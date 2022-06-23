Finance
Do’s And Don’ts – The Care Of Airsoft (AEG) Guns
DO’S
1. Clean and oil your guns regularly, to keep them in top working order, Remember just a light coat of silicone lubricant often for all guns inside and outside. Guns with blow back features require silicone lubricant on the slides more often. Clean the barrel before and after use with a silicone lubricant, patch and rod. (Do not use real gun oil or lubricants like WD40)
2. Use only slick seamless 6mm round ammo purchased from a reliable website. DO NOT reuse ammo or cheap ammo, they will perform poorly and damage the weapon.
3. Use a smart charger-this will add life and performance to your batteries. These chargers will not overcharge and damage the battery and should be used with all NiMh and LiPo batteries.
4. Only use your gun with charged batteries. If your gun is wearing down, take out the battery, replace it and recharge it. DO NOT keep on shooting with a low battery.
5. Keep the gun dry, water can damage any and all components of an AEG. Keep all screws tight. Dropping can also cause damage that is no repairable.
6. Always read the safety warnings and instructions that is shipped with each gun or component. You can learn a lot from the pictures if you can’t read the language.
DON’T s
1. AEG’s are not built for continuous shooting. Keep intervals of 1-5 second bursts to prevent your gun from overheating. A hot gun can damage the gears or motor.
2. Never leave batteries in an air soft gun when you have finished shooting for any extended time.
3. If your gun gets jammed you must remove the jammed BB before shooting again. Shooting a jammed gun will cause damage that may not be repairable.
4. Never load your magazine to more than 80% capacity. Fully loading will cause the spring to loosen then the magazine will not work properly.
5. Never alter or try to remove the Orange Tip from your gun. This is unlawful (Federal) and some local governments have very strict laws protecting the orange tip.
6. Never discard the Owner’s Manual for your gun or components; it will be a valuable maintenance tool. Read It!
BATTERIES
NiCad (nickel cadmium) batteries were the first to be used in air soft guns but due to their limitations they are included in today’s cheap guns only. These batteries need to be fully discharged by a “discharger” to prevent battery memory and thus a much less full charge. A large number of suppliers have quit selling NiCad Batteries. Discharge NiCad batteries before storage!
NiMh (nickel-metal hydride) Today’s air soft battery the most used and the safest. It can be recharged without requiring discharge. These batteries are inexpensive, stable and suitable for modern air soft guns.
LiPo (lithium polymer) Known for their use in cell phones and other devices, are now used in the airsoft market. These batteries bring lighter weight and the same rapid firing from fully charged to almost deplete. A LiPo battery will fire a gun the same RPM as a NiMh with less voltage. A 7.4 v LiPo should be used to replace a 9.6 NiMh, to prevent damage to gears, however a high end airsoft gun with metal gears this may not be necessary.
I will be back with tips on the care of spring and Gas Airsoft Guns.
Anoxic Brain Injury
Anoxic Brain Injury occurs in cases of severe lack of oxygen to the brain. This usually happens when blood is unable to flow to the brain due to certain injuries or bleeding. There are three types of such injury: anemic anoxia (blood doesn’t carry enough oxygen), toxic anoxia (caused by toxins that block oxygen in the blood from being used) and anoxic anoxia (no oxygen is being supplied to the brain).
There are post resuscitation and prehospital factors that can determine the injury suffered, especially in newborn children that enter a coma. Unfortunately, such brain injuries happen to newly born babies because of several complications that can appear leading to a lack of oxygen to the child’s brain. The outcome becomes less promising the longer the baby is in the coma.
The brain needs oxygen and glucose to function properly. Lack of oxygen to the brain damages cortex situated nerves where cells originate. In cardio-pulmonary arrest, loss of consciousness occurs in 10-15 seconds and irreversible brain damage happens in 5 minutes. For example, the common sleeper hold seen at wrestling shows is very dangerous, and many kids have suffered irreversible damage trying to imitate it.
There are several treatments a patient can undergo, but brain injury is rarely cured 100%. Programs of hyperbaric oxygen therapy have been used to positive effect in the past and it does help. The best rehabilitation is provided by specialized centers where patients suffering from anoxic brain injury are taken care of 24 hours a day.
Prevent Mold! Hygrometer Calibration
I work with hygrometers frequently in my role as a home inspector. Consumer quality hygrometers and/or relative humidity gauges are inexpensive and infamous for inaccurate readings. That is too bad because maintaining the proper relative humidity at your home is a good start in discouraging fungal growth or even mold. Mold may be hard to identify and it is, typically, excluded on home inspection reports. However, if an inspector sees mold he or she will normally mention it. Most experts recommend that relative humidity in a home be maintained between 30% and 50%, with 60% seldom being a cause for concern. You can go online and find hundreds of articles explaining the reasons for this and suggesting optimum readings for your particular climate. You could also get that information from a university extension service in your area. Once you have that target percentage, customized for your climate and region, the simple procedures below will allow you to make sure that the readings you get from your hygrometer are reasonable and accurate at all times.
