Finance
Network Cabling – Helpful In Transferring Data And Information
Network cabling is used for specific everyday communication jobs such as transfer of information and data from one computer to another. Generally, regular cables are used to fix electronic devices to a larger device, like a keyboard or printer to a computer; however, networking cable is used to fix or join two individual devices in order to transfer the required data. As a result, network cables have become very common and you can easily see two or more computers connected to each other or a computer & a modem connected with each other. And as high-speed internet connections have made their mark in the world, proper premise wiring has become very vital to connect devices installed in different departments, in order to boost the information and data transfer rate.
Moreover, when we talk about successful cabling networking structure, generally we will encounter several networking cable service providers. Apart from this, every business has different cabling requirements, and hence, networking cable can be installed as per the needs. This kind of customized data & voice cabling installation endows companies with a fast, dependable & strong communication system.
In various companies, there are variegated departments, which help to run that in order to gain strength in the market, and make it a recognizable brand. And, it is very essential for all these departments to keep on communicating with each other regularly to keep the operations running smoothly. If you are facing this problem in your office or company, hence quality networking is the only solution, as it is also considered one of the most trustworthy options in solving this problem. However, at times maintaining network cabling costs a bit more than getting them installed.
Therefore, while getting this wiring fitted at your commercial premises, ask your service providers for a perfect solution which can join systems together as soon as it gets installed to ensure optimum performance. Moreover, nowadays, networking cable system is also being considered to be the best option because of its high flexibility. Apart from this, with the help of this sort of voice data cabling structure in place. Companies get a stage which serves as the best way to transfer any type of data, whether it is in audio format, video format or a mixture of both, very smoothly and efficiently.
Hence, if you are just about to get network cabling installed at your premises, make sure that the company doing that job has a vast experience and offering their services at affordable prices.
Finance
Distance Learning Online Degree – Just Shattered – The Myth of a Degree From Distance Learning
As those of us that grew up in the 1970’s and the 1980’s, and maybe even the 1990’s may remember people poking fun at correspondence schools. You will recall that when someone wanted to belittle a person’s education they would ask, “did you get your degree in the mail?”
The joke was because correspondence courses operated by sending class material and even the diploma by mail, and schools that were usually not officially licensed in any way operated them. They were basically the joke of the education industry. However, the Internet came of age more and more opportunities to get a legitimate education at home finally took root. As this method became more and more established many accredited universities began to take notice and then started offering their own distance learning online degrees. And with the weight of the big name schools behind it, distance learning came to life.
One of the weaknesses of the old-school correspondence courses was that any enterprising degree seeker could simply hire someone else to do their work for them and then just mail it in under their name. However, with the new technology being used for today’s distance learning online degree programs the ability to cheat your way through a degree is simply not possible. This increased the legitimacy of distance learning considerably.
The other factor that has helped distance learning is the fact that the big name universities are putting their names on the line. Every time Oxford opens up another degree program it is placing the entire weight of their reputation behind both the degree and distance learning as a method for learning.
And these top universities have gone to great lengths to transfer the in-class style of learning over to a virtual system. And they have done so in a way that allows the distance learning student t meet the standards of not only the university but also the accreditation boards. Because of this today’s online classes have evolved to take on the look and feel of a real classroom.
What’s In A Name?
A University Degree is not simply a simulated sheep skin degree; it is a trust between you and the university that you have received a top-notch education. If you take that degree and use it in the market place to land a job that you do not have the skills to perform then both your reputation and the reputation of the school is tarnished.
For this reason most top universities have gone to great lengths to create distance learning online degree programs that not only reflect the high quality of education that the school is renowned for, but they also require that you have to work for the degree you receive regardless of where you are working from.
Finance
Is Cell Phone Water Damage a Death Sentence For Your Phone?
