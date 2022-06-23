Korea Blockchain Week to Hold First Live Event in Seoul After Covid Hiatus

Seoul, South Korea, 23rd June, 2022, Chainwire

Korea Blockchain Week 2022 (KBW2022) is holding its first live event since the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, finally bringing the most respected leaders in the blockchain field to Seoul, on August 7-14, 2022.

KBW2022 will take place in the heart of Seoul at the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas between August 7th-14th. Hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed in partnership with ROK Capital, the highly anticipated event will see many speakers from leading L1 ecosystems, dApps, games and venture funds.

The 80+ speakers confirmed include Anatoly Yakovenko, founder of Solana; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Yat Siu from Animoca Brands; Kevin Seqniqi from Ava Labs; Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen; Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR; Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable X; Jason Choi, founder of Blockcrunch as well as many other representatives from leading games, companies and venture funds. The full, updated list can be found at Korea Blockchain Week .

The schedule includes two packed days of speeches on two stages called BLOCK and HASH. Participants will be able to learn and exchange new ideas on the future of NFTs, DeFi, infrastructure, and crypto investment. The speeches will be followed by a number of networking dinners and parties hosted by the event organizers and sponsors. Seoul FESTA, a global festival for lovers of Korean culture, offers an interesting interlude on August 10

The main event will close just before the Formula E World Championship on August 13-14th, the first time this competition lands in the streets of Seoul. The 2022 World DJ Festival will open the E-Prix with music from the best international artists.

“For years, South Korea has been the hub of innovation and its ongoing passion and interest for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology present a plethora of opportunities for the global world,” said Seonik Jeon, founder of FactBlock and Korea Blockchain Week. “We are thrilled to open our doors to Korea Blockchain Week, a platform where entrepreneurs, investors and pioneers can collaborate and grow under one roof.”

“We’re very excited to hold the first live Korea Blockchain Week ever since the pandemic struck,” said Edward Hong, Head of Platform at Hashed. “This year, KBW offers the perfect mix between business and exchange of ideas, followed by excellent opportunities for networking.”

The event’s official media partners include MarketAcross, Cointelegraph, Yahoo Finance and others. A few sponsorship and media partner slots remain ahead of the event, as well as the opportunity to throw official side events .

About FactBlock

FactBlock is a leading blockchain consulting arm focused on accelerating blockchain adoption by connecting global companies to the Korean market. Since 2018, FactBlock has hosted the yearly Korea Blockchain Week with the aim of bringing together the greatest minds from across the globe to demonstrate the transformative potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With years of experience and expertise, FactBlock is widely recognized as one of the top blockchain media consulting companies in Korea.

About Hashed

Hashed is a global venture fund focused on backing founders pioneering the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Led by serial entrepreneurs and engineers, Hashed is expediting global blockchain adoption through strategic investments and community building. Based in Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, and Bangalor, Hashed has cultivated industry-defining web3 founders.

Contacts