Kick Porn: 5 Simple Ways
Today porn addiction has become the “new elephant in the living room.” Nobody talks about it! It is being ignored, hidden and denied by family members. There are over 40 million people addicted to pornography. Porn is easily accessible and it allows one to remain anonymous. With a computer and Internet access it’s available twenty-four hours a day.
Porn is a thief of dignity, time, creativity, talent, and money. Porn users neglect family, work and social activities due to increasing time online pursuing pornography and cybersex. The addiction will erode one’s mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
Al
“At first I used to porn too relax but eventually I was spending so much time online I wouldn’t take time to do my chores, bring the kids to ball practice, or read to them before bedtime.
If my wife walked in on me I would quickly hide what I had on the screen. She never liked sex. I often told her she was too fat. I told her, “all men look at porn, it’s not a big deal.” At least I wasn’t sleeping with anyone.
Sally
“I kept promising myself I would never look at porn again. But I would stress out at my new job as CFO, back-to-back soccer games, and helping the kids do homework. I was physically and emotionally spent.
Since my divorce I had been going the extra mile with the kids to make up for the absence of their father. Later at night after the kids were asleep I would pour myself a glass of wine and surf for porn to avoid loneliness and depression. Later I would cry myself to sleep feeling more self-hatred, shame and alone than before.”
Everyday 40 million people experience the same pain as Al and Sally. Studies have proven that viewing pornography can be as mood altering and have the same effect on the brain as narcotic drugs. A chemical in the brain, epinephrine “burns” images of porn permanently into the memory at cellular level, images can easily be remembered and triggered by a word, a display in the mall, or the sight of a woman at the grocery store or a newsstand.
Many addicts surf for porn at work. Most begin to isolate from friends and colleagues. Interests and hobbies go by the wayside. Addicts live in fear of being found out. They stress over living a secret life. No matter how many times a promise is made to stop; quitting becomes impossible.
Who is addicted?
Anyone with a computer, a cell phone or a PDA with Internet access has the opportunity to become addicted to porn. Porn addicts are both male and female and come from all walks of life. Porn addicts suffer extreme emotional pain due to painful unresolved trauma.
Ask yourself about porn, “Can I take it or leave it? Am I obsessed? Has it caused problems in my life? Do I continue with the behavior in spite of my problems?”
Next, go thirty days without looking at porn on or off line. If you really don’t care about it and don’t have a need to use it, if you find yourself rarely thinking about it–then you are probably not addicted.
Treatment is similar for all addictions. Addicts must admit they have a problem and take 100% responsibility for their lives. Recovery from porn addiction has to be a number one priority.
1.Abstinence
Total and complete abstinence from porn is necessary. You will have to clean house. Delete and destroy everything that has to do with your addiction on line and off. Eliminate cable television. Direct your phone company to block area code 900 numbers.
2. Accountability Partners
It is necessary to have a few accountability partners. Choose wise, mature and non-addicted partners. Give them permission to confront you about your porn use.
3.Therapy
Find an experienced therapist that will help you heal your childhood wounds, trauma and addictive behavior. You will discover how to become comfortable with genuine intimacy and loving relationships.
4. Join a support group
Isolation keeps you stuck. You can’t heal by yourself. Support groups have been proven to work. You will find acceptance, support and comfort.
5.Becoming Intimate
In your primary relationships learn to give and receive support and affection. Express feelings, needs and share problems. Intimacy isn’t about sex, it’s about love.
Other important tools for treatment are learning how to cope with cravings, forgive, refocus, communicate, live a balanced life and connect from the heart.
You have the power to create healthy intimate relationships with family and friends. Thomas Henry Huxley said, “Perhaps the most valuable result of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not.”
The Joy of Pigs: Rooting Out the Truth
Calling someone a pig implies that they are dirty, greedy, or otherwise unworthy of our respect. Yet in reality the pig is clean, odorless, and smart. The more we discover about the history and mysteries of pigs, the clearer it is that they demand respect rather than inclusion in our recipes.
What is a Pig?
