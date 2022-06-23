Low Bitcoin Prices Trigger Inflows, But Investor Sentiment Remains Weak

Institutional investors’ reactions to the bitcoin price crash have been quite similar to that of retail investors. After weeks of outflows, the tides have begun to change, largely credited to the low prices that offer a chance to get into the digital asset before a recovery. The past week saw inflows for the digital asset, although other assets tell a different story.
Bitcoin Sentiment Recovers
Bitcoin sentiment had declined far into the negative following the price crash of last week. With the digital asset reaching as low as $17,600, it triggered massive sell-offs across the space. However, not everyone in the space had seen the declining prices as a signal to sell. For some, it presented a unique opportunity to get some ‘cheap’ bitcoins which is what is seen across the institutional investors.
Bitcoin’s outflows had been ramping up over the previous week due to the low momentum in the market. This had turned for the better last week when the outflow trend had been canceled and money began to flow into the cryptocurrency.
The leading cryptocurrency had benefitted the most from this turn in investor sentiment as its inflows came out to $28 million for the week. Now, this is not exactly an impressive figure when it comes to inflows for bitcoin. However, it is important due to not only the market sentiment but the fact outflows had characterized the market for the previous week. It brings the month-to-date inflows for bitcoin to a total of $46 million.
Nevertheless, the short bitcoin had gone the other day. This asset saw record outflows for the past week. With a total of $5.8 million, short bitcoin embodied the negative sentiment felt throughout the market recently, coming after reaching a new all-time high of $64 million just at the beginning of the week.
BTC begins another decline trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Outflows Rock The Rest
It would seem that bitcoin would be one of the solitary beneficiaries of the inflow trend for the past week. For the rest of the market, the sell-off trend had taken a stronghold and digital asset investment had seen inflows of $39 million. This brings the total assets under management to $36 billion. It is now sitting at its lowest point in more than a year, accounting for a 59% decline in the last six months alone. However, net flows remain positive at $403 million on a year-to-date basis.
Ethereum is yet to be free from its bearish hold as outflows remain the order of the date. For the last week alone, Ethereum outflows had reached $70 million. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now seen 11 straight weeks of outflows with no reprieve in sight. Its year-to-date outflows now sit at a massive $459 million.
Multi-asset investment products and Solana would, however, go the way of bitcoin for last week. Both these asset classes maintain inflow trends stubbornly. Inflows for multi-asset investment products came out to $9 million while Solana saw inflows of $0.7 million, presumably from investors who are moving out of competitor, Ethereum, due to fears that the Merge would not be taking place according to schedule.
The crypto market has lost more than $100 billion since last week. It is currently sitting at $892.6 billion at the time of this writing.
Featured image from US News Money, chart from TradingView.com
SIMBA Chain, the leading provider of blockchain enterprise solutions, has announced the launch of its new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SIMBA Market. The platform, which will feature collections from a variety of well-known names in sports and entertainment from the outset, will offer curated brands the opportunity to showcase their NFTs in their own digital space.
SIMBA Market officially launches on June 23, 2022, featuring digital collectibles by globally recognized snowboard manufacturer Kemper Snowboards. Next, the platform will release work by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to coincide with their Women’s World Cup taking place July 1-17 in Spain and Netherlands. In addition to visual properties, both collections released via SIMBA Market will also offer certain utilities, such as physical products, exclusive access to events, product discounts, and more.
“We wanted to create an experience for our customers and fans beyond the winter months – combining the digital and physical realms. We chose SIMBA Market because we wanted our community to be able to buy our NFTs as easily as they would any of our products” explains Jib Hunt, CEO of Kemper Snowboards.
Providing a simple user interface, SIMBA Market offers brands the ability to create completely unique experiences for their fans by leveraging blockchain technology. SIMBA Market is built on Polygon to ensure low NFT minting and transaction fees, as well as a low carbon footprint, whilst still offering access to Ethereum platforms with the Polygon-Ethereum bridge.
