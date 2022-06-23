News
Decades later, ‘Torso Killer’ charged in killing at NY mall
MINEOLA, N.Y. — More than five decades after Diane Cusick’s lifeless body was discovered in the parking lot of a mall on New York’s Long Island, authorities have linked her death to the so-called “Torso Killer,” a serial killer already convicted in 11 other killings.
The suspect, Richard Cottingham — believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers — was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Cusick’s 1968 killing. From a hospital bed in New Jersey, where he’s already serving a life sentence for other killings, Cottingham pleaded not guilty.
While he has claimed he was responsible for up to 100 homicides, authorities in New York and New Jersey have officially linked him to only a dozen so far, including Cusick’s death. He has been imprisoned since 1980, when he was arrested after a motel maid heard a woman screaming inside his room. Authorities found her alive but bound with handcuffs and suffering from bite marks and knife wounds.
Cottingham asked to be arraigned Wednesday by video feed from the New Jersey hospital because he was in poor health, bedridden and not ambulatory, Judge Caryn Fink said. He needed his lawyer, Jeff Groder, to repeat the judge’s questions several times because he has difficulty hearing, Groder said.
“He is a violent predator and no matter how he looks today in a hospital bed he was not always a feeble older man,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in an interview with The Associated Press. “He was a young 22-year-old when he committed the murder of Ms. Cusick. He was strong, stronger than these women were, and he was violent.”
Authorities believe Cusick, 23, left her job at a children’s dance school and then stopped at the Green Acres Mall in Nassau County to buy a pair of shoes when Cottingham followed her out. Detectives believe he pretended to be a security guard or police officer, accused her of stealing and then overpowered the 98-pound (44-kilogram) Cusick, Nassau County Police Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
She was “brutally beaten, murdered and raped in that car,” Fitzpatrick said. The medical examiner concluded that Cusick had been beaten in the face and head and was suffocated until she died. She had defensive wounds on her hands and police were able to collect DNA evidence at the scene. But at the time, there was no DNA testing.
Police interviewed dozens of people, retraced her steps and never stopped hunting for her killer. But the trail went cold.
“The police did a great job looking for any leads they could find. “They spoke to hundreds of people at the Green Acres Mall to see if anyone had seen Diane,” Donnelly said. “Unfortunately, the trail went cold and the case went cold.”
Cottingham was working as a computer programmer for a health insurance company in New York at the time of Cusick’s death. He was convicted of murder in both New York and New Jersey in the 1980s, though the law at the time didn’t require people convicted to submit DNA samples, as it does now. His DNA was taken and entered into a national database in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to another murder in New Jersey.
In 2021, police in Nassau County received a tip that a suspect who might be responsible for killings in the county, just east of New York City, was locked up in New Jersey. They began running DNA tests again on cold cases and came up with a match to Cottingham.
Cottingham also led police to believe he was responsible for the death by providing some information about the case, including telling detectives he was near a drive-in theater, which was next to the mall at the time. But he stopped short of confessing directly to Cusick’s death, Donnelly said.
“He didn’t lay out a full admission. What he laid out was baby steps along the way that we were able to put together with the help of the police department to fill in that story,” she said.
Prosecutors are now reviewing all open cases around the same time and running DNA to see if Cottingham may have been responsible for other killings.
“Based on evidence that we have in this case, we are reviewing all murders of young females from 1967 to 1980 to see if we can put together any more cases against Mr. Cottingham,” Donnelly said.
Cusick’s daughter, Darlene Altman, said she was overwhelmed when she saw Cottingham on the video screen in the courtroom. Altman was just 4 when her mother was killed.
“He just had this like dead stare. I felt like he was looking right at me,” Altman said. “It was creepy.”
Mike Preston: On saddest day in Ravens history, remember what Tony Siragusa brought to Baltimore | COMMENTARY
June 22, 2022, has become the saddest and longest day in Ravens history.
Early Wednesday morning, the team announced that fourth-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26 after authorities found him unresponsive late Tuesday in a North Baltimore home.
Early in the evening, a team spokesman confirmed that former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died at age 55. The cause of death was not immediately known.
The impact of the news was felt throughout the organization.
“Just a tough, tough day,” said former Ravens outside linebacker Peter Boulware, a one-time teammate of Siragusa’s on the 2000 team that won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.
“We’ll get through it. My prayers are with this team and this organization. That’s who we are.”
Only a few guys in the Ravens’ 26-year history exemplified toughness better than the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Siragusa. At the same time, he became a voice for a team in search of leadership.
Some of the old Baltimore Colts fans compared Siragusa with late Hall of Fame defensive tackle Art Donovan, but Donovan was the happy-go-lucky type.
Siragusa could be loud, obnoxious, vicious, pleasant and humorous, but he was a great teammate. If you took a cheap shot at any of the Ravens, you had to answer to Siragusa or his top henchman, defensive end Rob Burnett.
“First of all, my deepest condolences to his family,” Marvin Lewis, the architect and coordinator of the 2000 Ravens’ record-setting defense, said in a statement. “With Tony as a friend and teammate, you needed no other. He played and lived life to the fullest. He always reminded me to have fun.”
That was Siragusa’s nature. He had a larger-than-life personality and he could light up any room. The locker room was his domain. If you were a reporter and your clothes didn’t match, Siragusa was going to poke fun.
If you didn’t comb your hair, Siragusa was going to get you. If your shirt was too tight, he’d ask why you had on your little brother’s T-shirt.
No one was spared the wrath or jokes. Not the media, not his teammates, not coach Brian Billick.
“If he stared at you, something was going to come out of his mouth,” Boulware said. “The stare was deadly.”
I’d get into these exchanges with Siragusa, Burnett, defensive end Michael McCrary and safety Bennie Thompson maybe two or three times a week. Siragusa was relentless in tracking people down. He once called me at home on his radio show to tell me I was an idiot. The next day we’d fight and then the next day we’d be in the locker room goofing around again.
Players back then liked to banter, and they respected you if you talked as much trash as they did. The wisecracks and outgoing personality led Siragusa to become a TV commentator and later a sideline reporter for Fox’s NFL coverage.
But here’s a side of Siragusa few got to see.
“When I was a rookie and got to Baltimore, I was fortunate enough to live on same street with Tony so he’d take me home and his wife would cook me dinner,” former Ravens weakside linebacker Jamie Sharper said. “Tony was a fun-filled guy, and everybody loved and looked up to him — the media and his teammates — but I got to see him as a good family man.”
Sharper hadn’t seen Siragusa in nearly three years, but they reconnected at a reunion for the 2000 Super Bowl team on May 23. He said that occasion allowed him to hug Siragusa and take a picture with him one last time.
“When we were done playing, Tony would open up his businesses to us,” Sharper said, fighting back tears. “He didn’t care what color you were, where you lived, what profession you were in, he treated everyone the same. And yes, he made fun of everyone.”
But Siragusa came to Baltimore for a specific reason. At the end of the 1996 season, then-Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome walked into the shed at the old complex on the other side of Owings Mills and delivered a message.
“Mike,” Newsome said, “during the offseason, I am going to bring me in a big-ass lineman to anchor the middle of the defense. Write it down, and remember I told you that.”
Enter Tony Siragusa.
The Ravens finished 6-9-1 that season, but they were just beginning to build a great defense with three young promising linebackers in Boulware, Sharpe and Ray Lewis in the middle.
That trio will go down in history as one of the best ever in the NFL. Lewis is the greatest linebacker of all time, but that defensive line ran the team in 2000.
Talk about tough guys?
McCrary and Burnett on the ends, and Siragusa and Sam Adams, the two sumo wrestlers, at tackle. No one ran on this defense, which gave up only 165 points in 16 games that season.
Adams could disrupt running plays and put pressure on a quarterback with an explosive first step. Siragusa , meanwhile, could occupy two or three offensive linemen to keep them off Lewis.
Forget Siragusa’s stats.
He had 159 total tackles in his five seasons in Baltimore while Lewis had 768 during that span. Siragusa’s signature moment came when he drove Oakland quarterback Rich Gannon into the turf in the 2000 AFC Championship game.
Gannon suffered a shoulder injury and Siragusa was eventually fined $10,000 for an illegal hit, which he said shortly after the Ravens’ victory was not done on purpose.
But about a month later, when I asked him if it was an intentional slam, he winked, laughed and replied: “What do you think?”
That was vintage Siragusa. He played hard and he lived that way, too. He was an extremely athletic and mobile big guy who could talk a lot of smack and back it up.
He “played like a Raven,” a term first used by former coach Ted Marchibroda. Few players have been as fierce and competitive.
And no Raven has laughed as much.
“I can’t believe Goose is gone. He was more than a teammate, he was my brother,” McCrary said. “There was Goose, Burnett and me, we were the D-line, but so much more. We were always there for one another and he always managed to bring a smile to my face, no matter how bad things may have seemed.
“There are so many memories. I will never think of him without smiling, and I will miss him. Watch out heaven’s gatekeepers, Goose in on the way and heaven will never be the same.”
Aaron Boone, Yankees ready to welcome Astros for ‘intense’ series in the Bronx
ST. PETERSBURG — It could be a preview for October. This weekend the Astros come to the Bronx with the second-best record in the American League and a whole lot of bad blood. Obviously, Yankees fans — and some in the organization — are still peeved about 2017. The Bombers feel the Astros’ cheating system robbed them of a World Series appearance that year and Aaron Judge of a Most Valuable Player award.
Last season, the Astros visited the Bronx early in the season, before the COVID pandemic regulations on large gatherings were relaxed. They got an intense reaction, but not the full force of the Bleacher Creatures and the Bronx best.
“I hope it’s civil and people are behaving,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s series finale against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “But there’s no question anytime we get together, and it’s gonna be over a weekend during the summer months, it’s going to be intense.
“But hopefully good, clean, civil, fun for the crowds.”
At this point of the season, the Yankees have the best record in baseball and an 11 1/2 game lead in the division while the Astros lead the AL West by 10 1/2 games. Fans can be excused if they look past the divisional races and think about the Bombers and Houston clashing in October.
Boone and the Yankees, however, cannot.
“I mean, I hope it remains boring, for that matter,” Boone said of the division race right now. “Honestly, you don’t get that caught up in it. I mean, we love going home and playing [at] Yankee Stadium against another great team. And, obviously, a team that we’ve had a rivalry with. So I think you appreciate being involved in series like that, games like that. …
“But, it’s not October. They’re important games against a good team. Hopefully, we’ll play well.”
The Astros were using a system to steal opposing pitchers’ signs from video replay and relaying in real time the pitch that was coming to hitters. The team, general manager and manager were punished for it, but the players were given immunity. That has created a lot of ill will among other fan bases and teams.
THE GERMAN PLAN
Domingo German was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night. The right-hander, who began the season on the injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome, said that he expects to throw about 55 pitches in his first start and work from there.
Boone said that they are waiting to see how he comes through the start before they progress with his plan.
“No, nothing yet. This is a big one, obviously, starting a rehab assignment and getting in a real game,” Boone said. “And hopefully that goes well. Then we’ll move on from there.”
The clock on his rehab starts with his Wednesday outing, meaning he should be back in the big leagues within the next 30 days. That could be a big help for the Yankees, who are not just concerned about the workload of starters Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, but also of relievers Clay Holmes and Michael King. Severino and Cortes have had very limited innings in the last few years and King and Holmes are among the 12 most used relievers in the big leagues right now.
German can do both.
The 29-year-old made 18 starts for the Yankees last season and has also been a bulk reliever in the past.
“Throughout my career, I guess I’ve had a mixed role,” German said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu. “I’ve been a starter and I’ve come out of the bullpen. I think it actually has helped me because he has given me that experience to do both. So, wherever the team needs me, I’m more than happy to find a way to help.”
The Yankees are also expecting to have right-handed reliever Albert Abreu, who they claimed off waivers on Tuesday, in the bullpen on Thursday night.
()
Former staffer alleges racial discrimination at Minnesota’s police licensing board
A former staffer for the Minnesota board that licenses police officers is suing the agency, alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination.
Starr Suggs, who had spent 28 years with the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board as an administrative specialist, told KSTP-TV the last straw came in February as a crowd gathered outside to protest the police killing of Amir Locke.
While the protest remained peaceful, Suggs, the only Black employee among a staff of about a dozen, said she was disturbed by the reaction of her white colleagues and supervisors.
“They were running around, panicking, ‘Oh my God, they’re coming!’” Suggs said. “They mentioned ‘Get your brass knuckles.’ One coworker was like, ‘Yeah, I have my knife.’ They were like, ‘Hey Starr, do you have our back?’”
Suggs resigned a month later and her experience on that day is now one of several incidents detailed in a racial discrimination lawsuit she filed against the POST Board last month.
The allegations came just weeks after the board, which regulates law enforcement officers across Minnesota, approved a plan to root out hate speech and white supremacy in policing.
The executive director of the POST Board, Erik Misselt, declined to comment, citing the litigation.
Late last year, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights confirmed several of details outlined in Suggs’ lawsuit but stopped short of calling it racial discrimination because board leaders “regularly treated all staff poorly,” KSTP reported. But department did find “probable cause” that leaders retaliated against her for complaining about discrimination.
