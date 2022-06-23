Finance
Dementia In A Nutshell
Dementia is a deterioration of mental condition. Dementia usually occurs in later life, though rarer cases of presenile dementia are diagnosed. Terms that are used synonymously with dementia are chronic brain syndrome, organic mental syndrome, and senile confusional state.
The incidence of dementia is less than 10% of persons over age 65 but perhaps a quarter of those over age 80 and half of all nursing home patients. Dementia is not the most common mental disorder in later life (that is depression), nor should it be considered an inevitable concomitant of aging. Many individuals are able to preserve cognitive functioning into their ninth decade.
The onset of most cases of dementia tends to be gradual. The first mental changes may be heightened rigidity, suspiciousness, crankiness, or depression. As the disorder progresses, deficits in short-term memory become pronounced. Patients may be able to recall in great detail what happened years ago but be unable to remember the answers to a question given five minutes ago. One woman in a nursing home could remember how to play a song she had learned in a Prohibition-era honky tonk, but when the other residents applauded and asked for another song, she played it again. The ability to follow instructions also decreases, leading to the consternation of the patient’s caregivers. Disorientation in time develops: the patient does not know which day of the week it is. Then comes disorientation in place: the patient may get lost, even in familiar territory. The patient may develop aphasias, apraxias, perseveration, and/or social withdrawal. In later stages the recognition of significant others may be lost, along with bowel and bladder functions. Death usually occurs when the patient loses the ability to swallow.
Dementia is different in kind rather than degree from the forgetfulness of which most elders complain. Benign senescent forgetfulness is an age-associated memory impairment that does not have a serious prognostic implication. Neither is dementia analogous to a second childhood. Childish playfulness stems from a lack of knowledge about proper adult roles, whereas demented elders may manifest such behavior because of impaired memory, confusion, or sensory/motor limitations. Some nursing home patients may act more like children if the staff rewards such behavior with attention, especially affection.
More than 50 different diseases can bring about dementia. Huntington’s chorea is due entirely to the presence of a single dominant gene. Creutzfeld-Jakob disease is caused by viral infection, perhaps due to the consumption of insufficiently cooked bovine brain. Kuru, a viral infection in Melanesia, may be spread by ritual cannibalism. Hydrocephalus is excessive pressure of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles, impairing the functioning of the cortex. Chronic alcohol abuse, tertiary syphilis (general paresis), AIDS, encephalitis, subdural hemotoma, Parkinson’s Disease, intracranial neoplasm, head trauma, and meningitis are other possible causes.
The majority of the demented geriatric patients suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease (also known as senile dementia of the Alzheimer type), which results in specific degenerative diseases in the brain’s tissues. A similar though rarer disorder is Pick’s disease, which usually affects people in their fifties and is located primarily in the frontal and temporal lobes. These changes can be observed postmortem or via computerized tomography.
Before 1980 it was assumed that the principal cause of dementia is cerebral arteriosclerosis, a hardening of the brain’s arteries that results in less oxygen being supplied to the brain’s tissues. The current consensus is that diminished blood flow is a significant causal factor in only a minority of dementia cases of later life. Reduced oxygen may be more a symptom of reduced cortical functioning rather than its cause. A greater cause of dementia posed by the vascular system may be multi-infarct dementia-many tiny strokes that have the combined impact of diminishing cognitive ability without bringing on the paralysis characteristic of the larger strokes.
The diagnosis of dementia cannot be based solely upon the patient’s complaints of a failing memory. There is no correlation between the self-reported memory capacity and memory capacity as indicated by objective tests. Many of the elders who complain the most about diminishing memory are well within the normal range but suffer from depression. Some thoroughly demented patients perceive no difficulty with their memories.
The first step should be brief psychological screening tests. Use of the Bender-Gestalt, Intelligence Quotient test scales, or other tests devised for other purposes or other age groups should be avoided. Questions that test the capacity for orientation in space and time are useful. The ability to draw a clock face with its hands and dial is useful. Focusing the examination on short-term memory tends to neutralize some of the confounding variables and give a truer indication of dementia. Many of these tests (e.g., the Mental Status Questionnaire or the Folstein Mini Mental Status Exam) have a greater sensitivity than specificity: it is more likely that some normal elders will be misdiagnosed as having dementia than that seniles will score in the normal range. Whenever these screening tests suggest the presence of dementia, a comprehensive neurological examination is appropriate.
One diagnostic difficulty is to distinguish organically based dementia from a pseudodementia due to depression. Dementia is usually characterized by a gradual onset, while depression may have a rapid progression of symptoms in the wake of environmental stress or loss. Depressed patients are more likely to complain of memory loss and give “don’t know” answers. Purely demented patients are more likely to attempt to conceal cognitive deficits or to give ludicrous answers rather than admit that they do not know the answer. One complication for the differential diagnosis of depression is that self-rating scales (e.g., the Geriatric Depression Scale) may lose their validity as senile confusion increases: the patient may be unable to understand the questions. Another problem with differential diagnosis is that the two disorders are not mutually exclusive. Awareness of cognitive decline can produce a depressive reaction, and a sizable minority of early-stage dementia patients develop a clinically significant depression.
Another possibility is that the cognitive impairments are the result of a delirium or an amnestic disorder rather than dementia. This may be the case with many confused elders admitted to general hospitals. What is needed is a knowledge of the details about the onset, course, and laboratory testing. The complicating factors are that delirious patients cannot take memory tests and these disorders are not mutually exclusive.
Even with computerized tomography and spinal taps, the diagnosis of dementia is far from exact. Some patients are falsely labeled as demented, while other cases might go unnoticed until autopsy.
Treatment for dementia can be both medical and psychosocial. About a fifth of dementia patients have a treatable organic cause (e.g., hydrocephalus, which is treatable by surgery). The use of medications has been much debated. While some patients report some benefit from tacrine or Hydergine, some report side effects from the former and most report little benefit from the latter. Another controversial issue is the use of psychiatric medications (e.g., antidepressants, antipsychotics) with dementia patients. In many nursing homes the antidepressants are probably underutilized while the antipsychotics are often given to diminish behaviors that the staff may find objectionable or inconvenient.
Why Take An Online Degree Course? Enrollees List The Benefits Of E-Learning
A lot of people believe-and have proven-that the things you learn outside the classroom can be more valuable in helping you achieve success. Those who live to prove this principle are those who thought outside the box and achieved great achievements, thanks to a combination of talent, hard work, guts, luck, connections and other secret ingredients of their success. Today, learning outside the classroom also means pursuing your education further beyond the physical boundaries of school. It means going online to get the diploma or higher level degree that you’ve always wanted.
Thanks to new technologies, people who want to enhance their knowledge and their educational achievements but are unable to do so due to personal circumstances can now go back to school in a more convenient and more manageable setup. One of the online schools today is an e-learning institution specializing in degree programs for bachelor, master’s and PhD diplomas. The online university’s curriculum is designed to suit the lifestyle and needs of today’s modern learners by making courses more affordable and easier to manage without sacrificing quality of education.
According to students, one of the primary benefits of e-learning is the access they get to quality and manageable education. There are many reasons why some people choose to enroll online instead of attending regular school, and most of these reasons involve time management. Some of them need to keep their day jobs, take care of a family member, manage their businesses, or attend to other responsibilities. Thus, they look for the most recognized yet easiest online degrees that will allow them to absorb their lessons and complete their modules according to their own pace. Taking an online course is the most practical route for them to take, especially if the learning system is geared to help students complete subject requirements faster while maintaining high quality lesson content.
Online universities also help people pursue their life plans. Some view online learning as a way to career advancement. In some professional fields, a bachelor’s degree is not enough; you’ll need a master’s degree or a PhD to secure or fast track your promotion or to simply be better in your role. Others consider it as an investment, since leading online universities can offer relatively cheap degrees that can later lead you to some of the highest-paying jobs today. And then there are those who study online for the sheer passion or pleasure of it: in the past, you may have chosen a course that may have been due to a wrong decision or dictated by the circumstances; now is the time to finally be able to pursue your interests without neglecting your present responsibilities.
Indeed, quality education isn’t rigidly limited to old school standards anymore. Think about what you really want and what you truly need in terms of advancing your education, and you’ll most likely get good marks for a life well lived in the near future.
What is the Advantage of Network Cabling?
Networking is a word that has become synonymous with computers. With computers being a part of everyday life, wherever you go you are sure to find a computer installed. And in big organizations where there are innumerable computers, a good network cabling system is very essential for smooth running of business. Data cables used in networking are the only means through which data can be shared between various computing devices.
It is not a simple task to build a proper network cabling structure. Apart from service cables various other software and hardware devices are used such as Network Interface Cards (NICs), hubs, routers, bridges, switches etc. Some of the hardware components used for interlinking devices in networking are Ethernet network cables, optical fibers, wireless LAN, power communication etc. And when we speak of networking, structured cabling is one of the most sought after and effective means of building a networking infrastructure. There are various advantages of installing a proper networking system;
• An efficient networking system helps to design, organize and maintain procedures in an organization.
• If you use structured cabling, it is cost effective as well as very flexible and can be easily removed or reinstalled during frequent relocations
• Structured cabling can also adjust itself to any kind of changes in networking or infrastructure without disrupting work flow and is suitable for both data and voice cables
• A good network cabling can speed up data transfer immensely, thereby reducing costs, saving time and helping in overall productivity of the company.
But while choosing service cable providers you have to be very sure about their services. The wrong use of cabling structure or networking designs can create havoc in an organization. Whereas the perfect and right service cables can go a long way to simplify communication needs, speed up work and help any business to run much faster and profitably.
If you are purchasing wires or cables for the first time and are really confused, try to do some research work before approaching a cable service provider. As mentioned earlier, installing a structured cabling infrastructure has proved beneficial for many companies; whether small or large scale organizations, small compact offices, high rise buildings, residential complexes, warehouses or big industrial belts. A genuine, proper and renowned data cabling provider such as Wire Guys Toronto, etc offers various options to choose from, such as services for data cabling, voice cabling, network cabling, structured cabling and the latest cat cabling including CAT 5, 5e and CAT 6 FT61 and Toronto Cat 5E.
