Mike Preston: Death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson hits close to home | COMMENTARY
The death of Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is different because he played in Baltimore.
After nearly 35 years of sportswriting, you become immune to the highs and lows of professional sports, especially when things happen in other cities or other parts of the country.
But on Wednesday, tragedy struck in Baltimore when the Ravens announced that Ferguson had died. Baltimore Police said that Ferguson was found unresponsive at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in the Harwood neighborhood.
Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose before the medical examiner determines a cause of death. That’s irrelevant to me. Ferguson, the father of three, was only 26 years old. That’s a tragedy regardless of the circumstances.
It’s way too young for anyone to die.
He’ll never get to watch his kids graduate from high school or college or see them get married. He won’t coach at football clinics or become a grandparent.
I didn’t know Ferguson well.
In fact, in his three previous seasons with the Ravens, I only interviewed him about three times. But he played for Baltimore, and that hits home.
I watched him come into the league as a rookie. I saw him try to play defensive end while settling in at outside linebacker. According to several current and former Ravens assistant coaches, Ferguson was a hard-working, likable player who had already overcome several obstacles growing up in Zachary and Ruston, Louisiana.
By Wednesday afternoon, many of his current and former teammates had already paid tribute to Ferguson with posts on social media. More than any other sport, football creates that type of bonding.
I once had a junior high school football coach, Richard Harman, who used to say that the only group closer than a football team are men at war. I believed that for the longest time, and to some degree, I still believe it now.
That bonding, from lifting weights, attending meetings, practicing in 100-degree heat and competing in strenuous situations, is unique. It’s why the death of Ferguson can be so devastating to an organization.
There are a lot of heavy hearts over at The Castle, and unfortunately there is no blueprint, no X’s and O’s, on how to fix them.
I’ve been in this situation before. In 2013, I was the coach of New Town’s lacrosse team and my assistant, Terry Kimball, died of cancer.
We had a game on the morning of his death, and one of the officials offered condolences to one of my players, who asked me if Coach Kimball, whom they loved, had died.
I told the player I didn’t know because we had to get through this game and travel back to the school. Afterward, I told the team the news but broke down a couple of times. The players told their parents. Some of them came in crying.
As the head coach, I had to only deal with 14 players. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to deal with about 90, not including the front office staff. He has to control his own emotions while counseling and consulting others. It’s one of the most difficult positions to be in as a head coach.
One former Ravens assistant said this season might have been Ferguson’s breakout year. This was going to be his fourth season after being a third-round draft pick in 2019, and he had appeared to have lost anywhere between 20 to 30 pounds.
Ferguson performed well in minicamp, finally showing the explosion he had lacked in previous years. Maybe he was finally going to live up to the reputation he built in college, when he broke the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record for career sacks with 45, surpassing former Ravens great Terrell Suggs’ mark of 44. Those sacks earned him the nickname “Sack Daddy.”
Yet, this is about so much more than just football. Life is so many things, and definitely fragile.
When most of us first heard the news Wednesday morning, we probably wondered why. How this could happen? Regardless, sadness soon set in, and a lot of us felt a personal tragedy.
Ferguson was so young, and his death hit home in Baltimore.
Dominic Smith details his demotion to Triple-A Syracuse: ‘It was a little shocking’
HOUSTON – Dominic Smith wasn’t expecting to be called up to the Mets earlier this week.
Smith spent nearly three weeks with Triple-A Syracuse following his May 31 demotion to the minor leagues. The Mets called him up this past Monday when MLB forced all teams to trim the number of pitchers allowed on the active roster to 13. Seth Lugo went on the paternity list, and Smith rejoined the big-league club.
He started at first base against the Astros on Wednesday, while Pete Alonso batted fourth as the designated hitter.
Smith played in 15 games for Syracuse, slashing .266/.347/.438 with two home runs, 10 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Smith didn’t exactly treat his demotion to the minors like it was a wake-up call. The Mets first baseman just embraced it like it was another part of his baseball career.
“When it initially happened, you obviously are a little bit disappointed,” Smith said on Wednesday. “That’s just a part of the game. I felt like I could go down there and just work on my swing and work on myself and play every day. Just have some fun. Continue to compete at a high level and also teach some of the younger guys. It was a good experience to go back down there and just play. It was an interesting couple of weeks.”
Smith was struggling at the plate in the weeks before his demotion. He was hitting just .200 with a .581 OPS and 11 strikeouts across 20 games in May. Still, Smith wasn’t expecting to be sent down to Triple-A because he said he was improving in other hitting metrics, like his chase rate and hard-hit contact.
“I didn’t really think it would really happen,” he said. “I didn’t put much thought into it. I didn’t get the results every time, but I was improving in a lot of areas. It was a little bit shocking, but I understand the business of it. I understand the game.”
Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to Smith once he was called back up about his role with the club, which Smith greatly appreciated. The first baseman said Showalter made sure Smith was “OK as a person first” before he was “OK as a baseball player.”
