Consistency Is What Makes a Quality Online Course
Online courses enrollment is growing and growing. In 2018, nearly seven million students enrolled in online courses. In 2020, 82% of K-12 students attended schools that offered some type of remote instruction. What makes a good, quality online course though? We know that there are standards for evaluating good teaching practice, but online is different. It requires the integration of technology, communication and learning which isn’t the same as traditional in classes. Evaluating what makes an effective online course has to be based on different criteria.
How do you decide then what is the model for effectiveness? Is it how many high grades there are or how many students pass? Is it the course that has the best post-course evaluations? Is it the most attractive course or who has the most enrollees per semester? How about the most technical with fancy software or links? We should take-into-account best practice and then design accordingly based on the needs of students and the institution. What makes a good online course should fit into the overarching assessment goals of the school and school strategies.
Opinions about what makes a good and effective course vary. According to some, student faculty contact, technology application, collaborative learning, diversified learning, active learning, expectations, time on task and prompt feedback should be included and reviewed in a quality online course. Others list that is proper pacing for students to learn and work appropriately. Good courses provide a sense of community where students interact with others, ask questions and form peer groups. They also include multimedia such as videos, interactive activities, podcasts and have built-in opportunities for self-directed learning. Courses should be easy to navigate, have alternative exploration routes for students who might want to learn more and appeal to all learning styles and needs.
Is it the technology that makes a good course? It is often tempting to include many high-tech elements in a course. Good courses however avoid having too much technology because it can be overwhelming and actually detract from learning. Some say including videos in your course makes it good. Videos in courses allow an instructor to create a sense of presence in an online course and provide information in useable, smaller retainable chunks. They also encourage designing courses with accessibility and data collection in mind to measure and analyze opportunities for improvement.
Course design is a very important component that influences online student performance and engagement. Some studies show that accessibility, assessment and interaction are highly important. How the instructor chunked or organized material in the course, interacted with students, provided assessment and aligned objectives were rated highly. Courses that include additional readings, quizzes, video lectures and opportunities for reflection and higher order thinking, and utilize many different ways to apply learning were quality courses. Other reports list components for teachers as the most important evaluation method. Teachers should know their material well so that they can answer questions and provide more information if needed. Course design should all learning styles into account.
Communication as well is important. Expectations should be clear and contact information should be provided for technology support and the instructor and resource documents should be provided for how to use discussion forums, social media, chats, and email. The syllabus and other course documents should be easy to find and use with easy course navigation. Yet another study listed course facilitation skills as the most important element for an effective course for engagement. These strategies were intended to enhance instructor presence, connection, engagement, and student learning. Faculty recommended using a variety of assessments, rubrics, course templates, a quality assurance review process, and data collection for analytics.
Timely response and feedback, availability and presence, and periodic communication were some facilitation strategies the award-winning instructors used.
As you can see, a school or institution’s perspective greatly affects what makes an effective online course. If the objective is to measure learning, than surveys and post assessments may be a proper gauge. It might be as simple as student evaluations of instructor performance or reviewing pass/fail rates or student completion/drop-out rates in online courses. It might be the ease of usability and how positive reactions are to the interface being used. An institution could also have a rubric of quality standards with pre-set elements that should be incorporated in an online course. The key is to align these standards with the strategic planning of the school and for what benefits students the most. This plan should be implemented consistently to each existing and new course with a way to measure success year-over-year. After a few years, reviews should be performed to assure that these measures are still correct and that standards are being met. The bottom line is, you can pick any element you want, but using a consistent approach is ultimately what ensures a effective online course and online learning program.
Treating Water Damage at Home
Water damage is a common case in many homes and often results from floods or leaking pipes. The damage and the costs incurred could be huge if not treated promptly. It is, therefore, important to take some remedial measures when faced with any type of water damage at home. The sooner the situation is resolved, the lesser the damage incurred.
There are remedial actions that are needed to be taken by the homeowner in such circumstances. The owner must strive to treat the water damage as soon as possible in order to avoid further destructions to the property. As the owner, you can either act on your own or call professional services to treat the water damage for you. Given below are tips on what to do when faced with water damage at home:
Step 1: The first thing you need to do is to assess the damage in order to identify its causes. For example, if the damage has been caused by leaking pipes, you need to call plumbers as soon as possible because that damage can be extensive. Plumbers are always available to do household jobs that are not easy for you to do especially when you are not experienced at all. On the other hand, if the damage has resulted from inundation, then remove that water before any further damage is incurred. Also unplug your electrical appliances.
