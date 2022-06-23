News
Closer Liam Hendriks serves as the ‘voice’ of the Chicago White Sox for their Pride Night celebration Thursday
The Chicago White Sox hold their annual Pride Night on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who raised a pride flag at Guaranteed Rate Field along with his wife, Kristi, said it’s important for every organization in baseball to show its support of the LGBTQ+ community.
While many MLB teams already have events in conjunction with Pride Month, the Tampa Bay Rays recently made national news when their team-initiated Pride Night celebration turned into a controversy about whether players should need to wear caps and jerseys with the rainbow-colored logo. Five Rays pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — removed the rainbow logo and wore their regular caps.
Adams told the Tampa Bay Times the players decided not to wear the rainbow logos for religious reasons, saying “it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage.”
Hendriks in an interview Tuesday declined to address the Rays controversy, saying “everyone is entitled to their own opinions.” Sox players will not be asked to wear logos on their caps or jerseys, a team spokesman said.
Is it important for the entire team to show its support?
“Not necessarily the whole team,” Hendriks replied. “But the more people you get involved at certain points, you’re trying to move the ball forward every single year, whether it be one player this year and another next year. …
“I know there are a lot of players that are very open to the concept of doing anything. They just aren’t sure whether they want to be (vocal). They’re all on board with supporting it. They just aren’t sure whether they can go out and be that kind of voice, to put their face out there.
“I want to get us to a society where you can say whatever and have your own opinions, as long as it’s not hateful toward an entire demographic.”
Hendriks not only is comfortable being the voice of the Sox celebrating Pride Night — which they have done since 2018 — but said he spoke with the front office about being involved in it before signing here as a free agent.
“It wasn’t a demand by any means, and it wasn’t a make-or-break decision,” he said of the discussion. “It was something like, ‘Hey, if you don’t have (Pride Night), this is a conversation we’re going to have to have. And if you do have one, sweet, how do I become more involved?’
“I want to be, not the ambassador, but I want to make sure there is a player’s name attached to this and we can move forward and try to get every team to have a single guy, or group of guys, that can put their face on this (event) and say ‘This is what we’re doing in our clubhouse.’ That’s what we’re aiming for.”
The Hendrikses also donated South Slydah Society-branded Pride flags to the Sox event — they will be distributed for free in Section 154. Liam Hendriks said he has been involved in the cause for many years and confirmed he has received hateful comments on social media for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
He called them “cowards” who would never say the same comments to his face.
“Everyone tends to be a little (bit of) keyboard warriors when they have no repercussions,” Hendriks said. “It is what it is. The fact is the hate I get for being an ally is very limited compared to what some other people may be getting if they’re in the spotlight or in the limelight going through this ordeal of going out and being true to themselves.
“That’s something that shouldn’t happen in life. But unfortunately it’s a lot of judgment without knowing the person. It’s a lot of hate and vitriol about a certain lifestyle. I don’t think anyone is perfect in this world. The fact they can judge someone else for who they are is damaging to an entire population.”
News
Title IX played a big part in Laura Ricketts’ life. ‘The impact that it has is immeasurable,’ the Chicago Cubs co-owner and MLB groundbreaker says.
On a scorching June afternoon, historic Wrigley Field served as a fitting backdrop.
Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts holds a rare position within men’s professional sports leagues. She is one of a few women currently at the ownership level. And as chairman of the board for Cubs Charities, Ricketts has witnessed firsthand how sports can have an impact on communities.
Although she didn’t grow up with aspirations of a career in sports, Ricketts says she was the best athlete in her family.
“My brothers would probably disagree about that, but my mom will not disagree. She knows,” Ricketts said with a smile during a recent interview with the Tribune. “So that was my thing.”
Born five years after Title IX passed in 1972, Ricketts was among the first generation of girls to benefit from the amendment, which included opportunities in sports. She recalled playing T-ball at 5 years old, and by the time she reached high school, volleyball, softball, basketball and track filled up her calendar. Recently she has started playing tennis with her wife, Brooke.
“It’s hard to overstate how it’s impacted my life — and it made me who I am today, honestly,” Ricketts said of sports. “Sports teaches you about being a teammate, it teaches you to put yourself out there, it teaches you to work really hard, it teaches you about resiliency, it teaches you that there’s no shame in failing as long as you try hard or try something new.
“I know all of those played into my development and who I am to this very day.”
Ricketts also has the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s first openly gay owner. Ricketts, who was out when her family bought the Cubs in 2009, acknowledges there can be a burden to breaking barriers; however, she believes it’s an opportunity.
