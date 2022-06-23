Finance
MHA or MBA – Which Is Best for You?
Should a person get an MHA or an MBA as his or her advanced degree in health care?
A number of students have been asking that question as they contemplate their future. Physicians who want more management knowledge and skills have also been wondering the same thing.
Is there a definitive way to gauge which choice is best for a particular situation?
The simple answer is — it depends. It depends on your current level of knowledge about health care and it on how you intend to use the degree. While there are no hard and fast rules, a few simple guidelines might help in deciding which route is the best one for you to take. Here are five:
1. Current Health Care Knowledge. How much do you already know about health care? Is it already a fair amount, having spent the past ten years in the industry or are you new to the industry and want to break in? A master in health administration (MHA) program is likely going to have most, if not all, of its coursework specifically related to health care. Thus, even a financial management course is going to teach you the principles of finance in the context of health care. For some people, that immersion in health care is important; for others it may not be all that crucial. Not surprisingly, a “traditional” MBA program is not going to have that industry focus (unless it’s specifically designed for health care).
2. Health Policy. MBA programs generally don’t tend to spend much time on health policy issues, while most MHA programs either have specific classes in that area or cover the same material in a variety of different classes. Health policy is significant for health care professionals for several reasons. First, so much of health care is scrutinized and regulated by government entities. Second, policy decisions often wind up driving business decisions. Thus, the more knowledgeable one is on the complexities surrounding health policy, the better one should be in making executive decisions.
3. Peer Learning. Some of the best learning takes place between and among students. The usual advantage of being enrolled in an MHA program is that you are surrounded by peers who are either currently employed in health care (and thus bring a different perspective than yours) or who have a strong interest in the industry. Either way, there’s much to be gained from interacting with your peers. And while peer learning will also take place in any MBA program, the knowledge gained is more diffused.
4. Commitment to Others. Most MHA programs have a history of service to others, which goes back to the early days of non-profit hospitals and other medical services. And while more and more health care services are being run either as a for-profit venture or like one, there is still that “service to people” thread that weaves through the industry and MHA programs. MBA programs are actually playing catch-up in that regard as they now offer courses and programs dedicated to social entrepreneurship. Still, if you are most attracted by money and wealth, the MBA is probably the best place to go.
5. Competitiveness. There a lot more people applying to get into a top MBA program at a top school than those trying to get into an MHA program. For example, more than 1,200 people will compete for openings in the MBA program at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, on average, about 120 students apply to the residential MHA program. If you’re worried about your chances of getting in or you are looking at the odds, then you might look at the MHA degree. Of course, some students wind up getting a dual MBA/MHA degree, but those are rare and require a much greater commitment of time and energy.
Each situation is different. Perhaps where you live the MBA program is your best bet because it’s high quality, affordable and convenient. On the other hand, perhaps the MHA is your best route because you clearly intend to be the CEO of a health system and you need all the knowledge and skills you can find in health care to be considered for the job.
Whichever degree works best for you, get that degree. An advanced degree (whatever it is) will likely do more to boost your career, especially in the early years, than anything else you can do. It’s become the required listing in most executive-level job searches.
Finance
The Advantages of Online Degree Programs
Today, more than 75% of America’s colleges and universities provide their students with online degree programs that are of the same caliber as their traditional, on-campus counterparts. Not surprisingly, these programs appeal to those whose work schedule and other responsibilities prevent them from obtaining a degree in any other way.
Here are some of the benefits online students enjoy:
They can earn their degree at a pace that is affordable because they are able to pay on a per-course basis. Housing is not an issue, and all of the required reading material is available on the Internet, which makes studying online less expensive. In addition, the time and expense involved in commuting back and forth to attend classes is also eliminated.
Whether they are taking care of a family or holding down a full-time job, students can complete their courses at a pace that is comfortable for them because it complements their particular lifestyle. This means that they can participate in a class at any time, wherever they may be.
Since course material is always available, students are able to read and re-read classroom lectures, explanations, comments and discussions, which provides valuable reinforcement of the subject matter related to the course.
Because students attend class, do research and communicate with each other by using the Internet, they also develop technological skills that are essential in the 21st century’s global work environment.
With an online course, students’ attendance in class only becomes apparent when they join in a classroom discussion. This encourages their interaction and acceptance of diverse opinions, and everyone has a unique opportunity for self-expression.
The chat rooms that online schools have to offer are a means by which students can engage in informal conversation and bond with one another. Along with newsgroups, they enhance team learning as a means of conducting meetings and working on projects together.
Students also find that their instructors are approachable because they can communicate with the faculty online, rather than relying on established office hours that may conflict with their daily schedule.
Since there are no geographic barriers to the Internet, an online student has access to a vast array of content found in the school’s library. Using their home computer, for example, they can look for e-books, articles and texts without worrying that the item they need is unavailable because someone else has checked it out.
Scholarships
Contrary to various myths that have existed for many years, those who enroll in an accredited online degree program and begin taking courses are also eligible for scholarships, as long as they meet the requirements. With a bit of research, you may be able to find one that is appropriate for you, and some scholarship awards may even be intended for those who are taking distance-learning courses.
In many cases, students who are working full time while earning college credits are able to pay their tuition upfront, and they are spared the burden of accumulating debt and paying off loans long after they receive their degree.
Finance
Economic Conditions and Trends of the Walt Disney Company
With the economy remaining The Walt Disney Company’s largest threat, the recent turmoil in the financial markets has adversely affected the economic activity in the United States and other regions of the world in which Disney conducts business, and has affected demand for some of Disney’s products and services. A continued decline in economic activity could adversely affect demand for any of their businesses, thus reducing their overall revenue and earnings. A sustained decline in economic conditions could reduce attendance and spending at one or more of Disney’s parks and resorts, purchase of or prices for advertising on broadcast or cable networks or owned stations, prices that Cable Service Providers will pay for cable programming, performance of their theatrical and home entertainment releases, and purchases of Company-branded consumer products. These conditions could also impair the ability of those with whom Disney does business to satisfy their obligations to Disney.
Changes in exchange rates for foreign currencies may also reduce international demand for their products, increase the labor or supply costs in non-United States markets, or reduce the United States dollar value of revenue received from other markets.
Cultural and social values and trends
Each of Disney’s businesses creates entertainment or consumer products whose success depends substantially on consumer tastes and preferences that change in often unpredictable ways. The success of their businesses depends on their ability to consistently create and distribute filmed entertainment, broadcast and cable programming, online material, electronic games, theme park attractions, hotels and other resort facilities and consumer products that meet the changing preferences of the broad consumer market. Many of Disney’s businesses increasingly depend on worldwide acceptance of their offerings and products outside the United States, and the success of these offerings therefore depends on Disney’s ability to successfully predict and adapt to changing consumer tastes and preferences outside as well as inside the United States.
For example:
- The success of Disney’s offerings in the home entertainment market depends in part on consumer preferences with respect to home entertainment formats, including DVD players and personal video recorders, as well as the availability of alternative home entertainment offerings and technologies, including web-based delivery of entertainment offerings.
- Technological developments offer consumers an expanding array of entertainment options and if consumers favor options that Disney has not yet fully developed rather than the entertainment products they do offer, their sales may be adversely affected.
Political and legal issues
The success of Disney’s businesses is highly dependent on maintenance of intellectual property rights in the entertainment products and services they create. New technologies such as the convergence of computing, communication, and entertainment devices, the falling prices of devices incorporating such technologies, and increased broadband internet speed and penetration have made the unauthorized digital copying and distribution of their films, television productions and other creative works easier and faster and enforcement of intellectual property rights more challenging. The unauthorized use of intellectual property rights in the entertainment industry is a significant and rapidly growing phenomenon. These developments require Disney to devote substantial resources to protecting their intellectual property against unauthorized use and present the risk of increased losses of revenue as a result of unauthorized digital distribution of their content and sales of unauthorized DVDs and other counterfeit products.
Finance
Start Applying for Your Bad Credit Home Loan Today
There are many of us that have made financial mistakes in the past but this is not a deterrent to being able to obtain loan One of the keys to obtaining a home loan with bad credit is that you need to apply to every place that offers home loans, with or without bad credit. This will be an investment that you also do not want to take lightly, so you need to be smart about what you are doing when looking for and applying for these loans.
There are plenty of places out there that offer bad credit home loans for those who have had to struggle with their credit you just have to know which places to look. Keep in mind that regardless of the help of these types of loans you need to be aware and educated about what is involved in these types of loans as well.
Some of the loan establishments will base their qualifications differently and your expectations or process in which you are hoping to get a loan might be different from anyone else, so you need to keep that in mind when applying too. For example, if you are looking for and you have a low credit score rating, the loan establishments that allow you to have a low credit score with your loan will also charge you a much higher interest rate.
The reason for this is because with such a low credit score, you are considered a much higher risk investment and the loan establishment is in the business of making money so if they are going to go ahead and take the risk of investing in you, then they are going to make a higher profit off of the risk in the interim.