Beyond the cute curly tail and the portly body, what is a pig? Classification of animals begins broad and narrows dramatically. In the wider sense, pigs are grouped in the order Artiodactyla. This order includes 211 species. All are even-toed ungulates, meaning they have hooves. The order Artiodactyls is divided into 9 families. Hogs and pigs, which are synonymous, make up the family called Suidae. This hog-happy family has 16 species. What is a species, exactly? Michael Taylor, author of Pot Bellied Pigs as Your New Family Pet (New Jersey: T.H.F. Publications) simplifies the science with this definition: “A group of similar animals that will freely interbreed under natural conditions.” (1)
Distribution
The domestic pig that we’re all familiar with is called Sus Scrofa. Originally Scrofa and 15 similar species could be found throughout Africa, across Eurasia south of 48° N and on islands as far away as the Philippines and Sulawesi. Where humans go, pigs follow. As a result of being introduced to almost every country (generally for hunting) pigs now star in Australia, New Zealand, North America and various islands.
Pig Personality
Writing about the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig in Rare Breeds Journal, Kiyoko Hancock says: “Each piggy has an amazing depth to his feelings, a real ability to communicate, and an affectionate nature coupled with a high degree of intelligence. (2) Although this comment is specific to the Vietnamese pot-bellied variety, these qualities are true of all domestic pigs. Wild pigs may also have these traits, but given humankind’s limited knowledge of many species of Suidae, whatever character distinctions these possess is sheer speculation.
The domestic pig is less of a mystery. Despite this, myths prevail. The most prevalent is that they are dirty. The reality is quite different. “They tend to keep themselves cleaner than most animals,” says the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. (3) Naturalist and author of The Whole Hog (London: Profile Books), Lyall Watson agrees. Recently he told the UK’s Guardian newspaper: “The first thing you learn when you walk with a pig for more than a day is that he has a latrine somewhere. That he will never do it anywhere else. In sties they don’t have much choice.” (4) What about their penchant for rolling about in mud? Far from being an indication of bad manners, this is an adaptive skill. Since pigs have few sweat glands they need this muddy moisture to cool themselves. It also serves to protect them from insect bites and sunburn.
Combine a lack of direct experience with pigs with pigs portrayal on television (think sweet-but-stupid Porky Pig) and it’s not surprising that most people are unaware of the pig’s intelligence. Yet pigs are intelligent. Like dogs they can be leash-trained, house trained and can learn tricks. Even circus tricks. Pigs are capable of walking on tightropes and jumping through hoops. They are capable of remembering things and can solve problems like opening a bolted door. (5)Other special traits include an advanced sense of taste. This is especially useful since their vision is flawed; having eyes on the sides of their head limits forward vision.
History
When did the pig transform from charging boar to peaceful pet? Many authors speculate that this occurred before recorded history. Yet the exact dates of this history are under debate. Juliet Clurtton-Brock; author of Domesticated Animals from Early Times (Enland: British Museum) believes that pig remains in the Pre-pottery of Jericho trace its relationship with man back to 7000 BC.(6) The World Conservation Union dates the pig’s Jericho domestication back to 8,500 BC and adds Europe, the Near East, southern Greece and north-eastern Iraq to pig-keeping places. Other experts contend that the fossilized records of pig-made hollows indicate that domestication began in the Far East around 11,000 BC.(7)
Fascinating yes. Specific no. More recently, detailed records highlight the specifics of man’s relationship with pigs. In his book, Nicobar Islands (New Delhi: National Book Trust), K.K. Mathur reveals the respect shown by this culture in India. He states that they “occupy an exalted place in the sentiments of the people”, enough for the Nicobarese to compose songs in their honor. Despite this the Nicobarese eat pork and hunt wild pinks. (8) The pet-to-pork transition can also be found in Asia and in Christianity. In Asia, both domesticated pigs and dogs were pets before they were meat. (9).
