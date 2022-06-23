News
Loons and Adrian Heath agree on two-year contract extension
Minnesota United remains committed to Adrian Heath.
The Loons and its manager agreed to a two-year contract extension before the 2022 season started, with a new term that run through the 2024 campaign, the Pioneer Press learned Wednesday. It’s unclear if the contract includes option years.
Heath — hired before club’s first MLS season in 2017 and first extended after 2019 season — and MNUFC agreed to the new deal before this year’s preseason camp opened in January, one source said. The deal came on the heels of Heath leading the Loons to three straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances. Only two other Western Conference clubs are on runs of three consecutive playoff berths (Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers); four had reached that benchmark in the East.
News of Heath’s deal was delayed per his request to have new contracts for his three on-field assistant coaches — Ian Fuller, Sean Mcauley and Stewart Kerr. The last of those three deals was set last month, a source said. The club is expected to announce Heath’s contract Thursday; salary figures will not be included.
Heath has become the fourth-longest tenured coach in MLS behind Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes (2009), Philadelphia Union’s Jim Curtin (2014) and Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer (2016). Those three have won trophies; Heath has not.
Heath — who holds the title of manager, given his duties as head coach and leading role in the club’s front office — has a record of 63 wins, 72 losses and 37 draws in Minnesota since 2017. Since its expansion and sophomore seasons in 2017-18, Heath is 42-34-28.
The club came close to hoisting silverware in two deep tournament runs (2019 U.S. Open Cup final, a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United, and 2020 MLS Western Conference final, a 3-2 defeat to Seattle). Minnesota bowed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs in its first round in 2019 and 2021.
Minnesota is off that pace so far this season. The Loons suffered the worst loss of its MLS era — 2-1 to Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Allianz Field in May. Omaha is in the third tier of U.S. soccer, USL League One, and they got trotted 6-0 in the quarterfinals by Kansas City on Wednesday.
The Loons (5-7-3, 18 points) currently sit 11th in the 14-team Western Conference. Seven teams make the playoffs, and Minnesota is two points back from the final berth. There is 56 percent of the regular season yet to play.
In preseason, Heath and MNUFC players said the season’s objective was to make a top four spot in the West, which earns the right to host at least one playoff game.
Heath, who prides his coaching pedigree on attacking play, has overseen a lack of goal-scoring, especially this season. Minnesota has scored a paltry 16 goals in 15 league games, which is third fewest league-wide this season behind Inter Miami and Chicago Fire.
Robin Lod leads the team with six goals in MLS play, but its trio of Designated Player attackers have combined for five (Emanuel Reynoso has three, Luis Amarilla adds two and Adrien Hunou zero).
Minnesota’s defense and goalkeeping has kept them competitive. With Dayne St. Clair as team MVP in net, they have allowed only 17 goals in 15 games. They have a minus-1 goal differential.
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
By EBRAHIM NOROOZI
GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people. The Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover struggled to bring help to the disaster’s victims.
Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, which was the epicenter of Wednesday’s magnitude 6 earthquake, men dug a line of graves in one village, as they tried to lay the dead to rest quickly in line with Muslim tradition. In one courtyard, bodies lay wrapped in plastic to protect them from the rains that are hampering relief efforts for the living.
The state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported the death toll and said an estimated 1,500 more were injured. In the first independent count, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around 770 people had been killed in Paktika and neighboring Khost province.
It’s not clear how the totals were arrived at, given the difficulties of accessing and communicating with the affected villages tucked into remote mountainsides. Either grim till would make the quake Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials continued to warn the number could still rise.
“They don’t have anything to eat, they are wondering what they can have to eat, and it is also raining,” a Bakhtar reporter said in footage from the quake zone. “Their houses are destroyed. Please help them, don’t leave them alone.”
The disaster heaps more misery on a country where millions already faced increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has crumbled since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.
How the international humanitarian community, which has pulled back significant resources from the country, will be able to offer aid and to what extent the Taliban government will allow it to remain in question. The Taliban’s takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most governments remain wary of dealing directly with them.
U.N. agencies and other organizations still operating in Afghanistan said they sent supplies to the area, including medical kits, tents and plastic tarps, but the needs appeared immense as whole villages sustained massive damage.
“We ask from the Islamic Emirate and the whole country to come forward and help us,” said a survivor who gave his name as Hakimullah. “We are with nothing and have nothing, not even a tent to live in.”
Search and rescue remained a priority. In hard-hit Gayan District, much of the rubble was too large for people to move with their hands or shovels. They said they hoped large excavators would make it out their remote homes. For now, there was only one bulldozer in the area.
On Wednesday, a U.N. official said the government had not requested that the world body mobilize international search-and-rescue teams or obtain equipment from neighboring countries, despite a rare plea from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, for help from the world.
U.N. agencies are facing a $3 billion funding shortfall for Afghanistan this year, and Peter Kessler, a spokesman for the United Nations’ refugee agency, said that means there will be difficult decisions about who gets aid.
In addition to the political and financial concerns, there were also logistical challenges to getting aid to remote villages. The roads, which are rutted and difficult to travel in the best of circumstances, may have been badly damaged in the quake, and landslides from recent rains have made some impassible. Though just 175 kilometers (110 miles) directly south of the capital, Kabul, some villages in Gayan District took a full day’s drive to reach.
Rescuers rushed in by helicopter — and Associated Press journalists also saw ambulances in the quake zone on Thursday — but heavier equipment will be difficult to deliver.
Walls and roofs of dozens of homes in Gayan collapsed in the quake, and villagers said whole families were buried under the rubble. Associated Press journalists counted some 50 bodies in the area alone, as people laid out their dead in front of their houses and in their courtyards.
While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous. Shallow earthquakes also tend to cause more damage, and experts put the depth of Wednesday’s at just 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Despite the challenges, officials from several U.N. agencies said the Taliban were giving them full access to the area.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan arrived in Paktika. He also said Thursday that two planes of humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had arrived in the country.
Obtaining more direct international help may be more difficult: Many countries, including the U.S., funnel humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the U.N. and other such organizations to avoid putting money in the Taliban’s hands.
In a news bulletin Thursday, Afghanistan state television made a point to acknowledge that U.S. President Joe Biden — their one-time enemy — offered condolences over the earthquake and had promised aid. Biden on Wednesday ordered the U.S. international aid agency and its partners to “assess” options for helping the victims, a White House statement said.
The death toll reported by Bakhtar was equal to that of a quake in 2002 in northern Afghanistan — the deadliest since 1998, when a 6.1 magnitude temblor and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.
Wednesday’s quake was centered in Paktika province, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
In Khost province’s Speray district, which also sustained serious damage, men stood atop what once was a mud home. The quake had ripped open its timber beams. People sat outside under a makeshift tent made of a blanket that blew in the breeze.
Survivors quickly prepared the district’s dead, including children and an infant, for burial. Officials fear more dead will be found in the coming days.
“The toll this disaster will have on the local communities … is catastrophic, and the impact the earthquake will have on the already stretched humanitarian response in Afghanistan is a grave cause for concern,” said Adnan Junaid, vice president for Asia for the International Rescue Committee. “The areas most affected are some of the poorest and most remote areas in Afghanistan, which lack the infrastructure to withstand disasters like this.”
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Rahim Faiez and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.
Heat find themselves on clock as free agency, summer development await
When it comes to this stage of the NBA calendar, it is about far more than being on the clock for the draft, with the Miami Heat facing several key impending dates.
While the draft board at FTX Arena is a temporary fixture, the league’s personnel board in Pat Riley’s office suite, with all of its movable nameplates, is a staple.
Those names, including many on Riley’s roster, are about to come into play.
Tuesday: This is when the Heat are scheduled to begin heading to the West Coast to set up a summer camp in advance of their summer leagues.
The Heat typically hold a rookie/free agent camp ahead of their summer-league opener, which this year is July 2 at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center.
Mychal Mudler, Javonte Smart, Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven are among those expected to participate in summer league for the Heat.
Wednesday: The Heat face four deadlines on this date, the deadlines to guarantee the $1.8 million 2022-23 salaries for Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Yurtseven, as well as the deadline for P.J. Tucker to formally opt into free agency.
This also would have been the deadline for the Heat to extend a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin to make him a restricted free agent, which the team already has done.
June 30: Teams can begin negotiations with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The timing element is significant, with the Heat docked a second-round pick in this year’s draft for what the NBA perceived as jumping the gun in last year’s free-agency negotiations with Kyle Lowry. As a recidivist the penalty likely would be more severe.
July 1: The first $50,000 of Highsmith’s $1.8 million 2022-23 salary becomes guaranteed if the Heat developmental forward is not waived by this date.
This also is the first day that offer sheets can be extended to restricted free agents, such as the Heat’s Martin, as well as the first day that 2022 draft picks can be signed.
It also is the first day teams can sign players to two-way contracts, with such deals for 2022-23 currently held with the Heat by Smart and Mulder. Teams are limited to two such contracts, which can be swapped out at any time.
July 2: The Heat play their first game of summer league, at 5 p.m. Eastern against a similar team of draft picks, rookies, free agents and younger players from the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, in the opener of the California Classic.
July 3: The Heat play their second game of summer league, at 5 p.m. Eastern against the Sacramento Kings.
July 5: The Heat play a closed scrimmage against the summer roster of the Warriors at 3 p.m. Eastern to close out their time at the California Classic.
The Heat later in the day move their summer-league base to Las Vegas.
July 6: The free-agency signing moratorium ends at noon Eastern, at which time contracts can be signed and previously agreed-upon trades based on the 2022-23 salary cap can be consummated.
This also starts the two-day clock for matching any offer sheets extended to restricted free agents during the July 1-6 signing moratorium.
July 9: The Heat play their Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Boston Celtics, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.
July 12: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Atlanta Hawks, at 7 p.m. Eastern.
July 13: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Philadelphia 76ers, at 9 p.m. Eastern.
This is also the deadline for teams to unilaterally withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents, as the Heat did a year ago with Kendrick Nunn.
July 15: Las Vegas Summer League game vs. Toronto Raptors, at 10 p.m Eastern.
July 16 or July 17: Heat final game at Las Vegas Summer League, with opponent and time to be determined.
August 31: The deadline for teams to waive and stretch the contracts for players for 2022-23, with the Heat this past season having carried such a $5.2 million cap hit for Ryan Anderson.
Day before start of 2022-23 regular season: This will be the deadline for the Heat to agree to an extension for Tyler Herro from his rookie-scale contract. Otherwise, Herro would become a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.
Top 6 Factors Affecting Your Bike Insurance Premium
Here Is The List Of Factors That Impact Your Bike Insurance Premium
Like every other vehicle, a two-wheeler is also susceptible to risks and damages from unfortunate incidents. Considering this, a bike owner should get proper protection from financial losses due to repairing the damages. A two-wheeler insurance policy covers costs of damages and reduces financial and legal liabilities. So, owners should obtain a well-rounded bike insurance plan from a reputed provider and coverage benefits.
However, this insurance cover starts kicking in only after an individual pays the policy premium. The Insurance Regulatory Development and Authority of India (IRDAI) decides this insurance premium by considering several factors.
What is a Bike Insurance Premium?
Potential motorcycle insurance buyers must pay a premium amount to obtain coverage benefits. An insurer collects the premium paid towards an insurance plan and offers a range of attractive deals. Moreover, an insured person needs to renew their insurance policy by paying this premium after its tenure ends.
Some insurers give discounts on the policy premiums if a policyholder maintains claim-free years within their policy term.
How is the Bike Insurance Premium Calculated?
One can calculate two-wheeler insurance premiums by using an online calculator. Two-wheeler insurance calculators feed in information like make, model, registration number, RTO location, and purchase year to fetch premium details in a short span. This online tool offers convenience while calculating bike insurance premiums and helps you to make an informed decision.
Additionally, an insurance calculator saves money as agents have no involvement and protect the individuals from online or offline fraud.
According to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, obtaining a third-party insurance policy is mandatory. So, the insurance premium for such a policy is set by the IRDAI.
The IRDAI calculates insurance premiums by considering the bike’s engine capacity.
Factors affecting your Bike Insurance Premium
Contrary to a third-party policy, potential buyers can calculate comprehensive or OD insurance for bikes by using a calculator. However, several factors affect this premium amount. One should be aware of these factors because it will allow them to reduce policy premiums effectively.
Model and make of the bike
The cost of insurance for high-end bikes is higher. Owners tend to buy an insurance cover making up for the bike’s value. Thus, the make and model are two important factors affecting motorcycle insurance premiums.
The age of a bike
A motorcycle’s age is another factor taken into consideration while calculating insurance premiums. Because a new bike has more market value than an old one, insuring the former will cost more. Additionally, every insurance calculator on a portal requires an individual to provide the age of a motorcycle to calculate policy rates.
IDV
IDV represents the current value of a vehicle. Insurers use this value to calculate policy premiums. In this regard, policyholders should note that the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of a motorcycle decreases with age. So, older bikes will have lower IDV and vice versa. Calculating IDV is easy. One needs to subtract the depreciation of a bike model from its manufacturer’s selling price.
Engine capacity
A motorcycle’s engine capacity is evaluated in cubic capacity (cc). The bike insurance premiums depend on this value. An owner with a bike engine capacity of less than 75cc will need to pay lower premiums, and one with an engine capacity of more than 350cc will pay higher premiums.
NCB
NCB or No Claim Bonuses are discounts on policy premiums that help a policyholder reduce the cost of insurance substantially. Insurance providers offer this discount to those who do not raise a claim within a policy term and drive responsibly. These discounts range up to 50% based on the insurer.
Note: It is vital to renew insurance policies before or within 90 days of policy expiry to enjoy No Claim Benefits. However, if an individual renews a policy after 90 days, he or she will lose the bonus.
Anti-theft devices installed
An insured person should consider installing Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified security devices for theft protection of their vehicle. Some insurance companies offer discounts to such policyholders.
This is because the modern features reduce the risks of bike theft and loss. That result in minimizing an insurance provider’s duty to settle claims. So, one can obtain insurance policies at a lower premium by installing anti-theft devices.
Thus, it is imperative that there are a number of ways in which one can reduce policy premiums. If you are looking to obtain bike insurance plans, you can consider going through the aforementioned section to get full clarity on policy premiums.