“I may be a queer woman, but I’m also a white woman,” Ricketts said, “so imagine being a queer brown or Black woman, or just imagine being a Black or brown human being of limited means in this country, right? I don’t know what it’s like to walk in their shoes, but I can have the beginning of an understanding of what it’s like not to be equal and to be thought of as the other. I have this incredible access and incredible privilege.
“Obviously it comes up in baseball. … I have the credibility as the queer person in the room to give the leeway for conversation and to allow people to grow and to learn from it.”
Her foundation in sports helped Ricketts navigate law school at Michigan, and eventually as a lawyer, in a competitive, largely male environment. Ricketts remembers women in law school forming a study group, encouraging and supporting each other. In the years since, this dynamic has played out for Ricketts through her work on a local and national level.
In addition to leading the Cubs’ charity efforts and creating youth programming, Ricketts in 2012 cofounded LPAC, the first queer women-focused super PAC that endorses and supports candidates who are committed to LGBTQ+ and women’s equality and social justice. She has also served on the boards of the National Leadership Council for Lambda Legal, a nonprofit for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and EMILY’s List, an organization that works to elect Democratic pro-choice women.
“I’m very aware of the unique position that I’m in,” Ricketts said. “I’m happy to say it’s not as unique as it was 10 years ago, but for women in professional sports, it still just feels like a trickle and it’s such a slog to get more. But I do feel like we’re slowly building momentum. The people in these roles, the impact that it has is immeasurable, and so I feel that responsibility.”
A big project awaits Ricketts and the organization through Cubs Charities. They are set to build an urban youth academy to house some of their sports-based youth development programs for boys and girls. The project is expected to be officially announced in the near future.
The academy will feature sports fields, including at least one indoor infield, and a community center. It is expected to be built in an area of Chicago that needs investment but will draw youths from across the city.
“We really strive to be the best, and in the case of Cubs Charities, it doesn’t just mean in the way we conduct our business or our staff,” Ricketts said. “It’s not just for the sake of being the best but to show the impact you can have and to be a model for other teams. We want to be the team that other teams look to and say, ‘Let’s go talk to the Cubs and see what they did because they’re doing it right,’ in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Ricketts has seen strides in the diversity of the Cubs front-office personnel with just under 40% of them women, noting, “We should be at 51% in my estimation.” She wants to do more — including working with Major League Baseball to encourage more equity in the sport. Ricketts, a mom of three, sees this as an area she can grow into because of the visibility of professional sports.
Behind the scenes, Ricketts has been trying to affect change. When the Cubs were searching for a new play-by-play voice for Marquee Sports Network last year, Ricketts nudged the higher-ups at the network to talk to women for the position. Beth Mowins was ultimately brought on to call a handful of games. During Cubs board meetings, Ricketts, often the only woman in the room, has made clear they need more women and people of color in these roles.
In her position, Ricketts says questions must be asked as to why women can’t be recruited to stay in — or even get in — the organization, noting the need for an environment and culture that helps them rise to the top.
“My personal mission and my personal belief is that we need women in positions of power and leadership. We all need it, not just women need it, but as a society, as a planet.” Ricketts said. “Because if we don’t have women in positions of leadership and power in sports, in government, in politics, in education, in business, then we forfeit.
“We forfeit what we can be, what we can achieve individually. We forfeit what we can achieve as a gender. But we’re all forfeiting what we can become and what we can achieve as a community and as a society.”
Being part of a family ownership group can bring more individual scrutiny, particularly when differing politics are involved. While her immediate family members are notably Republican, Ricketts, an executive committee member of the Democratic National Committee, doesn’t feel she needs to make it a tit-for-tat situation on a public level.
She does, though, feel compelled to have conversations with family members to understand where they are coming from and have them understand her perspective “at least how they speak about things and how they look at things, to take that into consideration, how to see things from someone else’s shoes.”
“When you have a larger family of means and they’re all doing a lot of things, they’re all trying to impact the world for what they feel is the greater good of everybody,” Ricketts said. ”And you own a baseball team together and you have that visibility, there’s attention between being known for what you do and what you’re about and sort of being lumped in with the family as a whole. I would want to be known for what I do, what I’ve accomplished.”
News
For the Orioles and Nationals, a rebuild looks a lot better with a star behind the plate | ANALYSIS
Jordan Lyles needed a second to ponder the question. Posed with a premise — if an organization could choose a top-level catching prospect or a top-level prospect at any other position, which should it select? — Lyles leaned back in his chair in the Orioles clubhouse, playing pretend general manager for a moment.
The decision depended on a belief that both players were virtually identical, other than their position. Lyles pointed out that scouting reports on high schoolers or college stars don’t always accurately predict how a player might turn out in five years.
With that said, the veteran right-hander came to his conclusion.
