Memory Loss After Traumatic Brain Injury
Any brain function can be disrupted by brain trauma resulting in inattention, difficulty concentrating, excessive sleepiness, faulty judgment, depression, irritability, emotional outbursts, and slowed thinking. However, memory loss is one of the most common cognitive side effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Even in mild TBI, memory loss is still very common. The more severe the victim’s memory loss after the TBI, the more significant the brain damage will most likely be.
Some TBI-related amnesia such as patients unable to recall what happened just before, during and after the head injury is temporary. Temporary memory loss is often caused by swelling of the brain in response to the damage it sustained. But because the brain is pressed against the skull, even parts that were not injured are still not able to work. The patient’s memory typically returns as the swelling goes down over a period of weeks or even months. Temporary memory loss may also be an emotional response to the stressful events surrounding a TBI.
Damage to the nerves and axons (connection between nerves) of the brain may also result in memory loss. The brain cannot heal itself like an arm or a leg, so any function that is damaged during a TBI is permanently impaired unless the brain learns how to perform that function differently. Fixed amnesia may include the loss of meanings of certain common, everyday objects or words, or a person may not remember skills he had before the TBI.
A different kind of memory loss is called anteretrograde amnesia, which is an inability to form memories of events that happened after the injury. Doctors are not sure, exactly, why this happens, but some research has shown that it may have something to do with the fact that TBI’s reduce the levels of a protein in the brain that helps the brain balance its activity. Without enough of that particular protein, the brain can easily overload and memory formation is affected.
In general, symptoms of brain injury should lessen over time as the brain heals but sometimes the symptoms worsen because the patient’s inability to adapt to the brain injury. It is not uncommon for psychological symptoms to arise and worsen after a brain injury.
At the current time, there is no treatment for memory loss following TBI; if the memory does not come back on its own, it will be lost permanently. There is a great deal of research in the field of TBI and memory loss, but, sadly, there are no cures for TBI-related amnesia at this time.
Voice Over IP Service – Significant Facts You Ought to Know About
VoIP (or, Voice over IP) is now extremely popular around the world due to the easy access of computers and the Internet in most countries. When VoIP was first introduced, it was during the days of 28.8 and 36.6K modems. Those days, connections were very slow, and it effected the connection and sound quality.
Today’s VoiP audio is crystal clear. When you connect via Skype, or many of the other VoIP services, the person you are talking to on the other end, would never suspect that you weren’t calling them on your home phone, or cell phone.
Voice over IP is great for businesses, too. International businesses that used to spend thousands of dollars a month are now spending pennies.
Compared to a normal phone service, VoIP is definitely cheaper. You normally don’t have long contracts, and you don’t need a fixed phone line.
So, who are some of the major VoIP providers out there?:
Skype
When people think of VoIP, many people first think of Skype. Starting back in 2003, Skype has developed into one of the favorite online VoIP services. Not only do they have a Skype to Skype service, where you can talk with other people who have Skype installed on their computers, but you can also use Skype to regular phones, and cell phones.
Skype also has developed Skype phones. They look like regular phones, but are connected to Skype’s VoIP network. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection. You log in, and then you can make calls.
Skype’s international calls start at a few cents per minute to many countries around the world. You can also purchase Skype Unlimited service, which allows you to call certain countries for around $5 a month. Or, you can use their Unlimited World subscription and make unlimited land line calls to about 40 countries for about $13 a month. This also includes unlimited cell phone calls to: Thailand, U.S.A., Canada, Hong Kong, Guam, China, Puerto Rico, and Singapore.
SkypeIn numbers are also available for many countries. You pay about $15 for three months, and receive a real phone number that you can use for people to call you. When they dial that number and you’re on the computer, or have your Skype phone, Skype will start ringing, and you can answer it on your computer with a pair of headphones. If you are not on the computer, or you are on another call, Skype will automatically forward their call to voice mail.
Internet Calls
Internet Calls offers VoIP calls to nearly any nation in the world. It’s even possible to call to land line phones in Most major European countries, and Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, Canada and the U.S. for free!
In addition, cell phone calls made to the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong are also free!
However, to get free access, you first have to pay 10 Euros, which is good for 120 days of free service. As long as you only call countries that are on their free list, you are allowed 300 minutes of free calls per week. Calls as low as 1 cent per minute are also possible to other world destination.
All you need is a computer connection (preferably a high speed one), and then you can download the software, and you’re ready to go. In addition, if you have a verified phone number, you can place a call through the software and it will ring back your cell phone, or land line, and connect your to your destination. There is a small charge for connection, and you will be charged a small per minute fee, depending on which country you are calling.
On the same site it’s possible to use MobileVOIP to download software to your 3G, Wifi and other networks, too. This allows you to make VoIP calls, and this won’t add any charges to your cell phone.
Internet Calls also has VoIP-In numbers that you can use to have your friends and family contact you. They work the same as SkypIn numbers.
Both Skype and Internet Calls allow you to send very cheap SMS messages to just about anywhere in the world.
Other VoIP Providers
There are many other Voice over IP companies out there. The majority of them use VoIP phones which have Wi-Fi capabilities. Some of these use adapters that connect with your DSL, or Cable modem, and others have Wi-Fi capabilities.
Multiperson Comparison Performance Appraisal Systems and 360 Degree Feedback
Developed in the 1970s, 360 or multiperson comparison performance appraisal has been a people development tool that has been underutilized ever since it arrived on the scene. Why is this? Most organizations fail to plan for the culture change that needs to occur in order for the feedback system to be successful. More than one executive can tell horror stories about the disaster that ensued upon the implementation of 360 feedback and development programs. However, when implemented correctly, 360 evaluation tools can be powerful catalyst for change.
