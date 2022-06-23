News
Omar Kelly: Where does Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa rank among NFL starting QBs?
The next generation of quarterbacks is coming. And some — like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — have already arrived, becoming the marquee players of today’s NFL.
And there are quite a few who are blossoming before our eyes. Eight of the league’s top-12 quarterbacks now reside in the AFC, which should indicate how tough that conference will be this year.
That means quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa need to step up, or get left behind.
If Tagovailoa doesn’t move into the top third of NFL starting quarterbacks in the next season or two, the Miami Dolphins will have wasted their time on yet another average starting quarterback.
Here’s a ranking of all 32 starting QBs in the league:
NFL Elites — Put these quarterbacks on any team and they are likely advancing to the postseason.
1. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes, who turs 27 in September, is athletic, has a cannon for an arm, and has already proven he’s a winner (53-13 record) in his four seasons as an NFL starter. Life without Tyreek Hill will bring some challenges this season, but he’s capable of overcoming them.
2. Buffalo’s Josh Allen
Allen, who turned 26 in May, has made tremendous improvements each season. Last year’s shootout with Mahomes in the playoffs showed what could be the future of the AFC if he keeps developing. But losing Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator, could present a challenge unless Ken Dorsey picks up where Daboll left off.
3. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers
Even though Rodgers has only won one championship in his 17 seasons, view him as a gift to the NFL because the 38-year-old could retire and walk away from the game any day now. His lackluster receiver unit could make this a transition year for the Packers.
4. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady
Brady, who flirted with retirement this offseason before coming back, had one of his best statistical seasons last year. He threw for 5,316 yards, which is the third highest total in league history, completing 67.5 percent of his passes and threw 43 touchdown passes.
5. Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford
At this point it is obvious Stafford was an elite quarterback whose talents were being wasted in Detroit. Now that the 34-year-old is a champion, its possible that he and coach Sean McVay could make a couple more runs at winning a title for the Rams.
6. Dallas’ Dak Prescott
Prescott catches a lot of flak because of the franchise he plays for, and the expectations that brings. But there are stretches of games, and seasons where the 28-year-old seems unstoppable. The playmakers around him have changed a bit, and his offensive line and tailback are aging, so Prescott probably has a two-year window to win a championship in Dallas.
The door-knockers — These quarterbacks are knocking on the doorstep of being elites.
7. Denver’s Russell Wilson
Wilson, who owns a 104-53-1 record as an NFL starter, was in the company of the league’s elites until last year’s injury-marred, disappointing season. Oddly, he had a 103.1 passer rating last season, which was his seventh season with a 100-plus rating. Can a new team, new city, new coach help the 33-year-old regain his form in 2022?
8. Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson
Watson has been intertwined in some serious sexual assault allegations, which could lead to a lengthy NFL suspension. But his off-the-field drama didn’t stop franchises from lining up to trade for him, or keep the Browns from giving him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. When Watson does return to the field, will he be able to build on his promising first four seasons in Houston, where he logged a 104.5 career passer rating?
9. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow
Burrow completed 70.4 percent of his passes last season while throwing 288.2 yards per game for a Bengals team that advanced to the Super Bowl. The hope is that the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft will continue to blossom and become the best quarterback in Bengals history by the time this decade is over.
10. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson
Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2019 Most Valuable Player, averaged a career-high 240 passing yards per game, and 63.9 rushing yards per game last season. The biggest concern about the 25-year-old is whether his scrambling style is sustainable as he ages and will injuries set in?
11. Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert
Herbert has completed 66.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 292.2 yards per game and has averaged 34.5 touchdown passes per season in his first two years. But his team owns a 15-17 record with him as a starter, and those games featured a couple fourth-quarter losses where the team might have won if Herbert had been a but more clutch.
12. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr
Carr is one of the clutches quarterbacks in today’s game. Problem is, his win-loss record (57-70) doesn’t reflect how often he’s carried his franchise. This offseason the 31-year-old was reunited with Devante Adams, his college receiver, and now has Brady’s long-time offensive coordinator (Josh McDaniels) as his head coach, so the odds of his game improving significantly are high.
In the waiting room — These quarterbacks have shown they have talent, but something is missing.