“If it’s close talent-wise, you go with the franchise catcher over the franchise anything, I think, because there are only 30 starting catchers, and now half the teams are platooning,” Lyles said. “Buster Poseys don’t come around [often], and those are more valuable long-term for organizations, I think, because you don’t have to continue to draft catchers early on.”
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias appeared to agree with Lyles’ reasoning in 2019, when his first major decision in Baltimore was to choose catcher Adley Rutschman over high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who now plays for the Kansas City Royals.
A player with Rutschman’s skill set — the ability to switch hit with power — might’ve been selected with the top overall draft pick regardless of what position he played. But the prospect of finding a franchise cornerstone behind the plate was an added benefit.
While stars take many forms, a catcher plays a vital role handling the pitching staff on top of providing offensive production at the plate. So far, Rutschman has proven to be adept at both for the Orioles.
The Nationals, who finished a two-game series at Camden Yards on Wednesday night, went about much the same process, albeit in a different way. As Washington sought to begin an unexpected rebuild last season just two years after winning the World Series, it sent right-hander Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and received, in part, catcher Keibert Ruiz in return.
It was a different method, utilizing a trade rather than the draft, but the implications are the same. For a team undergoing a rebuild, starting with a building block behind the plate is especially advantageous. They’re in a unique position, with wide-ranging responsibilities. Finding an answer for the catcher position for years to come solves one of the largest questions in a rebuild.
“You’re kind of almost the liaison between the pitching staff and the offense,” first baseman Trey Mancini said. “Like, you’re very involved on both sides. So to have somebody who’s really impactful behind the dish and can swing the bat really well, yeah, I think that is hard to come by, especially in today’s game.”
As Lyles said, players of Posey’s ilk — a 2012 National League Most Valuable Player, seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion — are few and far between. Before Rutschman, Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer was the last catcher drafted with the top overall pick in 2001. In the 17 drafts between Mauer and Rutschman, seven pitchers and six shortstops were taken first overall. Now there have been two catchers in three years, with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking Louisville star Henry Davis No. 1 in 2021.
Teams want to build through the middle of the field — “That’s been like that for 100 years,” manager Brandon Hyde said — be that a middle infielder or center fielder. But finding a catcher who can excel as both a hitter and a defender could be the optimal route, given the irregularity of such catchers coming along.
Early in Rutschman’s first month in the majors, the defensive improvements have been more rapid. He’s learning his pitching staff, and his batting average has ticked up recently, including another double Wednesday.
“It’s just such a tough position to be a rookie at in the big leagues, and then hit on top of it,” Hyde said. “He’s gonna continue to get better and better.”
As Lyles considered the situation, he compared finding a franchise catcher with finding a franchise quarterback in football. The comfort a front office has when there’s continuity under center is felt across the team and in the draft.
With Rutschman — and in a sense, Ruiz, another highly ranked prospect now playing for Washington — the yearly search for a platoon catcher evaporates. There’s a year-to-year institutional knowledge of the pitching staff, and there’s a strong bat in the lineup.
“To have a guy who can really swing it and be elite on defense is huge,” Mancini said. “Can’t be understated how big that is.”
News
Letters: Merge law enforcement, social welfare and public education under one roof
Consider this merger
It seems obvious that many people problems begin at an early age, so please consider merging the departments of law enforcement, social welfare and public education under one roof. Early detection, community involvement, social intervention and legal guidance may help alleviate many of our current growing problems.
Bob Porter, St. Paul
Tailor made for downtown St. Paul
Have you heard about downtown St. Paul? It sits on the Mississippi river and if you drive down Shepard Road, and look up, it looks like postwar Germany.
Where did the priority come from to develop Crosby Park, and why is there such an aversion to making downtown St. Paul a destination? Everything that was described in the article, (“River Learning Center planned In St. Paul,” by Frederick Melo, June 19) is what is needed in downtown St. Paul, but nobody can get the location right.
“We are actually trying to reorient the city toward the river, which is one of the three great rivers of the world,” said Mary deLaittre, executive director of the Great River Passage Conservancy, the city’s primary fundraising partner for river projects. “But there aren’t many places to go to get a drink and get down and touch it.” The article continues, “An elevator or canopy walk could link the bluff to the river’s edge, or take visitors onto the nature center’s rooftop. Just off Shepard Road, the nature center’s tower-like vertical structure built atop the river bluff would create an overlook for the entire bay area.”
I urge you to read Melo’s article. The whole idea is tailor-made for downtown St. Paul.
Greg Nayman, St. Paul
Rail implications
Pedestrian safety is the No. 1 concern in (all the) neighborhood surveys, and Seattle’s experience with light-rail danger is very important. While Seattle’s rail is through a standard “square” grid, rails on West Seventh in St. Paul are further complicated by the diagonal streets with deadly consequences for the West End.
Also: Now that Ryan Companies and the University of St. Thomas are negotiating for land at Highland Bridge I am wondering about conversations on transit and the implication for (portions of) Highland Bridge and the potential hockey arena, etc., not to mention the Rail Spur.
Joe Landsberger, St. Paul
Listen on the library
I am an avid reader of national magazines and local print news sources. I have read with few exceptions the Pioneer Press daily (electronic and print) for about 40 years, as well as the Midway Monitor. I subscribe to Hamline Coalition’s e-newsletter, too. I believe libraries are an important part of American neighborhoods promoting education and democracy.
This spring I discovered by accident at an open house for Hamline Midway that the city had four options for the Hamline Midway library, two of which involved demolition and rebuild, one that proposed to move the library forward and construct an addition on the rear, and one that proposed to renovate the existing building and add an expansion to the front. None of the options seemed to make sense to me.
I was very surprised none of the options to “upgrade” involved building a multi-story building like Menards or even the Roseville Library. Why on earth would you not rebuild with a two- or three-story structure to maximize the space? I also learned the library has been neglected for years and basic maintenance ignored. How can the city get away with that?
Finally, after attending a community forum in April at Hamline Church, it became apparent that most people in the neighborhood want to save money and see the library restored and upgraded. What also became obvious to me is that the City Council/Library Board and our council representative are not listening to us. It’s as if our neighborhood is again under attack, just like two years ago when outsiders descended on the Midway, destroyed businesses, and burned several buildings to the ground. Many of these diverse businesses have never returned.
I did see the architect presented a preserve option in the library’s auditorium recently next to one option to tear down. What happened to that option?
If the library is torn down, our wonderfully diverse neighborhood will be devalued once again. Did the numerous people who use the library’s computers have any input into this bulldozing proposal? Why would anyone ignore the will of the people in a democracy? Why have a survey and ignore the results? Does anyone really listen anymore? This pattern is shocking to me.
Jerry Ratliff, St. Paul
Weapons that blow people away
In late 1967 while I was on a ground combat assault in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, a North Vietnamese Army soldier stood up to fire his AK-47 at my squad. I fired a short burst from my M-16 and he instantly fell to the ground. I ran over to secure his assault weapon and observed that I had grazed his right temple with one round. The right side of his skull was missing. His empty skull was mushed down and badly deformed. His brains were lying on the ground next to his skull. I remember thinking when I saw his brains: “brains really look like brains.” I was 19.
A few hours later, a soldier to my right spotted someone moving across our position from left to right. As I watched this person, a shot rang out from an M-16. This time one bullet entered the right side of their head and exited the left. The head exploded like a water balloon. Then the remainder of the body dropped to the ground. When I ran over to look, the body had no head. Just beyond, the field was scattered with bits of hair, scalp, skull pieces and chunks of brain tissues. I turned and walked away …
Unlike other guns, assault weapons (including M-16 and the more powerful AR-1S) shoot low mass bullets at supersonic speed. The kinetic energy of the bullet creates a small entrance wound in the body, but every internal tissue it passes through after that is turned to mush by the expanding supersonic shockwave that follows. Then the bullet exits with a much larger wound than when it entered.
Great psychological damage is also inflicted on an enemy when they see their friend’s head and body parts explode in front of their eyes. Assault weapons are designed to inflict maximum physical and mental damage in combat against an enemy.
Now imagine someone firing hundreds of these bullets from an AR-15 down hallways and into classrooms crowded with your kids. A few years ago I heard a proposal that police armed with AR-15s would patrol Florida schools. Imagine when the police enter a school and engage a shooter in an AR-15 firefight with teachers and your panicking kids caught in the middle.
Students and faculty of schools afflicted by mass shootings: I can only imagine what you went through. You watched your friends get wounded and killed. You survived not getting killed. You aided your wounded. You buried and mourned your dead. Some of you organized to try to fix a problem you know all too well from experience.
Sorry, your lives are forever changed. I’m sitting here more than 50 years later, and I remember everything. It all comes back to me, especially on days like this. As survivors you’ll forever remember your friends who did not make it. The tears never dry up. Please finish school and live the lives you want, you owe it to your friends who didn’t make it. Keep your movement going. Make something positive come out of your disaster.
The survivors of school massacres will suffer major PTSD in the days and months ahead. They are going to need help. I hope their states have a mental-health program for survivors of assault-weapon massacres. I can always go to the V.A., where can they go?
Ban all assault weapons. It’s not just our schools that are full of kids. Our society is full of kids. Assault weapons have no place in our society. You want to shoot these things, go join the military or police.
Have faith in America and Minnesota and their institutions.
Ross S. Culverhouse, White Bear Lake