If you ask a manager “How often do you get honest feedback about your performance?” most will answer “Never” or “I wish I did” or even worse “Only when I do something really wrong”. Using a 360 approach to management development puts an end a manager’s lack of feedback-when implemented correctly. Implemented incorrectly, 360 feedback programs can turn into witch hunts or even worse, horrendous back stabbing opportunities that leave the manger completely deflated.
Where should we start when implementing such a program?
First, create a team to begin the conversation about the program. Include people from multiple levels and departments. You’ll want a solid team to help guide the process.
- Let the team evaluate and recommend the assessment tool
- Get the team involved with the communication and change management plan
- Keep the team engaged throughout the implementation process
Second, start small. Pick a small group to begin the process with. That way, you can iterate your program as you roll it out. Rolling out a program to the entire company, all at once, often leads to failure because of unknown obstacles. Staggering the roll-out gives the implementation team the chance to tweak the process.
Third, educate everyone. Not just the manager who will be the end recipients of the feedback but also the people who will actually write the feedback. Don’t assume that everyone is comfortable giving feedback and it doesn’t hurt to actually teach them how to give feedback in a positive way. You also have to educate managers of managers to interpret the feedback.
Fourth, get continuous feedback from the manager’s you are developing. What do they find useful about the process and what would they change. Make sure you iterate the process based on the feedback.
Finally, have a development strategy in place before the first assessment hits the rater’s email box. Once you’ve identified areas for development, it is incumbent upon you to help the individual.
- What are the programs you are willing to put in place to help them develop?
- How will you work with managers of managers to create change strategies
- Does your 360 assessment tool also provide coaching and development tools?
You can’t just give “feedback” and then assume that change will take place. You must enable the change. Multiperson comparison performance appraisal programs can be a challenge to implement and manage but once they are in place, they are one of the best tools available to HR professionals to help manager’s change their ways. So often, a manager only learns by stumbling. Perhaps we can make them more aware of the bumps in the road and help them coast over them. Effective feedback tools can help and the 360 is one of the best.
Kick Porn: 5 Simple Ways
Today porn addiction has become the “new elephant in the living room.” Nobody talks about it! It is being ignored, hidden and denied by family members. There are over 40 million people addicted to pornography. Porn is easily accessible and it allows one to remain anonymous. With a computer and Internet access it’s available twenty-four hours a day.
Porn is a thief of dignity, time, creativity, talent, and money. Porn users neglect family, work and social activities due to increasing time online pursuing pornography and cybersex. The addiction will erode one’s mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
Al
“At first I used to porn too relax but eventually I was spending so much time online I wouldn’t take time to do my chores, bring the kids to ball practice, or read to them before bedtime.
If my wife walked in on me I would quickly hide what I had on the screen. She never liked sex. I often told her she was too fat. I told her, “all men look at porn, it’s not a big deal.” At least I wasn’t sleeping with anyone.
Sally
“I kept promising myself I would never look at porn again. But I would stress out at my new job as CFO, back-to-back soccer games, and helping the kids do homework. I was physically and emotionally spent.
Since my divorce I had been going the extra mile with the kids to make up for the absence of their father. Later at night after the kids were asleep I would pour myself a glass of wine and surf for porn to avoid loneliness and depression. Later I would cry myself to sleep feeling more self-hatred, shame and alone than before.”
Everyday 40 million people experience the same pain as Al and Sally. Studies have proven that viewing pornography can be as mood altering and have the same effect on the brain as narcotic drugs. A chemical in the brain, epinephrine “burns” images of porn permanently into the memory at cellular level, images can easily be remembered and triggered by a word, a display in the mall, or the sight of a woman at the grocery store or a newsstand.
Many addicts surf for porn at work. Most begin to isolate from friends and colleagues. Interests and hobbies go by the wayside. Addicts live in fear of being found out. They stress over living a secret life. No matter how many times a promise is made to stop; quitting becomes impossible.
Who is addicted?
Anyone with a computer, a cell phone or a PDA with Internet access has the opportunity to become addicted to porn. Porn addicts are both male and female and come from all walks of life. Porn addicts suffer extreme emotional pain due to painful unresolved trauma.
Ask yourself about porn, “Can I take it or leave it? Am I obsessed? Has it caused problems in my life? Do I continue with the behavior in spite of my problems?”
Next, go thirty days without looking at porn on or off line. If you really don’t care about it and don’t have a need to use it, if you find yourself rarely thinking about it–then you are probably not addicted.
Treatment is similar for all addictions. Addicts must admit they have a problem and take 100% responsibility for their lives. Recovery from porn addiction has to be a number one priority.
1.Abstinence
Total and complete abstinence from porn is necessary. You will have to clean house. Delete and destroy everything that has to do with your addiction on line and off. Eliminate cable television. Direct your phone company to block area code 900 numbers.
2. Accountability Partners
It is necessary to have a few accountability partners. Choose wise, mature and non-addicted partners. Give them permission to confront you about your porn use.
3.Therapy
Find an experienced therapist that will help you heal your childhood wounds, trauma and addictive behavior. You will discover how to become comfortable with genuine intimacy and loving relationships.
4. Join a support group
Isolation keeps you stuck. You can’t heal by yourself. Support groups have been proven to work. You will find acceptance, support and comfort.
5.Becoming Intimate
In your primary relationships learn to give and receive support and affection. Express feelings, needs and share problems. Intimacy isn’t about sex, it’s about love.
Other important tools for treatment are learning how to cope with cravings, forgive, refocus, communicate, live a balanced life and connect from the heart.
You have the power to create healthy intimate relationships with family and friends. Thomas Henry Huxley said, “Perhaps the most valuable result of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not.”