Networking is considered the backbone of any business enterprise, and is the only effective means of communication for all your computer and phone operations and infrastructure. It helps develop potential clients, and retain valuable old clients by means of regular communication and keeping in constant touch with them. Moreover enterprises with numerous branches or departments also need to maintain an effective communication system for smooth workflow and inter personal relations. And this is only possible if the networking system is strong and reliable without regular disruptions.
Apart from providing effectual networking facilities, a first-rate data cabling company will also provide telephone cabling, jack installations, upgrade network cabling, expand existing network, have provisions for installing cable for voice over IP and standard telephone system etc. They should also have very prompt after sales service, with excellent and well qualified staff and engineers.
The Importance of Information Technology Training from a Management Perspective
Information technology training for IT managers and systems analysts may seem superfluous – these folks are usually well-learned in their areas of expertise. But, do they understand how a company’s technology fits into the bigger picture from a business perspective? That’s where management training becomes important. Every manager who plays a role in researching, selecting or implementing enterprise technology needs to have a firm grasp on the basics of emerging technologies, as well as how they serve a larger business purpose, to ensure that technology is being used to the company’s best strategic advantage.
Stay Current on Revolutionary, Emerging Technology Applications
A program of continual information technology training is crucial to the success of any IT team. Technology is constantly evolving, and it seems that there is a new application released every day that is meant to simplify doing business. This can be overwhelming if you do not stay current on the high-level trends of technology and their corresponding impact on business. With the Web 2.0 revolution in full swing, management training is a useful tool for managers to become familiar with the online trends such as blogs, wikis, podcasts and RSS feeds, as well as how the trends are going to change the ways we view the Internet and communicate with each other. It is estimated that these technologies will have significant business impact in the coming years, and companies everywhere have to consider directly how it affects their business strategies.
Information technology training can help managers determine the impact of new technologies and how to adapt their business processes. Trying to envision how Web 2.0 changes traditional business models is difficult when you have no knowledge of how these new technical applications are being used from a business perspective. First and foremost, managers must take it upon themselves to become proactive by keeping abreast of emerging trends and understanding them not only from a technical standpoint, but evaluating them from a higher-level, strategic standpoint. Management training courses on technology focus specifically on the ways that emerging technologies affect businesses on a high level. This is the type of knowledge needed to make conscious and informed decisions on what aspects of new technologies will affect your organization in the next few years and transition your thoughts into strategic action and implementation.
Collaboration and information sharing, within and outside of enterprises, are two areas that have made huge strides that management training can help your organization harness to improve business strategies. The advent of user-created content sharing has transformed the way that enterprises communicate. Enterprise-class blogs and wikis boost productivity and innovation by enabling ad hoc teams to participate in complex, collaborative problem solving, and then make the results available to the rest of the organization with ease. Information technology training gives managers the high-level information about these technologies that they need to bring them effectively into your organization.
Large companies will often struggle the most with adopting new business strategies based on emerging technologies due to organizational inertia and the lag that comes from changing any integrated system. Not only do the right people need to be convinced of the value of a new application, but the proper infrastructure often needs to be developed or tweaked to implement the technology. This is where the importance of management information technology training to understand the potential impact of technology from a business perspective comes into play.
Management Training for Appropriate Technology Selection and Recommendation
Management training courses typically deal with logistics and personnel management but fail to guide managers when it comes to making decisions about technology. As a manager in today’s world, what really matters isn’t just your ability to lead and maintain technology infrastructure – it’s your ability to deliver positive business outcomes. Cutting IT costs and managing infrastructure are only part of the equation. Technology must also reduce business risk and generate new opportunities and growth. Information technology training can help managers transition their views of technology as an isolated island off the coast of a business and look at it as one working part of the whole machine that is the organization.
Finding a cool application that has all the shiny bells and whistles you dreamed of and recommending implementation based on the technology’s sheer innovation is no longer enough to make a good business case. Before presenting a recommendation, you must understand every step involved with the successful implementation of the technology. A thorough study will need to be conducted to determine what departments, processes and functions will need to be modified in order to benefit from the new technology. Management training courses focusing on information technology gives managers the tools they need to make that determination.
If you are going to make an impact on the decision makers of a business, you have to get on their level. When it comes down to making a decision, for many business people it is all about the numbers. That is why it is essential to participate in information technology training courses that help you perform your due diligence and gather the data you need to compile hard numbers around your recommendation. What is the true return on investment that the company can expect to achieve by implementing the technology? It is much easier to convince an associate of the merits of your idea if you can show a real increase in profit based on proven research instead of attempting to sway them based on opinion only.
Conclusion
Technology is rapidly changing the way that businesses communicate and function every day. It is important for managers to take a proactive role in understanding emerging technology trends and how they may affect a company’s business model by investing in an ongoing program of information technology training for all levels of staff. Management training in particular is essential for ensuring the right technologies are pursued to ensure business success. Viewing technology as a direct influencer on the business as a whole ensures consistent alignment of goals throughout the enterprise.
