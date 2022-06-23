Finance
Online Christian Courses
There are a large number of individuals who are looking to complete higher education and hence a market has emerged offering classes that can be finished at home with online courses.
There are people who are interested in learning Christian courses but may not be able to do so because of financial or time constraints. There are schools, colleges, and universities that offer online Christian courses, which are accessible anytime and anywhere at affordable prices.
Christian courses available online include non-degree courses, master degrees, doctoral programs, and various other programs. Some free non-degree courses available are Christian personality development, study of the Bible etc. Postgraduate Diploma in Christian Apologetics, Master of Bible Subjects, and Master of Divinity are some master degrees that are available. Courses in Master of Theology and Master of Religious Education are also offered online. Doctoral Programs such as Doctor of Ministry (D.Min), Doctor of Philosophy (Phd), Doctor of Systematic Theology (STD) and Doctor of Letters (In Theology) (Dlit) are also very much available.
Stress management course is also one of the courses available online. This course is appropriate for training in basic stress management and competence counseling and social care.
Another option open to online learners is a Flowing and Growing Counselling Course designed with the view of personal development as well as learning new skills that will prepare a student for a role within the Counselling Field. Courses on Spiritual Inner Healing, Spiritual Warfare are also accessible.
Many of the schools, colleges, and universities offering online Christian courses are non-profit institutions. In many cases they charge no tuition fees. A small registration fees is charged in some cases to show the learner’s interest in the course. Free tuition may also be made possible by the voluntary service rendered by the committed faculty members. The registration fees paid normally goes to compensate incidental expenses.
Comcast – Why Rebranded?
Comcast, an American global telecommunication conglomerate is at a transition phase. The transition is most probably historic and will become a mile stone in the evolution of the corporation. Comcast, being one of the nation’s largest broadcasting and Cable Television Company has been serving the country for the last 40 years. As we all know very well Comcast is actually Comcast Corporation with two primary business namely Comcast cable and NBC universal.
The Comcast cable provides various TV and internet access services to both residential and business customers. While NBC universal deals with news, sports cable networks.Recently the company has decided to rebrand its consumer products segment as Xfinity. This transition of chrome cast consumer segment to Xfinity is phenomenal and remarkable in the history of chrome Cast Corporation. As per company blog the transition is to make the brand unique identity and makes it stand on its strengths rather than standing on its parent company’s brand image.
However, now the company feels the necessity of a transition and is getting ready to rebrand itself as Xfinity. As per many sources that are close to the company, this transformation in company’s brand name is to make itself much familiar to the younger segment of the society. As a broadcasting corporation it is highly necessary for the firm to get it altered as per the generations and it ought to grow and transform accordingly. This could be the major reason for rebranding of the Comcast.
In fact the company is not changing its brand name but is altering its consumer segments such as TV, internet access and phone as Xfintiy. As per the company’s blog it is changing the brand name of its consumer products to show case its innovative abilities and is trying to project itself differently in the market. Many view this as company’s marketing strategy to build its own brand image different from its parent company.
As Comcast is a popular brand under cable TV segment and it has been identified for its brand name more rather than its striking innovation in the area of TV and internet access. To remove such intuitions from the customers and to popularize its other services under consumer segment, the company’s strategic management unit felt the necessity of rebranding the chrome cast from its older brand name to Xfinity which envelops all its consumer products and symbolizes many innovations in near future.
Online Distance Degree Revisited
The term online distance degree refers to getting your college degree or university degree via an Internet-based computer without the traditional college campus setting. All thanks to developments in technology, getting s degree is much easier now by faster means of a computer and the Internet! Such degrees include any regular diploma or even Bachelor’s degree as well as Master’s diploma.
The educational system abroad has come up with this method to help children get a diploma rather easily than to just comply with a diploma. Although this is a relatively newer method, it is a proven guaranteed method. Online distance degree is most useful for people with physical disabilities, people who work late hours and even for people has no access to a good school, college or university. The use of an online distance diploma is rapidly growing in the western world. By definition, it is ‘a process to create and provide access to learning when the source of information and the learners are separated by time and distance, or both.’ It refers to imparting learning to the learner, to help them adapt outside the classroom atmosphere.
This method is gaining momentum in providing individual attention to the students and helps with international communication.
History of distance learning/ origin:
o This method of learning dates back to the mid 1800’s, where the University of London is believed to have introduced distance learning for the first time. Later on another university, the University of South Africa started an online correspondence course. Soon, many other universities followed suit. The larger university to provide an online distance degree is the ‘open University’ in the UK; founded in 1969.
o Technology used:
Online distance diploma broadly uses several types of technologies, which are characterized mainly into synchronous and asynchronous.
o Synchronous technology refers to a group of people receiving the exact same information at a fixed time and place. This is most prevalently practiced in school and junior college/ under graduate programs. Learning is done via telephone, video conferencing or web conferencing.
o Asynchronous technology uses audio cassettes, e-mails, print material and many more.
Types of Online distance diploma courses:
o Correspondence courses conducted via e-mail.
o CD – ROM learning. Herein, the student’s access their study material using CD’s or content already stored on a CD – ROM.
Major benefits of this method:
Online distance diploma provides with major benefits in 3 main categories:
– For children who cannot access schools, colleges or any other institute that provides education, this method comes as a boon. This is known as expanding access.
– It fulfills the learner’s quest for lifelong learning. It thus helps in emerging market opportunities.
– It helps individuals adapt to the ever-growing rapid technological developments. Students learn along with education technology.
There are several myths regarding distance learning. There is still a hesitation among students when it comes to pursuing a diploma course online. Some are afraid that employment will be a major problem, as their employers may not accept an online diploma certificate. However, these are just plains myths, because no one can deny a well-acknowledged a diploma, online or not!
Benefits of an IPBBX Phone System
Businesses can see an increase in efficiency and a decrease in long distance costs by implementing an IPBBX phone system. The term IPBBX means Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange. This sort of system can deliver voice or video messages and work in conjunction with a typical phone system. By combining this system with voice over Internet protocol (VOIP), businesses can save money on long distance calling because businesses can use their intranet to make calls.
The majority of the system is run by software, meaning that additional options are relatively cheap to explore. Businesses can add VOIP functions, conferencing functions, and interactive voice recognition functions for cheaper than a traditional phone system.
How This System Differs from Traditional PBX
With a traditional PBX system, the need for separate networks is necessary to transfer voice and data messages. Without the Internet protocol, these separate networks can get costly and don’t run as efficiently as the Internet protocol exchange. The Internet protocol based exchange is able to converge all of the communication rather than needing to use separate networks. This means that VOIP, Internet access, and traditional calls are all able to be run through a single line to each person. Businesses find this is the main advantage of using an IPBBX system.
Benefits of Using an Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange
The way the system works is one of the benefits of utilising it for your business. When a person makes a call from the computer or a phone line, the branch exchange establishes the connection. Held within the exchange are all of the users and their SIP addresses. This allows the system to route an internal or external call through the VOIP system.
These systems are much easier to install and manage than traditional phone systems. Since the system uses software, a company’s computer technician should be able to install and manage the program. With former proprietary systems, companies used to have to hire a technician familiar with that system, costing the company more money.
Using this system also allows you to offer quicker customer service by integrating your business computer applications into your phone system. When your business receives an incoming call, the receiver can immediately pull up information on the caller to better handle client inquiries without needing to ask for or type in any information. And since the system is software based, you can easily add more phone lines as your business grows. With the benefits of an IPBBX system outweighing the advantages of the traditional phone systems, it’s easy to see how you can improve business communications by switching.
