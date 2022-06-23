Finance
How To Become A Cable TV Reseller
One of the best ways to earn you extra money is to become a reseller. When it comes to reselling, you are selling the product and earn a percentage for every successful transaction. There are so many niches that offer reselling opportunities to their clients. In this article, we’re going to talk about reselling cable TV services to various clients or customers. How is it possible that we can resell the packages to local customers within the area?
There are some legitimate and long-term cable television companies in the United States that offer affiliate opportunities for resellers. For example, if you are interested to resell the basic packages, the commission will be up to 20% per sale. It means that if you resell more packages, you will get lots of commissions from a cable television provider. Best of all, customers are paying every single month to keep their subscription.
As long you are the affiliate, you will get recurring commissions from your customers every month. At this point, cable television has greater demands from people all over the world. They were addicted in watching cable TV channels like HBO, CNN, Spike TV, Cartoon Network and Star World. Not only that, cable or satellite television has a feature that brings clearer vision to the customers. In other words, it does have advantages over the other competitors.
It is quite simple for us to resell their packages, but we need to apply for them. Do you think you’re qualified to resell their services? In order for you to apply with the cable TV reseller program, you need to apply either online or direct approach. For most companies, they strongly advised us to go with the online application. It is easy enough to apply with their online form. There are some questions that can be tough for you to answer.
Even if it’s tough, try to answer it on your own. You must show them that you’re confident with their reselling terms. Tough questions are really normal for a single applicant in the cable television business. Once you are finished with the application, you need to send it to the official recipient. All you have to do is wait for their response. If they don’t respond, it simply means that they’re not interested with you. But if you received their e-mail, guarantees are not yet coming. It’s either your application was approved or denied by a cable service provider. This is how you apply to become a cable television package reseller.
Finance
Deed of Donation, Last Will and Testament
One form of a legal instrument to effect transfer of property from one person to another which could be intended to minimize, if not altogether evade payment of taxes, is the Deed of Donation Inter-Vivos. It is commonly applied as an immediate manner of property transfer whereby the owner simply doles out his property to any legal personality, in many cases a son or daughter or any close relative, affiliate or business associate, without any form of monetary consideration, hence not subject to any form of sales or income tax.
While in principle, a deed of donation is similar in effect to a testate will, i.e., giving out pro-bono any rightfully owned property to anybody, the basic distinction is in the timing of the instruments. A property owner’s last will and testament takes effect and becomes enforceable only upon the testator’s demise. A deed of donation, on the other hand, can be made to take effect immediately, or at any period of time that the donor finds relevant.
Property transfer tax payable to the government in a deed of donation is minimal compared to how much could be assessed on a last will and testament, which could include, aside from the basic transfer tax, inheritance tax and whatever unsettled liabilities of the testator which should finally be charged against his estate.
While both instruments could be executed unilaterally, a deed of donation could become more legally irreversible and could no longer be rescinded when the consent and acceptance of the donee is made explicit in the contract. Whereas anybody’s last will and testament is still subject to revision or modification in the lifetime of the testator as it becomes executory only after his demise.
In any case, legal jurisprudence is settled in the principle that nothing is more final and executory than the last will and final settlement instructions of a dying man, therefore all the more strengthening the legal bond that seals the last will and testament.
Finance
Distance Learning in Jamaica and the Caribbean
What is the best way to learn and study if you live in a region of the world that is made up of 41 different islands? For many individuals who live in the Caribbean, distance learning is the method of choice when choosing to gain a higher education. Many also choose to move to study overseas. With continued advances in information technology students are now able to study from anywhere with an internet connection and increasingly are choosing to study from distance to limit costs.
Jamaica is one of the largest proponents of distance learning. As then Minister of Education, the Hon. Andrew Holness said last year that online learning, “will be the choice of many more students to achieve tertiary level education in the future”.
The subjects of English and Mathematics tend to be favored by students as there are few limitations to what can be achieved in these fields. For more practical subjects such as engineering or science related fields, the notion of learning by distance is somewhat questionable. Companies have recently backed the trend by recognizing distance learning degrees as providing an adequate grounding in certain subjects.
