But there were also brief mentions of hard times after his seven-year NFL career ended in 2011. Dom quoted 2 Corinthians 13:11, which touches on striving for full restoration, encouraging others and living in peace.
“Bro, the storm is over,” Dom said before he got a hug from Thomas and they took a seat in the front row. When Pastor Efrem Smith spoke about how Marion III “didn’t want to burden mom and dad,” Marion Jr. sobbed and Karen consoled him.
Details on Marion III’s passing are sparse. A Frisco, Texas, police spokesman told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday that they did not have additional information on the cause of death. It’s been more than three weeks since they responded to a “welfare check” at the apartment leased to Barber. His father told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Barber’s body was found in his apartment’s bathroom while the shower was running.
Police did not suspect foul play. Barber Jr. told the newspaper that his son would not have an extensive autopsy and that his brain will not be donated for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) research — the condition believed to be caused by repeated concussions. “He was real specific in his will that he didn’t want that,” Barber Jr. said.
In a short, off-the-cuff speech, Maroney called Marion III his “brother” and also apologized. “I just want to say sorry to you guys,” he said. “The reason I’m saying sorry is because even though I did everything Marion allowed me to do for him, I can’t shake the feeling that there was something more I should have done. I’m sorry because I could have figured out more.”
Tapeh said the phrase “Rest In Peace” has new meaning to him. “It’s not where we want him to be,” he said, “but we can’t be selfish.”
