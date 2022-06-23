Connect with us

News

Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles a WNBA all-star for eighth time

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles a WNBA all-star for eighth time
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was voted as a starter for next month’s WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Wednesday. The team was chosen by fans, WNBA players and a media panel.

It is the eighth time, and fifth as a member of the Lynx, that Fowles has been selected for the all-star team. She also will serve as a co-captain with retiring Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird in honor of her 15th and final season in the WNBA.

Fowles’ addition marks the 10th consecutive season the Lynx have had a representative at the All-Star Game. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 16.5 points on a league-best 64.1 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

The 18th WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. ABC will televise the game live at noon.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Tandoor pizza operation Pizza Karma adds food truck

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Naan pizzas at Pizza Karma in Eden Prairie are cooked in tandoor ovens. (Photo courtesy Pizza Karma)
google news

Pizza Karma, the tandoor-fired pizza restaurant with locations in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Blaine, has gone mobile.

The Pizza Karma food truck launched in May and will stop in St. Paul, Minnetonka, Delano and Hopkins over the next few weeks.

Naan pizzas at Pizza Karma in Eden Prairie are cooked in tandoor ovens. (Photo courtesy Pizza Karma)

The fusion fare, created by chef Raghavan Iyer, includes not only pizzas like chicken tikka, lamb meatball and coconut shrimp with crusts made in a tandoor oven, but also okra fries, paneer poppers and potato cakes.

Upcoming St. Paul dates include all day Sunday, June 26, at Blackstack Brewing and starting at 4 p.m. July 4 at Langford Park.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website at pizzakarma.com

google news
Continue Reading

News

Gophers’ Parker Fox will miss the 2022-23 season with knee injury

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Gophers’ Parker Fox will miss the 2022-23 season with knee injury
google news

Parker Fox, the Division II All-American who transferred to Minnesota last spring only to miss his first season because of a knee injury will miss this season, as well, coach Ben Johnson announced Wednesday.

Fox, a redshirt junior from Mahtomedi, injured his right knee during practice on Monday and will require season-ending surgery.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Parker, especially for how hard he worked to get back on the court this year,” Johnson said in a statement released by the school this afternoon.

“We’re here to support him in any way we can as he moves forward in this recovery process.”

Fox missed the 2021-22 season because of a left knee injury suffered before he committed to Minnesota in April 2021. He played three seasons at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., where he ended his career as the NSIC North Division Defensive Player of the Year, Player of the Year and an all-conference honoree. He was also a NABC and D2CCA All-American.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Tony Siragusa, outspoken anchor in the middle of Ravens’ first championship defense, dies at 55

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Tony Siragusa, outspoken anchor in the middle of Ravens’ first championship defense, dies at 55
google news

Tony Siragusa, the wisecracking wall of flesh known as “Goose” who anchored the middle of a record-setting Ravens defense during the team’s first Super Bowl run, died Wednesday, a team spokesman said. He was 55.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

The New Jersey native was an undrafted free agent who began his 12-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before he became a fan favorite over five seasons with the Ravens from 1997 to 2001. He was a classic nose tackle, occupying multiple blockers and clearing space for Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as the Ravens set a record by allowing just 165 points over a 16-game season in 2000.

But the 330-pound behemoth was known as much for his affable persona as his power on the field. He was a star of the first season of HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks,” wearing shirts that said “Big Daddy” across the chest and cracking jokes about how he would torture rookies. That paved the way for an acting career and a 13-year run as a pregame and sideline personality on Fox’s NFL coverage.

Mr. Siragusa came to the Ravens when the team was still struggling in its second season after moving from Cleveland. He was a full-time starter and leading voice as the Ravens defense gradually transformed into one of the most fearsome in NFL history.

During the 2000 AFC championship game, he drove Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon to the ground shoulder-first, a pivotal play as the Ravens held a highflying offense to three points. Though Mr. Siragusa always maintained he had no intention of hurting Mr. Gannon, the hit went down as a prime example of the Ravens’ punishing style as they rampaged to the Super Bowl.

Once on the biggest stage in sports, Mr. Siragusa luxuriated in the spotlight. A reporter asked what job he would hate to have. “I would hate to be a plumber if my sewer backed up,” he said.

This story will be updated.

()

google news
Continue Reading

Trending