Finance
Key Features Of Best Business Hotels
For business travelers like you, staying in comfort at a hotel and having access to the room amenities, while waiting to meet your business deals, is a great thing you expect. During your stay in the hotel, it’s usual that you need to be in connection with businesses outside, so it’s not surprising that you would take advantage of hotel’s facilities or amenities and services. It’s not only relaxing, spacious and well-equipped rooms you look for, but it’s all about the things like computers, in- room high speed internet (we know you love it!), cell phone, cell phone charger, notebook computer batteries, notebook computer batteries, cable TV, good lighting to perform work, and other various business services available that can support and take care of your business work, until you complete the business trip.
Moreover, your business- free time should also be considered. In late afternoon, evening, or nighttime (if you prefer to stay in your hotel), you will definitely want to kick back in the hotel’s 24-hour restaurant or enjoy a beer or cocktail in café or bar (or coffee lounge). In- house restaurant could be the most favorite dining option. Moreover, for business travelers, shuttle service to and from the airport is supposed to be the most important amenity, followed by childcare facilities, swimming pool and fitness center.
Well, all above seem not enough! Why don’t we go together to see more what to consider when to choose the best hotels for business travel.
Key Features of Best Business Hotels and Business Travel
First of all, it’s about what hotel you look for your business trip.
Hotel Features: The question is whether the hotel has the types of features you need. What kind of hotel you look for: the hotel that suits well your need for the quick overnight stay or the hotel for week- long business trip? Check if the hotel has business suites or meeting rooms available if you need them?
Location: Hotels that are situated near an airport or located in a city’s business district usually cater to business travelers because they can perfectly respond business travelers travel style. Airport hotels rarely offer much on scenery, but they make up for it with convenient location. This feature of airport hotels makes it easier to travel to central district to meet contacted business people or to catch up on business work, or to fly out for short break getaway, and fly back in. But you should check if the airport hotel is really close to the airport.
Furthermore, check if the particular hotel you want to stay is located in a safe part of town. Moreover, it would not be good at all if you find after arrival at the hotel that there is major construction going on in the area around your hotel’s location.
Additionally, it’s good if your selected hotel is located in the city center, where you can expect to explore many more things of the city off your business time (such as the nighttime). However, make sure that you already check the hotel’s location that it’s not too near the club and bar areas where music can make too much of loud noise. Although you want to sample the city nightlife, we hope that you would not spend the whole night listening to the club music downstairs, and being awakened every 20 minutes by the group of partygoers making loud noise. Your business trip next day could be a difficult day.
Internet Access: Most hotels offer Internet access. It can be the business center’s computer, high-speed access in the room, or wireless hotspots. International 5- star hotels for business travelers rather focus even much more on this feature. The hotels will facilitate business travelers up to five or six high- speed Internet terminals for easy access and quick response. Imagine how much a hotel is perfect to have Internet access available everywhere for you, to make sure that business travelers like you never lost in businesses and communication outside. It’s business travel lifestyle!
Quick, Customer Service: Professional hoteliers are in the business of providing good customer service or hospitality. Business hotels make the important distinction of offering good customer service quickly and efficiently, rightly to your needs. Your needs must be met quickly so that you can perform your business deals even more quickly and efficiently as well.
Concierge Service: Not all hotels have a concierge, but if they do, a good concierge can be very helpful. They are there to make your hotel stay extra special, especially if you are during your business stay. They can respond your special request. So, check if the concierge offers the types of extra services you need.
But you should be informed that concierge works for tips and since they can provide such a wide variety of services, there aren’t really standard tipping guidelines. Simple requests can be rewarded with small tips, but more complex and difficult requests should be rewarded accordingly.
Easy Transportation: Business travelers need to be places on time and with minimal hassle. Best business hotels usually offer transportation shuttles to major business areas, or assist travelers with securing taxis or private cars.
All Effort to Guest Service: Perfect business hotels must allow business traveler like you to focus on your jobs, to make them the most successful. If a guest is in trouble, whatever that can damage his or her business plan, professional hoteliers will put their most and best effort and extra level of service to help their guest go through the problem efficiently. This service marks an excellent business hotel.