Every day people face the unfortunate consequence of cell phone water damage. They get dropped in toilet bowls, go swimming in the backyard or public pools and enjoy days at the beach. Many get left in pants pockets and go through the washing machine cycle. No matter the cause, you will likely find that if your cell phone gets wet it will stop working. Whether or not it can be repaired as opposed to being replaced depends on the phone and often the extent and type of water involved.
Why does this occur? It is because the vast majority of cell phones are not watertight. They are an electronic device and inside are tiny circuits and chips that make them work. All water is disastrous to a phone.
Your home water contains small traces of chemicals including chlorine and other minerals. These have a corrosive effect. Even if you have a filtration device on the tap the water can still harm the phone. When liquid gets into the phone, it causes a short circuit to the components in inside. Getting the phone wet at the beach is damaging not only because the water is liquid but also because it contains salt. Even your backyard pool water is corrosive because it contains chlorine and other chemicals.
When you purchased the cell phone the manufacturer gives a warranty. If the phone ceases to function because it is defective, you can bring it in for a replacement. You will find cell phone water damage voids the warranty, though. If you open the back of the case and look at the battery compartment you will see a sticker. That sticker is usually white in color. When it gets wet, the sticker changes to a red color. This alerts the dealer and manufacturer that water damage to cell phone caused the failure to operate.
Some consumer’s purchase insurance with their phone. If you purchased insurance, many policies cover a replacement phone. In some cases, however, the exact same model is not issued. A substitute or used model is given to the consumer. You should check your insurance to see the obligations of the company upon any claim. Assuming you have water damage to your cell phone, and there is no insurance for replacement, your other options are to discard the phone and buy a new one or attempt to repair the it.
The faster you remove it from the water the better. This lessens the penetration to the inside. If the it is off, do not turn it on. This activates the electronic workings and can cause a short circuit. Contrary to popular opinion do not put it in the microwave. This can cause the corrosive effect of the elements in the water to add damage beyond the liquid itself. You should immediately remove the battery. This assures there is no power to the phone and minimizes that potential source of damage.
If the phone contains a separate GSM carrier, remove the card. The card itself contains the important information similar to a USB drive in a computer. If you have to obtain a replacement phone at least your contact and other information might be saved. If you have to replace the phone look for one that accommodates the same card you previously used.
Dry the phone by shaking it out and draining the water. Then pat dry as much of the inside of the battery compartment and on the face and body as possible. Do not use a hair dryer to dry it. This will simply push the moisture deeper into tight crevices inside. Instead try using a vacuum cleaner. This will remove water as opposed to pushing it in. Let it sit on an absorbent material to allow the natural evaporation process to occur.
Once it appears dry, put the battery back and test to see if it will operate. If this does not fix the cell phone water damage, you can either replace it or send it to a professional repair shop. To make that choice you need to consider the cost of a new phone against the repair expense. If you are at a point in your contract where you can renew, you will be able to obtain a new phone with the usual discounts available for new or extended contracts.
Finance
Doggone Divorce Court
Dog lovers will not be surprised to learn that custody of the family dog is frequently a bone of contention in separation or divorce. However, they may be surprised to learn that Fido is considered personal property under state law, the same as a piano or a favorite piece of jewelry. Many divorcing dog owners disagree with this law and want their dog treated like a child. Courts determine a child’s custody based on what is in the “best interests” of the child. Judges (who may be dog lovers themselves) are often torn between following the law, which treats the animal as an inanimate object, or giving in to the wishes of the parties.
Akers v. Sellers, a 1944 Indiana court case, appears to be the first reported case involving a dispute over a dog in a divorce. John Akers filed a court proceeding to get his Boston bull terrier back from his ex-wife, Stella Sellers. The dog was not mentioned in the divorce decree, and Stella, who kept the family home, ended up with the pet because it lived there. The court said the dog belonged to Stella because it was given to her by John during the marriage. This decision treated the dog like any other gift of personal property.
Sixteen years later, in 1960, in Ballas v. Ballas, a California appellate court refused to consider whether the family Pekingese was community property or separate property, a relevant issue if the dog were being treated as personal property. It agreed with the trial court that Shirley Ballas should have the animal because she was the one who took care of it. This is thought to be the first reported court decision where a court looked to the “best interests” of a pet in deciding who would get custody.
