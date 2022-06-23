Finance
How to Close the Best Deal When Buying College Textbooks
The costs of curricular college textbooks have risen considerably in the last few years, requiring college and university students to spend exorbitant sums of money simply to enter in possession of a minimum number of topical course materials each semester. Each school year, the average student is forced to spend up to $500 on new college textbooks in order to be able to continue one’s education.
Although there are many campus bookstores that offer students the opportunity to purchase used college textbooks at smaller prices, the discounts prepared by such offline resources are most often insignificant. Students who decide to buy used textbooks from the college bookstore are often surprised to see that they only economize a few bucks when making their purchases from such used textbook resources. At best, college students who buy all their curriculum-required study materials from used college bookstores rather than new bookstores are offered a 10 percent discount, a very small favor considering that many of these used college textbooks are out of date or in a deplorable condition.
Certain college bookstores convince students to buy college textbooks from such places by offering them the chance to sell back their study materials at the end of the semester or school year. However, students who do so are rarely able to sell their college textbooks at more than 5 to 10 percent of the original price! Even the most optimistic students can’t hope to sell back a new or used college textbook worth $80 for more than $8. In the worst case whatsoever, students may not be offered a dime when they try to valorize their college textbooks at the end of the semester. Due to these reasons, lots of students have recently turned away from campus bookstores, looking for cheaper ways of obtaining their required textbooks, such as buying online.
At present, the Internet is virtually saturated with online bookstores and similar online resources that establish very low, affordable prices for college textbooks. In order to ensure that you will make the best online purchase, the trick is to carefully analyze the offer and find the website that can service your needs and requirements in the most convenient way possible. Popular online college bookstores and similar online resources offer an entire series of advantages to students who decide to make their purchases from such places: extensive offer (students sometimes have better chances of finding rare college textbooks online rather than offline); very low prices (compared to campus bookstores, online resources make substantial discounts to students); possibility of selling back the purchased study materials at decent prices (students can sell back their college textbooks at up to 40-50 percent of the original price); you can order at any time of day; fast delivery and low shipping costs.
Competitive college textbook-offering websites allow students to search their required books by title, author, keyword or ISBN code. This way, finding the books you are interested in is simple and efficient. Once you find your desired textbooks, you can purchase them at the established price (some online resources even allow you to negotiate prices) and they will be delivered to you at home. The average delivery time of college textbook online resources is 10 business days; with a bit of luck, you can enter in possession of your books even sooner.
Shipping costs are usually low, and students who make more substantial orders don’t require paying shipping costs at all. When you don’t need the purchased college textbooks anymore, you can sell back these materials at up to 50 percent of the original price. Some websites have even better policies: if the textbooks you are selling back are in perfect condition, you have the freedom to decide your own price! This way you can actually try to sell your study materials at higher prices than the original costs.
Finance
Network Cabling – Helpful In Transferring Data And Information
Network cabling is used for specific everyday communication jobs such as transfer of information and data from one computer to another. Generally, regular cables are used to fix electronic devices to a larger device, like a keyboard or printer to a computer; however, networking cable is used to fix or join two individual devices in order to transfer the required data. As a result, network cables have become very common and you can easily see two or more computers connected to each other or a computer & a modem connected with each other. And as high-speed internet connections have made their mark in the world, proper premise wiring has become very vital to connect devices installed in different departments, in order to boost the information and data transfer rate.
Moreover, when we talk about successful cabling networking structure, generally we will encounter several networking cable service providers. Apart from this, every business has different cabling requirements, and hence, networking cable can be installed as per the needs. This kind of customized data & voice cabling installation endows companies with a fast, dependable & strong communication system.
In various companies, there are variegated departments, which help to run that in order to gain strength in the market, and make it a recognizable brand. And, it is very essential for all these departments to keep on communicating with each other regularly to keep the operations running smoothly. If you are facing this problem in your office or company, hence quality networking is the only solution, as it is also considered one of the most trustworthy options in solving this problem. However, at times maintaining network cabling costs a bit more than getting them installed.
Therefore, while getting this wiring fitted at your commercial premises, ask your service providers for a perfect solution which can join systems together as soon as it gets installed to ensure optimum performance. Moreover, nowadays, networking cable system is also being considered to be the best option because of its high flexibility. Apart from this, with the help of this sort of voice data cabling structure in place. Companies get a stage which serves as the best way to transfer any type of data, whether it is in audio format, video format or a mixture of both, very smoothly and efficiently.
Hence, if you are just about to get network cabling installed at your premises, make sure that the company doing that job has a vast experience and offering their services at affordable prices.
Finance
Distance Learning Online Degree – Just Shattered – The Myth of a Degree From Distance Learning
As those of us that grew up in the 1970’s and the 1980’s, and maybe even the 1990’s may remember people poking fun at correspondence schools. You will recall that when someone wanted to belittle a person’s education they would ask, “did you get your degree in the mail?”
The joke was because correspondence courses operated by sending class material and even the diploma by mail, and schools that were usually not officially licensed in any way operated them. They were basically the joke of the education industry. However, the Internet came of age more and more opportunities to get a legitimate education at home finally took root. As this method became more and more established many accredited universities began to take notice and then started offering their own distance learning online degrees. And with the weight of the big name schools behind it, distance learning came to life.
One of the weaknesses of the old-school correspondence courses was that any enterprising degree seeker could simply hire someone else to do their work for them and then just mail it in under their name. However, with the new technology being used for today’s distance learning online degree programs the ability to cheat your way through a degree is simply not possible. This increased the legitimacy of distance learning considerably.
The other factor that has helped distance learning is the fact that the big name universities are putting their names on the line. Every time Oxford opens up another degree program it is placing the entire weight of their reputation behind both the degree and distance learning as a method for learning.
And these top universities have gone to great lengths to transfer the in-class style of learning over to a virtual system. And they have done so in a way that allows the distance learning student t meet the standards of not only the university but also the accreditation boards. Because of this today’s online classes have evolved to take on the look and feel of a real classroom.
What’s In A Name?
A University Degree is not simply a simulated sheep skin degree; it is a trust between you and the university that you have received a top-notch education. If you take that degree and use it in the market place to land a job that you do not have the skills to perform then both your reputation and the reputation of the school is tarnished.
For this reason most top universities have gone to great lengths to create distance learning online degree programs that not only reflect the high quality of education that the school is renowned for, but they also require that you have to work for the degree you receive regardless of where you are working from.
Finance
Is Cell Phone Water Damage a Death Sentence For Your Phone?
Every day people face the unfortunate consequence of cell phone water damage. They get dropped in toilet bowls, go swimming in the backyard or public pools and enjoy days at the beach. Many get left in pants pockets and go through the washing machine cycle. No matter the cause, you will likely find that if your cell phone gets wet it will stop working. Whether or not it can be repaired as opposed to being replaced depends on the phone and often the extent and type of water involved.
Why does this occur? It is because the vast majority of cell phones are not watertight. They are an electronic device and inside are tiny circuits and chips that make them work. All water is disastrous to a phone.
Your home water contains small traces of chemicals including chlorine and other minerals. These have a corrosive effect. Even if you have a filtration device on the tap the water can still harm the phone. When liquid gets into the phone, it causes a short circuit to the components in inside. Getting the phone wet at the beach is damaging not only because the water is liquid but also because it contains salt. Even your backyard pool water is corrosive because it contains chlorine and other chemicals.
When you purchased the cell phone the manufacturer gives a warranty. If the phone ceases to function because it is defective, you can bring it in for a replacement. You will find cell phone water damage voids the warranty, though. If you open the back of the case and look at the battery compartment you will see a sticker. That sticker is usually white in color. When it gets wet, the sticker changes to a red color. This alerts the dealer and manufacturer that water damage to cell phone caused the failure to operate.
Some consumer’s purchase insurance with their phone. If you purchased insurance, many policies cover a replacement phone. In some cases, however, the exact same model is not issued. A substitute or used model is given to the consumer. You should check your insurance to see the obligations of the company upon any claim. Assuming you have water damage to your cell phone, and there is no insurance for replacement, your other options are to discard the phone and buy a new one or attempt to repair the it.
The faster you remove it from the water the better. This lessens the penetration to the inside. If the it is off, do not turn it on. This activates the electronic workings and can cause a short circuit. Contrary to popular opinion do not put it in the microwave. This can cause the corrosive effect of the elements in the water to add damage beyond the liquid itself. You should immediately remove the battery. This assures there is no power to the phone and minimizes that potential source of damage.
If the phone contains a separate GSM carrier, remove the card. The card itself contains the important information similar to a USB drive in a computer. If you have to obtain a replacement phone at least your contact and other information might be saved. If you have to replace the phone look for one that accommodates the same card you previously used.
Dry the phone by shaking it out and draining the water. Then pat dry as much of the inside of the battery compartment and on the face and body as possible. Do not use a hair dryer to dry it. This will simply push the moisture deeper into tight crevices inside. Instead try using a vacuum cleaner. This will remove water as opposed to pushing it in. Let it sit on an absorbent material to allow the natural evaporation process to occur.
Once it appears dry, put the battery back and test to see if it will operate. If this does not fix the cell phone water damage, you can either replace it or send it to a professional repair shop. To make that choice you need to consider the cost of a new phone against the repair expense. If you are at a point in your contract where you can renew, you will be able to obtain a new phone with the usual discounts available for new or extended contracts.