13. Arizona’s Kyler Murray
Murray has had impressive starts the past two seasons, but his play tailed off at the end of each season for various reasons. But when healthy the 25-year-old is a threat passing the ball (270.5 yards per game last season) and running with it (30.2 yards per game on 6.3 attempts). He’s one of the NFL’s most accurate quarterbacks, so it’s only a matter of time before he puts it all together.
14. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo owns a 31-14 record from his five seasons as a starter for the 49ers. While he has a knack for missing the big throws that decide the outcome of games, the 30-year-old’s 98.9 career passer rating proves he’s no slouch, and can lead whatever team he’s starting for in 2022 to the postseason. But will the 49ers decide that now’s the time to go with second-year quarterback Trey Lance?
15. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins
Cousins, who became the first veteran player to receive a fully-guaranteed multi-year contract as a free agent, has had a passer rating that surpassed 100 for the past three seasons, and had five seasons where his passer rating surpassed 100. Problem is Cousins owns a 59-59-2 record as an NFL starter, and age likely won’t be kind to the 34-year-old.
16. Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill has helped the Titans win the AFC South the past two years and owns a 30-13 record with Tennessee. But his body of work says he’s more of a game-manager than difference-maker. Tennessee trading standout receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles could create some issues unless Treylon Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, makes an immediate is impact.
17. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa’s pocket presence and accuracy gives him a chance to become of the NFL’s elites if he can master the play-action offense new coach Mike McDaniel is installing, gets adequate protection, and makes the most of his playmakers — Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert — the team has put around him in his third season as a starter.
18. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts
Hurts led the Eagles to a 8-7 record last season, but he only completed 61.3 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games. His athleticism and scrambling ability (786 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns off 139 carries last season) keeps teams off-balance. But he’ll need to become a better pocket passer (87.2 passer rating last season) to take another step forward.
19. New England’s Mac Jones
Jones had an impressive rookie season, leading the 10-7 Patriots to the postseason by completing 67.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season. The hope is that he takes a step forward in Year 2, even without Josh McDaniels as his play-caller.
Overripe fruit — These quarterbacks were once good, but age and/or injuries have limited their effectiveness.
20. Washington’s Carson Wentz
Wentz is playing for this third team in three years because he hasn’t stepped up to become the leader and playmaker he showed the potential to be early in his career with the Eagles. If he can match the season he had for the Colts (62.4 percent of passes completed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns) in Washington the 29-year-old will make the Commanders a force.
21. Indianapolis’ Matt Ryan
Ryan’s had an impressive 14-year career as a starter for the Falcons, but his regression the past few seasons motivated Atlanta to move on. Ryan, 37, hasn’t delivered a winning season since 2017, and he’s been sacked 40 or more times the past four seasons. We’ll see if a new team, and a solid run game can prop him up.
22. New Orleans’ Jameis Winston
Winston was having a solid season (102.8 passer rating) as the Saints’ starting quarterback before tearing an ACL in Game 7. This season we’ll see how he rebounds from the knee injury, and how efficient he can be without Sean Payton holding his hand now that that the quarterback whisperer has retired from coaching.
23. Detroit’s Jared Goff
Goff racked up a ton of wins in four of his five seasons as a starter for the Rams, but struggled last season as the Lions starting quarterback (3-10-1). While the 28-year-old completed 67.2 percent of his passes, he only threw 19 touchdown passes and produced his second-worst yards per attempt (6.6) average.
Haven’t proven anything — Either they are too young, or haven’t achieved anything noteworthy in their careers up to this point.
24. New York Giants’ Daniel Jones
Jones, a 2019 first-round pick, has struggled in all three of his seasons as a starter for the Giants, which explains why that franchise didn’t pick up the fifth-year option o his contract. Jones, who owns a 12-25 record as a starter, will likely benefit from having a healthy Saquon Barkley, and from working with Daboll, who helped Allen take his game to the next level in Buffalo.
25. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, had a disastrous rookie season. But nothing about the Urban Meyer-led Jaguars was set up for success. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville’s new head coach, has helped many NFL quarterbacks clean up their game, so we should soon learn what Lawrence’s potential is.
26. Chicago’s Justin Fields
It was obvious the speed of the NFL gave Fields issues last season, which explains why he won just two of the 10 games he started for the Bears. The former Ohio State Buckeye averaged 155.8 passing yards per game on 58.9 percent completion, and 35 rushing yards (5.8 per attempt) contests.
27. Houston’s Davis Mills
The 23-year-old had moments his rookie season where he flourished (88.8 passer rating), and then instances where he was flustered by bad decision-making. He threw 16 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and was sacked 31 times in his 13 games played last season, but a lackluster supporting staff contributed to his struggles.
28. New York Jets’ Zach Wilson
The tools are apparent. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, has a cannon for an arm, a quick release, and the athleticism needed to buy time in the pocket and gain extra yards with his legs. Problem is, the game was moving too fast for the 22-year-old last year, and he needs a better support staff around him.
Either-or QBs — These are legitimate camp battles that can go either way.
29. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett
Trubisky, the second pick in the 2017 draft, owns a 29-21 record as an NFL starter, and owns a 87.0 career passer rating. The Steelers signed the 27-year-old to a two-year deal potentially worth $14.3 million and then drafted Pickett this year with the 20th overall pick.
30. Carolina’s Sam Darnold or Matt Corral
Darnold, who owns a 17-32 record in his five seasons as an NFL starter, has had one season where he’s completed more than 60 percent of his passes. He hasn’t proven he’s a quality starter yet, which is why Corral, who was taken in third round this spring, will get every opportunity to win the starting spot.
31. Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder
Mariota had an unimpressive run (29-32) as an starter in Tennessee before being replaced by Tannehill, and now the Falcons are hoping that a reunion with Arthur Smith, his former offensive coordinator, will help him resurrect his career as a starter. Atlanta took Ridder in the third round this year as insurance.
32. Seattle’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock
Smith, who owns a 13-21 record as a starter in his eight NFL seasons, had a 103.0 passer rating as Wilson’s replacement for four games last year. Lock, whom Seattle traded for when sending Wilson to Denver, had a 8-13 record as the Broncos starter the past three years.
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
GAYAN, Afghanistan — Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 1,000 people. The Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover struggled to bring help to the disaster’s victims.
Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, which was the epicenter of Wednesday’s magnitude 6 earthquake, men dug a line of graves in one village, as they tried to lay the dead to rest quickly in line with Muslim tradition. In one courtyard, bodies lay wrapped in plastic to protect them from the rains that are hampering relief efforts for the living.
The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and, with the full extent of the destruction among the villages tucked in the mountains only slowly coming to light, officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency said.
“They don’t have anything to eat, they are wondering what they can have to eat, and it is also raining,” a Bakhtar reporter said in footage from the quake zone. “Their houses are destroyed. Please help them, don’t leave them alone.”
The disaster heaps more misery on a country where millions already faced increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has crumbled since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.
How the international humanitarian community, which has pulled back significant resources from the country, will be able to offer aid and to what extent the Taliban government will allow it to remain in question. The Taliban’s takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most governments remain wary of dealing directly with them.
U.N. agencies and other organizations still operating in Afghanistan said they sent supplies to the area, including medical kits, tents and plastic tarps, but the needs appeared immense as whole villages sustained massive damage.
“We ask from the Islamic Emirate and the whole country to come forward and help us,” said a survivor who gave his name as Hakimullah. “We are with nothing and have nothing, not even a tent to live in.”
Search and rescue remained a priority. In hard-hit Gayan District, much of the rubble was too large for people to move with their hands or shovels. They said they hoped large excavators would make it out their remote homes. For now, there was only one bulldozer in the area.
On Wednesday, a U.N. official said the government had not requested that the world body mobilize international search-and-rescue teams or obtain equipment from neighboring countries, despite a rare plea from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, for help from the world.
U.N. agencies are facing a $3 billion funding shortfall for Afghanistan this year, and Peter Kessler, a spokesman for the United Nations’ refugee agency, said that means there will be difficult decisions about who gets aid.
In addition to the political and financial concerns, there were also logistical challenges to getting aid to remote villages. The roads, which are rutted and difficult to travel in the best of circumstances, may have been badly damaged in the quake, and landslides from recent rains have made some impassible. Though just 175 kilometers (110 miles) directly south of the capital, Kabul, some villages in Gayan District took a full day’s drive to reach.
Rescuers rushed in by helicopter — and Associated Press journalists also saw ambulances in the quake zone on Thursday — but heavier equipment will be difficult to deliver.
