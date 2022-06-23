Finance
Mold, Relative Humidity, The Dew Point, And Your Home
Mold is an ongoing worry for homeowners. Due to the complexity of the biological process, mold is excluded in home inspection contracts. The problem has received so much publicity that many people wonder what conditions might lead to fungal growth in the home. First, more often than not, the problem will be brought about because of a water problem on the exterior such as a leaking roof or uncontrolled water that has allowed standing water in the crawl space or the basement.
In analyzing homes, professionals are usually concerned with relative humidity (RH) and that is a percentage of the moisture in the air. Air is saturated at 100%. It cannot hold any more moisture so, when air is saturated, condensation forms on surfaces. We start seeing obvious problems when that occurs.
The warmer the air, the more moisture it can hold. But, when the temperature goes down overnight, the cool air is less able to retain moisture. If a home is 70 degrees F and the RH is 50%, what happens if the temperature goes down to 50 degrees F? Simple answer: The relative humidity shoots up to 100% and condensation becomes apparent.
Probably the first place a person will notice excess moisture forming, the condensation, is on windows but moisture could be occurring at or in walls as well. Research and experience indicate that condensation usually occurs on walls/sheathing and not as frequently inside walls or on insulation inside walls.
People often ask this question: What is the optimum relative humidity for my home? That is harder to answer than one might, at first, think. The quick number, at least for my region of the country and provided by the Northwest Clean Air Agency, is 30% to 50% with a reading as high as 60% not usually being a cause for much alarm. Keeping readings lower is best in the winter.
The problem is the dew point. Remember that air is saturated when relative humidity is 100%. Well, the dew point is the temperature at which water condenses inside the home. Some people think the dew point is a low temperature, around freezing, and that such a temperature could never occur inside the home. It is more complicated than that.
Some practical examples are in order. In a home, if the RH is 40% and the temperature is 69 degrees F the dew point in the home is 44 degrees — the temperature would have to fall to 44 degrees before condensation would form. This is a typical RH and temperature based on my studies in this northwest region of the country.
In another example, if the RH is 56% and the temperature is 70 degrees F, that change in the equation leads to a dew point of 53 degrees F. Condensation will form if the home drops to 53 degrees F.
In the final example, lets look at higher readings that might exist inside a home that is moist. With an RH of 77% and a temperature of 73 degrees F, the dew point is 66 degrees F — only 2 degrees under the 68 degrees that many people use as the ideal thermostat setting! If the home drops to 66 degrees, condensation will form on the inside.
It is obvious that, especially in winter, homeowners need to keep the relative humidity low. Where I live, in colder weather, it is more practical to keep a house somewhere above 44 degrees overnight than it is to keep it above 65 degrees.
This detailed information is beyond what most people, including inspectors, will be getting involved in on an ongoing basis. A word of warning, while you can obtain useful information from a relative humidity reading, it takes more than a single reading to gain enough information to make much of a determination as to whether or not a problem exists. It takes some study and analysis. And, some homes that seem like they should have mold growth do not, and the opposite can be true as well. Being alerted to this information helps one better understand why some houses have damp areas or stains. Excess moisture caused by high relative humidity can lead to damaged sheet rock, wood rot, mildew, mold, rust on metal, shrinking or expanding wood, reduced thermal resistance of insulation, odors. Frequently people ask what causes high relative humidity. It is not always easy to say but some of the usual suspects are showers, baths; cooking; washing clothes, dishes, floors and walls; breathing, perspiring; pets; uncontrolled surface water, wet crawl spaces and basements.
If you are, on a personal basis, interested in taking a look at the RH inside your home, purchase a relative humidity gauge (hygrometer) at an electronics store or online. You can easily find, online, dew point calculators or “psych charts” which allow you to determine the dew point from your relative humidity rand temperature readings.
Finance
How to Close the Best Deal When Buying College Textbooks
The costs of curricular college textbooks have risen considerably in the last few years, requiring college and university students to spend exorbitant sums of money simply to enter in possession of a minimum number of topical course materials each semester. Each school year, the average student is forced to spend up to $500 on new college textbooks in order to be able to continue one’s education.
Although there are many campus bookstores that offer students the opportunity to purchase used college textbooks at smaller prices, the discounts prepared by such offline resources are most often insignificant. Students who decide to buy used textbooks from the college bookstore are often surprised to see that they only economize a few bucks when making their purchases from such used textbook resources. At best, college students who buy all their curriculum-required study materials from used college bookstores rather than new bookstores are offered a 10 percent discount, a very small favor considering that many of these used college textbooks are out of date or in a deplorable condition.
Certain college bookstores convince students to buy college textbooks from such places by offering them the chance to sell back their study materials at the end of the semester or school year. However, students who do so are rarely able to sell their college textbooks at more than 5 to 10 percent of the original price! Even the most optimistic students can’t hope to sell back a new or used college textbook worth $80 for more than $8. In the worst case whatsoever, students may not be offered a dime when they try to valorize their college textbooks at the end of the semester. Due to these reasons, lots of students have recently turned away from campus bookstores, looking for cheaper ways of obtaining their required textbooks, such as buying online.
