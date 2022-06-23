News
Lakeville restaurant owner, wife charged with multiple tax crimes
A Lakeville restaurant owner and his wife are accused of underreporting sales and therefore underpaying sales taxes to the tune of more than $231,000.
Linxiong Li, 37, and Wenzi Zeng, 39, have been charged in Dakota County District Court with four counts of felony aiding or assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns. Li is also charged with four felony counts of failure to pay sales taxes.
Li owns Sawa Japan Steakouse & Sushi at 18453 Orchard Trail and operates the business with Zeng, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Criminal charges allege that from May 2016 to December 2019 the couple used their point-of-sale system to conceal sales numbers by removing items from checks or by altering the price of items after the transactions were complete.
The couple ran a particular point-of-sale system that can be used to “suppress sales by allowing the owner to run multiple databases at a time” — an accurate book for the business and an altered book for tax reporting purposes, charges read.
Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Revenue collected tax records filed by Li dating back to May 2016, when he bought the restaurant, and found the monthly percentage of cash sales was less than 10 percent in 24 monthly filings, when comparable restaurants report between 20 to 30 percent cash sales. Bank records also showed little to no cash deposits into the restaurant’s account.
An auditor found 17,970 instances of items being deleted from order checks in the point-of-sale database, charges state. The $231,291 in underreported of sales resulted in underpayment of state sales tax of about $16,400. With penalties and interest, the amount owed now totals nearly $28,000, which Li has not paid, according to charges.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The couple is due back in court Aug. 3.
Timberwolves enter draft with flexibility and options — a rare luxury
Tim Connelly is still quite fresh on the job in Minnesota and was quick to remind media Wednesday that he doesn’t yet have a house in the area to call his own. He’s living out of a hotel while he navigates the first important roster decisions he’ll make as Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations — not ideal, but it’s part of the gig in a sport without much of an offseason.
Still, he’s enjoying the process, one that’s moving quickly. The Timberwolves welcomed an exorbitant number of prospects to their practice facility over the past few weeks while Connelly and his first front office additions, Matt Lloyd and Dell Demps, got acclimated to their new surroundings and worked with the existing front office.
Connelly is excited for Thursday, draft night, one of the few nights where non-self involved top executives feel as though they’re actually doing something.
“The staff’s been amazing. Those guys and girls have done an awesome job of getting me up to speed. Finch and his staff have been great giving me a sense of where we are and what we need to do to improve and some of the options we might have,” Connelly said.
“It’s always a fun night,” he added. “It’s super unpredictable, but we feel pretty excited about (draft) night about getting someone to make impactful contributions to the team.”
The unpredictability might be his favorite part. Minnesota’s front office members spend hours daily arguing about how it’s going to unfold. The truth is no one really knows. Connelly was surprised as of Wednesday afternoon that more trade conversations around the league weren’t further along, while noting one phone call can change all of that.
Uncertainty is just as prevalent when it comes to the actual prospects. There is no exact science to diagnosing which draft entrant will become a star. Connelly, a scout through and through, tries to identify characteristics within players, from work ethic to role acceptance to willingness to listen.
He added that drafts shouldn’t be graded until three years down the line, noting there were hardly any rookies contributing on teams that made deep playoff runs this season. The Wolves might be good enough that there won’t be a player they can select at No. 19 who can make an instant impact, never mind their three second-round selections.
So while Minnesota has needs — rebounding and playing with a lead were two Connelly pointed out Wednesday — the draft might not be the best place to address those. Maybe that makes trading the pick all the more likely.
“We’ve had countless conversations about using that pick to add a more quickly impactful piece, but 99 percent of these conversations are just theoretical, we’ll see if they’re actionable,” he said.
“It’s hard to get trades done,” he added. “It’s a lot of different motivations, there’s a lot of fear involved with trades. I think teams can be a bit overly cognizant of winning or losing a trade. But it’s like the players, if your team is better, you win the trade.”
The Wolves also could address their needs through other avenues, such as free agency or trading veteran players. If so, Minnesota can simply select the player they feel is the best available when it’s on the clock Thursday. That’s what the best teams do, a luxury the Wolves may now be afforded.
“I think the biggest mistake we could make is passing on a guy because of where we are presently and we look up a year or two from now and the guy is a special player,” Connelly said.
Given Minnesota’s current position after making the playoffs with a young team last season, all options are truly on the table. Because of that, Minnesota has the flexibility that can lead to optimal decision-making — a pretty good place for Connelly to start.
2022 NBA Draft
The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. and be televised by ESPN and KSTP-Channel 5. Here is the first-round draft order:
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trailblazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston (from Brooklyn Nets)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. TIMBERWOLVES
20. San Antonio (from Toronto Raptors)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio (from Boston Celtics)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)
Note: The Timberwolves will begin Thursday night’s draft with three second-round picks: No. 40 overall, from Washington via Cleveland; No. 48 overall; and No. 50 overall, from Denver via Philadelphia.
Source: NBA
Jace Frederick: Best options for the Timberwolves at No. 19
Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Timberwolves beat reporter Jace Frederick identifies what he thinks are the best likely available options for Minnesota to select at No. 19:
EJ LIDDELL, F, OHIO STATE
Sometimes, need perfectly intersects with quality of prospect. In many ways, Liddell looks like a home run fit for the Timberwolves.
While he’s slightly undersized for a power forward at 6-foot-7, his girth (245 pounds) and length (7-foot wing span) allow him to guard in the post. Liddell is an excellent rim protector with the knowledge and foot speed to also guard on the perimeter. He’s the type of versatile player who could take whatever matchup didn’t best suit Karl-Anthony Towns on a given night.
Liddell had a highly productive college career in which he consistently improved in the desired areas, from 3-point shooting (he shot 37 percent as a junior) to rebounding (7.9 rebounds this season). While Liddell lacks “star” potential, the forward reeks of the type of player who will produce at a high level for a winning team and would fit seamlessly within Minnesota’s current roster.
BLAKE WESLEY, G, NOTRE DAME
Wesley is an upside pick who may not be ready to contribute at a high level as a rookie, but he’s got great size for a potential lead guard at 6-foot-5, can create off the bounce like few on Minnesota’s roster and has the potential to be a high-level defender.
His shooting percentages stunk as a freshman but the same was true of Anthony Edwards. In fact, their college percentages are shockingly similar. For both players, those shooting struggles could be linked to taking a number of difficult shots out of isolation.
JALEN WILLIAMS, G, SANTA CLARA
At 6-foot-6, Williams has the size, length and mobility to defend across the board. He also shot 39 percent from deep last season while showing playmaking chops.
Sure, Minnesota has high-minute wings locked in for the foreseeable future in Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, but as the likes of Boston and Dallas showed during these playoffs, wings win in the postseason and you can never have too many of them. The chance to get a quality one at No. 19 is something the Wolves shouldn’t overlook.
Carlos Carrasco exits with back tightness as Mets get swept by Astros
HOUSTON — The last thing the Mets needed was another injury to a starting pitcher.
Carlos Carrasco exited his start with lower back tightness in the third inning of the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
Carrasco gave up five earned runs on four hits, including three home runs, and struck out two over 2.1 innings and 53 pitches in his 14th start of the season Wednesday. Credit to Mets relievers Yoan Lopez, Tommy Hunter, Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz who combined to pitch 5.2 scoreless innings after Carrasco’s early exit and kept the Amazin’s within striking distance.
But the Mets (45-26) fell short after multiple chances for a comeback and were swept by the Astros in the two-game set. They have lost eight straight games at Minute Maid Park dating back to 2011.
The Amazin’s best shot to regain control was in the sixth inning, when the lineup scratched a couple of runs across the board via Starling Marte’s RBI double and Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly. But Eduardo Escobar and Dominic Smith left the bases loaded by popping out and striking out, respectively, to end the Mets’ threat. Escobar is batting .162 (6-for-37) with two outs and runners in scoring position this season.
Carrasco was sidelined with a hamstring strain for the first half of last season, then he underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow in the offseason. Carrasco entered the 2022 season finally healthy, with more confidence in his offspeed pitches and the results to show for it. His 8-2 record and 3.96 ERA entering Wednesday was the kind of production from the back-end of the rotation that the Mets could live with.
But now four Mets starters are dealing with injuries.
Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) and Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) are all on the injured list.
Of that trio, Scherzer is closest to returning to the rotation following his 65-pitch rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday. DeGrom threw a live batting practice Tuesday for the first time since his shoulder injury. Megill is shut down from throwing for four weeks and will not return before the second half of the season. David Peterson is already a part of the starting five, filling in for the injured aces.
Prior to Carrasco’s early exit, the Mets were considering activating Scherzer after just one rehab start so that he could take the hill on Sunday against the Marlins. His need to step into the starting five is only greater after Carrasco’s lower back tightness. But it may be unwise of the Mets to rush Scherzer back while he’s dealing with a tricky oblique injury. At the same time, if anyone knows his body well it’s the 37-year-old Scherzer.
The Mets will lean on Scherzer as they navigate whether to bring him back, particularly because they lack starting pitching depth beyond Trevor Williams, who is better suited in the bullpen.
Either way, Mets GM Billy Eppler and his top lieutenants will have to figure out a solution for the Mets rotation, and fast. MLB’s trade deadline isn’t until Aug. 2 this season, but it’s becoming apparent the Mets will be in the market for a quality starting pitcher, with a billionaire owner who is ready to spend.