“He didn’t have to do that,” Smith said of the Mets skipper. “For him to take the time and make sure that I’m OK, that really meant a lot to me.”
But Smith has the same mentality he’s always had. There’s no chip on his shoulder or hard feelings about the demotion. He’s not thinking about what the decision to send him to Triple-A means for his future, or lack thereof, with the Mets.
It remains possible Smith is a trade candidate for the Mets since he doesn’t have a clear role on the team. But if Smith can get hot at the plate, that would change his outlook, and that’s what the first baseman is focused on for now.
“I just want to be here to do anything that I can to help the team win,” Smith said. “That’s my plan. I don’t want to be a distraction in any way. I just want to come here and help the boys play some good baseball.”
Jeff McNeil (right hamstring tightness) is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Friday or Saturday against the Marlins. The second baseman was out of the lineup for the second straight day on Wednesday as the Mets continue to be careful with McNeil’s legs.
Seth Lugo (paternity leave) was delayed in Atlanta on the way home this week and missed the birth of his son. Lugo is expected to rejoin the team on Friday.
Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) is still a possibility to start for the Mets on Sunday in Miami. Showalter had yet to speak to the ace as early as Wednesday morning, but Scherzer is certainly ready to rejoin the rotation. He pitched 3.1 innings and threw 65 pitches in his first rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.
Taijuan Walker will start the series opener against the Marlins on Friday, followed by Chris Bassitt on Saturday.
Lakeland City Council rejects business center’s growth plans
The Lakeland City Council voted four to one to reject a proposed expansion of the St. Croix Business Center on Tuesday night.
The business center, located at 44 St. Croix Trail S., currently is home to Premium Moving & Storage, Metro Dentalcare and Surf and Turf Direct. Owner Jacki Aldridge applied for an amended conditional-use permit to add up to three additional tenants and allow for internal division of the warehouse space. She also wanted to add a new portable loading dock and overnight parking for tenant service trucks in an enclosed fenced area.
Mayor Joe Paiement and Council Members Pat Rivers, Mike Thron and Robert Craggs voted to reject the proposal based on the plan not being compatible with the existing neighborhood. Council member Doug Sand voted to allow the permit amendments.
Neighboring residents opposed Aldridge’s plans and raised concerns about the expansion to the city council. The group Concerned Elmwood Residents was especially worried about a potential increase in traffic noise and diesel fumes.
Tony La Russa responds to unsolicited advice from Chicago White Sox fans: ‘I didn’t think they liked walks’
With runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the 11th inning of Tuesday night’s marathon on the South Side, the few thousand fans remaining began shouting unsolicited advice to Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate against Vince Velasquez, and fans called for an intentional walk to load the bases.
Did La Russa hear the fans’ advice?
“I didn’t think they liked walks,” he said with a grin before Wednesday’s game.
La Russa, of course, was referring to the infamous intentional walk he ordered for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner with a 1-2 count on June 9, a move widely panned by baseball experts and fans alike.
A couple of weeks later he can laugh about the uproar, which put La Russa in the national spotlight and made him a moving target for his most vocal critics.
Guerrero wound up grounding to third to end the 11th, making the decision not to walk him a good one. Had it not worked out, La Russa no doubt would’ve heard it from the crowd. “Fire Tony” chants had already sounded out during the Blue Jays’ three-run eighth.
As he stated previously, La Russa doesn’t mind hearing it from opinionated Sox fans.
“I’ve said it 100 times, man, I like that they’re here and they care,” La Russa said. “And if they’re displeased and it’s with me, I’d rather them be here and care than not care and not be here. In that particular (situation) I know some coaches went to the top step and yelled back, like, ‘Whaddaya say now?’ or something like that.”
La Russa didn’t name the coaches, then asked aloud: “You know what the guy on deck (Alejandro Kirk) is hitting against us? Gee whiz, he’s a killer. We have a tough time getting him out.”
Kirk has a .353 average (6-for-17) against the Sox this season with three home runs and a 1.362 OPS.
Getting back to the advice, how did the coaches hear the fans but not La Russa?
“I heard noise,” he replied.
Informed that reporters could hear the fans from the press box located hundreds of feet from the dugout, La Russa said: “You’re paying more attention. I was just concentrating on the game. Mostly I was hoping we’d get an out. I believe in self-talk. You talk to yourself a lot, you don’t hear some people. You listen to yourself.”
There is precedent for letting fans make the decisions during a game. Back on Aug. 24, 1951, St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck handed out “Yes” and “No” placards to 1,100 fans he called “grandstand managers” and let them vote on things such as whether to steal or replace the pitcher. It’s unlikely Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would replicate that promotion so fans could tell La Russa how to manage a game.
After the Sox came back to win 7-6 in 12 innings, La Russa walked from his office to his news conference. A few dozen fans waiting for him to pass so they could exit their scout seats began chanting, “Tony, Tony.”
No word on whether La Russa heard the noise.