The number of ways that students can now study online and the variety of tools available to them is continuing to increase. From online presentations, e-books, and interactive lessons students can arguable have access to all they would at a ‘bricks-and-mortar’ university. Online universities are now able to provide a plethora of facilities for students which just wasn’t available even five years ago.
In Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, some of the world’s best known distance learning institutions are providing a launch pad to propel online learning in the Caribbean to higher heights. Jamaican universities have the accreditation required to gain students looking for credible degrees as accreditation is always preferable for companies looking for employees. Jamaican universities now offer a range of certificate, diploma and degree programs based in a wide number of disciplines – including art and culture, architecture and sculpture, science and technology, commerce and management, entertainment and enlightenment.
Certain institutions such as Utech are seen as specialists in their field. Focusing on a specific field means that certain institutions are seen the obvious choice for individuals looking to advance their career.
“The popularity of distance learning courses in Jamaica is due to the recognition of quality around the world. Distance learning courses are very useful not only for students and young people looking for a job but also for people who are currently in work or young professionals” said one distance learning graduate who had just completed her studies for her Bachelor degree in English.
Continued updating of educational information technology will make future distance learning degrees more flexible and allow a greater number of subjects to successfully be studied from home or other places with an internet connection. Students in Jamaica should be looking forward to a positive learning experience in the future as they start to be seen as a real force in the world of distance learning.
Finance
Dementia In A Nutshell
Dementia is a deterioration of mental condition. Dementia usually occurs in later life, though rarer cases of presenile dementia are diagnosed. Terms that are used synonymously with dementia are chronic brain syndrome, organic mental syndrome, and senile confusional state.
The incidence of dementia is less than 10% of persons over age 65 but perhaps a quarter of those over age 80 and half of all nursing home patients. Dementia is not the most common mental disorder in later life (that is depression), nor should it be considered an inevitable concomitant of aging. Many individuals are able to preserve cognitive functioning into their ninth decade.
The onset of most cases of dementia tends to be gradual. The first mental changes may be heightened rigidity, suspiciousness, crankiness, or depression. As the disorder progresses, deficits in short-term memory become pronounced. Patients may be able to recall in great detail what happened years ago but be unable to remember the answers to a question given five minutes ago. One woman in a nursing home could remember how to play a song she had learned in a Prohibition-era honky tonk, but when the other residents applauded and asked for another song, she played it again. The ability to follow instructions also decreases, leading to the consternation of the patient’s caregivers. Disorientation in time develops: the patient does not know which day of the week it is. Then comes disorientation in place: the patient may get lost, even in familiar territory. The patient may develop aphasias, apraxias, perseveration, and/or social withdrawal. In later stages the recognition of significant others may be lost, along with bowel and bladder functions. Death usually occurs when the patient loses the ability to swallow.
Dementia is different in kind rather than degree from the forgetfulness of which most elders complain. Benign senescent forgetfulness is an age-associated memory impairment that does not have a serious prognostic implication. Neither is dementia analogous to a second childhood. Childish playfulness stems from a lack of knowledge about proper adult roles, whereas demented elders may manifest such behavior because of impaired memory, confusion, or sensory/motor limitations. Some nursing home patients may act more like children if the staff rewards such behavior with attention, especially affection.
More than 50 different diseases can bring about dementia. Huntington’s chorea is due entirely to the presence of a single dominant gene. Creutzfeld-Jakob disease is caused by viral infection, perhaps due to the consumption of insufficiently cooked bovine brain. Kuru, a viral infection in Melanesia, may be spread by ritual cannibalism. Hydrocephalus is excessive pressure of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles, impairing the functioning of the cortex. Chronic alcohol abuse, tertiary syphilis (general paresis), AIDS, encephalitis, subdural hemotoma, Parkinson’s Disease, intracranial neoplasm, head trauma, and meningitis are other possible causes.
The majority of the demented geriatric patients suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease (also known as senile dementia of the Alzheimer type), which results in specific degenerative diseases in the brain’s tissues. A similar though rarer disorder is Pick’s disease, which usually affects people in their fifties and is located primarily in the frontal and temporal lobes. These changes can be observed postmortem or via computerized tomography.
