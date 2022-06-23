Finance
Distance Learning Online Degree – Just Shattered – The Myth of a Degree From Distance Learning
As those of us that grew up in the 1970’s and the 1980’s, and maybe even the 1990’s may remember people poking fun at correspondence schools. You will recall that when someone wanted to belittle a person’s education they would ask, “did you get your degree in the mail?”
The joke was because correspondence courses operated by sending class material and even the diploma by mail, and schools that were usually not officially licensed in any way operated them. They were basically the joke of the education industry. However, the Internet came of age more and more opportunities to get a legitimate education at home finally took root. As this method became more and more established many accredited universities began to take notice and then started offering their own distance learning online degrees. And with the weight of the big name schools behind it, distance learning came to life.
One of the weaknesses of the old-school correspondence courses was that any enterprising degree seeker could simply hire someone else to do their work for them and then just mail it in under their name. However, with the new technology being used for today’s distance learning online degree programs the ability to cheat your way through a degree is simply not possible. This increased the legitimacy of distance learning considerably.
The other factor that has helped distance learning is the fact that the big name universities are putting their names on the line. Every time Oxford opens up another degree program it is placing the entire weight of their reputation behind both the degree and distance learning as a method for learning.
And these top universities have gone to great lengths to transfer the in-class style of learning over to a virtual system. And they have done so in a way that allows the distance learning student t meet the standards of not only the university but also the accreditation boards. Because of this today’s online classes have evolved to take on the look and feel of a real classroom.
What’s In A Name?
A University Degree is not simply a simulated sheep skin degree; it is a trust between you and the university that you have received a top-notch education. If you take that degree and use it in the market place to land a job that you do not have the skills to perform then both your reputation and the reputation of the school is tarnished.
For this reason most top universities have gone to great lengths to create distance learning online degree programs that not only reflect the high quality of education that the school is renowned for, but they also require that you have to work for the degree you receive regardless of where you are working from.
Finance
Is Cell Phone Water Damage a Death Sentence For Your Phone?
Every day people face the unfortunate consequence of cell phone water damage. They get dropped in toilet bowls, go swimming in the backyard or public pools and enjoy days at the beach. Many get left in pants pockets and go through the washing machine cycle. No matter the cause, you will likely find that if your cell phone gets wet it will stop working. Whether or not it can be repaired as opposed to being replaced depends on the phone and often the extent and type of water involved.
Why does this occur? It is because the vast majority of cell phones are not watertight. They are an electronic device and inside are tiny circuits and chips that make them work. All water is disastrous to a phone.
Your home water contains small traces of chemicals including chlorine and other minerals. These have a corrosive effect. Even if you have a filtration device on the tap the water can still harm the phone. When liquid gets into the phone, it causes a short circuit to the components in inside. Getting the phone wet at the beach is damaging not only because the water is liquid but also because it contains salt. Even your backyard pool water is corrosive because it contains chlorine and other chemicals.
When you purchased the cell phone the manufacturer gives a warranty. If the phone ceases to function because it is defective, you can bring it in for a replacement. You will find cell phone water damage voids the warranty, though. If you open the back of the case and look at the battery compartment you will see a sticker. That sticker is usually white in color. When it gets wet, the sticker changes to a red color. This alerts the dealer and manufacturer that water damage to cell phone caused the failure to operate.
Some consumer’s purchase insurance with their phone. If you purchased insurance, many policies cover a replacement phone. In some cases, however, the exact same model is not issued. A substitute or used model is given to the consumer. You should check your insurance to see the obligations of the company upon any claim. Assuming you have water damage to your cell phone, and there is no insurance for replacement, your other options are to discard the phone and buy a new one or attempt to repair the it.
The faster you remove it from the water the better. This lessens the penetration to the inside. If the it is off, do not turn it on. This activates the electronic workings and can cause a short circuit. Contrary to popular opinion do not put it in the microwave. This can cause the corrosive effect of the elements in the water to add damage beyond the liquid itself. You should immediately remove the battery. This assures there is no power to the phone and minimizes that potential source of damage.
If the phone contains a separate GSM carrier, remove the card. The card itself contains the important information similar to a USB drive in a computer. If you have to obtain a replacement phone at least your contact and other information might be saved. If you have to replace the phone look for one that accommodates the same card you previously used.
Dry the phone by shaking it out and draining the water. Then pat dry as much of the inside of the battery compartment and on the face and body as possible. Do not use a hair dryer to dry it. This will simply push the moisture deeper into tight crevices inside. Instead try using a vacuum cleaner. This will remove water as opposed to pushing it in. Let it sit on an absorbent material to allow the natural evaporation process to occur.
Once it appears dry, put the battery back and test to see if it will operate. If this does not fix the cell phone water damage, you can either replace it or send it to a professional repair shop. To make that choice you need to consider the cost of a new phone against the repair expense. If you are at a point in your contract where you can renew, you will be able to obtain a new phone with the usual discounts available for new or extended contracts.
Finance
Doggone Divorce Court
Dog lovers will not be surprised to learn that custody of the family dog is frequently a bone of contention in separation or divorce. However, they may be surprised to learn that Fido is considered personal property under state law, the same as a piano or a favorite piece of jewelry. Many divorcing dog owners disagree with this law and want their dog treated like a child. Courts determine a child’s custody based on what is in the “best interests” of the child. Judges (who may be dog lovers themselves) are often torn between following the law, which treats the animal as an inanimate object, or giving in to the wishes of the parties.
Akers v. Sellers, a 1944 Indiana court case, appears to be the first reported case involving a dispute over a dog in a divorce. John Akers filed a court proceeding to get his Boston bull terrier back from his ex-wife, Stella Sellers. The dog was not mentioned in the divorce decree, and Stella, who kept the family home, ended up with the pet because it lived there. The court said the dog belonged to Stella because it was given to her by John during the marriage. This decision treated the dog like any other gift of personal property.
Sixteen years later, in 1960, in Ballas v. Ballas, a California appellate court refused to consider whether the family Pekingese was community property or separate property, a relevant issue if the dog were being treated as personal property. It agreed with the trial court that Shirley Ballas should have the animal because she was the one who took care of it. This is thought to be the first reported court decision where a court looked to the “best interests” of a pet in deciding who would get custody.
In Arrington v. Arrington, a 1981 Texas case, perhaps in response to Ballas, insisted that dogs are personal property (saying they are not to be confused with humans), but opined that although A. C. Arrington had agreed that his former wife should have custody of the dog, Bonnie Lou, there should be enough love in Bonnie Lou’s heart to allow for visitation with A. C. What dog lover would disagree?
Not long after that, an Iowa appellate court in In re Marriage of Stewart, while agreeing that a dog is personal property, affirmed the trial court award of Georgetta, the family dog, to Jay Stewart. Regardless of the fact that Jay had originally given the animal to his wife, Joan, as a Christmas gift, the court pointed out that Georgetta accompanied Jay to his office and spent a substantial part of the day with him.
In Dickson v. Dickson, in 1994, a Garland County, Arkansas, court entered a consent decree ordering Mr. Dickson to pay $150 per month in dog support in a joint custody arrangement that designated the former Mrs. Dickson as the primary custodian of the animal. The parties later stipulated to a modification of the decree to give the ex-wife sole custody, with her former husband to have no further liability for the expense of the dog’s future care since he no longer had an interest in the animal.
In the case of In re Marriage of Tevis-Bliech, in 1997, the Kansas appellate court affirmed a trial court decision holding that it lacked jurisdiction to modify a divorce settlement agreement that (by contract) gave Michael Bliech visitation with Cartier, the family dog. This left visitation intact.
Although not a published court decision, Dr. Stanley Perkins, an anesthesiologist, and his wife Linda made headlines in San Diego County, California, a few years ago, when they engaged in a two-year dog fight over Gigi, a pointer-greyhound mix they had adopted from an animal shelter. Linda won custody of the dog through such legal theatrics as a canine bonding study prepared by an animal behaviorist and “A Day in the Life” video of Gigi. What was unusual was not only the astronomical legal fees incurred in the fight over Gigi, but the apparent willingness of the judge to listen to it all.
In a recent case in Alaska, the trial court tried a shared ownership arrangement between the divorcing parties and their chocolate Labrador retriever, Coho. When that did not work out, the court gave Stephen Gough custody and Julie Juelfs visitation. When that did not work out, it awarded sole custody to Stephen, meaning no visitation rights for Julie, an arrangement the Alaska Supreme Court upheld in 2002 in Juelfs v. Gough.
In spite of the foregoing cases, most courts seem to balk at entering animal custody orders. In Nuzzaci v. Nuzzaci, in 1995, a Delaware divorce court refused to sign an order agreed to by the parties that included visitation with a golden retriever. The court stated it did not believe it had authority to enforce such an order if the parties later disagreed.
In Bennett v. Bennett, that same year, a Florida appellate court refused to affirm a trial court order giving Kathryn Bennett visitation with the parties’ dog, Roddy, every other weekend and every other Christmas. The appellate court said the lower court had no authority to grant custody or visitation with personal property.
And, in DeSanctis v. Pritchard, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in 2003, upheld the dismissal by the trial court of a complaint asking the court to enforce a settlement agreement providing for shared possession of Barney, a mixed-breed golden retriever-golden Labrador. The settlement agreement was held to be void to the extent it attempted to award visitation or shared custody with personal property.