At present, the Internet is virtually saturated with online bookstores and similar online resources that establish very low, affordable prices for college textbooks. In order to ensure that you will make the best online purchase, the trick is to carefully analyze the offer and find the website that can service your needs and requirements in the most convenient way possible. Popular online college bookstores and similar online resources offer an entire series of advantages to students who decide to make their purchases from such places: extensive offer (students sometimes have better chances of finding rare college textbooks online rather than offline); very low prices (compared to campus bookstores, online resources make substantial discounts to students); possibility of selling back the purchased study materials at decent prices (students can sell back their college textbooks at up to 40-50 percent of the original price); you can order at any time of day; fast delivery and low shipping costs.
Competitive college textbook-offering websites allow students to search their required books by title, author, keyword or ISBN code. This way, finding the books you are interested in is simple and efficient. Once you find your desired textbooks, you can purchase them at the established price (some online resources even allow you to negotiate prices) and they will be delivered to you at home. The average delivery time of college textbook online resources is 10 business days; with a bit of luck, you can enter in possession of your books even sooner.
Shipping costs are usually low, and students who make more substantial orders don’t require paying shipping costs at all. When you don’t need the purchased college textbooks anymore, you can sell back these materials at up to 50 percent of the original price. Some websites have even better policies: if the textbooks you are selling back are in perfect condition, you have the freedom to decide your own price! This way you can actually try to sell your study materials at higher prices than the original costs.
Finance
Network Cabling – Helpful In Transferring Data And Information
Network cabling is used for specific everyday communication jobs such as transfer of information and data from one computer to another. Generally, regular cables are used to fix electronic devices to a larger device, like a keyboard or printer to a computer; however, networking cable is used to fix or join two individual devices in order to transfer the required data. As a result, network cables have become very common and you can easily see two or more computers connected to each other or a computer & a modem connected with each other. And as high-speed internet connections have made their mark in the world, proper premise wiring has become very vital to connect devices installed in different departments, in order to boost the information and data transfer rate.
Moreover, when we talk about successful cabling networking structure, generally we will encounter several networking cable service providers. Apart from this, every business has different cabling requirements, and hence, networking cable can be installed as per the needs. This kind of customized data & voice cabling installation endows companies with a fast, dependable & strong communication system.
In various companies, there are variegated departments, which help to run that in order to gain strength in the market, and make it a recognizable brand. And, it is very essential for all these departments to keep on communicating with each other regularly to keep the operations running smoothly. If you are facing this problem in your office or company, hence quality networking is the only solution, as it is also considered one of the most trustworthy options in solving this problem. However, at times maintaining network cabling costs a bit more than getting them installed.
Therefore, while getting this wiring fitted at your commercial premises, ask your service providers for a perfect solution which can join systems together as soon as it gets installed to ensure optimum performance. Moreover, nowadays, networking cable system is also being considered to be the best option because of its high flexibility. Apart from this, with the help of this sort of voice data cabling structure in place. Companies get a stage which serves as the best way to transfer any type of data, whether it is in audio format, video format or a mixture of both, very smoothly and efficiently.
Hence, if you are just about to get network cabling installed at your premises, make sure that the company doing that job has a vast experience and offering their services at affordable prices.
Finance
Distance Learning Online Degree – Just Shattered – The Myth of a Degree From Distance Learning
As those of us that grew up in the 1970’s and the 1980’s, and maybe even the 1990’s may remember people poking fun at correspondence schools. You will recall that when someone wanted to belittle a person’s education they would ask, “did you get your degree in the mail?”
The joke was because correspondence courses operated by sending class material and even the diploma by mail, and schools that were usually not officially licensed in any way operated them. They were basically the joke of the education industry. However, the Internet came of age more and more opportunities to get a legitimate education at home finally took root. As this method became more and more established many accredited universities began to take notice and then started offering their own distance learning online degrees. And with the weight of the big name schools behind it, distance learning came to life.
One of the weaknesses of the old-school correspondence courses was that any enterprising degree seeker could simply hire someone else to do their work for them and then just mail it in under their name. However, with the new technology being used for today’s distance learning online degree programs the ability to cheat your way through a degree is simply not possible. This increased the legitimacy of distance learning considerably.
The other factor that has helped distance learning is the fact that the big name universities are putting their names on the line. Every time Oxford opens up another degree program it is placing the entire weight of their reputation behind both the degree and distance learning as a method for learning.
And these top universities have gone to great lengths to transfer the in-class style of learning over to a virtual system. And they have done so in a way that allows the distance learning student t meet the standards of not only the university but also the accreditation boards. Because of this today’s online classes have evolved to take on the look and feel of a real classroom.
What’s In A Name?
A University Degree is not simply a simulated sheep skin degree; it is a trust between you and the university that you have received a top-notch education. If you take that degree and use it in the market place to land a job that you do not have the skills to perform then both your reputation and the reputation of the school is tarnished.
For this reason most top universities have gone to great lengths to create distance learning online degree programs that not only reflect the high quality of education that the school is renowned for, but they also require that you have to work for the degree you receive regardless of where you are working from.
