Online Distance Degree Revisited
The term online distance degree refers to getting your college degree or university degree via an Internet-based computer without the traditional college campus setting. All thanks to developments in technology, getting s degree is much easier now by faster means of a computer and the Internet! Such degrees include any regular diploma or even Bachelor’s degree as well as Master’s diploma.
The educational system abroad has come up with this method to help children get a diploma rather easily than to just comply with a diploma. Although this is a relatively newer method, it is a proven guaranteed method. Online distance degree is most useful for people with physical disabilities, people who work late hours and even for people has no access to a good school, college or university. The use of an online distance diploma is rapidly growing in the western world. By definition, it is ‘a process to create and provide access to learning when the source of information and the learners are separated by time and distance, or both.’ It refers to imparting learning to the learner, to help them adapt outside the classroom atmosphere.
This method is gaining momentum in providing individual attention to the students and helps with international communication.
History of distance learning/ origin:
o This method of learning dates back to the mid 1800’s, where the University of London is believed to have introduced distance learning for the first time. Later on another university, the University of South Africa started an online correspondence course. Soon, many other universities followed suit. The larger university to provide an online distance degree is the ‘open University’ in the UK; founded in 1969.
o Technology used:
Online distance diploma broadly uses several types of technologies, which are characterized mainly into synchronous and asynchronous.
o Synchronous technology refers to a group of people receiving the exact same information at a fixed time and place. This is most prevalently practiced in school and junior college/ under graduate programs. Learning is done via telephone, video conferencing or web conferencing.
o Asynchronous technology uses audio cassettes, e-mails, print material and many more.
Types of Online distance diploma courses:
o Correspondence courses conducted via e-mail.
o CD – ROM learning. Herein, the student’s access their study material using CD’s or content already stored on a CD – ROM.
Major benefits of this method:
Online distance diploma provides with major benefits in 3 main categories:
– For children who cannot access schools, colleges or any other institute that provides education, this method comes as a boon. This is known as expanding access.
– It fulfills the learner’s quest for lifelong learning. It thus helps in emerging market opportunities.
– It helps individuals adapt to the ever-growing rapid technological developments. Students learn along with education technology.
There are several myths regarding distance learning. There is still a hesitation among students when it comes to pursuing a diploma course online. Some are afraid that employment will be a major problem, as their employers may not accept an online diploma certificate. However, these are just plains myths, because no one can deny a well-acknowledged a diploma, online or not!
Benefits of an IPBBX Phone System
Businesses can see an increase in efficiency and a decrease in long distance costs by implementing an IPBBX phone system. The term IPBBX means Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange. This sort of system can deliver voice or video messages and work in conjunction with a typical phone system. By combining this system with voice over Internet protocol (VOIP), businesses can save money on long distance calling because businesses can use their intranet to make calls.
The majority of the system is run by software, meaning that additional options are relatively cheap to explore. Businesses can add VOIP functions, conferencing functions, and interactive voice recognition functions for cheaper than a traditional phone system.
How This System Differs from Traditional PBX
With a traditional PBX system, the need for separate networks is necessary to transfer voice and data messages. Without the Internet protocol, these separate networks can get costly and don’t run as efficiently as the Internet protocol exchange. The Internet protocol based exchange is able to converge all of the communication rather than needing to use separate networks. This means that VOIP, Internet access, and traditional calls are all able to be run through a single line to each person. Businesses find this is the main advantage of using an IPBBX system.
Benefits of Using an Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange
The way the system works is one of the benefits of utilising it for your business. When a person makes a call from the computer or a phone line, the branch exchange establishes the connection. Held within the exchange are all of the users and their SIP addresses. This allows the system to route an internal or external call through the VOIP system.
These systems are much easier to install and manage than traditional phone systems. Since the system uses software, a company’s computer technician should be able to install and manage the program. With former proprietary systems, companies used to have to hire a technician familiar with that system, costing the company more money.
Using this system also allows you to offer quicker customer service by integrating your business computer applications into your phone system. When your business receives an incoming call, the receiver can immediately pull up information on the caller to better handle client inquiries without needing to ask for or type in any information. And since the system is software based, you can easily add more phone lines as your business grows. With the benefits of an IPBBX system outweighing the advantages of the traditional phone systems, it’s easy to see how you can improve business communications by switching.
Why Worry About Board Up Services?
Your home or business has been damaged by fire, flooding, or some other natural disaster. There are definitely areas that are exposed, and you’re waiting on your insurance to get started with the restoration process. What do you need to do while you’re waiting to get an answer about everything?
Emergency board up services are something that you may want to consider for the “in between” time. Why would you go through the time and money to get these additional services before you even start the restoration process? Here are some of the benefits of it.
Prevent Theft
One reason to consider board up services is because you don’t want robbers and thieves thinking that they have an easy target to go after. If you leave parts of your home or business open and vulnerable, it’s going to be simple for those people to waltz in there and take whatever they want that is still intact after your disaster. Boarding up your doors and windows, along with any gaps in the walls, can deter potential thieves and keep whatever is left at your property as safe as possible.
Prevent Rain, Snow, and Wind from Damaging the Property Further
All year long, rain and snowstorms can be a bit of an issue if your home or business is left open to the elements. In those cases, it’s going to be in your best interest to connect with emergency board up services as soon as you can. The last thing you need is for your restoration company to get into your home or business to find additional water, or to have to dig out several inches of snow before they start working. It can also prevent wind from going through your home or business, which also prevents additional damage from occurring during that waiting period.
Stop Animals from Getting Inside
Lastly, board up services can easily prevent animals from coming into your home or business. Many animal species are incredibly smart and opportunistic, and they may see your currently empty building as a great place for them to set up a den or shelter. But, if your home or business is boarded up, they will have fewer ways to get inside. Smaller animals may still find nooks and crannies where they can get in, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for them when you move back in. But, at least squirrels and mice are easier and safer to deal with than say, a raccoon, bear, or deer.
If you get professionals to board up your property, you can rest easy and know your home or business is safe, and that’s the bottom line. Many companies that sort out restoration services will also do everything that they can in order to board up and protect your home or business until they can start the restoration process. You just need to get in touch with them and let them know what sort of help you’ll need to take care of everything related to your home or business.
Slippery When Wet
While you know to be cautious on the road, you might not think about the hidden dangers lurking on sidewalks, in parking lots, or in your local grocery or department stores. Fortunately, most businesses are diligent about taking care of their premises and looking out for the safety of their customers. However, now and again mistakes will be made and you could be injured as a result.
Imagine you are on your way home from work and you stop at the grocery store to pick up a few items for dinner. You make your way around the store picking up a few items and putting them in your basket. After grabbing some tomatoes you take a step forward and the next thing you know your feet slip out from underneath you and you fall backwards. You have your basket in one hand so you put your other arm out to brace the fall, but as your hand hits the ground you hear a snap. You’ve broken your wrist. As your wrist gives out you also slam your head against the floor causing a concussion. After a visit to the emergency room, you’re told you’ll be in a cast for 6 to 8 weeks and due to the head injury you can’t drive or go back to work until cleared by your physician. You have no extended health insurance and no savings. How are you going to cover the cost of your treatment and pay the bills?
A slip and fall lawsuit is also known as an occupiers’ liability claim. This is because the liability of the establishment will be based on the injured person being able to satisfy a breach of the Occupier’s Liability Act. The fall and resulting injury does not prove liability. To make an occupier (i.e. the grocery store) responsible in law you will need to be able to prove that the occupier did not take the proper precautions to ensure that you would be reasonably safe in using the premises. In doing so, you must be able to point to: (1) an unusual danger; and (2) some act or failure to act which caused your injury. Because the law does not require perfection (an occupier is not expected to insure everyone who is injured on the premises), an occupier may avoid liability if it has a reasonable system of inspection in place to guard against the danger and it takes steps to ensure that the system is being followed. You must also demonstrate that you were looking out for your own safety.
Using the example above, to be successful in a lawsuit against the grocery store you would need to prove that there was something on the floor (i.e. water, fruit, etc.), the item caused your fall, you were aware of your surroundings and looking out for your own safety, and the store failed to implement or carry out reasonable and realistic procedural safeguards for maintaining the floor in a safe condition (i.e. using mats, conducting inspections and sweeping the floors throughout the day). In most cases an investigation of the circumstances will be required before a recommendation on proceeding with a lawsuit can be made.
*Important Note: The information contained in this column should not be treated by readers as legal advice and should not be relied on without detailed legal counsel being sought.