Walls and roofs of dozens of homes in Gayan collapsed in the quake, and villagers said whole families were buried under the rubble. Associated Press journalists counted some 50 bodies in the area alone, as people laid out their dead in front of their houses and in their courtyards.
While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous. Shallow earthquakes also tend to cause more damage, and experts put the depth of Wednesday’s at just 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Despite the challenges, officials from several U.N. agencies said the Taliban were giving them full access to the area.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan arrived in Paktika. He also said Thursday that two planes of humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had arrived in the country.
Obtaining more direct international help may be more difficult: Many countries, including the U.S., funnel humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the U.N. and other such organizations to avoid putting money in the Taliban’s hands.
In a news bulletin Thursday, Afghanistan state television made a point to acknowledge that U.S. President Joe Biden — their one-time enemy — offered condolences over the earthquake and had promised aid. Biden on Wednesday ordered the U.S. international aid agency and its partners to “assess” options for helping the victims, a White House statement said.
The death toll reported by Bakhtar was equal to that of a quake in 2002 in northern Afghanistan. Those are the deadliest since 1998, when an earthquake that was also 6.1 in magnitude and subsequent tremors in the remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.
So far, the only casualty figures in the disaster have been offered by the Taliban, which have not explained how they came to the totals.
Wednesday’s quake was centered in Paktika province, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
In neighboring Khost province’s Speray district, which also sustained serious damage, men stood atop what once was a mud home. The quake had ripped open its timber beams. People sat outside under a makeshift tent made of a blanket that blew in the breeze.
Survivors quickly prepared the district’s dead, including children and an infant, for burial. Officials fear more dead will be found in the coming days.
“The toll this disaster will have on the local communities … is catastrophic, and the impact the earthquake will have on the already stretched humanitarian response in Afghanistan is a grave cause for concern,” said Adnan Junaid, vice president for Asia for the International Rescue Committee. “The areas most affected are some of the poorest and most remote areas in Afghanistan, which lack the infrastructure to withstand disasters like this.”
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Rahim Faiez and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer looks to build off experience — and put his pitch-tipping issue in the past
One pitch three starts ago still lingers in Matt Swarmer’s mind.
The sequence occurred in his June 11 outing at Yankee Stadium, where he notably became the first Chicago Cubs starter since 1901 to allow six home runs in a game. On that night, Swarmer threw a 90-mph fastball so inside to catcher Jose Trevino that the pitch nearly was in the batter’s box. But Trevino turned on the ball, hitting it off the left-field foul pole for a solo homer.
Given the placement, Swarmer figured the ball would have at least gone foul off Trevino’s bat if he didn’t take the pitch. Instead, it gave the Yankees their fourth homer of the game in an 8-0 win, part of a series sweep.
The Cubs believe Swarmer was tipping pitches against the Yankees. In his two starts since then, Swarmer thinks he has addressed the issue and the tipping problem has not been as pronounced.
“I don’t want to give hitters any advantage and make them feel like everything looks the same and you never know what’s coming,” Swarmer told the Tribune on Wednesday. “In the moment you’re not worried about where your hands are or mechanics, you’re just worried about executing pitches. But yeah, it can speed up on you quick. I’ve just got to be more aware early.”
Swarmer credited pitching coach Tommy Hottovy for bringing to his attention during games when he notices him potentially tipping, pointing to an indicator that the right-hander’s mechanics are off.
“I mean, that was a really good lineup — tipping/no tipping, that’s a potent (Yankees) offense,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “As long as he’s true to himself and continues to trust what he does really well and then find ways to sprinkle in the fastball and changeup and move the ball around … he’s got a unique slider that a lot of people don’t see.”
Swarmer was done in Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a 39-pitch third inning in which he gave up three runs. It prevented him from pitching deep into the game, limited to four innings. It forced manager David Ross to use right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., called up hours earlier to give the bullpen a fresh long reliever. Swarmer allowed five runs (four earned) in the outing while walking two and striking out five.
After two short starts in the series from Swarmer and Caleb Kilian, who was optioned to Triple A on Tuesday, right-hander Keegan Thompson stepped up.
Thompson delivered a quality start for a second straight outing, holding the Pirates to one run over six innings in the Cubs’ 14-5 win Wednesday. The offense provided plenty of run support early, scoring seven runs in the second inning when they sent 10 batters to the plate and went 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Cubs took advantage of loading the bases with nobody out in the inning, cashing in against Pirates starter Jerad Eickhoff.
Five Cubs drove in a run in the victory, paced by Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hitting two-run homers. For Wisdom, it represented back-to-back days with a home run. Alfonso Rivas connected for his first-career grand slam, hitting it off Pirates infielder Diego Castillo in the ninth.
With the Cubs likely not getting any of their three injured starting pitchers back until around the All-Star break, Swarmer has an opportunity to get an extended big-league look. He wants to be more aggressive earlier in games and not worry about strikeouts. Ultimately, Swarmer wants to be a starter that the Cubs can count on to pitch deep into games.
“Sometimes I try to do too much and it just throws me off my game even more,” Swarmer said. “Like, I’ll just try too hard. I’ll get 0-2 or 1-2, and I’m trying to put the guy away or get weak contact. And outs are outs. But I’ve got to keep getting better, honestly, and keep learning.”
Swarmer continues to rely on his fastball-slider mix. He knows working on his changeup as a bona fide third pitch is going to be important to prevent hitters from sitting on his slider. It’s Swarmer’s best pitch, and Hottovy wants to see heavy usage.
“We’re still wanting guys to trust their stuff also trying to find ways to keep developing guys,” Hottovy said. “And he’s one of those guys that falls into that role of we know he’s got a pitch that plays really well. How can we complement that with other stuff and keep giving him an opportunity to succeed?”
Closer Liam Hendriks serves as the ‘voice’ of the Chicago White Sox for their Pride Night celebration Thursday
The Chicago White Sox hold their annual Pride Night on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who raised a pride flag at Guaranteed Rate Field along with his wife, Kristi, said it’s important for every organization in baseball to show its support of the LGBTQ+ community.
While many MLB teams already have events in conjunction with Pride Month, the Tampa Bay Rays recently made national news when their team-initiated Pride Night celebration turned into a controversy about whether players should need to wear caps and jerseys with the rainbow-colored logo. Five Rays pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — removed the rainbow logo and wore their regular caps.
Adams told the Tampa Bay Times the players decided not to wear the rainbow logos for religious reasons, saying “it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage.”
Hendriks in an interview Tuesday declined to address the Rays controversy, saying “everyone is entitled to their own opinions.” Sox players will not be asked to wear logos on their caps or jerseys, a team spokesman said.
Is it important for the entire team to show its support?
“Not necessarily the whole team,” Hendriks replied. “But the more people you get involved at certain points, you’re trying to move the ball forward every single year, whether it be one player this year and another next year. …
“I know there are a lot of players that are very open to the concept of doing anything. They just aren’t sure whether they want to be (vocal). They’re all on board with supporting it. They just aren’t sure whether they can go out and be that kind of voice, to put their face out there.
“I want to get us to a society where you can say whatever and have your own opinions, as long as it’s not hateful toward an entire demographic.”
Hendriks not only is comfortable being the voice of the Sox celebrating Pride Night — which they have done since 2018 — but said he spoke with the front office about being involved in it before signing here as a free agent.
“It wasn’t a demand by any means, and it wasn’t a make-or-break decision,” he said of the discussion. “It was something like, ‘Hey, if you don’t have (Pride Night), this is a conversation we’re going to have to have. And if you do have one, sweet, how do I become more involved?’
“I want to be, not the ambassador, but I want to make sure there is a player’s name attached to this and we can move forward and try to get every team to have a single guy, or group of guys, that can put their face on this (event) and say ‘This is what we’re doing in our clubhouse.’ That’s what we’re aiming for.”
The Hendrikses also donated South Slydah Society-branded Pride flags to the Sox event — they will be distributed for free in Section 154. Liam Hendriks said he has been involved in the cause for many years and confirmed he has received hateful comments on social media for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
He called them “cowards” who would never say the same comments to his face.
“Everyone tends to be a little (bit of) keyboard warriors when they have no repercussions,” Hendriks said. “It is what it is. The fact is the hate I get for being an ally is very limited compared to what some other people may be getting if they’re in the spotlight or in the limelight going through this ordeal of going out and being true to themselves.
“That’s something that shouldn’t happen in life. But unfortunately it’s a lot of judgment without knowing the person. It’s a lot of hate and vitriol about a certain lifestyle. I don’t think anyone is perfect in this world. The fact they can judge someone else for who they are is damaging to an entire population.”
