For the Orioles and Nationals, a rebuild looks a lot better with a star behind the plate | ANALYSIS
Jordan Lyles needed a second to ponder the question. Posed with a premise — if an organization could choose a top-level catching prospect or a top-level prospect at any other position, which should it select? — Lyles leaned back in his chair in the Orioles clubhouse, playing pretend general manager for a moment.
The decision depended on a belief that both players were virtually identical, other than their position. Lyles pointed out that scouting reports on high schoolers or college stars don’t always accurately predict how a player might turn out in five years.
With that said, the veteran right-hander came to his conclusion.
“If it’s close talent-wise, you go with the franchise catcher over the franchise anything, I think, because there are only 30 starting catchers, and now half the teams are platooning,” Lyles said. “Buster Poseys don’t come around [often], and those are more valuable long-term for organizations, I think, because you don’t have to continue to draft catchers early on.”
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias appeared to agree with Lyles’ reasoning in 2019, when his first major decision in Baltimore was to choose catcher Adley Rutschman over high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who now plays for the Kansas City Royals.
A player with Rutschman’s skill set — the ability to switch hit with power — might’ve been selected with the top overall draft pick regardless of what position he played. But the prospect of finding a franchise cornerstone behind the plate was an added benefit.
While stars take many forms, a catcher plays a vital role handling the pitching staff on top of providing offensive production at the plate. So far, Rutschman has proven to be adept at both for the Orioles.
The Nationals, who finished a two-game series at Camden Yards on Wednesday night, went about much the same process, albeit in a different way. As Washington sought to begin an unexpected rebuild last season just two years after winning the World Series, it sent right-hander Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and received, in part, catcher Keibert Ruiz in return.
It was a different method, utilizing a trade rather than the draft, but the implications are the same. For a team undergoing a rebuild, starting with a building block behind the plate is especially advantageous. They’re in a unique position, with wide-ranging responsibilities. Finding an answer for the catcher position for years to come solves one of the largest questions in a rebuild.
“You’re kind of almost the liaison between the pitching staff and the offense,” first baseman Trey Mancini said. “Like, you’re very involved on both sides. So to have somebody who’s really impactful behind the dish and can swing the bat really well, yeah, I think that is hard to come by, especially in today’s game.”
As Lyles said, players of Posey’s ilk — a 2012 National League Most Valuable Player, seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion — are few and far between. Before Rutschman, Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer was the last catcher drafted with the top overall pick in 2001. In the 17 drafts between Mauer and Rutschman, seven pitchers and six shortstops were taken first overall. Now there have been two catchers in three years, with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking Louisville star Henry Davis No. 1 in 2021.
Teams want to build through the middle of the field — “That’s been like that for 100 years,” manager Brandon Hyde said — be that a middle infielder or center fielder. But finding a catcher who can excel as both a hitter and a defender could be the optimal route, given the irregularity of such catchers coming along.
Early in Rutschman’s first month in the majors, the defensive improvements have been more rapid. He’s learning his pitching staff, and his batting average has ticked up recently, including another double Wednesday.
“It’s just such a tough position to be a rookie at in the big leagues, and then hit on top of it,” Hyde said. “He’s gonna continue to get better and better.”
As Lyles considered the situation, he compared finding a franchise catcher with finding a franchise quarterback in football. The comfort a front office has when there’s continuity under center is felt across the team and in the draft.
With Rutschman — and in a sense, Ruiz, another highly ranked prospect now playing for Washington — the yearly search for a platoon catcher evaporates. There’s a year-to-year institutional knowledge of the pitching staff, and there’s a strong bat in the lineup.
“To have a guy who can really swing it and be elite on defense is huge,” Mancini said. “Can’t be understated how big that is.”
Letters: Merge law enforcement, social welfare and public education under one roof
Consider this merger
It seems obvious that many people problems begin at an early age, so please consider merging the departments of law enforcement, social welfare and public education under one roof. Early detection, community involvement, social intervention and legal guidance may help alleviate many of our current growing problems.
Bob Porter, St. Paul
Tailor made for downtown St. Paul
Have you heard about downtown St. Paul? It sits on the Mississippi river and if you drive down Shepard Road, and look up, it looks like postwar Germany.
Where did the priority come from to develop Crosby Park, and why is there such an aversion to making downtown St. Paul a destination? Everything that was described in the article, (“River Learning Center planned In St. Paul,” by Frederick Melo, June 19) is what is needed in downtown St. Paul, but nobody can get the location right.
“We are actually trying to reorient the city toward the river, which is one of the three great rivers of the world,” said Mary deLaittre, executive director of the Great River Passage Conservancy, the city’s primary fundraising partner for river projects. “But there aren’t many places to go to get a drink and get down and touch it.” The article continues, “An elevator or canopy walk could link the bluff to the river’s edge, or take visitors onto the nature center’s rooftop. Just off Shepard Road, the nature center’s tower-like vertical structure built atop the river bluff would create an overlook for the entire bay area.”
I urge you to read Melo’s article. The whole idea is tailor-made for downtown St. Paul.
Greg Nayman, St. Paul
Rail implications
Pedestrian safety is the No. 1 concern in (all the) neighborhood surveys, and Seattle’s experience with light-rail danger is very important. While Seattle’s rail is through a standard “square” grid, rails on West Seventh in St. Paul are further complicated by the diagonal streets with deadly consequences for the West End.
Also: Now that Ryan Companies and the University of St. Thomas are negotiating for land at Highland Bridge I am wondering about conversations on transit and the implication for (portions of) Highland Bridge and the potential hockey arena, etc., not to mention the Rail Spur.
Joe Landsberger, St. Paul
Listen on the library
I am an avid reader of national magazines and local print news sources. I have read with few exceptions the Pioneer Press daily (electronic and print) for about 40 years, as well as the Midway Monitor. I subscribe to Hamline Coalition’s e-newsletter, too. I believe libraries are an important part of American neighborhoods promoting education and democracy.
This spring I discovered by accident at an open house for Hamline Midway that the city had four options for the Hamline Midway library, two of which involved demolition and rebuild, one that proposed to move the library forward and construct an addition on the rear, and one that proposed to renovate the existing building and add an expansion to the front. None of the options seemed to make sense to me.
I was very surprised none of the options to “upgrade” involved building a multi-story building like Menards or even the Roseville Library. Why on earth would you not rebuild with a two- or three-story structure to maximize the space? I also learned the library has been neglected for years and basic maintenance ignored. How can the city get away with that?
Finally, after attending a community forum in April at Hamline Church, it became apparent that most people in the neighborhood want to save money and see the library restored and upgraded. What also became obvious to me is that the City Council/Library Board and our council representative are not listening to us. It’s as if our neighborhood is again under attack, just like two years ago when outsiders descended on the Midway, destroyed businesses, and burned several buildings to the ground. Many of these diverse businesses have never returned.
I did see the architect presented a preserve option in the library’s auditorium recently next to one option to tear down. What happened to that option?
If the library is torn down, our wonderfully diverse neighborhood will be devalued once again. Did the numerous people who use the library’s computers have any input into this bulldozing proposal? Why would anyone ignore the will of the people in a democracy? Why have a survey and ignore the results? Does anyone really listen anymore? This pattern is shocking to me.
Jerry Ratliff, St. Paul
Weapons that blow people away
In late 1967 while I was on a ground combat assault in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, a North Vietnamese Army soldier stood up to fire his AK-47 at my squad. I fired a short burst from my M-16 and he instantly fell to the ground. I ran over to secure his assault weapon and observed that I had grazed his right temple with one round. The right side of his skull was missing. His empty skull was mushed down and badly deformed. His brains were lying on the ground next to his skull. I remember thinking when I saw his brains: “brains really look like brains.” I was 19.
