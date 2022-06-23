How to Close the Best Deal When Buying College Textbooks

Share Pin 0 Shares

The costs of curricular college textbooks have risen considerably in the last few years, requiring college and university students to spend exorbitant sums of money simply to enter in possession of a minimum number of topical course materials each semester. Each school year, the average student is forced to spend up to $500 on new college textbooks in order to be able to continue one’s education.

Although there are many campus bookstores that offer students the opportunity to purchase used college textbooks at smaller prices, the discounts prepared by such offline resources are most often insignificant. Students who decide to buy used textbooks from the college bookstore are often surprised to see that they only economize a few bucks when making their purchases from such used textbook resources. At best, college students who buy all their curriculum-required study materials from used college bookstores rather than new bookstores are offered a 10 percent discount, a very small favor considering that many of these used college textbooks are out of date or in a deplorable condition.

Certain college bookstores convince students to buy college textbooks from such places by offering them the chance to sell back their study materials at the end of the semester or school year. However, students who do so are rarely able to sell their college textbooks at more than 5 to 10 percent of the original price! Even the most optimistic students can’t hope to sell back a new or used college textbook worth $80 for more than $8. In the worst case whatsoever, students may not be offered a dime when they try to valorize their college textbooks at the end of the semester. Due to these reasons, lots of students have recently turned away from campus bookstores, looking for cheaper ways of obtaining their required textbooks, such as buying online.

At present, the Internet is virtually saturated with online bookstores and similar online resources that establish very low, affordable prices for college textbooks. In order to ensure that you will make the best online purchase, the trick is to carefully analyze the offer and find the website that can service your needs and requirements in the most convenient way possible. Popular online college bookstores and similar online resources offer an entire series of advantages to students who decide to make their purchases from such places: extensive offer (students sometimes have better chances of finding rare college textbooks online rather than offline); very low prices (compared to campus bookstores, online resources make substantial discounts to students); possibility of selling back the purchased study materials at decent prices (students can sell back their college textbooks at up to 40-50 percent of the original price); you can order at any time of day; fast delivery and low shipping costs.

Competitive college textbook-offering websites allow students to search their required books by title, author, keyword or ISBN code. This way, finding the books you are interested in is simple and efficient. Once you find your desired textbooks, you can purchase them at the established price (some online resources even allow you to negotiate prices) and they will be delivered to you at home. The average delivery time of college textbook online resources is 10 business days; with a bit of luck, you can enter in possession of your books even sooner.

Shipping costs are usually low, and students who make more substantial orders don’t require paying shipping costs at all. When you don’t need the purchased college textbooks anymore, you can sell back these materials at up to 50 percent of the original price. Some websites have even better policies: if the textbooks you are selling back are in perfect condition, you have the freedom to decide your own price! This way you can actually try to sell your study materials at higher prices than the original costs.