Calibrating a Hygrometer:
If you have a digital hygrometer or humidity gauge and wish to accurately calibrate it, without having to purchase expensive manufacturer-supplied salt calibration kits, here is the easy solution. The physics behind this project is simple and reliable: Different salts, when mixed with water to create a sludge or slurry, will generate a consistent and predictable humidity.
Simplified scientific explanation:
A saturated solution at a stable temperature and pressure has a fixed composition and a fixed vapor pressure. Thus, at constant temperature, no matter how much salt and how much water are present, the (RH) relative humidity that is produced is fixed, just as long as both the water and the solid phase are present. So, unless the water dries up, or the salt is made so wet that it liquefies, a predetermined humidity can be produced.
It is convenient for us that a solution of ordinary salt mixed with water (preferably distilled water) produces a predictable humidity over a wide range of temperatures. The humidity created, with ordinary salt (Sodium Chloride) and water, is 75.29% at an ideal temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of the room is not critical for our purposes. For example, the RH is quite stable even with large variations: Salt solution at 59 degrees Fahrenheit will produce 75.61% RH and at 86 degrees Fahrenheit the RH is 75.09%.
To calibrate the lower end, 33% humidity, Magnesium Chloride (a salt) and water is used again. At the ideal temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit, this solution will produce an RH of 32.78%. At 59 degrees Fahrenheit it will produce an RH of 33.30% and at 86 degrees Fahrenheit it will produce 32.44% RH. Once again, “room temperature” is not critical.
Detailed calibration procedures:
With most professional instruments, it is recommended that they be calibrated at both a low point and a higher reference point. For convenience, most manufacturers have selected 75% and 33% RH as the default calibration standards. So, to calibrate our instruments, we need to be able to place the device in our own custom “humidity chamber”.
To create your 75% humidity chamber put salt in a container and mix it with some water – but not too much. You want a damp sludge, not soup. I made containers from yogurt cartons. I cut the tops off, so they are about two inches high, and cut a recessed area so the hygrometer can rest with the sensor over the solution without it being in direct contact with the wet solution.
Put the hygrometer across the yogurt container and seal it in one, or even two, Ziploc bags. Having some air in the bag is unavoidable and fine. This method should work with any hygrometer, including the inexpensive mechanical hygrometers, which are typically only tested or calibrated at 75%. Again, make any accommodations required to make sure the instrument does not get wet — it must sense the RH and not water. Normally, with the cheaper hygrometers, you cannot actually calibrate the device by changing the setting but you can take a reading in a known RH and from that calculate a correction factor. If you have a simple instrument, such as this, just calibrate it at 75%, get the correction factor for future reference, and work from there. It should be close enough for your purposes.
NOTICE: If you have a professional electronic hygrometer, which has a built-in but accessible sensor, you can simplify the calibration procedure. Merely obtain a couple plastic jars, such as oysters or similar foods come in, and drill holes in the lids so they provide a snug fit for the sensor on your instrument. Label the jars 75% and 33% and put your salt mixtures in the jars. I still use the yogurt containers to hold the salt mixtures and jam them in tight, about 1/3 of the way into the jar, so a humidity chamber is formed near the top of the jar. Screw the lids on the jars. If you have two hygrometers, put one in each jar lid. If not, put your hygrometer in one jar lid and a piece of tape or a seal of some type over the other one so the RH will stabilize. Once the proper RH has been created, in the same general time-frame described below, you can quickly check or re-calibrate a hygrometer by inserting the sensor in either of the two jars. Always give an instrument some time to stabilize, after moving it from one humidity chamber to another. This is the most accurate way for you to calibrate an instrument, if it can be done this way. The readings stay more stable than they do when a plastic bag is used: If a bag is inadvertently compressed or the contents shifted, which is likely to happen if you have to calibrate the instrument instead of merely viewing it, stability of the humidity chamber is affected and that can result in calibration errors. As a result, that process must be performed cautiously and double-checked.
Chemistry 75% solution:
Use pure salt, sodium chloride — no additives. Morton canning salt from a grocery store is such a salt and it is inexpensive. Put a few tablespoons in the yogurt container and add distilled water to form a slurry. Put this in a Ziploc bag, with the hygrometer positioned over the container, and let it rest for about 12 hours. It takes that long for the solution to stabilize. (I let it rest overnight.) Personally, I like to leave the hygrometer display on so I can view readings through the bag, as they change, and also that way I know when the solution has stabilized.
With most digital hygrometers, they must be calibrated with the power or display turned off. So, once the solution has set for 12 hours and the reading has obviously stabilized, I turn the unit off. Then I commence with the manufacturer’s calibration procedures. Typically this involves pushing in, with a paperclip or a similar object, a recessed button and other controls in a set order. In essence, you are “teaching” the instrument to “recognize” a set humidity the next time it is exposed to it. With the Ziploc bag, you can see the hygrometer reading and the controls so it is a simple matter to punch a tiny hole in the bag with the paper clip and calibrate the instrument without interfering with the relative humidity that has been created.