Brief Glance at Business Hotel’s Features
o Internet access, preferably free wireless broadband access
o Table and chairs for performing office work
o Bright full spectrum lighting especially near tables, chairs, and beds.
o Free local calls
o In-house notary services
o Free long distance calling over the Internet
o Room service that can provide hot food or coffee at a specified time
o Nice coffee shop in the lobby
o Quick turnaround dry cleaning, pressing, shoe shine
o Beauty Salon with the ability to provide last minute services for business travelers
o Barber shop with the ability to provide last minute services for business travelers
o Massage services
o Gym services that have accessible treadmills, weights, and aerobic classes
o Quietness. Rooms that sound insulated.
o Concierge desk with staff who know how to get things done and make credible recommendations
o Restaurants that have business traveler tables where business travelers can meet each other when they are dining alone.
Finance
Consistency Is What Makes a Quality Online Course
Online courses enrollment is growing and growing. In 2018, nearly seven million students enrolled in online courses. In 2020, 82% of K-12 students attended schools that offered some type of remote instruction. What makes a good, quality online course though? We know that there are standards for evaluating good teaching practice, but online is different. It requires the integration of technology, communication and learning which isn’t the same as traditional in classes. Evaluating what makes an effective online course has to be based on different criteria.
How do you decide then what is the model for effectiveness? Is it how many high grades there are or how many students pass? Is it the course that has the best post-course evaluations? Is it the most attractive course or who has the most enrollees per semester? How about the most technical with fancy software or links? We should take-into-account best practice and then design accordingly based on the needs of students and the institution. What makes a good online course should fit into the overarching assessment goals of the school and school strategies.
Opinions about what makes a good and effective course vary. According to some, student faculty contact, technology application, collaborative learning, diversified learning, active learning, expectations, time on task and prompt feedback should be included and reviewed in a quality online course. Others list that is proper pacing for students to learn and work appropriately. Good courses provide a sense of community where students interact with others, ask questions and form peer groups. They also include multimedia such as videos, interactive activities, podcasts and have built-in opportunities for self-directed learning. Courses should be easy to navigate, have alternative exploration routes for students who might want to learn more and appeal to all learning styles and needs.
Is it the technology that makes a good course? It is often tempting to include many high-tech elements in a course. Good courses however avoid having too much technology because it can be overwhelming and actually detract from learning. Some say including videos in your course makes it good. Videos in courses allow an instructor to create a sense of presence in an online course and provide information in useable, smaller retainable chunks. They also encourage designing courses with accessibility and data collection in mind to measure and analyze opportunities for improvement.
Course design is a very important component that influences online student performance and engagement. Some studies show that accessibility, assessment and interaction are highly important. How the instructor chunked or organized material in the course, interacted with students, provided assessment and aligned objectives were rated highly. Courses that include additional readings, quizzes, video lectures and opportunities for reflection and higher order thinking, and utilize many different ways to apply learning were quality courses. Other reports list components for teachers as the most important evaluation method. Teachers should know their material well so that they can answer questions and provide more information if needed. Course design should all learning styles into account.
Communication as well is important. Expectations should be clear and contact information should be provided for technology support and the instructor and resource documents should be provided for how to use discussion forums, social media, chats, and email. The syllabus and other course documents should be easy to find and use with easy course navigation. Yet another study listed course facilitation skills as the most important element for an effective course for engagement. These strategies were intended to enhance instructor presence, connection, engagement, and student learning. Faculty recommended using a variety of assessments, rubrics, course templates, a quality assurance review process, and data collection for analytics.
Timely response and feedback, availability and presence, and periodic communication were some facilitation strategies the award-winning instructors used.
As you can see, a school or institution’s perspective greatly affects what makes an effective online course. If the objective is to measure learning, than surveys and post assessments may be a proper gauge. It might be as simple as student evaluations of instructor performance or reviewing pass/fail rates or student completion/drop-out rates in online courses. It might be the ease of usability and how positive reactions are to the interface being used. An institution could also have a rubric of quality standards with pre-set elements that should be incorporated in an online course. The key is to align these standards with the strategic planning of the school and for what benefits students the most. This plan should be implemented consistently to each existing and new course with a way to measure success year-over-year. After a few years, reviews should be performed to assure that these measures are still correct and that standards are being met. The bottom line is, you can pick any element you want, but using a consistent approach is ultimately what ensures a effective online course and online learning program.
Finance
Treating Water Damage at Home
Water damage is a common case in many homes and often results from floods or leaking pipes. The damage and the costs incurred could be huge if not treated promptly. It is, therefore, important to take some remedial measures when faced with any type of water damage at home. The sooner the situation is resolved, the lesser the damage incurred.
There are remedial actions that are needed to be taken by the homeowner in such circumstances. The owner must strive to treat the water damage as soon as possible in order to avoid further destructions to the property. As the owner, you can either act on your own or call professional services to treat the water damage for you. Given below are tips on what to do when faced with water damage at home:
Step 1: The first thing you need to do is to assess the damage in order to identify its causes. For example, if the damage has been caused by leaking pipes, you need to call plumbers as soon as possible because that damage can be extensive. Plumbers are always available to do household jobs that are not easy for you to do especially when you are not experienced at all. On the other hand, if the damage has resulted from inundation, then remove that water before any further damage is incurred. Also unplug your electrical appliances.
If there is too much water, it is recommended that you call the certified water removal companies. These certified companies know the best solutions for the removal of water and the treatment of the water damage. They abide by standards to ensure that the health risks are eliminated, and the water is removed. They will help assess the water damage and then take actions where needed. They will also determine the damage costs.
Step 2: If your property needs repairs, then claim your insurance to help you fulfil those repairs. However, you must have documented the damage since from the start. It is recommended that you take pictures of the incident to serve as proof when you claim insurance. Be alert that it will not be easy to claim water damage repairs with your insurance. Therefore, you are advised to always use professional water services to serve as proof for the repairs needed. The advantage with these professional and certified water removal companies is that they will assess your damage and collect data. They will also estimate the costs based on the standards set by several organisations responsible for certifications. Without the help of these companies, it might be very challenging to claim your insurance.
Therefore, when dealing with your damage at home, it is recommended to employ certified professionals to solve it for you. It is will be easy to claim insurance for the repairs if needed. However, if there are only minor damages, then you might decide to take actions on your own. Save costs and remove the water in your house before the damage extends.
Finance
North Cyprus Real Estate – How to Get Started
The North Cyprus real estate market is one of the most active markets right now. People have begun to discover this little piece of paradise nestled in the clear waters of the Mediterranean and want their share. Whether you are looking to buy or trying to sell in the North Cyprus Real Estate market, it is important to be sure that the transaction is done legally. Knowledge about the North Cyprus Real Estate laws is essential when purchasing or selling real estate. In this market, it is important to use a real estate agent as well as a reputable, local solicitor.
If you wish to sell property in the North Cyprus real estate market, you should investigate the title deed to be sure that you hold a title that is recognized by the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus). There are several types of deeds that can be connected to the property. A local solicitor can help you do a title search and ensure that the deed is recognized and that you have the legal right to sell the property. It is also the seller’s responsibility to be sure that the deed is free of any liens or mortgages and that the property can be sold free and clear.
Once it has been determined that the deed is correct and the seller can legally sell the property, it should be listed with an agent of the North Cyprus real estate market. The agent will be available to assist both the buyer and the seller. However, each party should have their own attorney in order to ensure no conflict of interest. Once the seller and buyer have met and agreed to the terms of the sale, a contract should be drawn up and the solicitors from each side should read and approve the contract before the parties sign. If you are the buyer, you should have your attorney check the title deed to be sure that you will be getting a title that is recognized by the TRNC and is free and clear from any liens. In some cases, the buyer needs to give his/her solicitor power of attorney so that transactions can be completed if the buyer is not available to sign papers.
Key Features Of Best Business Hotels
Bitcoin Could Restart Increase If The Bulls Clear This Resistance
Aaron Judge hits 2 more homers as Yankees come back to beat the Rays, 5-4
Consistency Is What Makes a Quality Online Course
Treating Water Damage at Home
Austin Hays becomes the sixth Orioles player to hit for the cycle, doing so in six innings vs. Nationals
North Cyprus Real Estate – How to Get Started
What Is Online Promotion?
Josh Winder pitches well but Buffalo rallies past Saints in ninth
Four ingredient peanut butter ice cream, without a machine
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations