MBA Education – The Right Course For a Bright Future
Corporate India is on an all time high in hiring. Indian and global companies eye India as a lucrative option due to its immense manpower. In such a scenario there is potent demand for skilled and well-trained managers. A degree in Management is the need of the hour.
Now the question arises- which course should you opt for? With a range of traditional and innovative MBA courses on offer it is necessary to choose the right stream. Something that you’re passionate about, something that you have confidence in, a subject that is your strong point should be your preferred field. A typical MBA program has a primary curriculum like finance, human resource, business management, international business, information technology, communication management, the list is endless. Secondary curriculum gives you a choice of electives.
The Hospitality and Tourism industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in India. This industry is facing a huge shortage of qualified and experienced professionals who can take care of its growing demands. Upcoming luxury hotels, booming aviation industry, tourism development have led to opening of new opportunities in these fields. In such a scenario an MBA in Hospitality and Tourism certainly gives you an edge.
With companies relying heavily on the development and mobilization of their human resource- MBA in Human Resource Management is fast becoming a lucrative career option. A degree in HRM turns you into a manager responsible for the quality of human resource in an organization. It helps you deal with personnel management and industrial relations.
The IT industry is ruling the economy. In such a scenario a MBA degree in Systems Management is a lucrative option. This course will make you skilled in systems consultancy, account management, systems department of organizations, business development and sales & marketing. You are trained to develop Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.
If you love numbers then MBA Finance is the right choice for you. It’s the need of every organization from the IT sector to business conglomerates and even NGO’s. A management degree in Finance enables you to understand and deal with the dynamic business needs of an enterprise like accounting, economics, banking, market structure etc.
Interested in brand management, customer insight and market research? MBA in marketing is for you. You will learn about the entire gamut of marketing activities of an enterprise or product like market research, sales & distribution, product or brand development. This is an evergreen field with scores of jobs across every level available at all the times.
Other popular courses that you can choose from are Health Care Management, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Management, Information Systems, International Business Management, Internet Marketing, Operations Management.
With the globalization of the Indian economy, companies are on a constant look out for management executives. In such times a PGDM or MBA degree from any of the AICTE approved MBA colleges in India is the real need. But remember, more important is what the stream you choose, because ultimately your work and life thereafter will revolve around your stream of choice.
Integrated Services Digital Network – An Overview
Originally, analog telecommunication services, also known as a Plain Old Telephone System (POTS), were the only source of telecommunication worldwide, before the coming of age of ISDN. POTS was the originally acronym for Post Office Telephone System or Service, but changed when post offices stopped offering telephone services and it comprised mainly of copper wires which linked the subscriber’s home to the central switch office. This type of telecommunication had its limitations. Long distance calls had to be routed through operators and switchboards, which made them highly unreliable and time consuming and there was also the issue of static inference known as line noise, which disturbed communication.
ISDN stands for Integrated Services Digital Network and is a fully digital telephone line that can carry voice, image, video and digital network services. ISDN transceivers facilitate full fidelity and two-way communication between different locations. ISDN voice-overs are of excellent quality, extremely clear and free of background noise. As a user, you can feel assured knowing that your voice-overs will sound just as good as those recorded in your own studio. The benefits of using ISDN for internet connections is a lot greater compared to using the old telephone dial up service as an Internet Service Provider (IPS). The ISDN dial-up connection offers speeds equivalent to that of a broadband connection. There are a number of additional benefits of using ISDN connections, as follows:
Multiple Devices
In the past, you needed an individual phone line for each device, including service, fax, computers and video conferencing. All that has changed with the advent of ISDN, which comes with a host of functions, including:
• Voice, data and video have no interference or noise, corrupting the quality of service, since data is sent via packets or groups
• Simultaneous transfer of services is possible with the same ISDN line, such as making calls, receiving fax and connecting to the internet all at once
• Each service has a signal which works with the ISDN network to ensure there is more history and fewer errors with multiple connection.
Speed
Having multiple digital channels means you can compress all channels and come up with bandwidths of up to 128 Kb/s. This is due to the 2 B-channels, each 64 Kb/s respectively. It allows you to accomplish a lot of things which were previously unavailable on normal modems, including:
• Faster, direct connections, with no dialing issues and downtime
• Video conferencing and streaming without disruptions
• Video conferencing with multiple recipients
• Uninterrupted gaming due to faster connections
MHA or MBA – Which Is Best for You?
Should a person get an MHA or an MBA as his or her advanced degree in health care?
A number of students have been asking that question as they contemplate their future. Physicians who want more management knowledge and skills have also been wondering the same thing.
Is there a definitive way to gauge which choice is best for a particular situation?