Chemistry 33% solution:
You need Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate. This is not as easy to obtain as regular salt, but it is not that difficult to find and it certainly can be done much cheaper than purchasing salt calibration kits. Prices and availability change but I purchase small quantities of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate, lab quality flakes, on Ebay. You will not use much at a time, but hygrometers should be calibrated two times per year so it will be a worthwhile supply to have on hand. It is becoming harder to buy even simple chemicals, but you can find this one at online chemical supply houses. It is, also, used as a de-icer. (Do not buy a magnesium + chloride supplement at a health food store – wrong product.) Mix the Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate with distilled water, the same way as was described above, and follow all the same procedures. You can start both bags, 33% and 75% at the same time, and place the instrument in one. This allows both solutions to stabilize at the same time and to begin producing the RH you need. After you have done the first calibration, open and, quickly, put the hygrometer in the next bag. Give it time to stabilize. This can take from 40 minutes to six hours. You can tell when it is ready for calibration because the reading stays the same for long periods of time. Complete the second calibration and you are done for six months!
Note: If you wish to test the overall accuracy of your instrument, other salts can produce many different RH levels. The procedures, as far as mixing the salts and water and creating a controlled humidity chamber, are the same as previously described.
SALT BATH PUBLISHED RH AT 25°C
LITHIUM BROMIDE 6.37%;
LITHIUM CHLORIDE 11.30%;
POTASSIUM ACETATE 22.51%;
MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE 32.80%;
POTASSIUM CARBONATE 43.16%;
MAGNESIUM NITRATE 52.89%;
SODIUM BROMIDE 57.57%;
POTASSIUM IODIDE 68.86%;
SODIUM CHLORIDE 75.30%;
POTASSIUM CHLORIDE 84.34%;
POTASSIUM SULFATE 97.30%
It is possible to use this calibration procedure with any hygrometer, whether it can be calibrated or not, to determine it’s accuracy so one can mathematically correct for inconsistencies. For example, if the instrument is reading 80% humidity in the 75% salt solution, it is reading 6.0- 7.0% too high and this should be taken into account when future readings are taken. Typically, with a mechanical unit, it is only the 75% reading that is tested. Some people will test a hygrometer by wrapping it in a wet towel and, after a few hours, the reading should be around 98%. One problem with this is, if the instrument is set to read too high, and it shows a reading at the top of the scale — which seems reasonable when it is in a wet towel — the unit might actually be sensing 110% or even 120% but that is not apparent because the reading is off the scale. Therefore, a later reading that shows 50% might actually be off by 20 points. It is, for this reason, that the two lower calibration points, both readily apparent on the instrument’s display, have been established by manufacturers.
Online Degree Scholarships – Financial Help For Distance Learning
It isn’t tough to pursue an online higher education degree anymore. That itself should get you all charged up, shouldn’t it? The diverse reasons behind such an auspicious opportunity being created is that some of the top universities around the world are now offering online degree programs which will even surprise the most hardened of career counselors for just the sheer range of subjects which can be studied at a graduate, post graduate or a doctoral level. You can study almost anything from sports science to house keeping or even the kinesiology behind bungee jumping!
Secondly, a lot of people who leave their native turf in search in better educational facilities do so, out of the sheer frustration of not being able to access the levels of knowledge that would help them further their thesis, at an affordable rate.
With the advent of distance learning, the cost problem has been reduced to a bare minimum. Still, a proper degree from an accredited university like Duke’s University or Harvard will burn a hole in your pocket. The tuition fees can be as high as $120,000 starting from a low end of just $3500. So if you want to remain on the safe side, you should apply for a scholarship for your online studies program
The big question is how you will avail yourself of these scholarships. One of the most straightforward ways is to go the college or university or school’s website and find out more about their scholarship schemes. The more information you have at a preparatory stage before you take your decision, the better positioned you will be to deal with any hassle you encounter at a later stage. Not all legal terms and conditions associated with these scholarship schemes are laid out in the open. So be careful to read the small print and only then give your consent.
You might have to take an online scholarship accession test to secure the necessary marks for securing the valued “Discount” on your fees.
Some universities and schools insist that you have fulfilled a quota of some type of community service program during your earlier academic years. Some also stress on the importance of excelling in one extra curricular activity like music or sports.
The are also some colleges will want to know why you would like to continue your higher studies at their university. The reasons for this have to be put down in a well composed, original and out of the box essay to impress the scholarship committee. This is followed by an extensive interview process in which you have to excel yourself in order to be considered for the scholarship.
Finally keep in mind that not all scholarships come in just the vanilla flavor, some are partial or just might ensure some semesters to be free. Others may ensure that a percentage of tuition costs will be reduced whereas some may urge you to pursue a part time job in order to be able to afford your online degree.
