Focusing on the Full MBA Experience
Despite all of the attention paid to extracurriculars during the MBA application process, it seems some b-school hopefuls don’t fully realize how vital it is to continue being involved once they settle in on campus.
According to the 2013 Prospective Student Data Survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, the nonprofit behind the GMAT graduate school admission exam, prospective students at both ends of the age spectrum expressed differing levels of interest in participating in clubs. Forty-eight percent of those younger than 24 and 23 percent of those 31 years old and older planned to become involved in student groups once on campus.
While it’s true that part-time students tend to sacrifice participation in MBA clubs and extracurricular activities, anyone gearing up for a traditional, two-year MBA program needs to know this: if you don’t get involved with some activity outside of the classroom, you will not reap the full benefit of the MBA experience.
There is a multitude of ways to get involved, and you will learn as much from these activities as you will from your studies. Your grades really don’t count that much.
Even if your school has a disclosed grading system, after you graduate, no one is going to ask for your GPA. So go to class to learn, but don’t study so much that you miss out on the rest of the experience.
Whether the focus is social enterprise, entrepreneurship, real estate or rugby, there’s a club for every interest under the sun and something for absolutely everyone at b-school. These clubs will not only to build up your network, but help you create a sense of camaraderie with your fellow students. This is essential for getting the most out of your MBA, and I encourage anyone applying to also check out the student clubs offered by your target programs.
You might be contemplating a different career path after graduation, in which case the professional interest clubs provide an excellent opportunity to explore new career options and gain deeper knowledge in a specific area.
Perhaps you’d like to become involved with an activity that provides a diversion from academic life, or nurture a hobby or interest that had languished during your 80-hour work weeks, pre-MBA. Or how about a student organization that is both professional and social, offering the best of both worlds? The options are nearly endless.
There are only so many hours in the week, however, so do watch out for the phenomenon known as FOMO – fear of missing out – which may lead you to overextend yourself simply because there are so many amazing things happening all the time at b-school.
Julianne Harty, who has just graduated from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and chronicled her MBA experience on her blog “Sleeping Between Spreadsheets,” says she chose both social and professional clubs for the first year but was restrained by both time and her budget as each club has membership dues.
“Be aware that while you may join a lot of clubs, you may only be active in a couple of them,” says Harty. “Join only the ones you’re interested in and will derive value from – the professional club that’s related to your career is a good one, but also look out for social clubs with common interests so that you can develop relationships with people and bond over something that isn’t b-school.”
The writer behind the MBA blog “The Brain Dump,” who goes by Cheetarah, wrote about how she encountered FOMO this past year at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She writes that joining student groups is practically mandatory. “If you’re going to search for summer internships and full-time employment the student groups are often the first line of recruiting. Many events are members only. If I want to interact with my target companies I need join the clubs.”
Student clubs can also offer an excellent opportunity to hone your leadership skills. In a recent post on the Duke University Fuqua School of Business student blog, Sarah Feagles shares what lead to her desire to make Fuqua a better place by committing her time and abilities to organizations that she’s passionate about.
“It’s easy to fall into the trap of just going through the motions as an MBA student and making it a very ‘transactional’ period in our lives,” she writes. But now that she co-chairs Fuqua’s Leading Women Organization and is training to become a COLE Leadership Fellow, Feagles has a new perspective on the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to her.
Aside from the knowledge you acquire academically, the network you cultivate in business school is the most valuable asset you’ll come away with. The best thing about participating on campus, says Harty, is just being able to be with your classmates in a non-academic setting.
“Being able to bond over a beer, a game of poker, the latest case study you worked on, diffuses a little the stress of the program. These extracurriculars are where you find your friends in the program,” she says.
College Consultants of Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston For College Consulting
Nowadays education is a very important part of an individual’s life because the only education allows a person to become a successful person in his or her life. In today’s world, a person cannot imagine his or her life without an education. A few years ago, people were not aware that studies are so important in life so most of the parents not sent their children for studies but every parent knows the importance of education in today’s generation.
As every coin has two faces in the same manner in this case also there are two faces means as there are thousands of options available of colleges for graduation and post graduation then which college is appropriate for you.
Understand the need of a good college counselor
If you have any doubt regarding which college is appropriate for you then you need one good counselor for consulting which can be a perfect college for you because you can’t take admission in a particular college or university after seeing their wonderful and amazing advertisements only. Advertisements are only for attraction point of view. A better counselor will give you good guidance regarding this concept.
If you are thinking that taking guidance from a better and knowledgeable counselor can be an expensive deal then you have to change your mindset because councilor is there for help and councilor’s charge is not so expensive as you thought.
A good counselor, first of all, asks some questions regarding your interest and studies then councilor will decide that which university or college will best suits that particular student. As a student, you can have good trust in these councilors. A good counselor always guide you college which has the following features:
Colleges which are affordable with good studies
Today’s education is not so inexpensive a few years ago. For getting good knowledge, you have to spend a good amount of money and that’s the main reason that the demand for good counselors is increased. College consultants Northern Virginia, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston for college consulting are a very good option for taking advice. A good counselor will search for that colleges and universities who are taking fewer fees for giving education to students. Students can choose any college from that searched list.
Discipline is a major part of any educational institute
Discipline is the major part of education. The first step of getting knowledge from any institute is discipline. If college and university are able to maintain discipline campus then it is obvious that more students will come in that good disciplined college or university. Any college and university will not say that the discipline of their institute is not appropriate for studies. That’s the other thing which makes a council or a very important person in life. College essay editing service is must be good.
Is a counselor is compulsory or not?
The true fact is there that nothing is compulsory and permanent in this world. Taking advice from a good and experienced counselor is not a bad step at all. So have trust in these college consulting councilors and take good opinion regarding higher studies. Get good knowledge and you surely attain success in life.
http://capitalcollegeconsulting.com/services/college-and-university-admissions/essay-editing/
How To Become A Cable TV Reseller
One of the best ways to earn you extra money is to become a reseller. When it comes to reselling, you are selling the product and earn a percentage for every successful transaction. There are so many niches that offer reselling opportunities to their clients. In this article, we’re going to talk about reselling cable TV services to various clients or customers. How is it possible that we can resell the packages to local customers within the area?
There are some legitimate and long-term cable television companies in the United States that offer affiliate opportunities for resellers. For example, if you are interested to resell the basic packages, the commission will be up to 20% per sale. It means that if you resell more packages, you will get lots of commissions from a cable television provider. Best of all, customers are paying every single month to keep their subscription.
As long you are the affiliate, you will get recurring commissions from your customers every month. At this point, cable television has greater demands from people all over the world. They were addicted in watching cable TV channels like HBO, CNN, Spike TV, Cartoon Network and Star World. Not only that, cable or satellite television has a feature that brings clearer vision to the customers. In other words, it does have advantages over the other competitors.
It is quite simple for us to resell their packages, but we need to apply for them. Do you think you’re qualified to resell their services? In order for you to apply with the cable TV reseller program, you need to apply either online or direct approach. For most companies, they strongly advised us to go with the online application. It is easy enough to apply with their online form. There are some questions that can be tough for you to answer.
Even if it’s tough, try to answer it on your own. You must show them that you’re confident with their reselling terms. Tough questions are really normal for a single applicant in the cable television business. Once you are finished with the application, you need to send it to the official recipient. All you have to do is wait for their response. If they don’t respond, it simply means that they’re not interested with you. But if you received their e-mail, guarantees are not yet coming. It’s either your application was approved or denied by a cable service provider. This is how you apply to become a cable television package reseller.
Deed of Donation, Last Will and Testament
One form of a legal instrument to effect transfer of property from one person to another which could be intended to minimize, if not altogether evade payment of taxes, is the Deed of Donation Inter-Vivos. It is commonly applied as an immediate manner of property transfer whereby the owner simply doles out his property to any legal personality, in many cases a son or daughter or any close relative, affiliate or business associate, without any form of monetary consideration, hence not subject to any form of sales or income tax.
While in principle, a deed of donation is similar in effect to a testate will, i.e., giving out pro-bono any rightfully owned property to anybody, the basic distinction is in the timing of the instruments. A property owner’s last will and testament takes effect and becomes enforceable only upon the testator’s demise. A deed of donation, on the other hand, can be made to take effect immediately, or at any period of time that the donor finds relevant.
Property transfer tax payable to the government in a deed of donation is minimal compared to how much could be assessed on a last will and testament, which could include, aside from the basic transfer tax, inheritance tax and whatever unsettled liabilities of the testator which should finally be charged against his estate.
While both instruments could be executed unilaterally, a deed of donation could become more legally irreversible and could no longer be rescinded when the consent and acceptance of the donee is made explicit in the contract. Whereas anybody’s last will and testament is still subject to revision or modification in the lifetime of the testator as it becomes executory only after his demise.
In any case, legal jurisprudence is settled in the principle that nothing is more final and executory than the last will and final settlement instructions of a dying man, therefore all the more strengthening the legal bond that seals the last will and testament.