The simple answer is — it depends. It depends on your current level of knowledge about health care and it on how you intend to use the degree. While there are no hard and fast rules, a few simple guidelines might help in deciding which route is the best one for you to take. Here are five:
1. Current Health Care Knowledge. How much do you already know about health care? Is it already a fair amount, having spent the past ten years in the industry or are you new to the industry and want to break in? A master in health administration (MHA) program is likely going to have most, if not all, of its coursework specifically related to health care. Thus, even a financial management course is going to teach you the principles of finance in the context of health care. For some people, that immersion in health care is important; for others it may not be all that crucial. Not surprisingly, a “traditional” MBA program is not going to have that industry focus (unless it’s specifically designed for health care).
2. Health Policy. MBA programs generally don’t tend to spend much time on health policy issues, while most MHA programs either have specific classes in that area or cover the same material in a variety of different classes. Health policy is significant for health care professionals for several reasons. First, so much of health care is scrutinized and regulated by government entities. Second, policy decisions often wind up driving business decisions. Thus, the more knowledgeable one is on the complexities surrounding health policy, the better one should be in making executive decisions.
3. Peer Learning. Some of the best learning takes place between and among students. The usual advantage of being enrolled in an MHA program is that you are surrounded by peers who are either currently employed in health care (and thus bring a different perspective than yours) or who have a strong interest in the industry. Either way, there’s much to be gained from interacting with your peers. And while peer learning will also take place in any MBA program, the knowledge gained is more diffused.
4. Commitment to Others. Most MHA programs have a history of service to others, which goes back to the early days of non-profit hospitals and other medical services. And while more and more health care services are being run either as a for-profit venture or like one, there is still that “service to people” thread that weaves through the industry and MHA programs. MBA programs are actually playing catch-up in that regard as they now offer courses and programs dedicated to social entrepreneurship. Still, if you are most attracted by money and wealth, the MBA is probably the best place to go.
5. Competitiveness. There a lot more people applying to get into a top MBA program at a top school than those trying to get into an MHA program. For example, more than 1,200 people will compete for openings in the MBA program at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, on average, about 120 students apply to the residential MHA program. If you’re worried about your chances of getting in or you are looking at the odds, then you might look at the MHA degree. Of course, some students wind up getting a dual MBA/MHA degree, but those are rare and require a much greater commitment of time and energy.
Each situation is different. Perhaps where you live the MBA program is your best bet because it’s high quality, affordable and convenient. On the other hand, perhaps the MHA is your best route because you clearly intend to be the CEO of a health system and you need all the knowledge and skills you can find in health care to be considered for the job.
Whichever degree works best for you, get that degree. An advanced degree (whatever it is) will likely do more to boost your career, especially in the early years, than anything else you can do. It’s become the required listing in most executive-level job searches.
The Advantages of Online Degree Programs
Today, more than 75% of America’s colleges and universities provide their students with online degree programs that are of the same caliber as their traditional, on-campus counterparts. Not surprisingly, these programs appeal to those whose work schedule and other responsibilities prevent them from obtaining a degree in any other way.
Here are some of the benefits online students enjoy:
They can earn their degree at a pace that is affordable because they are able to pay on a per-course basis. Housing is not an issue, and all of the required reading material is available on the Internet, which makes studying online less expensive. In addition, the time and expense involved in commuting back and forth to attend classes is also eliminated.
Whether they are taking care of a family or holding down a full-time job, students can complete their courses at a pace that is comfortable for them because it complements their particular lifestyle. This means that they can participate in a class at any time, wherever they may be.
Since course material is always available, students are able to read and re-read classroom lectures, explanations, comments and discussions, which provides valuable reinforcement of the subject matter related to the course.
Because students attend class, do research and communicate with each other by using the Internet, they also develop technological skills that are essential in the 21st century’s global work environment.
With an online course, students’ attendance in class only becomes apparent when they join in a classroom discussion. This encourages their interaction and acceptance of diverse opinions, and everyone has a unique opportunity for self-expression.
The chat rooms that online schools have to offer are a means by which students can engage in informal conversation and bond with one another. Along with newsgroups, they enhance team learning as a means of conducting meetings and working on projects together.
Students also find that their instructors are approachable because they can communicate with the faculty online, rather than relying on established office hours that may conflict with their daily schedule.
Since there are no geographic barriers to the Internet, an online student has access to a vast array of content found in the school’s library. Using their home computer, for example, they can look for e-books, articles and texts without worrying that the item they need is unavailable because someone else has checked it out.
Scholarships
Contrary to various myths that have existed for many years, those who enroll in an accredited online degree program and begin taking courses are also eligible for scholarships, as long as they meet the requirements. With a bit of research, you may be able to find one that is appropriate for you, and some scholarship awards may even be intended for those who are taking distance-learning courses.
In many cases, students who are working full time while earning college credits are able to pay their tuition upfront, and they are spared the burden of accumulating debt and paying off loans long after they receive their degree.