In Arrington v. Arrington, a 1981 Texas case, perhaps in response to Ballas, insisted that dogs are personal property (saying they are not to be confused with humans), but opined that although A. C. Arrington had agreed that his former wife should have custody of the dog, Bonnie Lou, there should be enough love in Bonnie Lou’s heart to allow for visitation with A. C. What dog lover would disagree?
Not long after that, an Iowa appellate court in In re Marriage of Stewart, while agreeing that a dog is personal property, affirmed the trial court award of Georgetta, the family dog, to Jay Stewart. Regardless of the fact that Jay had originally given the animal to his wife, Joan, as a Christmas gift, the court pointed out that Georgetta accompanied Jay to his office and spent a substantial part of the day with him.
In Dickson v. Dickson, in 1994, a Garland County, Arkansas, court entered a consent decree ordering Mr. Dickson to pay $150 per month in dog support in a joint custody arrangement that designated the former Mrs. Dickson as the primary custodian of the animal. The parties later stipulated to a modification of the decree to give the ex-wife sole custody, with her former husband to have no further liability for the expense of the dog’s future care since he no longer had an interest in the animal.
In the case of In re Marriage of Tevis-Bliech, in 1997, the Kansas appellate court affirmed a trial court decision holding that it lacked jurisdiction to modify a divorce settlement agreement that (by contract) gave Michael Bliech visitation with Cartier, the family dog. This left visitation intact.
Although not a published court decision, Dr. Stanley Perkins, an anesthesiologist, and his wife Linda made headlines in San Diego County, California, a few years ago, when they engaged in a two-year dog fight over Gigi, a pointer-greyhound mix they had adopted from an animal shelter. Linda won custody of the dog through such legal theatrics as a canine bonding study prepared by an animal behaviorist and “A Day in the Life” video of Gigi. What was unusual was not only the astronomical legal fees incurred in the fight over Gigi, but the apparent willingness of the judge to listen to it all.
In a recent case in Alaska, the trial court tried a shared ownership arrangement between the divorcing parties and their chocolate Labrador retriever, Coho. When that did not work out, the court gave Stephen Gough custody and Julie Juelfs visitation. When that did not work out, it awarded sole custody to Stephen, meaning no visitation rights for Julie, an arrangement the Alaska Supreme Court upheld in 2002 in Juelfs v. Gough.
In spite of the foregoing cases, most courts seem to balk at entering animal custody orders. In Nuzzaci v. Nuzzaci, in 1995, a Delaware divorce court refused to sign an order agreed to by the parties that included visitation with a golden retriever. The court stated it did not believe it had authority to enforce such an order if the parties later disagreed.
In Bennett v. Bennett, that same year, a Florida appellate court refused to affirm a trial court order giving Kathryn Bennett visitation with the parties’ dog, Roddy, every other weekend and every other Christmas. The appellate court said the lower court had no authority to grant custody or visitation with personal property.
And, in DeSanctis v. Pritchard, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in 2003, upheld the dismissal by the trial court of a complaint asking the court to enforce a settlement agreement providing for shared possession of Barney, a mixed-breed golden retriever-golden Labrador. The settlement agreement was held to be void to the extent it attempted to award visitation or shared custody with personal property.
Although custody of the family dog in divorce cases may seem like a trivial issue to some, it is taken very seriously by dog lovers. The Animal Legal Defense Fund has filed amicus curiae briefs in some divorce cases, suggesting that the judge consider the companion animal’s best interest. Public and legal interest in “animal rights” is growing. There are reportedly 42 law schools offering courses in animal law, and at least two legal journals devoted to animal law, with others carrying articles on the subject.
In spite of objections that court dockets are already overburdened with ongoing disputes over the custody, visitation, and support of children, we may be headed for the day when dogs are entitled to their day in divorce court.