A few hours later, a soldier to my right spotted someone moving across our position from left to right. As I watched this person, a shot rang out from an M-16. This time one bullet entered the right side of their head and exited the left. The head exploded like a water balloon. Then the remainder of the body dropped to the ground. When I ran over to look, the body had no head. Just beyond, the field was scattered with bits of hair, scalp, skull pieces and chunks of brain tissues. I turned and walked away …
Unlike other guns, assault weapons (including M-16 and the more powerful AR-1S) shoot low mass bullets at supersonic speed. The kinetic energy of the bullet creates a small entrance wound in the body, but every internal tissue it passes through after that is turned to mush by the expanding supersonic shockwave that follows. Then the bullet exits with a much larger wound than when it entered.
Great psychological damage is also inflicted on an enemy when they see their friend’s head and body parts explode in front of their eyes. Assault weapons are designed to inflict maximum physical and mental damage in combat against an enemy.
Now imagine someone firing hundreds of these bullets from an AR-15 down hallways and into classrooms crowded with your kids. A few years ago I heard a proposal that police armed with AR-15s would patrol Florida schools. Imagine when the police enter a school and engage a shooter in an AR-15 firefight with teachers and your panicking kids caught in the middle.
Students and faculty of schools afflicted by mass shootings: I can only imagine what you went through. You watched your friends get wounded and killed. You survived not getting killed. You aided your wounded. You buried and mourned your dead. Some of you organized to try to fix a problem you know all too well from experience.
Sorry, your lives are forever changed. I’m sitting here more than 50 years later, and I remember everything. It all comes back to me, especially on days like this. As survivors you’ll forever remember your friends who did not make it. The tears never dry up. Please finish school and live the lives you want, you owe it to your friends who didn’t make it. Keep your movement going. Make something positive come out of your disaster.
The survivors of school massacres will suffer major PTSD in the days and months ahead. They are going to need help. I hope their states have a mental-health program for survivors of assault-weapon massacres. I can always go to the V.A., where can they go?
Ban all assault weapons. It’s not just our schools that are full of kids. Our society is full of kids. Assault weapons have no place in our society. You want to shoot these things, go join the military or police.
Have faith in America and Minnesota and their institutions.
Ross S. Culverhouse, White Bear Lake
Ashley Berner: What if we replaced public school districts with less rigid systems?
America’s curriculum wars seem to be at their peak, with deep disagreement about how our country’s children ought to be educated. But the most bitter and consequential schooling wars in our nation’s history actually occurred in the last half of the 19th century between the white Protestant majority and the mostly Catholic minorities who had landed recently on these shores. The result of this conflict is the U.S. educational system that we know today.
Public schooling wasn’t always like this. American education up until then had been pluralistic. Counties and towns levied taxes for very different types of schools, from Lutheran and Congregationalist to Catholic, Jewish and nonsectarian. At the same time, these schools delivered a remarkably consistent body of academic knowledge from school to school.
By the early 20th century, however, our country had undone this model of educational pluralism, and with it the diverse structure and the common content that had worked for so long. This change has proved to be significant and long-lasting.
The Protestant majority rejected pluralism. They simply did not believe that Catholic immigrants could become democratic citizens. This 19th century nativism inspired political platforms and grassroots zealotry that included demonstrations, the firebombing of Catholic neighborhoods, and anti-immigrant laws. For Protestant elites, nativist politicians and hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, Catholic schools posed an existential threat. By the early 20th century, state legislatures had narrowed “public education” from a plural to a uniform model: the district school we know today.
Thus, the American system entered the 20th century with a binary view of education — “public” versus “private” — and an increasingly localized view of the academic content. A rigid district structure and curricula that vary from state to state, city to city, district to district, and even classroom to classroom became the norm. It works well for many families in our country.
At the same time, the uniform structure prevents many parents, particularly low-income ones, from finding schools that may be tuition-free — through education tax credit programs or, in some states, vouchers — that reflect their beliefs and their children’s needs. And academic content that differs substantially by school system, and even by classroom, inhibits common reference points drawn from history, geography, literature and so on, that can support democratic deliberation.
But what if we flipped the American model to one of more diverse school structures and more common content at the state level? This model of educational pluralism was enjoyed by our country at an earlier time. It is also still the norm in democratic societies worldwide today.
Educational pluralism allows for a nimble structure that can avoid constant conflict, because it honors diverse values by design. Supporting and assessing common curricular frameworks across all school systems in a state (or between states, voluntarily) can help enhance social cohesion.
Educational pluralism means that countries as different as Belgium, Indonesia, Israel, France, Sweden, Australia and most provinces of Canada fund and regulate a huge variety of school types. These systems separate the ethos of the schools — whether Montessori, Islamic, Protestant or secular — from the academic content of the school, which must reflect, at least in part, similar academic content and assessments.
With the most diverse school system in the world, the Netherlands epitomizes educational pluralism. The Netherlands funds 36 different kinds of schools equally and evaluates all of them through the same rigorous site visits, curricula and assessments. The system includes tax-funded creationist schools — a policy that would light most Americans’ hair on fire.
However, the Netherland’s Ministry of Education requires all students to demonstrate mastery of evolutionary theory, which means that even kids in creationist schools need to understand evolution enough to pass hefty exams. The Ministry of Education also requires all funded schools to teach comparative religion and ethics. The one-third of the Netherlands’ students who attend “district” schools must, therefore, join their peers in Jewish and Montessori schools, for instance, in learning what Hindus and Muslims believe.
In fact, most industrialized countries require wide lenses on the world, even as they fund schools with distinctive worldviews — thus providing the opportunity to encounter new ideas.
Such policies cut against the grain of what U.S. public education has meant for a hundred years. Educational pluralism is opposed by those who support uniform educational delivery and libertarians who reject government accountability alike.
Educational pluralism is not perfect. It must be carefully designed to ensure equal access to excellence and to meet constitutional guidelines established by the Supreme Court.
But it does suggest a democratic path with the potential to lead the American educational system into a more generous space.
Ashley Berner is an associate professor and director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy. She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
ASK IRA: Did Pistons-Blazers trade hand Heat a pair of losses?
Q: Ira, the Heat could have paid nothing for Jerami Grant and let him slip away. Imagine him with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. – Andy.
A: Well, there’s no need to imagine anything of the sort, with Jerami Grant off to the Portland Trail Blazers for nothing more than cap space, a future first-round pick and some second-round window dressing. Yes, I believed Jerami would have been a quality fit in the Heat starting lineup alongside Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. But with Detroit prioritizing cap space, the Heat lacked the resources to play the Pistons’ game. They had neither the type of trade exception the Blazers held for CJ McCollum, nor, obviously, the necessary cap space. And for all the speculation, this likely was not to the level of the Heat being willing to potentially part with Tyler Herro. Yes, the Heat could have used a veteran scoring wing, but Detroit obviously preferred the space to spend as they see fit going forward, rather than taking on the contract of Duncan Robinson, and those remaining four years. The deal also makes it far more likely, as if it wasn’t already, that Damian Lillard plays on with the Trail Blazers. So two down and free agency to go for the Heat.
Q: Hi, Ira. With it being reported that Bradley Beal will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, in terms of salary cap limitations, how limited are the Heat and what possible moves can they make to accommodate Bradley’s contract? – Victor, Miramar.
A: All indications are the move comes in advance of Bradley Beal re-upping on a maximum deal with the Wizards. If Bradley had prioritized a trade, it would have left open far more options had he held off on such a decision. Not nearly the same optimism with this one as when Jimmy Butler worked his way out of Philadelphia with his sign-and-trade to the Heat in the 2019 offseason.
Q: If Tyler Herro does get traded and the Miami Heat do not receive a scoring wing in return, is there the possibility for a starting role for Victor Oladipo to give him every opportunity to get back to close to his All-Star days? – Christopher, Vancouver.
A: If Tyler Herro is dealt, it would be for a wing in return. Otherwise, you are creating one void to address another (perhaps in the power rotation). Victor Oladipo hardly has shown enough in his comeback to this point for any type of considerable commitment.
