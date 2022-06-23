North Cyprus Real Estate – How to Get Started

Abstract: There is a little known but important connection between individual teeth and specific organs of the body. This connection is related to the meridians used by acupuncturists. A knowledgeable practitioner will attempt to determine if the source problem is with the tooth or the organ. Sometimes a serious organ problem can be resolved by the treatment or extraction of the related tooth. Other times, the organ is the source and nothing done to the teeth will help until the organ problem has been resolved. You probably have noticed that it is often difficult to tell exactly which tooth is the one hurting most. Narrowing the symptoms in the hunt for an affected tooth or organ can be frustrating and time consuming.

This information is offered as educational information only. It is not intended to be used by the reader as diagnostic data nor should any form of treatment be initiated based solely on the information contained here. — Dr, Dennis Raney, ND, author.

Teeth number 2, 3, 14 and 15; First and Second Upper Molars

Teeth number 2 and 3 are on the right side of the body and generally affect organs on the right side, while numbers 14 and 15 are on the left and generally affect organs on that side. Sometimes there is a “bleed-over” that causes some pain on the left for a tooth on the right, for instance, but generally, the practitioner will need to know as nearly exact as possible which side has the pain or, in the case of wisdom teeth, whether it is an upper or a lower tooth. You don’t want to have a tooth pulled from the left side, for instance, if the one affected is actually on the right side. You probably have noticed that it is often difficult to tell exactly which tooth is the one hurting most. Narrowing the symptoms in the hunt for an affected tooth or organ can be frustrating and time consuming.

The connections

These molars also affect (or are affected by) the mammary glands on that side. Additionally, the rearmost molar on each side affects the parathyroid while the forward molars affect the thyroid.

The tongue and the maxillary sinus on each side are affected by the pair of molars on that side. If you are having a problem with either molar of a pair, the organs are affected as if both teeth were creating a problem.

Vertebrae C1, C2, TH11, TH12, and L1 are connected to these teeth.

Segments of the spinal marrow and dermatomes affected are SC1, SC2, STH11, STH12, and SL1.

The pancreas is affected by these teeth.

Segments of the spinal marrow and dermatomes affected are SC1, SC2, SC8, STH5, STH6, STH7, SS1, and SS2.

The joints associated with the first two molars on both sides are jaw, anterior hip, anterior knee, and medial ankle.

Also affected by the molar connection are the esophagus and stomach.

About the author: Dennis Raney, ND, is a retired nationally ceritified naturopathic doctor and a certified natural health practitioner. Holding degrees from Southern Methodist University, University of Texas at Dallas, and Trinity School of Natural Health. Dr. Raney retired after more than ten years of practice and is now working as an author and consultant in natural health practices. His latest website is www.survivingprostatecancer.com