Mythology
Being that its hoofed feet have left muddy tracks all over the world, it’s not surprising that the pig has also left an impression in mankind’s mythology. A love-hate one, however. Egyptians, while believing pigs to be unclean, thought sacrificing swine to the moon and Osiris would be highly appreciated. Further south, in the ancient Asian area of Malaysia and the Philippines, pigs were though to support the earth yet also cause earthquakes. (10)
Irish folklore imbues pigs with psychic and healing powers. In Southern Ireland it’s long been believed that hogs can see the wind, and that walking three times around a pig cures illness. A pig-positive perception is also shown in the name of Ireland itself. One of the ancient names for this region is Muic-Inis, or “Pig Island”. (11)
Threatened Cousins
The domestic pig’s pink proliferation is in stark contrast to its relative the pygmy hog. Averaging 10 inches (20 cm) at shoulder height and weighing 26.2 pounds (11.8 kg), this native-to-India nest-dweller is aptly named. With less than 150 left, the World Conservation Union lists the pygmy hog as critically endangered. (12) This special species joins Sus barbaratus and Sus verrucos. Sus barbaratus is also known as the bearded pig. This large, grey, migrating pig is named after the rugged bristly hairs that surround his snout. Found in the islands of Southeast Asia, our bearded friend’s numbers are being chopped down along with his habitat. Adding insult to injury, since having his habitat destroyed drives him into farmlands to look for food, he is considered a pest. The 40,00- year-long practice of hunting him also demonstrates a lack of compassion. (13) Today Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), lists him as endangered.
Pigs as Pork
In The Singular Beast: Jews, Christians, and the Pig ( New York: Columbia University Press) author Claudine Fabre-Vassas reveals how from the Middle Ages to the present Christians have defined themselves through eating pork as much as the Jewish have distinguished themselves through not eating it. “The more we enjoy the piglet, the better Catholics we become,” declares one 18th century song. Although for Christians, serving pig as a main course has long been synonymous with serving God, before its’ slaughter the pig was a treasured family member similar to a child. Pig was welcome in the home, fed with care and cared for when sick. (14)
Although though Genesis 9:3 states that “every living thing will be meat for you,” it hastens to add, in Genesis 9:4: “But flesh with the life thereof, which is the blood thereof, shall ye not eat.” It doesn’t take a scholar or theologian to interpret this. Unfortunately people often interpret things according to their needs. Perhaps God was referring only to raw meat: One could argue that when cooked properly meat has no visible blood, so it’s okay to eat it. Or is it?
“With corporate hog factories replacing traditional hog farms, pigs raised for food are being treated more as inanimate tools of production than as living, feeling animals,” says Susie Coston. Coston is the Shelter Director for Farm Sanctuary With over 100,000 members, Farm Sanctuary is America’s leading farm animal protection organization. Their work ranges from legal and institutional reforms to hands-on rescue and refuge. Their 175-acre shelter in upstate New York and 300-acre shelter in northern California is home to over 1,000 rescued cows, chickens, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, ducks, geese and the star of this article…pigs. “Pigs come to us from many different situations. The largest portion of our current herd actually came directly from a factory farm in North Carolina- on their way to slaughter in Pennsylvania. When these pigs arrived most had very swollen leg joints, from standing on concrete. Most of the pigs came off of the truck walking on their knees- unable to stretch out their legs ful ly. It took months of intense physical therapy with some of the pigs to get them up on their feet again, but all did make it. Of the 40, 30 still reside here at the shelter.” That was 5 years ago. Today these same animals enjoy a warm, straw filled barn and their very own pond, not to mention the expansive pastures of Farm Sanctuary’s essential estate.
Sadly, Farm Sanctuary’s idyllic conditions are not the norm for farm animals. A September 30, 2005 report from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service states: “U.S. inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2005 was 61.5 million head… All inventory and pig crop estimates for September 2004 through June 2005 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data.”(15) Sound cold? It’s appropriate language for a heartless industry. Today’s farming is big business, and business is booming. In 2004, the average American ate 221 pounds of meat and poultry, even more than 1990’s 199 pounds. (16) In the hog trade, 50 percent of American hog slaughter is dominated by 4 corporations. (17) Human contact is little more than being pushed into a transport truck for slaughter. Food, water and waste removal are automated. “In order for the industry to turn a profit on the low prices Americans have come to expect, most livestock are kept and slaughtered on factory farms, where animals eat corn- and soybean-based feed — 10 to 30% of which is often radically different from what the animal would consume naturally,” writes Jane Black in “10 Things Your Butcher Won’t Tell You”, which was featured in the October 11, 2005 issue of Smart Money magazine.(18)
And that’s the sanitized version. In Freefarmanimals.org, a Farm Sanctuary website, expert testimony is given from sources such as the Journal of Animal Science. “The Welfare of Sows in Gestation Crates: A Summary of the Scientific Evidence”(19) reveals the horror of modern farm life. While there natural lifespan ranges from 12-18 years, a breeding sow exists for 5. For most of this time she will be kept in a stall. The National Pork Producers Council recommends that this be 9.2 to14 square feet, or approximately 2×7 feet and 3.3 feet high. (20)This does not allow enough room to turn around, but comfort isn’t the goal. Production is.
The sow will leave this gestation crate only for one month periods when it is time to nurse her piglets. This takes place in a farrowing crate, which is about as comfortable as it sounds. Explains Coston: “After being impregnated, the sows are confined in gestation crates — small metal pens just two feet wide that prevent sows from turning around or even lying down comfortably. At the end of their four-month pregnancies, they are transferred to similarly cramped farrowing crates to give birth. With barely enough room to stand up and lie down and no straw or other type of bedding to speak of, many suffer from sores on their shoulders and knees.”
Pet Pigs?
Since pigs are smart and trainable, why not keep them as a pet? Just like getting a dog or cat have different factors to consider, so does getting a pig. “Pigs are not maintenance free animals and are not as easy to care for as a cat or dog,” says the website of Pigs, A Sanctuary ; a West Virginia refuge for abused, abandoned, neglected and unwanted animals that specializes in the care of potbellied pigs and farm pigs. “Vietnamese potbellied pigs have been heavily promoted as house pets — the Sanctuary does not endorse this belief and does not believe that pigs should be raised full time as house pets.” Considerations listed in the Pro’s and Con’s section of Pigs, A Sanctuary, include allowing for the size of a potbellied pig-often over 130 pounds. And if you take on this commitment be aware that pigs live between 12-18 years. During this time, explains the Pro’s and Con’s section, pigs may struggle for dominance to establish themselves as “top pig.” Except without any other pigs around, you or a very surprised houseguest may be the one they struggle with. This can get dangerous. (21)
The owners of Washington’s Pigs Peace Sanctuary also warn against premature pigging-out. Like Pigs, A Sanctuary, Pigs Peace Sanctuary is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization. Also like its kindred refuge, the Pigs Peace Sanctuary is dedicated to providing a safe home for unwanted, abused or neglected animals in need . Their online FAQ page reveals that getting easily bored is an aspect of the pig’s high intelligence, and this boredom can result in raiding the refrigerator and cupboards and ripping up clothing and blankets to make a bed. (22) Veterinarian Lianne McCloud, a veterinarian and About.com’s resident guide to exotic pets, advises teaching your pig rules and boundaries to thwart bad behaviors and giving positive reinforcement. “Consistent rules, praise for good behavior, and correction/redirection with lots of repetition and patience will help produce a well mannered pig with a good relationship with its family.” (23)While Pigs, A Sanctuary and Farm Sanctuary sometimes adopt their pigs to suitable homes, Pigs Peace Sanctuary is more tentative: “High quality life long homes for pigs are hard to find and the adoption process is difficult,” relates their website. Pigs, A Sanctuary allows adoption of its animals, provided. They request filling out a written adoption application and require vet references. Farm Sanctuary also has high standards, so be prepared. “Adopters must be vegetarian. They have to have good vet references, proper facilities and fencing and a vet who can work with their pigs. That is the basic criteria for all animals from our shelters,” says Coston.
Reader Resources:
Farm Sanctuary is America’s premier farm animal protection organization. It operates farm animal shelters in upstate New York and northern California. Visit http://www.farmsanctuary.org
Howard Lyman is an ex cattle rancher whose current objective is “to educate people on sustainability and the dangers of current methods of food production”. This is a wonderful website with plenty of eyebrow-raising info from impeccable sources. http://www.madcowboy.com
Jane Black’s article, 10 Things Your Butcher Won’t Tell You is also an eyebrow-raising must-read. [http://www.smartmoney.com/10things/index.cfm?story=november2005]
Pigs, A Sanctuary. Thinking about getting a pet potbellied pig? This site has a wonderful Pros and Cons section. http://www.pigs.org/article.asp?article_id=3
The Frequently Asked Questions of Pigs Peace Sanctuary offers even more info about pigs. [http://www.pigspeace.org/faq/]
Veterinarian Lianne McCloud gives a wonderful summary of the nature and nurture of pet pigs. http://exoticpets.about.com/cs/potbelliedpigs/a/pbpexpect.htm
References:
1. Taylor, Michael. Pot Bellied Pigs As Your New Family Pet. New Jersey: THF Publications. 1993.
2. Willis, Marguerite. A Straight…Pacific Rim Magazine, 1991.
3. Domestic Pig. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Copyright © 2005 Fort Wayne Zoological Society. http://www.kidszoo.com/animals/Pig.htm
4. Nettleton, Paul. Dispeller of Pig Ignorance. The Guardian Newspaper. Clutton-Brock, Juliet. Domesticated Animals from Early Times. England: British Museum . © 1981
5. Guardian Unlimited: Science. Thursday, October 14, 2004. [http://www.guardian.co.uk/life/interview/story/0],12982,1326316,00.html
6. Oliver, William L. R. and Deb Joy, Sanjoy. Chapter 5.3: Pigs, Peccaries and Hippos Status Survey and Action Plan. [http://www.iucn.org/themes/ssc/sgs/pphsg/APchap5-3.html]
8. Clutton-Brock, Juliet. Domesticated Animals from Early Times. . England: British Museum. © 1981
9. Leach, Marian ed. Fried, Jerome. Assistant ed. Funk & Wagnalls Standard Dictionary of Folklore, Mythology and Legend. NY: Funk & Wagnalls. 1972
10. Ibid
11. Oliver, William L. R. and Deb Joy, Sanjoy. Chapter 5.3: Pigs, Peccaries and Hippos Status Survey and Action Plan. [http://www.iucn.org/themes/ssc/sgs/pphsg/APchap5-3.html]
12. Animal Bytes: Wild Swine Zoological Society of San Diego . © 2005 http://www.sandiegozoo.org/animalbytes/t-wild_swine.html
13. Fabre-Vassas, Claudine. The Singular Beast: Jews, Christians, and the Pig. New York: Columbia University Press. 1997. Page 147. Secondary Source: Salisbury, Joyce E. The Singular Beast: Jews, Christians, and the Pig-Review. FindArticles. Journal of Social History. Summer 1999. http://www.findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m2005/is_4_32/ai_55084008#continue
14.Quarterly: Hogs and Pigs National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board.
15.U.S.Department of Agriculture. September 30, 2005. [http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/reports/nassr/livestock/php-bb/2005/hgpg0905.txt]
16. Black, Jane. 10 Things Your Butcher Won’t Tell You. Smart Money Magazine. Published: October 11, 2005 [http://www.smartmoney.com/10things/index.cfm?story=november2005]
17. Wolfson, David, Beyond The Law: Agribusiness and the systemic abuse of animals raised for food or food production, Farm Sanctuary, 1999
18. Black, Jane. 10 Things Your Butcher Won’t Tell You. Smart Money Magazine. Published: October 11, 2005 [http://www.smartmoney.com/10things/index.cfm?story=november2005]
19. The Welfare of Sows in Gestation Crates: A Summary of the Scientific Evidence. Farm Sanctuary. [http://www.freefarmanimals.org/gc_evidence.html]
20. National Pork Producers Council. Swine Care Handbook, p.12.
21. Pros and Cons of Potbellied Pigs. © 2001-2005. Pigs, A Sanctuary. http://www.pigs.org/article.asp?article_id=3
22. Frequently Asked Questions. Pigs Peace Sanctuary. Date Accessed: December 1, 2005. [http://www.pigspeace.org/faq/]
23. McCloud, Lianne. Pot Bellied Pigs as Pets: What to Expect. Exotic Pets. About.com. 2005. About.Inc. http://exoticpets.about.com/cs/potbelliedpigs/a/pbpexpect.html
Callus Removal From Feet: Myths and Facts
Calluses under the feet are common sources of pain and frustration There is often a misconception about these can be treated, as many people assume they can simply be cut out. This article will discuss what actually can be done to provide treatment, and dispel some of the myths surrounding their treatment.
Calluses on the bottom of the foot are from a natural process that is designed to protect the foot skin from excessive pressure. This excessive pressure can come from several sources. Externally, pressure can come from simply walking or standing on the ground, whether one is in shoes or not. The shoe itself can even be a source of external pressure, although this is usually seen resulting in corns on the top of the toes (which is the same type of condition as a callus). Internally, pressure can come from the bones that lie beneath the skin. If the bones are abnormally prominent due to a foot structure abnormality (like a bunion or flat feet), or if the skin and padding below the bone is abnormally thin, then pressure will increase on the overlying skin. The skin is usually irritated by both internal and external sources of pressure at the same time, where external pressure from walking combined with internal pressure from prominent bones or thin skin create a reaction in the skin tissue. This reaction causes the skin to form a thickening of the outer layer of keratin-based cells, which squish together to form multiple layers.
Over time, a callus (also called a hyperkeratosis) develops as the skin becomes excessively thick at the spot of pressure. This callus, if thick enough, can be painful as the original normal skin layer on the bottom of the callus is harmed by the pressure of the layer that covers it. What once was a simple protective measure by the skin can turn into a source of pain and damage for the skin if growth progresses far enough. Sometimes, the callus grows inward towards the base layer of the skin, leading to the formation of a thick, hard core that tunnels inward (but does not break the skin). This is also called an intractable plantar keratosis, and is often mistaken for a wart. Finally, sweat and other skin glands can fill with keratin material, forming a small pinpoint callus called a porokeratosis. This type of callus does not need to have a prominent bone underneath it for it to form, and is usually not painful.
Callus treatment is often misunderstood, and in reality can be somewhat complicated. The most common form of treatment is simple shaving of the callus by oneself, a pedicurist, or a podiatrist. The act of thinning the hard skin will make it more comfortable to walk on, and will reduce pain. However, the cause of the callus still will exist, and the callus will eventually return in a month or two. This causes great confusion for some people, who simply associate a callus with a temporary skin growth, and not something directly tied to their foot structure and activity. The use of special shoe padding or foot supports to reduce the pressure on the bottom of the foot can help to limit the growth of a callus, when used in combination with callus shaving and properly fitting shoes. Unfortunately, these will not eliminate the callus permanently, and will only serve to help reduce the overall thickness of the callus when it regrows. Even prescription shoe inserts (orthotics) will not permanently reduce calluses, although they do de-weight the callused area better than store-bought inserts by being custom made to a mold of the foot.
It should be noted that diabetics should never attempt to manage their calluses on their own. Due to poor sensation from diabetes, diabetics trimming their own calluses or having an unskilled family member try this at home could lead to a wound and an infection from an accidental cutting into normal skin.
Some people assume a callus can be burned off, like a wart or other skin growth. The use of chemicals, lasers, cold treatment, and electricity to destroy skin growths is very common, and often effective for other types of skin disorders. Unfortunately, these techniques do not work as well on callus tissue, because the growth of the callus is continuous, and not based on the simple presence of abnormal skin cells that can be removed. Callus tissue is normal tissue, and any destructive procedure against this tissue will only temporarily be successful until skin growth begins anew, and the callus reforms. The only exception to this is a porokeratosis, which can be removed if the underlying gland and gland duct is destroyed.
Surgical treatment is the next level of callus care. This is another area where there is great confusion, and treatment myths abound. In short, calluses cannot be cut out or otherwise surgically removed, with the expectation that the callus will not return. The new skin that grows following the surgery will continue to form a callus, and when combined with a surgical scar may be even more painful than the original callus. The only exception once again is the porokeratosis, which can be successfully removed with surgery. The only way to permanently get rid of a callus is to get rid of the underlying bone prominence, and to ensure shoes fit properly and are properly padded to account for any skin and tissue thinning over these bones. There are a multitude of bones in the foot that can cause enough of a prominence to irritate the skin, and as many ways to resolve the pressure through bone surgery. Procedures can include lifting of bones that steep too far towards the bottom of the foot, removal of extra bones that naturally form during development (very common), shaving or removal of bone spurs or loose bone fragments, or even full removal of the part of the bone causing the pressure. Procedures to correct the overall deformity causing the pressure, such as a bunion, or arch abnormality, may be needed. Healing times will vary, and is dependent on whether the bone was simply shaved or extracted, or whether the bone position was moved. These procedures are generally successful in eliminating callus formation if done properly, although there is a risk for the pressure point of the foot to simply move over to the next bone. Orthotics are often used following surgery to prevent this from occurring.
As one can see, callus care is not simply about shaving or cutting out the hard tissue. In reality, this myth does not work out well, and bone surgery is necessary to keep callus care from becoming an exercise in regular skin maintenance through regular shaving and shoe inserts. This may provide complete relief for some. For others, surgery is needed to break the ongoing pain cycle.
Brand Planning Models – Kevin Lane Keller
There are many reasons why Kevin Lane Keller is widely regarded as one of the most notable strategic brand planning and marketing thought leaders in the world today. His resume is impressive. He is currently a Professor of Marketing at the prestigious Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in the USA, but as a consultant he boasts big-name clients such as Unilever, Disney, American Express, Proctor and Gamble, Levi-Strauss and Starbucks.
Kevin Lane Keller’s proven track record, as well as an impressive list of credentials has lent authority to his marketing models – many of which are taught in MBA courses around the world.
In addition to all of this Kevin Lane Keller has written a number of books including well-known titles such as Marketing Management and Best Practice Cases in Branding. His most notable work is perhaps Strategic Brand Management (1998 & 2002, Prentice Hall), which is standard reading for marketing students on the topic of brand management. Other published work includes Marketing Management which he co-authored with Philip Kotler who was listed in 2008 by the Wall Street Journal as the sixth most influential person on business thinking.
Through this collaboration Kotler and Keller form the gold standard in marketing management. The latest edition of Marketing Management (published in 2009) reflects the latest changes in marketing theory and practice. The topics covered in the book include brand equity, customer value analysis, data-base marketing, supply chain management, segmentation, targeting, positioning as well as newer disciplines such as e-commerce, hybrid channels and integrated marketing communications.
To be a marketing thought leader you must come up with a seminal piece of thinking that changes the way people think. Kevin Lane Keller’s models for managing brands are used all over the world and taught on many MBA programmes.
Great brands do not just come about by accident. They are as the result of careful and creative planning. For a brand to succeed, creative brand strategies need to be developed. In an eBook entitled Brand Planning, Kevin Lane Keller proposes three tools, or models, to assist in brand planning.
These are complementary models that build on each other in terms of size and scope. Much like Russian dolls, the first model is a component of the second, and the second is a component of the third.
The three models as described by Keller can be summarised as firstly the brand positioning model. This model describes how to establish competitive advantage in the minds of customers in the market place. The second model is a brand resonance model which describes how to create intense and loyal relationships with customers. The third and final model is the brand value chain model that describes how to trace the value creation process in order to better understand the financial impact of marketing costs and investments.
When these three models are combined, they provide crucial micro and macro perspectives that are required for brand building. This enables marketers to create brand strategies that maximise profits and long-term brand equity, while being able to track their progress as they implement these strategies.
Keller’s extensive research into the understanding of consumer behaviour has improved the way many companies apply their marketing strategies and the way they build, measure and manage brand equity. This helps brands improve the design, implementation and evaluation of integrated marketing programs.