Although custody of the family dog in divorce cases may seem like a trivial issue to some, it is taken very seriously by dog lovers. The Animal Legal Defense Fund has filed amicus curiae briefs in some divorce cases, suggesting that the judge consider the companion animal’s best interest. Public and legal interest in “animal rights” is growing. There are reportedly 42 law schools offering courses in animal law, and at least two legal journals devoted to animal law, with others carrying articles on the subject.
In spite of objections that court dockets are already overburdened with ongoing disputes over the custody, visitation, and support of children, we may be headed for the day when dogs are entitled to their day in divorce court.
Finance
Five Strategies for Organic SEO
Of all the Internet marketing strategies in use today, organic search engine optimization – or organic SEO – one of the oldest, battle-tested methods of achieving top rankings in the search results. Organic SEO works to build rankings for website based on having highly relevant content that is applicable to the keyword phrases that users are searching for.
To achieve high rankings in the organic search results, there are a variety of both on-site and off-site SEO strategies that work in tandem to help build authority and trust with the search engines on selected keyword phrases.
Below you can read five basic strategies that search engine optimization companies use in order to benefit their clients’ organic SEO strategies.
- Conduct exhaustive keyword research: Keyword research is the process of uncovering the most beneficial key phrases that Internet users are searching for that you’ll want to target for your organic SEO campaign. Before you start your keyword analysis, you must determine who your target audience is and whether you’ll target Internet users on a local, regional, national or global scale. If you’re simply targeting local searchers, you’ll want to uncover keyword phrases that use geo-specific modifiers for your keyword targets (i.e. Rental Cars in Atlanta or Atlanta Rental Cars.) There are many useful tools that allow you to conduct keyword research to find which phrases are being search for by Internet users. One of the best is the Google AdWords Keyword Tool, which is a free keyword analysis tool that lists keywords based on their search volumes and how competitive they are.
- Have strong SEO copywriting: Once you’ve uncovered the most beneficial keywords for your organic SEO campaign, you’ll then want to have a professional SEO copywriter develop optimized web content for your website that uses these keywords in a strategic manner that benefits organic SEO. Each web page on your site should be dedicated to on main keyword phrase or topic and that keyword phrase or topic should be used throughout the web content on each page strategically in header tags (H1, H2, H3, etc.) and throughout the body text. Utilizing strong tags on your keyword phrases also lets the search engines know that this word is more important than the others on your web page. Having well optimized SEO copywriting is a key ingredient in the overall success of your organic SEO strategy.
- Optimize Your Meta Tags: Meta Tags are informational tags that tell the search engines what your web page is all about. There are three main Meta tags that you can optimize for organic SEO benefits. The first tag is the Title tag. The Title tag, which shows up at the very top of each page in on the search engine results page (SERP) should include your targeted keyword phrase toward the front of the title tag. This also holds true for the meta Description tag, which is the second most important meta tag that you can optimize. The meta Description tag is a brief 170-200 character content block that shows up directly underneath the page URL on the SERP. Including your targeted keyword and a variation of that keyword is a best practice for optimizing your web page for organic SEO. The final meta tag I’ll discuss is the meta Keywords tag which has become less and less important for organic SEO. This tag was often abused by SEO companies that stuffed the tag with every keyword under the sun. Now Google doesn’t even use this tag to factor into how well a page ranks for certain keywords. I still use it however, because it’s like dotting the ‘i’ on your meta tags. Don’t over stuff the tag, but include your main keyword phrase and a handful of closely related keyword variations in the tag.
- Utilize search engine friendly URL structures: The URLs of your website should also keep your targeted keywords in mind. Optimized search engine friendly URLs work to support your optimized web copy and meta tags by including the same targeted keyword phrases in the URL string. If your web page has the same targeted keywords in the Meta tags, in the body copy and in the URL, that all combines to make your web page highly relevant to the keyword phrase being targeted for your organic search campaign.
- Start a content marketing strategy: Once your website is well-optimized for organic SEO, the next step you should take is starting a content marketing campaign that helps to build links to your website. Building links to your web pages builds authority for your web page on the particular topic it discusses. The best way to garner these links is by blogging and article writing, as well as distributing other content to other websites such as videos and press releases that help to build your online footprint and to help build links back to your site. This off-site content marketing strategy is a crucial cog in achieving long-term organic SEO success.
Distance Learning Online Degree – Just Shattered – The Myth of a Degree From Distance Learning
Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa, NFL champ, broadcaster dead at 55
Prosecutors call for 25-year federal sentence in Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Is Cell Phone Water Damage a Death Sentence For Your Phone?
Luis Arraez on next month’s All-Star Game: “I think I need to be there”
St. Paul City Council asks China Friendship Garden Society to dissolve, reconfigure Hmong advisory committee
St. Paul City Council OKs Spin scooter service. It starts this summer.
Doggone Divorce Court
NBA draft preview: Who should the Magic draft with the No. 1 pick?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations