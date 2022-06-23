Online Distance Degree Revisited

Share Pin 0 Shares

The term online distance degree refers to getting your college degree or university degree via an Internet-based computer without the traditional college campus setting. All thanks to developments in technology, getting s degree is much easier now by faster means of a computer and the Internet! Such degrees include any regular diploma or even Bachelor’s degree as well as Master’s diploma.

The educational system abroad has come up with this method to help children get a diploma rather easily than to just comply with a diploma. Although this is a relatively newer method, it is a proven guaranteed method. Online distance degree is most useful for people with physical disabilities, people who work late hours and even for people has no access to a good school, college or university. The use of an online distance diploma is rapidly growing in the western world. By definition, it is ‘a process to create and provide access to learning when the source of information and the learners are separated by time and distance, or both.’ It refers to imparting learning to the learner, to help them adapt outside the classroom atmosphere.

This method is gaining momentum in providing individual attention to the students and helps with international communication.

History of distance learning/ origin:

o This method of learning dates back to the mid 1800’s, where the University of London is believed to have introduced distance learning for the first time. Later on another university, the University of South Africa started an online correspondence course. Soon, many other universities followed suit. The larger university to provide an online distance degree is the ‘open University’ in the UK; founded in 1969.

o Technology used:

Online distance diploma broadly uses several types of technologies, which are characterized mainly into synchronous and asynchronous.

o Synchronous technology refers to a group of people receiving the exact same information at a fixed time and place. This is most prevalently practiced in school and junior college/ under graduate programs. Learning is done via telephone, video conferencing or web conferencing.

o Asynchronous technology uses audio cassettes, e-mails, print material and many more.

Types of Online distance diploma courses:

o Correspondence courses conducted via e-mail.

o CD – ROM learning. Herein, the student’s access their study material using CD’s or content already stored on a CD – ROM.

Major benefits of this method:

Online distance diploma provides with major benefits in 3 main categories:

– For children who cannot access schools, colleges or any other institute that provides education, this method comes as a boon. This is known as expanding access.

– It fulfills the learner’s quest for lifelong learning. It thus helps in emerging market opportunities.

– It helps individuals adapt to the ever-growing rapid technological developments. Students learn along with education technology.

There are several myths regarding distance learning. There is still a hesitation among students when it comes to pursuing a diploma course online. Some are afraid that employment will be a major problem, as their employers may not accept an online diploma certificate. However, these are just plains myths, because no one can deny a well-acknowledged a diploma, online or not!