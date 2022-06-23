Do Kwon Devastated After LUNA Crash

In a recent interview, Terra co-founder Do Kwon expressed his “devastation” in the LUNA collapse which made thousands of investors impacted by the crash.
The Terra (LUNA) collapsed more than a month ago and Do Kwon and the Terra community hardly trying to rebuild the ecosystem even while LUNA and UST investors were making losses.
CEO of Terraform Labs expressed confidence in the most recent attempts to recreate the Terra blockchain after the failure of its prior blockchain in May. Following a majority vote Luna governance token, Kwon’s proposal to restart the Terra blockchain and establish a new token was approved in late May.
The new LUNA, which had a promising start, is currently trading at the $1.97 level and has already lost more than 89% of its value from its all-time high.
Allegations on Do Kwon
Terra, which lost $60 billion, caused serious market spread and drew regulatory attention. The accusations against Do Kwon put more pressure on him, $80 million was transferred to a hidden wallet, $2.7 billion was withdrawn, planning to shut down the blockchain, stablecoin looping, Tax fraud, and many more.
Invited to witness the next generation of Blockchain-based gaming, a delegation from the AIBC Summit was on the ground at the Into The Galaverse Malta Conference with the event being, by all metrics, absolutely spectacular. From the exhibits to the groundbreaking announcements, Into The Galaverse surpassed all expectations and then some. This article will speed you through the most exciting partnerships as well as the immersive odyssey that the themed exhibits brought with them.
Announcements
Wild Wild Web3: GalaGames partner with Epic Games for GRIT
One of the latest and greatest updates on the Galaverse pertains to GRIT, the GameFi Wild West Battle Royale shooter. One of the first Web3 titles to come from Gala, GRIT is a masterclass of game design, competitive play and a dearly loved addition of the GalaGames ecosystem with NFT integration and pulse-pounding action.
Beyond riding into the sunset with your posse tailing close behind or diving under a saloon bar to dodge incoming revolver fire, the team behind Gala broke Web3 ground by announcing their partnership with Epic Games.with the eponymous game debuting on the Epic Games store soon. This marks the first full NFT game integration with a legacy platform and could be the bellwether for the bridging of Web2 and Web 3.
Building on solid ground, its similarly Wild West themed predecessor Townstar won AIBC Americas’ own Blockchain Game of the Year Award both for the quality of its gameplay as well as its pioneering (pun intended) breakthroughs in Blockchain gaming as a whole.
To the moon, so say we all: GalaGames, Universal Studios and Revolving Games partner for BattleStar Galactica 4X MMO
The second big reveal, announced through a spectacular costumed dance display, was the unveiling of Project Saturn. After much anticipation, Project Saturn was revealed to be a 4X MMO set in the Battlestar Galactica Universe. In a partnership with RevolvingGames and Universal Studios, Galagame’s Battlestar Galactica will be set during a new phase of the Humanity’s war for survival against the Cylons. With the Twelve Colonies under dire threat, the players will take the reins of their colonial outposts, build up their industrial base, reconstruct the battlestars and take the fight back to their AI oppressors.
At the core of the Space Opera of a 4X game is a strong multiplayer component. As the territories expand, new threats will arise that a single player will not be able to overcome alone. Diplomacy and coordination will be a lifeline to success in the mid-to-late game with player-led coalitions blazing the stars to reclaim their homeland and wipe out their synthetic adversaries once and for all. With each of the Twelve Colonies being a playable faction with their own strengths, technologies and cultures, the players will be able to take back Earth with tactics and technologies of their choosing.
With a coalition of Blockchain advocates, Sci-fi die-hards and 4X strategists set to explore and make their mark on this new galaxy, BattleStar Galactica is set to take GalaGames’ ecosystem above and beyond.
OGs in Web3: Mount Westmore partner with GalaMusic
With Ice Cube, E40, Too $hort and Snoop Dog himself combining to form the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore, their partnership with GalaMusic through their debut album, BAD MFs, set the stage for a bright future of Blockchain-based music.
Grab your popcorn: Movies are coming to Web3
The last, but certainly not the least, announcement was the launch of GalaFilm. Laying the foundation for a new generation of film, enabling the decentralisation of viewership and filmmaking through the Blockchain, GalaFilm not only presents a paradigm shift in content creation but is also hinted at being part of a broader plan to bridge the gap between game, music and cinema. This would create a multimedia ecosystem that we have never seen before.
Present, Past, Future and Fantasy: Galaverse Malta’s exhibits
Beyond the (sometimes quite literally) stellar announcements and the groundbreaking partnerships, the Galaverse itself was the experience of a lifetime. Knowing their community well, the conference itself was split into 12 different self-contained “worlds”, introducing visitors to the many universes of the GalaGames ecosystem.
From an actual (and climbable) pirate ship moored in a fog-filled nightscape to a near-authentic early 1900’s cinema theatre to even the interior of a far-future starship, the Galaverse was a fully immersive masterpiece from start to finish.
The editor’s personal favourite was the Fantasy tavern/wizard’s tower-themed room with free-flowing beer as well as six dining room tables with a fully equipped Dungeons and Dragons set-up for each table. The tables also came equipped with professional (and excellently costumed) Dungeon Masters ready, able and willing to take visitors on a mini-adventure.
A close second was GRIT’s Wild West frontier of an exhibit with multimedia screens, an actual functioning saloon, and cowboys and desperados aplenty. This even had a (hopefully) simulated saloon showdown with broken chairs, sugar glass knockouts and fisticuffs galore. The Good, the Bad and the Blockchain indeed.
Ending on a high note: The stars of the Galaverse
With no expense spared, the Galaverse treated its lucky community to a star-studded send-off. From Oasis’ Noel Gallegher to George Erza and many many more; with Tom Misch, Disclosure, Phoenix, Bassjackers, Remi Wolf and Editors all debuting on stage, the two-day conference was one for the history books.
Never one to be limited by merely the physical, Mount Westmore themselves debuted via a recorded message introducing both their team of West Coast rap royalty as well as the first ever top-tier music album debut in the Metaverse, “Bad MFs.”
In summary, it’s only just begun
Having seen the conference first hand, I can quite proudly say that while Gala really brought their A-Game, the main underlying feeling that carried the event was that of potential. Into the Galaverse didn’t just show us what the brilliant team behind it all had already accomplished, it showed us how bright the future of Web3-based entertainment was. With what we’ve seen in Malta, you may want to be wearing glasses for this.
The US inflation crossed the planned 2% and reached a decade high of 8.9%
Crypto and digital assets need regulation similar to banking and capital market ones.
On June 22, Federal Chairperson Jerome H Powell presented the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress. The policy report had statements regarding the current economic condition and the solvable plan by the authority.
Chair Powell’s speech declared many things such as an increase in the rate, and the skyrocketing inflation rate. The current US inflation is 8.9%, which is the highest in past decades. This is shocking even to the Fed as that is much above their planned 2%. At the same time, the unemployment rate has seen a 50-years low, more job openings are there at present.
Powell on Crypto Regulations
The three senators at the congress bombarded Powell with questions on crypto, its drastic fall, and the regulations on the crypto. He replied stating that they are observing the situation and are keenly having a look at it.
Powell states
“We are tracking those events very carefully, but the central bank is not really seeing significant macroeconomic implications, so far.”
And he also thinks that similar products and services should have homogenous regulations. But this is not the case at present, multiple virtual assets are being treated differently and there is no common ground as of now to land. He wants that to be carried out soon.
The National University of Singapore also accepted cryptocurrencies as a curriculum.
MIT offers a course on the impact and ethics of blockchain and cryptocurrency.
U.S best National University offers two new courses to students on cryptocurrencies and cutting-edge financial technologies.
Last year, the market for crypto assets grew significantly and the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has surpassed $3 trillion. It made people, governments, and academic institutions pay more attention to digital assets.
Top most universities are started adding cryptocurrency to their curriculum, University of Cincinnati also placed its a footprint on this. Longtime supporters Dan Kautz and Woodrow (Woody) Uible have donated funds to the initiative programs.
The Carl H. Lindner College of Business will offer the program. The donation may also be used to name and fund a public-private lab space within the new Digital Futures building, which might open in the fall of 2022.
Dean Marianne Lewis stated that
Our college students will learn to handle cryptocurrencies and the way such digital belongings affect our financial system, positioning UC because of the regional chief and among the many prime universities nationally with this sort of program.
Curriculum at top colleges now includes cryptocurrency
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offers a course on the impact and ethics of blockchain and cryptocurrency. And one of the oldest universities Harvard University collaborated with Coursera to offer six free cryptocurrency courses covering the fundamentals to intermediate levels.
Also, The National University of Singapore (NUS) is at the forefront of the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a curriculum, making Singapore one of the top cryptocurrency hubs in Southeast Asia.
Oxford University is one of Europe’s top learning institutions for the emerging technology of blockchain. It offers Blockchain Strategy Program, Blockchain Software Engineering, and Blockchain For Managers.