If there is too much water, it is recommended that you call the certified water removal companies. These certified companies know the best solutions for the removal of water and the treatment of the water damage. They abide by standards to ensure that the health risks are eliminated, and the water is removed. They will help assess the water damage and then take actions where needed. They will also determine the damage costs.
Step 2: If your property needs repairs, then claim your insurance to help you fulfil those repairs. However, you must have documented the damage since from the start. It is recommended that you take pictures of the incident to serve as proof when you claim insurance. Be alert that it will not be easy to claim water damage repairs with your insurance. Therefore, you are advised to always use professional water services to serve as proof for the repairs needed. The advantage with these professional and certified water removal companies is that they will assess your damage and collect data. They will also estimate the costs based on the standards set by several organisations responsible for certifications. Without the help of these companies, it might be very challenging to claim your insurance.
Therefore, when dealing with your damage at home, it is recommended to employ certified professionals to solve it for you. It is will be easy to claim insurance for the repairs if needed. However, if there are only minor damages, then you might decide to take actions on your own. Save costs and remove the water in your house before the damage extends.
North Cyprus Real Estate – How to Get Started
The North Cyprus real estate market is one of the most active markets right now. People have begun to discover this little piece of paradise nestled in the clear waters of the Mediterranean and want their share. Whether you are looking to buy or trying to sell in the North Cyprus Real Estate market, it is important to be sure that the transaction is done legally. Knowledge about the North Cyprus Real Estate laws is essential when purchasing or selling real estate. In this market, it is important to use a real estate agent as well as a reputable, local solicitor.
If you wish to sell property in the North Cyprus real estate market, you should investigate the title deed to be sure that you hold a title that is recognized by the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus). There are several types of deeds that can be connected to the property. A local solicitor can help you do a title search and ensure that the deed is recognized and that you have the legal right to sell the property. It is also the seller’s responsibility to be sure that the deed is free of any liens or mortgages and that the property can be sold free and clear.
Once it has been determined that the deed is correct and the seller can legally sell the property, it should be listed with an agent of the North Cyprus real estate market. The agent will be available to assist both the buyer and the seller. However, each party should have their own attorney in order to ensure no conflict of interest. Once the seller and buyer have met and agreed to the terms of the sale, a contract should be drawn up and the solicitors from each side should read and approve the contract before the parties sign. If you are the buyer, you should have your attorney check the title deed to be sure that you will be getting a title that is recognized by the TRNC and is free and clear from any liens. In some cases, the buyer needs to give his/her solicitor power of attorney so that transactions can be completed if the buyer is not available to sign papers.
What Is Online Promotion?
This is also known as digital marketing, internet marketing, web advertising or e marketing of a product or service the internet.
Internet marketing or publicity is considered to be very broad in scope because it not only refers to marketing on the Internet, but it also includes marketing done via e-mail and wireless media.
Web or internet marketing ties together the creative and technical aspects of the Internet, including design, development, promotion, and sales. Internet marketing also refers to the post of media along many different stages of the customer engagement cycle through SEM, (SEO), banner ads on specific websites, email marketing, and Web 2.0 strategies.
SEO
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving the visibility or ranking of a website or a web page in search engines via the “natural” or un-paid (“organic” or “algorithmic”) search results.
Search Engine: A program that searches documents for specified keywords and returns a list of the documents where the keywords were found.
How search engine works?
These engines execute several activities in order to deliver search results –
- Crawling
- Indexing
- Processing
- Calculating relevancy
- Retrieving
First, engines crawl the Website to see what is there in the website i.e. the title tag and keywords of the website. This task is performed by a piece of software, called a crawler or a spider (or Googlebot, as is the case with Google). Spiders follow links from one page to another and index everything they find on their way. This step of spider is called Indexing of the website. It is not possible for spider to visit each site on daily basis. Sometimes crawlers may not end up visiting your site for a month or two.
The indexed page is stored in a giant database, from where it can later be retrieved. The process of indexing is identifying the words and expressions that best describe the page and assigning the page to particular keywords.
When a search request comes from a user, the search engine processes it – i.e. it compares the search string in the search request with the indexed pages in the database. Since it is possible that more than one page (practically it is millions of pages) contains the same search string, the search engine starts calculating the relevancy of each of the pages in its indexed data base with the search string..
There are different algorithms to calculate relevancy. Each of these algorithms has different relative weights for common factors like keyword density, links, or metatags. That is the only reason search engines give different search results pages for the same search string.