In contrast to other NFT marketplaces that target veteran Web3 and cryptocurrency investors, SIMBA Market provides a Web2-oriented user experience that can be used by anyone regardless of their blockchain and cryptocurrency background. When using SIMBA Market, consumers can conveniently purchase digital collectibles using credit or debit cards, just like with any other item online.
“We built SIMBA Market to enable brands from all industries, from sports to music and entertainment, to carbon credits, to introduce their communities to Web3 without the need for any crypto understanding. This is in line with our mission to bring web3 to the world” says Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain.
To further differentiate itself from most contemporary NFT marketplaces and increase its appeal to mainstream audiences, SIMBA Market’s offering is fully curated. Partners and producers are selected based on their needs, audience, and other factors, with the platform’s focus being entertainment, sports, and esports companies.
SIMBA Market’s focus on simplicity and familiarity enables traditional brands to cater to their existing communities, rather than just offering to a limited crypto audience. The initial launch will deliver fiat purchasing and a simple and intuitive user experience for brands to easily target their existing communities, along with the savvier crypto community. In the coming months, SIMBA Market will work on implementing more exciting features, such as the ability to resell, purchase NFTs with crypto, and more.
About SIMBA Chain
SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The NFT marketplace, SIMBA Market, is designed for non-crypto and crypto enthusiasts alike, with simple UX, fiat purchasing, and iconic brands across sports, entertainment and gaming. The platform auto-generates APIs that support both public and private blockchains and is designed for any developer to easily adopt through drag-and-drop smart-contract building. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, universities, among others, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions.
In a recent interview, Terra co-founder Do Kwon expressed his “devastation” in the LUNA collapse which made thousands of investors impacted by the crash.
The Terra (LUNA) collapsed more than a month ago and Do Kwon and the Terra community hardly trying to rebuild the ecosystem even while LUNA and UST investors were making losses.
CEO of Terraform Labs expressed confidence in the most recent attempts to recreate the Terra blockchain after the failure of its prior blockchain in May. Following a majority vote Luna governance token, Kwon’s proposal to restart the Terra blockchain and establish a new token was approved in late May.
The new LUNA, which had a promising start, is currently trading at the $1.97 level and has already lost more than 89% of its value from its all-time high.
Allegations on Do Kwon
Terra, which lost $60 billion, caused serious market spread and drew regulatory attention. The accusations against Do Kwon put more pressure on him, $80 million was transferred to a hidden wallet, $2.7 billion was withdrawn, planning to shut down the blockchain, stablecoin looping, Tax fraud, and many more.
Invited to witness the next generation of Blockchain-based gaming, a delegation from the AIBC Summit was on the ground at the Into The Galaverse Malta Conference with the event being, by all metrics, absolutely spectacular. From the exhibits to the groundbreaking announcements, Into The Galaverse surpassed all expectations and then some. This article will speed you through the most exciting partnerships as well as the immersive odyssey that the themed exhibits brought with them.
Announcements
Wild Wild Web3: GalaGames partner with Epic Games for GRIT
One of the latest and greatest updates on the Galaverse pertains to GRIT, the GameFi Wild West Battle Royale shooter. One of the first Web3 titles to come from Gala, GRIT is a masterclass of game design, competitive play and a dearly loved addition of the GalaGames ecosystem with NFT integration and pulse-pounding action.
Beyond riding into the sunset with your posse tailing close behind or diving under a saloon bar to dodge incoming revolver fire, the team behind Gala broke Web3 ground by announcing their partnership with Epic Games.with the eponymous game debuting on the Epic Games store soon. This marks the first full NFT game integration with a legacy platform and could be the bellwether for the bridging of Web2 and Web 3.
Building on solid ground, its similarly Wild West themed predecessor Townstar won AIBC Americas’ own Blockchain Game of the Year Award both for the quality of its gameplay as well as its pioneering (pun intended) breakthroughs in Blockchain gaming as a whole.
To the moon, so say we all: GalaGames, Universal Studios and Revolving Games partner for BattleStar Galactica 4X MMO
The second big reveal, announced through a spectacular costumed dance display, was the unveiling of Project Saturn. After much anticipation, Project Saturn was revealed to be a 4X MMO set in the Battlestar Galactica Universe. In a partnership with RevolvingGames and Universal Studios, Galagame’s Battlestar Galactica will be set during a new phase of the Humanity’s war for survival against the Cylons. With the Twelve Colonies under dire threat, the players will take the reins of their colonial outposts, build up their industrial base, reconstruct the battlestars and take the fight back to their AI oppressors.
At the core of the Space Opera of a 4X game is a strong multiplayer component. As the territories expand, new threats will arise that a single player will not be able to overcome alone. Diplomacy and coordination will be a lifeline to success in the mid-to-late game with player-led coalitions blazing the stars to reclaim their homeland and wipe out their synthetic adversaries once and for all. With each of the Twelve Colonies being a playable faction with their own strengths, technologies and cultures, the players will be able to take back Earth with tactics and technologies of their choosing.
With a coalition of Blockchain advocates, Sci-fi die-hards and 4X strategists set to explore and make their mark on this new galaxy, BattleStar Galactica is set to take GalaGames’ ecosystem above and beyond.
OGs in Web3: Mount Westmore partner with GalaMusic
With Ice Cube, E40, Too $hort and Snoop Dog himself combining to form the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore, their partnership with GalaMusic through their debut album, BAD MFs, set the stage for a bright future of Blockchain-based music.
Grab your popcorn: Movies are coming to Web3
The last, but certainly not the least, announcement was the launch of GalaFilm. Laying the foundation for a new generation of film, enabling the decentralisation of viewership and filmmaking through the Blockchain, GalaFilm not only presents a paradigm shift in content creation but is also hinted at being part of a broader plan to bridge the gap between game, music and cinema. This would create a multimedia ecosystem that we have never seen before.
Present, Past, Future and Fantasy: Galaverse Malta’s exhibits
Beyond the (sometimes quite literally) stellar announcements and the groundbreaking partnerships, the Galaverse itself was the experience of a lifetime. Knowing their community well, the conference itself was split into 12 different self-contained “worlds”, introducing visitors to the many universes of the GalaGames ecosystem.
From an actual (and climbable) pirate ship moored in a fog-filled nightscape to a near-authentic early 1900’s cinema theatre to even the interior of a far-future starship, the Galaverse was a fully immersive masterpiece from start to finish.
The editor’s personal favourite was the Fantasy tavern/wizard’s tower-themed room with free-flowing beer as well as six dining room tables with a fully equipped Dungeons and Dragons set-up for each table. The tables also came equipped with professional (and excellently costumed) Dungeon Masters ready, able and willing to take visitors on a mini-adventure.
A close second was GRIT’s Wild West frontier of an exhibit with multimedia screens, an actual functioning saloon, and cowboys and desperados aplenty. This even had a (hopefully) simulated saloon showdown with broken chairs, sugar glass knockouts and fisticuffs galore. The Good, the Bad and the Blockchain indeed.
Ending on a high note: The stars of the Galaverse
With no expense spared, the Galaverse treated its lucky community to a star-studded send-off. From Oasis’ Noel Gallegher to George Erza and many many more; with Tom Misch, Disclosure, Phoenix, Bassjackers, Remi Wolf and Editors all debuting on stage, the two-day conference was one for the history books.
Never one to be limited by merely the physical, Mount Westmore themselves debuted via a recorded message introducing both their team of West Coast rap royalty as well as the first ever top-tier music album debut in the Metaverse, “Bad MFs.”
In summary, it’s only just begun
Having seen the conference first hand, I can quite proudly say that while Gala really brought their A-Game, the main underlying feeling that carried the event was that of potential. Into the Galaverse didn’t just show us what the brilliant team behind it all had already accomplished, it showed us how bright the future of Web3-based entertainment was. With what we’ve seen in Malta, you may want to be wearing glasses for this.
