News
For Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, hospitality is first priority
It’s been a tumultuous six years for Morrissey Hospitality.
When company founder Bill Morrissey died of leukemia in 2016, it was unclear what the future was for the firm, which runs restaurants, hotels and event centers.
Ownership was transferred to Morrissey’s three children — Arthur, Chris and Elizabeth — but their dad left some huge shoes to fill.
Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, 33, currently the vice president of business development and marketing for the company, didn’t even start working for Morrissey Hospitality until 2018. We recently caught up with her as the company continues to grow, despite a lingering pandemic and lots of industry change.
Morrissey Brown started her hospitality career outside of her dad’s company. She was a wine and spirits distributor for Johnson Bros. This was after attending college in Colorado.
“I didn’t really know these cities as an adult, let alone as a business professional,” Morrissey Brown said. “I credit that time in liquor distribution with helping me get to know the hospitality industry. It was a wonderful learning experience and provided me with immense professional growth.”
She’s still in that learning phase, working under president Richard Dobransky, a 30-year hospitality industry veteran.
The two of them have overseen some recent rapid growth for the company, which had signed on five new restaurants just before the pandemic hit. Throughout 2020, they kept their heads down and did what they could to muddle through.
“We are fortunate that our company, the majority of us survived,” Morrissey Brown said.
As local businesses “started poking their heads up,” Morrissey Brown said, the company was in a unique position to help struggling restaurants and hotels build back — better.
“As we were having conversations and sharing best practices with people, what we found was a great opportunity to assist other hospitality businesses,” she said. “Many restaurants and hotels are stretched too thin. We started to find ways to complement each others’ businesses.”
That meant starting an a la carte suite of services — from HR to accounting to finance services.
“It’s a lot to offer in a one-stop shop,” Morrissey Brown said.
The strategy paid off with lots of new clients. In fact, over the past three years, the company’s portfolio has tripled in size.
Since the pandemic, the company has added Admiral D’s Waterfront Tavern in White Bear Lake, Freight House in Stillwater, New Bohemia locations in St. Paul and Plymouth, Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul and the recently opened Momento in St. Paul.
And just last month, Morrissey announced it would take over the Water Street Inn in Stillwater.
All in all, the company manages 19 brands, including The St. Paul Hotel and St. Paul Gril, Tria in North Oaks and the St. Paul River Center.
Morrissey said the recent growth has been rapid, and the company isn’t necessarily looking for new clients at the moment.
“For this year, we’re looking to slow the roll. However, we always love to sell and create guest experiences for people,” Morrissey said.
She said she’s proud of what the company has been able to achieve despite the upheaval.
“My father was my mentor … and this is about continuing his mission, vision and the culture he created. What makes Morrissey different from other companies is that we pride ourselves on being stewards of the hospitality industry, we are known for our service and we also pride ourselves on longevity of our clients,” Morrissey said. “We want to be exceptional every time. That’s our mission statement and that’s our standard.”
News
‘The dream is almost a reality’: Former Poly standout Justin Lewis ready for NBA draft and what comes next
Workout after workout in city after city, Justin Lewis has welcomed the grind as he gets closer to realizing his dream.
In preparation of the 2022 NBA draft, set to take place Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the former Poly and Marquette basketball star attended the NBA scouting combine last month in Chicago and has since worked out for more than a dozen franchises.
For the 20-year-old Lewis, who declared for the draft after his sensational sophomore season at Marquette, this demanding time has been a labor of love.
“My approach has just been to attack each workout as they come and just get better and have fun when I do them,” he said. “My love for the game helps me attack each and every day. It’s a tough process and my joy for the game helps me get better and I just keep trying to reach different goals in my life.”
One of his biggest goals going back to his childhood days is playing in the NBA, and he’s on the verge of making it happen. As a sophomore at Marquette, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds and was named Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
He said the work he put in going into the season and the significant strides he made during it pushed him to turn pro. National experts have him going anywhere from the late first round to the middle of the second in mock drafts.
Thursday night can’t come soon enough for the Baltimore native.
“Now, the dream is almost a reality,” Lewis said. “I don’t even know how to explain it — just an exciting feeling to finally see the work I’ve put in and the things I’ve done over all the years are starting to come in handy. It’s just exciting and it makes me want more because I feel the sky’s the limit right now.”
Marquette coach Shaka Smart, who guided the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 mark in his first season, said Lewis’ growth as a player and person in the past year puts him on a great trajectory to make the leap to the NBA.
“What I told him and tell all the guys that go through the process is next Thursday is just the first step,” Smart said during a news conference last Wednesday at Marquette. “It’s a huge step, but it’s a situation where now it’s, ‘OK, I found out where I’m going, who I’m playing for and now it’s time to continue that trajectory.’
“I’m excited for him. When you get to that level, obviously, the competition goes up, the expectations go up. He’s going to have a learning curve like anyone else, but he’s a great guy who has really grown. He’s very motivated, he’s been working his butt off, so I’m excited to follow what’s next for him.”
In his high school years — first as a freshman at Calvert Hall, then his last three at Poly — Lewis showed his potential with a combination of size, skill and game sense. Former Poly coach Sam Brand saw something else in Lewis that went beyond the court.
“I could tell he really wanted to be good,” Brand said. “I think a lot of guys that are tall play basketball and stick with basketball because they’re just tall and people want them to play. But Justin loved the game. He loved preparing, he was always here early.
“One of the separators that I saw early is I could tell he just enjoyed being in the gym. He liked to compete, he liked to practice and get shots up. He has the love for it and if you have the physical capability and the love, that’s what any coach dreams of.”
During Lewis’ time at Poly, the Engineers were the team to beat in the Baltimore City league. He helped lead them to two state titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and a third was likely before COVID-19 shut down his senior season before the state semifinal round. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Point guard Rahim Ali, who assisted on many of the 1,374 career points Lewis scored at Poly, got a first-hand look at the passion his close friend has for the game of basketball.
“He’s blessed to be one of the ones to make it, and that’s great because he’s a special person and everything that was meant for him is coming to him. It’s wonderful,” Ali said. “He loves the game. You can tell when somebody is faking it and being real about it, and he really loves it.”
Lewis credits the tough grind and pride that’s attached to Baltimore basketball as a key factor in his drive to succeed. The traits go everywhere he goes.
“It has shaped me into the player I am,” he said. “Seeing the toughness of all the guys before me and learning from them and just playing in the city league, you got to be tough. So I would say it helped me both mentally and physically.”
In emerging as the Golden Eagles’ primary scoring option last season, Lewis displayed versatility — including an improved jump shot and handle to go with his established post play — that makes him an intriguing NBA prospect. His length and ability to switch on defense is another asset.
Lewis goes into Thursday night’s draft with self-confidence that’s a product of the work he has put in, but also with an understanding that there’s so much more to learn.
“I’m getting criticized for certain things in my game right now but I know I’ll work on those things to get better,” he said. “So it’s exciting more than it is getting down on myself because I know I’ll attack during the offseason and get better at those things.”
2022 NBA DRAFT
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN, Chs. 2, 7
()
News
Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson, 37, fulfills dream by hitting in a major-league game for the 1st time
David Robertson waited 14 years for this moment.
The Chicago Cubs’ 37-year-old closer had been itching to step into the batter’s box just once during his major-league career. His time finally arrived Wednesday night at PNC Park in the Cubs’ 14-5 blowout win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Robertson had not taken an official at-bat since high school as a shortstop and pitcher in Tuscaloosa, Ala., a stretch that included 787 pitching appearances in professional baseball dating to when the New York Yankees drafted him out of the University of Alabama in 2006.
But Robertson held out hope that chance would arise at some point during his big-league career. The situation certainly was unconventional. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Robertson hit against Pirates infielder Diego Castillo.
As everyone in the Cubs dugout lined up against the railing for a front-row view, Castillo struck out a swinging Robertson on a full count. In honor of his first career MLB at-bat, Robertson was given the Cubs’ lineup card from the game. He plans to find a place to hang it in his home.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get another opportunity, so I’m glad I did and made my dream come true,” Robertson said. “Even though I struck out.”
Robertson borrowed Christopher Morel’s bat and Yan Gomes’ helmet. Someone offered him batting gloves, but he declined. He figured they wouldn’t matter because Robertson’s approach was simple: swing hard and hit the ball.
“I really wasn’t thinking about anything else,” Robertson said. “It seemed like the mound was very close.”
His memorable moment initially was a long shot.
Robertson, who pitched a scoreless eighth, needed the offense’s help to get to the plate. He was slotted into the designated hitter spot in the order, which wasn’t due up until eighth in the final inning. Castillo retired two of the first three Cubs he faced, but Andrelton Simmons walked, Jason Heyward was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Alfonso Rivas followed with his first career grand slam. Rafael Ortega’s two-strike single brought up Robertson.
“I didn’t think it was actually going to happen,” he said.
Robertson smiled.
“And then I blew it. I blew it.”
Robertson fell behind Castillo 1-2 before working a full count. He whiffed on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, elevated above the zone for a would-be ball. Robertson didn’t see a pitch faster than 55.4 mph. One of his three swings-and-misses came on a 40.4-mph eephus.
Throughout the sequence, a grin stretched across Robertson’s face.
“It was fun to get in the box, I just couldn’t hit the ball,” Robertson said. “It was so slow and I wasn’t going to walk. … I mean, it’s easy to tell when it’s a ball or strike when it’s, like, 40 miles an hour, but I wasn’t going to walk. I had to swing. I had to try.”
Manager David Ross had broached the topic with Robertson before the Pirates brought in Castillo for the ninth. Ross said he had been looking to get Robertson an at-bat a couple of times this season and wasn’t sure it was going to work out Wednesday.
Robertson’s coaches and teammates got some laughs out of watching him hit. Ross joked that Robertson had “too much bad speed for how slow it was coming.” He noticed Robertson couldn’t stop smiling on deck and called him a kid at heart, even when the veteran’s pitching.
Robertson said he “absolutely” heard it from his teammates after walking back into the dugout after his strikeout, all in good fun, proclaiming: “They were wearing me out.” Ian Happ, who homered in the win, joked about Robertson needing to get in the cage to work on his swing.
“That was tough,” said an amused Keegan Thompson after holding the Pirates to one run in six innings. “He’s been begging for an at-bat the whole year and he swung and missed three times. I mean, at least he swung, but you’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Baseball is a long season, and for a Cubs team closer to last place than first, the levity of Robertson hitting was welcomed.
“It felt like first time I’ve laughed in the dugout in a while, so that definitely felt good,” Ross said. “These guys continue to come in and work hard, and you want to see them succeed and us succeed, and the nights when you have the ability to relax and take the focus off of so many little things and just have a little bit of fun and watch D-Rob get up there and a position player versus pitcher for once, (it) was fun to watch.”
()
News
Aaron Judge, Jose Trevino power Yankees comeback win over the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — The campaign has started. With Jose Trevino’s eighth-inning go-ahead home run Wednesday night to give the Yankees a 5-4 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge were beating the drum. Trevino should be one of the Yankees’ many All-Stars.
“Oh, without a doubt. What he’s doing this year is special,” said Judge, whose two home runs also powered the Yankees Wednesday. “I think he’s gonna continue to do that for quite a few years and I think he so far deserved the right to go to L.A. this year and represent the Yankees and represent the elite.”
“I know there’s a lot of great catchers out there in the league, and especially the one we just got done facing, Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays is another great one in this league,” Judge continued, “but I think he definitely [has] been offered this opportunity and he’s taking full advantage of it.”
The Yankees (51-18) are now 14-4 after losses this season, won their 18th series of the season and their second straight over the Rays (37-32). They are 26-12 against the American League East. They have the best record in baseball and finished the six-game road trip 4-2.
Judge, who has an arbitration hearing to decide his 2022 salary via zoom Friday morning, got the Yankees to the point Trevino could make a difference. He hammered his major league-leading 26th and 27th homers Wednesday night.
It was his sixth multi-home run game of the season and the 22nd of his career. The six multi-home run games through the team’s first 70 games are the second most in baseball history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Only Reggie Jackson’s seven in 1969 are better.
Judge’s first homer was a 396-foot shot off Shane Baz in the fourth inning. His second was a majestic 406-foot home run over the catwalk at The Trop in the seventh, cutting the Rays lead to a run.
The arbitration hearing is over a $4 million difference. Judge wanted $21 million, the Yankees offered $17 million. The Bombers did offer Judge an extension that would have been worth over $230 million including this season, but they could not come to an agreement before his Opening Day deadline.
Trevino’s homer was clutch.
It was his third go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this season, tying him with Anthony Rizzo for the most on the team. The two-run, 406-foot shot gave the Yankees their first lead of the night and their 20th comeback win of the season.
It was Trevino’s career-high sixth home run in 113 at-bats this season, one more than his total in 285 at-bats all of last year.
It’s not just his offense.
Trevino has been key to the Yankees’ pitching success this season. Wednesday night, he got a grinding Jordan Montgomery out of a bases-loaded jam by picking off Taylor Walls at third base.
“That pick really helped me out,” Montgomery said. “He’s been awesome. Great behind the plate, great working with him and offensively he always comes up big.”
Montgomery just wasn’t sharp from the beginning, but because of concerns about their bullpen usage, they had to ride with him as long as they could. The Yankees lefty allowed a season-high four runs, snapping a streak of 13 straight starts of three earned runs or less. He gave up two on home runs, the first time he has allowed multiple homers in a game this season. He walked two and struck out a season-low tying two.
Montgomery got seven swings-and-misses, four on his changeup and none on his fastball.
“I thought he made some good pitches tonight. We got a little unlucky but I just tried to help them out there me and [third baseman Josh Donaldson] and we got it done,” Trevino said. “So it was good.”
An All-Star nod would be Trevino’s first. In the first report on All-Star voting, Trevino is second, but well behind Kirk.
“I mean, if it happens, it happens,” Trevino said of being an All-Star. “I want to win a championship and that’s pretty individualized. An All-Star game that’d be really cool, but I want to win a championship.”
()
For Elizabeth Morrissey Brown, hospitality is first priority
Voice Over IP Service – Significant Facts You Ought to Know About
Multiperson Comparison Performance Appraisal Systems and 360 Degree Feedback
‘The dream is almost a reality’: Former Poly standout Justin Lewis ready for NBA draft and what comes next
Kick Porn: 5 Simple Ways
Korea Blockchain Week to Hold First Live Event in Seoul After Covid Hiatus
The Joy of Pigs: Rooting Out the Truth
KuCoin Fails to Comply With Ontario Regulator OSC, Faces Ban
Callus Removal From Feet: Myths and Facts
ApeCoin Shed $2.5 Billion From Its Market Cap In May
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop