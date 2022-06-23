News
Gophers’ Parker Fox will miss the 2022-23 season with knee injury
Parker Fox, the Division II All-American who transferred to Minnesota last spring only to miss his first season because of a knee injury will miss this season, as well, coach Ben Johnson announced Wednesday.
Fox, a redshirt junior from Mahtomedi, injured his right knee during practice on Monday and will require season-ending surgery.
“We’re obviously disappointed for Parker, especially for how hard he worked to get back on the court this year,” Johnson said in a statement released by the school this afternoon.
“We’re here to support him in any way we can as he moves forward in this recovery process.”
Fox missed the 2021-22 season because of a left knee injury suffered before he committed to Minnesota in April 2021. He played three seasons at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., where he ended his career as the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year and an all-conference honoree. He was also a NABC and D2CCA All-American.
Tony Siragusa, outspoken anchor in the middle of Ravens’ first championship defense, dies at 55
Tony Siragusa, the wisecracking wall of flesh known as “Goose” who anchored the middle of a record-setting Ravens defense during the team’s first Super Bowl run, died Wednesday, a team spokesman said. He was 55.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
The New Jersey native was an undrafted free agent who began his 12-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before he became a fan favorite over five seasons with the Ravens from 1997 to 2001. He was a classic nose tackle, occupying multiple blockers and clearing space for Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as the Ravens set a record by allowing just 165 points over a 16-game season in 2000.
But the 330-pound behemoth was known as much for his affable persona as his power on the field. He was a star of the first season of HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks,” wearing shirts that said “Big Daddy” across the chest and cracking jokes about how he would torture rookies. That paved the way for an acting career and a 13-year run as a pregame and sideline personality on Fox’s NFL coverage.
Mr. Siragusa came to the Ravens when the team was still struggling in its second season after moving from Cleveland. He was a full-time starter and leading voice as the Ravens defense gradually transformed into one of the most fearsome in NFL history.
During the 2000 AFC championship game, he drove Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon to the ground shoulder-first, a pivotal play as the Ravens held a highflying offense to three points. Though Mr. Siragusa always maintained he had no intention of hurting Mr. Gannon, the hit went down as a prime example of the Ravens’ punishing style as they rampaged to the Super Bowl.
Once on the biggest stage in sports, Mr. Siragusa luxuriated in the spotlight. A reporter asked what job he would hate to have. “I would hate to be a plumber if my sewer backed up,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Alec Burks recovering from offseason foot surgery, could affect trade value ahead of draft
Alec Burks’ offseason started with left foot surgery and could end on another team.
The Knicks guard, a trade candidate around Thursday’s NBA draft, is expected to recover by training camp, sources confirmed. Although news of Burks’ surgery surfaced Wednesday, it occurred soon after the regular season ended in mid-April and the area had been bothering him for a while, a source said.
With Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker sidelined for most of last season, the 30-year-old Burks became the starting point guard and logged a career-high 2,318 minutes. He averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds but isn’t viewed as a longterm answer.
Burks is guaranteed about $10 million next season, which the Knicks are trying to unload for cap space to chase Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, according to sources.
Among the other players the Knicks are attempting to deal – Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier – Burks’ deal represents the easiest to shed. He also has a $10.5 million team option for 2023-24.
Still, according to league sources, the foot surgery has hurt Burks’ value in negotiations. It’s his third surgery to that area, with previous procedures done on his left ankle in 2015 and 2016. Sources around the league believe the Knicks will have to include draft capital or a prospect to reach the roughly $25 million in cap space to make a serious run at Brunson.
Either way, the Mavericks can offer more money and years to Brunson because they hold his Bird Rights. The big question is how high will Mark Cuban go for a player who only started to show star potential in this year’s playoffs.
The Mavericks already have four guards – Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie – guaranteed a combined $86 million next season.
Brunson’s father, Rick, was hired by the Knicks as an assistant coach.
Other possibilities for the Knicks include trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has been made available by the Pacers, or moving up in the draft to land Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day at the IRS.
After digging out of a daunting backlog from 2021, the agency has an even bigger backup for this tax season than it did a year ago and its pace for processing paper returns is slowing down, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.
The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, also said taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the telephone, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six months to one year.
The report on taxpayer challenges, which must be submitted twice a year to Congress, comes one day after the Internal Revenue Service announced that it is on track to eliminate its 2021 backlog of tax returns this week.
The Objectives Report to Congress contains proposals for lawmakers to consider going forward.
“When I released my Annual Report to Congress six months ago, I wrote that ‘Paper is the IRS’s Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it,’” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in the report. “Fast forward to this Objectives Report: It’s Groundhog Day.”
She added: “At the end of May, the IRS had a larger backlog of paper tax returns than it did a year ago, and its pace of processing paper tax returns was slowing.”
Collins, who serves as an IRS ombudsman, said of the agency’s problems: “The math is daunting.”
According to the report, at the end of May the agency had a backlog of 21.3 million unprocessed paper tax returns, an increase of 1.3 million over the same time last year. The agency fell short on its goal to bring on 5,473 new employees to process returns, with just 2,056 employees hired.
Additionally, phone wait times increased to 29 minutes on average, compared with last year’s 20-minute average wait time.
“That the backlog continues to grow is deeply concerning, primarily because millions of taxpayers have been waiting six months or more to receive their refunds,” Collins said.
Jodie Reynolds, a spokesperson for the IRS, said the report’s numbers “are neither the most accurate nor most recent figures.”
“Today, the IRS is running well ahead of tax return processing compared to a year ago,” Reynolds said. “The IRS continues to make substantial progress on the inventory,” bringing on new contractors, shifting staff and mandating employee overtime, she said.
In a joint letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who heads the Senate Finance Committee, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that roughly six to eight IRS employees manually handle each paper return that is filed.
“What the agency requires to avoid a crisis like this in the future is sustained, multi-year funding to invest in overhauling antiquated technology, improving taxpayer service, and increasing voluntary compliance,” the letter said.
“Those resources will be crucial to automating operations to increase efficiency.”
Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said “no one feels the pressure about backlogs more than the front-line workers who have been plowing through that paperwork for months now.”
“Employees working on the backlogs have been doing so at IRS facilities around the country throughout the pandemic,” and have been working overtime to address the logjam.
He said the IRS is “in desperate need of more staffing, more resources and updated technology, all of which are necessary to prevent future backlogs.”
The Taxpayer Advocate report said credit is due to agency leadership for the burden it carries with “an extraordinarily complicated tax code,” antiquated technology, inadequate staffing and lingering challenges that have come from distributing COVID-19 related programs.
“Despite these challenges, the tax system, as a whole, has held up well during the past two years,” the report said.