Before 1980 it was assumed that the principal cause of dementia is cerebral arteriosclerosis, a hardening of the brain’s arteries that results in less oxygen being supplied to the brain’s tissues. The current consensus is that diminished blood flow is a significant causal factor in only a minority of dementia cases of later life. Reduced oxygen may be more a symptom of reduced cortical functioning rather than its cause. A greater cause of dementia posed by the vascular system may be multi-infarct dementia-many tiny strokes that have the combined impact of diminishing cognitive ability without bringing on the paralysis characteristic of the larger strokes.
The diagnosis of dementia cannot be based solely upon the patient’s complaints of a failing memory. There is no correlation between the self-reported memory capacity and memory capacity as indicated by objective tests. Many of the elders who complain the most about diminishing memory are well within the normal range but suffer from depression. Some thoroughly demented patients perceive no difficulty with their memories.
The first step should be brief psychological screening tests. Use of the Bender-Gestalt, Intelligence Quotient test scales, or other tests devised for other purposes or other age groups should be avoided. Questions that test the capacity for orientation in space and time are useful. The ability to draw a clock face with its hands and dial is useful. Focusing the examination on short-term memory tends to neutralize some of the confounding variables and give a truer indication of dementia. Many of these tests (e.g., the Mental Status Questionnaire or the Folstein Mini Mental Status Exam) have a greater sensitivity than specificity: it is more likely that some normal elders will be misdiagnosed as having dementia than that seniles will score in the normal range. Whenever these screening tests suggest the presence of dementia, a comprehensive neurological examination is appropriate.
One diagnostic difficulty is to distinguish organically based dementia from a pseudodementia due to depression. Dementia is usually characterized by a gradual onset, while depression may have a rapid progression of symptoms in the wake of environmental stress or loss. Depressed patients are more likely to complain of memory loss and give “don’t know” answers. Purely demented patients are more likely to attempt to conceal cognitive deficits or to give ludicrous answers rather than admit that they do not know the answer. One complication for the differential diagnosis of depression is that self-rating scales (e.g., the Geriatric Depression Scale) may lose their validity as senile confusion increases: the patient may be unable to understand the questions. Another problem with differential diagnosis is that the two disorders are not mutually exclusive. Awareness of cognitive decline can produce a depressive reaction, and a sizable minority of early-stage dementia patients develop a clinically significant depression.
Another possibility is that the cognitive impairments are the result of a delirium or an amnestic disorder rather than dementia. This may be the case with many confused elders admitted to general hospitals. What is needed is a knowledge of the details about the onset, course, and laboratory testing. The complicating factors are that delirious patients cannot take memory tests and these disorders are not mutually exclusive.
Even with computerized tomography and spinal taps, the diagnosis of dementia is far from exact. Some patients are falsely labeled as demented, while other cases might go unnoticed until autopsy.
Treatment for dementia can be both medical and psychosocial. About a fifth of dementia patients have a treatable organic cause (e.g., hydrocephalus, which is treatable by surgery). The use of medications has been much debated. While some patients report some benefit from tacrine or Hydergine, some report side effects from the former and most report little benefit from the latter. Another controversial issue is the use of psychiatric medications (e.g., antidepressants, antipsychotics) with dementia patients. In many nursing homes the antidepressants are probably underutilized while the antipsychotics are often given to diminish behaviors that the staff may find objectionable or inconvenient.
How To Become A Cable TV Reseller
Deed of Donation, Last Will and Testament
Distance Learning in Jamaica and the Caribbean
Dementia In A Nutshell
Why Take An Online Degree Course? Enrollees List The Benefits Of E-Learning
Shopify Introduces ‘Tokengate’ Utilizing NFTs to Promote Sales
What is the Advantage of Network Cabling?
Top Decentralized Stablecoin Alternatives to USTC (Formerly UST)
The Importance of Information Technology Training from a Management Perspective
Ecommerce Giant eBay Acquires Prominent NFT Marketplace ‘KnownOrigin’
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations