News
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Josh Winder pitched well in his third rehab start for St. Paul, but the Buffalo rallied for two runs in the ninth inning for a 3-2, walk-off win Wednesday at Sahlen Field.
Winder, recovering from a right shoulder impingement, surrendered a solo home run to Samad Taylor in the first inning but retired the next nine batters before a one-out walk in the fourth inning. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.
The Saints, meanwhile, took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning after scoring a pair of runs off the International League’s best pitcher, Casey Lawrence, who entered play with a league-best 1.77 earned-run average. They plated one in the fourth inning on consecutive hits by Jake Cave, Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras, who tied the game with an RBI double. In the seventh, Contreras singled and scored on Roy Morales’ double for a 2-1 lead.
With the Saints up 2-1 in the ninth, Taylor led off with a single to left off reliever Ariel Jurado. who was pitching his fourth inning. Jurado hit Jordan Groshans to put runners at first and second and Cullen Large followed with a single to left to tie the score, 2-2. Jurado was replaced by Juan Minaya, and Tanner Morris sacrificed the runners to second and third and Nick Podkul. He bounced a grounder back up the middle past the drawn in infield to knock home the winning run.
It’s the sixth walk-off loss for the Saints this season.
Cave extended his streak of reaching base safely to 37 consecutive games, and Beckham went 1 for 4 and is hitting .460 since being activated from the injured list (quad strain) on May 31. The veteran major league infielder signed a minor league deal with the Twins in February.
News
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
The usual path to homemade vegan ice cream is slicked with dairy-free milk — almond, coconut, cashew, hemp. But there’s another option that gives you an even richer, plusher result: oat creamer.
With their inherent starchiness, oats can help thicken and stabilize frozen desserts, keeping ice crystals at bay. Many vegan ice cream recipes call for added starch, like arrowroot powder or cornstarch, but oat creamer, a relative newcomer to the alternative milk market, eliminates this need.
Another advantage is oat creamer’s mild, subtle taste. Unlike, say, assertive coconut milk, it lets the flavor of the more important ingredients shine.
In this easy, no-churn peanut butter-maple ice cream, the oat creamer and the nut butter are whirled in a blender with maple syrup, a pinch of salt and a splash of vanilla. Then, the mixture is transferred to a metal loaf pan and thrown into the freezer, only to be pulled out a few hours later — a creamy frozen dessert that’s like the inside of a peanut butter cup melting silkily on your tongue.
The only actual cooking involved is simmering the maple syrup for a few minutes to condense it. Doing so both heightens the maple flavor and evaporates excess water, which can lead to iciness.
You can use either natural or commercial peanut butter to make this, but the emulsifiers in commercial peanut butters will give your ice cream an exceptionally satiny texture. That said, if you swear by natural peanut butter on your sandwich, you might not mind its more-pronounced nubby crunch in your cone.
Other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) will also work, if you feel like experimenting. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or risk a more cloying flavor.
As with any ice cream — vegan or dairy — scooping is always going to be far easier if you take the container out of the freezer at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes before serving. This allows the ice cream to soften slightly, but without collapsing into pudding.
If you wanted to really play up the peanut butter cup link, you could serve this topped with chocolate of some variety: sprinkles, chips, shavings, fudge sauce, cookie crumbs. But I love to savor scoops unadorned. That way I can fully appreciate the silky texture, a difficult thing to achieve in homemade vegan ice cream. Until now, that is.
Easy Vegan Peanut Butter-Maple Ice Cream
Yield: About 3 1/2 cups
Total time: 20 minutes, plus 4 hours’ freezing
3/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 cups unsweetened oat creamer
1 cup smooth creamy peanut butter (preferably not natural peanut butter, which can be gritty; see tip)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Chocolate shavings or sprinkles, for serving (optional)
1. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer maple syrup, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces by a third, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let syrup cool completely, stirring it occasionally as it cools. You should have about 1/2 cup.
2. Place syrup, creamer, peanut butter, vanilla and salt in a blender or food processor (or use an immersion blender), and blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Pour ice cream into a loaf pan.
3. Cover and place in the freezer to harden overnight or for at least 4 to 6 hours. Remove pan from the freezer at least 10 minutes before scooping and serving, topped with chocolate shavings or sprinkles, if you like.
Tip: You can substitute other nut butters (almond, cashew, hazelnut) for the peanut butter. Just make sure to choose ones without added sugar or it may end up too sweet.
News
Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The country has long endured a numbing succession of mass shootings at schools, places of worship and public gathering places. None forced Congress to react with significant legislation — until now.
Last month, a white shooter was accused of racist motives in the killings of 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Another gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The slayings of shoppers and school children just 10 days apart — innocents engaged in every day activities — helped prompt a visceral public demand for Congress to do something, lawmakers of both parties say. Bargainers produced a bipartisan gun violence bill that the Senate is moving toward approving later this week, with House action expected sometime afterward.
Here’s a look at the confluence of factors that helped to produce a compromise.
REPUBLICAN MOTIVATION
This is an election year. Republicans are favored to take over the House, now narrowly controlled by Democrats, and have a solid chance of capturing the 50-50 Senate.
To reinforce their chances, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., knows they need to attract moderate voters like suburban women who will decide competitive races in states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.
Taking steps aimed at reducing mass shootings helps the GOP demonstrate it is responsive and reasonable — an image tarnished by former President Donald Trump and the hard-right deniers of his 2020 election defeat.
Underscoring the focus he prefers, McConnell lauded the gun agreement by pointedly telling reporters Wednesday that it takes significant steps to address “the two issues that I think it focuses on, school safety and mental health.”
The bill would spend $8.6 billion on mental health programs and over $2 billion on safety and other improvements at schools, according to a cost estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The analysts estimated its overall cost at around $13 billion, more than paid for by budget savings it also claims.
But it also makes the juvenile records of gun buyers aged 18 to 20 part of background checks required to buy firearms, bars guns for convicted domestic abusers not married to or living with their victims and strengthens penalties for gun trafficking. It finances violence prevention programs and helps states implement laws that help authorities temporarily take guns from people deemed risky.
DEMOCRATS WANT MIDDLE GROUND, TOO
The measure lacks stronger curbs backed by Democrats like banning the assault-style rifles used in Buffalo, Uvalde and other massacres and the high-capacity ammunition magazines those shooters used.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that this time, Democrats decided they would not “hold a vote on a bill with many things we would want but that had no hope of getting passed.” That’s been the pattern for years.
Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, led negotiators in talks that lasted four weeks. Their accord is Congress’ most important gun violence measure since the now-expired assault weapons ban enacted in 1993.
For almost 30 years, “both parties sat in their respective corners, decided it was politically safer to do nothing than to take chances,” Murphy told reporters. He said Democrats needed to show “we were willing to put on the table some things that brought us out of our comfort zone.”
GUN RIGHTS VOTERS
Gun rights defenders are disproportionately Republican, and the party crosses them at its own risk. Trump, possibly gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, issued a statement calling the compromise “the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY.”
McConnell took pains to say that the measure “does not so much as touch the rights of the overwhelming majority of American gun owners who are law-abiding citizens of sound mind.”
Even so, the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups oppose the compromise in what will be a test of their influence.
Supporting this legislation may not doom Republicans with pro-gun voters.
McConnell and Cornyn have talked about GOP polling showing that gun owners overwhelmingly back many of the bill’s provisions. And those voters are likely to be angry about sky-high gasoline prices and inflation and could vote Republican anyway.
WINS FOR BOTH SIDES
Around two-thirds of the Senate’s 50 Republicans are expected to oppose the gun measure. But congressional approval would be a GOP win by hindering Democrats from using gun violence in their campaigns, said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. “Taking this off the table as a potential issue for Democrats puts the focus squarely back on inflation again and the economy,” Newhouse said.
Not so, says Democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin. He said approval will let Democrats tout an accomplishment running Congress and demonstrate they can work across party lines. Democrats can still campaign against Republicans for opposing tougher measures like assault weapons curbs, issues where “Democrats clearly have the high political ground,” Garin said.
Fourteen Republicans including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted Tuesday to move the legislation a step toward passage. It is probably telling that she and Indiana Sen. Todd Young were the only two facing reelection this fall. Three are retiring and eight including McConnell, Cornyn and Tillis don’t run again until 2026.
WHAT LAWMAKERS HEARD
Senators say they’ve been struck by a different mood back home.
No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois said some people he’s long known told him that “maybe it’s time to take my kids out of this country,” which he called incredible. “That they would even consider that possibility tells you how desperate families are” after the recent shootings.
“What I heard for the first time was, ‘Do something,’” Murkowski said. “And it wasn’t, ‘Ban this, do that,’ it was, ‘Do something.’”
That wasn’t true for everyone. Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, where guns are widely popular, said of his constituents, “They want to make sure their Second Amendment rights are defended,” the constitutional provision that lets people keep firearms.
___
Associated Press writer Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.
News
Twin Cities get 2 new COVID ‘test-to-treat’ sites offering antiviral medication
COVID-19 testing sites in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will soon offer prescriptions for the antiviral medication Paxlovid to people who test positive and are at risk of severe disease.
This “test-to-treat” option will be available at the airport beginning Thursday and at the former Herberger’s department store at 1400 W. University Ave. beginning Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Those who test positive can choose to be evaluated by an on-site clinician, who will determine whether an antiviral prescription is the appropriate treatment. For now, patients will pick up their medication at a the pharmacy of their choice, but officials hope to eventually dispense the antivirals directly at the test-to-treat sites.
The airport location will be administered by the federal government, while the St. Paul site will be run by MDH. They join Minnesota’s three existing federally run test-to-treat sites that opened earlier this month in Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth, which have so far prescribed medication to more than 300 patients.
“COVID-19 medication is a very important tool in our toolbox to help prevent severe disease and keep people out of the hospital, and test-to-treat makes it easier for eligible Minnesotans to receive these medicines,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a prepared statement. “Minnesotans who feel ill and are at high-risk of severe COVID-19 should visit a test-to-treat site or speak to their health care provider to see if medication is right for them.”
In addition to these government-run sites, there are 60 other test-to-treat locations across the state, primarily at clinics and pharmacies.
Meanwhile, MDH also announced Wednesday that a handful of state-run testing sites across the state will close by the end of the month, including the Bloomington location and seven others outside the metro. Officials said demand for tests has declined recently and the state is seeking to preserve resources to prepare for the possibility of future case surges.
The metro’s three busiest state-run testing sites — Brooklyn Park, MSP Airport and 1400 W. University Ave. in St. Paul — will remain open until further notice, along with those in Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead and St. Cloud.
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
Tooth-Organ Relationship: Tooth 2, 3, 14, and 15 Upper Molars
Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal
Water Damage: What It Is, How to Avoid It, and Options for Restoration
The Cost of Waiting to File Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
Overview of Cases Handled by Cook County Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers
Twin Cities get 2 new COVID ‘test-to-treat’ sites offering antiviral medication
Android App Development – The Key to Attract More Customers for Your Business
Branding Opportunities On The Lightning Network, A How-To Guide
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary