Finance
Professional Art Restoration of Gorgeous BIG Murals in Los Angeles… And the Artist Helped!
The gorgeous monumental murals by Thomas Suriya at the Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Market are the pride of the community and a landmark. The two sides of the realistically painted murals measure 10 m x 36 m each (6,500 sq. ft or 722 sq. meters) and are done in acrylic on cement wall. They were painted in 1986.
The unprotected (fully exposed) murals were thought to have been badly faded and streaked from water damage over the last 25 years. Flaking was not an issue. About 2003, the property manager hired someone to revarnish the murals to make them look better. The revarnishing did not improve the clarity of the colors and the application dripped, then discolored badly in many areas.
Pretreatment testing revealed that extensive blanching/blooming of the varnish layers had taken place. The surface grime and the whitening of the varnish layers was extensive enough to obscure the actual condition of the paint layers and not allow an accurate assessment of the extent of fading. Therefore, Phase 1 of the conservation treatments was to surface clean, penetrate a consolidation resin into the crystalline structure of the varnish and to regenerate the varnish layers.
After the clarity of the varnish layers was restored, it was evident that many colors were still in acceptable to excellent condition. However, on the other extreme, some colors had, in fact, faded into oblivion. Some limited streaking from water damage was still visible though at least 90% had been eliminated/removed during the cleaning and regeneration treatments. While there had been an amazing transformation in the overall appearance of the murals, the property owners decided they wanted the artwork to “pop.” This seemed like a viable option, given that the original artist is still living, working and vital.
Therefore, Phase 2 restoration work was done under the direction and in collaboration with the original artist, Thomas Suriya. An understanding with the artist to not change the mural’s composition was agreed upon prior to the beginning of Phase 2. Airbrushes, rags and brushes were used to “revivify” the composition and make the fruit and vegetables “pop.” Study and comparisons were made to choose the most light stable colors and some choices were made for this reason, varying slightly from the original choice of color.
In the end, the pictorial restoration was faithful to the original technique and colors of the artist. The final varnish was spray applied, customizing the applications according to the needs of the artwork. The final appearance seemed “new” to the owners yet, vast areas were un-retouched/restored. The mural’s original quality remained very high and did not look “repainted/reworked.”
Our collaboration, as a conservation lab, proved to be enjoyable and an essential part of the successful result, according to the artist’s testimonial. The property management and the board of directors were very pleased with all phases, processes, logistics and the final result met their expectations.
The project has a webpage with 4 videos plus testimonials at http://www.fineartconservationlab.com/la-produce-market-murals
Finance
Diseases of the Pleura III – Tumors of the Pleura and Pneumothorax
TUMOURS OF THE PLEURA
Primary tumour (mesothelioma) is rare, whereas secondary tumours are common. Mesothelioma may be benign or more commonly malignant. Pleural malignancy is more common in persons chronically exposed to asbestos. Secondary tumours arise from carcinomas of the bronchus, stomach liver and other structures. Malignant lesions in the pleura give rise to hemorrhagic Pleural effusion.
PNEUMOTHORAX
Presence of air in the Pleural cavity is known as Pneumothorax. Pneumothorax may be spontaneous, traumatic, and iatrogenic (artificial). Another classification is to divide them into open, closed, and valvular pneumothorax (tension pneumothorax). In open penumothorax there is a free rent on the surface of the lung through which air gets in and out of the pleural cavity during inspiration and expiration. In closed Pneumothorax, the Pleura does not communicate with the exterior. In tension Pneumothorax, there is a valvular slit on the surface of the lung through which air enters the pleural cavity, but does not escape. As a result, tension Pneumothorax develops leading to respiratory and Cardiac embarrassment.
Spontaneous Pneumothorax: This result from rupture of a pulmonary lesion leading to escape of air into the pleura. Subpleural blebs or bullae, pulmonary tuberculosis, congenital cystic disease of the bronchi, chronic bronchitis with emphysema, bronchial asthma, Pneumoconiosis and Staphylococcal Pneumonia are the common medical causes. Fracture of a rib, thoracotomy, puncture of the lung at needle biopsy, and rupture of a bronchus are the common surgical causes. Sometimes Pneumothorax is produced artificially fo diagnostic radiology of the lungs or as a therapy to arrest massive nehoptysis. The lung collapses towards the hilium, when air enters the pleura and abolishes the negative pressure.
Clinical features: Onset is with unilateral pleuritis pain and dyspnea. A feeling of something having given way is complained of by many, Shortness of breath and unproductive cough develop soon. In tension Pneumothorax respiratory embarrassment and cyanosis may be evident. The affected side is prominent and it does not move with respiration. Mid-line tructures are shifted to the opposite side. Percussion note is hyper-resonant. Breath sounds are absent in many cases. If air enters the pleural cavity as in tension Pneumothorax and open Pneumothorax amphoric breath sounds may be heard. A special percussion phenomenon is ‘coin sound’. A coin kept firmly ove the front of the chest wall is struck with another coin. Auscultation at the back of the chest reveals a metallic note. Adventitous sounds like clicking sounds synchronous with the heart beat may be heard in a left-sided Pneumothorax. Differential diagnosis of Pneumothorax includes other painful conditions associated with dyspnea such as myocardial infarction and pulmonary infarction. Severe emphysema, large bullae and diaphragmatic hernia may cause problems in diagnosis.
Radiological features: The radiological features are diagnostic in a well developed case. The affected side is hypertranslucent due to the collection of free air in the Pleural cavity and absence of normal lung markings. The outer margin of the collapsed Lung is seen as a sharp margin against the background of air. There is shift of the Trachea and mediastinum to the opposite side. Skiagram should be taken in the erect posture so that even small collections of air will not be missed.
Complications: Though in the majority of cases, spontaneous Pneumothorax is uncomplicated, serious complications may develop in some cases. These are:
1. Severe Cardio-respiratory embarrassment due to compression of the normal lung by the displaced mediastinum in cases of tension pneumothorax
2. air embolism
3. surgical emphysema
4. infection of the pleural cavity resulting in the formation of hydro-or pyo-pneumothorax;
5. Penumothorax on the opposite side from pre-existing disease of the lung; and
6. failure of expansion of the collapsed lung.
HydroPneumothorax
When both air and fluid are present in the pleural cavity, it is known as hydropneumothorax. This is usually the result of rupture of a pulmonary lesion letting in air and exudates into the pleural cavity. In many cases, it is caused by tuberculosis. Other causes include lung abscess, bronchiectasis, bronchogenic carcinoma, and trauma to the Chest. Some cases of Pneumothorax get converted into hydro-Pneumothorax when effusion develops as a result of infection.
In hydro-pneumothorax, a horizontal upper level of dullness cause by the fluid can be demonstrated which shifts when the pateint is made to adopt different positions (shifting dullness). On shaking the patient gently while auscultating on the air-fluid interphase, a succussion splash is heard. Chest readiograph reveals a horizontal upper level of fluid with the findings of Pneumothorax above it.
Management of Pneumothorax
Small closed Pneumothorax which is not severely symptomatic can be left alone with bed rest and analgesics. Since the air will be absorbed within a few days. Tension pneumothorax may present as a life-threatening emergency. Unless the tension is relieved by letting out the air, the patient may die of Cardio-respiratory failure.
Emergency management: The air is let out by inserting a needle into the second intercostal scae 2-3cm outside the lateral border of the sternum and it is connected to a rubber tube which is led under water, to prevent re-entry of air (underwater seal). This procedure may have to be instituted even outside the hospital at times. Frequently, the needle tends to get blocked and the intrapleural pressure goes up. Injury to the Lung surface, bleeding into the pleura, infection and surgical emphysema are other adverse side effects. When the Pneumothorax reaccumulates due to blockages of the needle, it may be replaced by a wider rubber catheter. After removing the patient to a hospital, the ideal procedure is to establish drainage of the pleura by a rubber tubing connected to an underwater seal. The tube may have to be kept in place for a few days or weeks. Antibiotics are given to prevent secondary infection of the Pleura. Any obvious underlying condition is treated with specific drugs. Recovery of pulmonary function is facilitated by starting physiotherapy at an early stage. If the Lungs fail to expand with removal of the air, suction of the Pleural cavity may help. Surgical repair of the pleural surface may be required in intractable cases.
Finance
Choose the Best Drug Rehab Center
The decision of choosing the right drug rehab center can be a daunting task as you need to choose the center wherein you can get enough support and care to overcome the habit of excess intake of drugs. The purpose of selecting of drug rehabilitation center is to get vital support in the systematic way to get over drug habits within few months. Hence, it is a crucial decision for everyone who is looking for speedy recovery in order to return to the normal lifestyle.
The bets way to choose your treatment center is analyzing your problem in detail. It helps in giving a fair idea of what you are looking for. Once you know what you want, it is easier for you to select the bets possible treatment within your preferred area. Nowadays, many people are going to rehabilitation to seek proper treatment of their problems. Resultantly, a number of special treatment centers are available for people who need serious help.
To make the bets choice, you can personally go and visit centers and inquire about their programs. Ask questions about the relevancy of methodologies to be adopted by these centers. Obviously, budget is an important factor that you can’t afford to overlook while selecting the right drug rehab center. In addition, you can gather information by talking to people who have already undergone programs offered by a center and get the best possible treatment matching to your needs.
However, while searching for a treatment center, one has to inquire about the professional skills and support systems of the chosen center. It is because of the fact that the success of support systems and skills contribute a lot to the success of the treatment program.
Finance
Fire Escape Accidents
Fire escapes are a common facet of many older high rise buildings in urban areas. They allow residents on higher floors to safely negotiate their way down to the ground to escape a fire in the event that the building’s stairways are blocked. While their name implies that they are only useful in the rare event of a fire, fire escapes can also be a lifeline for individuals who need to escape a criminal threat, a hazardous spill, or other dangerous situation. When people step out onto a fire escape, they expect to be able to use the escape to safely make their way to the ground. If a fire escape fails to provide a safe route, an occupant may find himself trapped in a dangerous situation or may be injured while trying to escape.
Fire Escape Stability
Because they are used only rarely if at all, sometimes the railings and steps of emergency exits are not built to be as stable as most other stairways. They may go many years without any use at all. Over time the rails may become loose, rusty, or otherwise unfit for use. When an occupant uses the escape to get to safety, he or she may slip and fall from a loose rail and could fall on the platform or several stories to the ground. For fire exits that have a fold down or pull down ladder for the final few floors, the ladder may become stuck, leaving the occupant with no safe way down. He or she may be injured if forced to jump the rest of the way down.
Accident Liability
A fire escape that is structurally unsound or does not operate as it should is not a safe means of escape. When an emergency exit fails to work properly and causes injury, someone may be liable for injuries caused by the defect. The property owner could be held liable for not keeping the premises safe, or a maintenance worker could be held accountable for negligent maintenance. If you have been injured while using a fire exit, you may be entitled to compensation for any injuries and damages that you sustained in the accident.
For More Information
To learn more about fire escape accidents and premises liability, please visit the website of experienced Austin personal injury lawyer Vic Feazell, P.C. today.
Professional Art Restoration of Gorgeous BIG Murals in Los Angeles… And the Artist Helped!
Loons and Adrian Heath agree on two-year contract extension
Diseases of the Pleura III – Tumors of the Pleura and Pneumothorax
Choose the Best Drug Rehab Center
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
Do Kwon Devastated After LUNA Crash
Fire Escape Accidents
Galaverse Malta: The Web3 future of Entertainment
Tips For Hiring A Tax Consultant
Heat find themselves on clock as free agency, summer development await
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations