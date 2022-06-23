News
Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26; police say no signs of trauma or foul play
Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died after authorities found him unresponsive late Tuesday in a North Baltimore home. He was 26.
Officials have not released a cause of death, but Baltimore Police said Wednesday that investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an overdose.
“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement Wednesday. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
Baltimore Police said Northern District officers responded at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a questionable death at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood. There, police found Ferguson unresponsive and receiving treatment from medics.
“Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics,” Baltimore Police spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said in a statement.
Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. They said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
Ferguson was entering his fourth NFL season in Baltimore. He looked leaner and more explosive at the Ravens’ three-day mandatory minicamp last week before suffering what coach John Harbaugh called a sprained ankle. Ferguson, who was set to report to training camp in late July, had 67 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles over his 38 games (10 starts) with the Ravens.
“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team. “He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon.”
Ravens teammates described Ferguson as genuine and supportive. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said Ferguson’s “positive energy, encouragement and his belief in me helped mold me into the player and man I am today.” Defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Ferguson “usually had a big smile on his face and would lighten up the room with a joke.” Inside linebacker Josh Bynes wrote on Twitter that he and Ferguson “joked together, laughed together, prayed together, fought on the field together!!”
Safety Tony Jefferson said Ferguson told him before leaving minicamp that he was “ready to have a big year, and I believed it was going to be his best season as a Raven.” Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, a fellow Louisiana native, shared on Twitter that he’d had a recent conversation with Ferguson. “Said it was our turn this year,” he wrote.
“Jaylon had a pure heart,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “He wanted to be a great player, but never tried to downplay his teammates to get there. While going against him in practice, he would always tell me when I was doing a good job, even when it meant it was against himself. He was always with a smile and had an eagerness to learn. He wanted to be better for himself and his kids. He was so excited every time he had a new kid who was about to be born. He always talked about them and how he plays for them.”
A third-round draft pick in 2018, Ferguson set the Football Bowl Subdivision record for career sacks (45) at Louisiana Tech, eclipsing former Arizona State and Ravens great Terrell Suggs’ mark. Then-Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale told Ferguson after he was drafted that he was “the best pass-rush interview I ever had. When you started talking about pass rush, your eyes lit up, and I can’t wait to get you up here.”
Ferguson was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, winning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 and earning the nickname “Sack Daddy” from a teammate. Ferguson became the first member of his family to earn a college degree.
“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football team said in a statement shared on Twitter. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it.”
A day before Ferguson was drafted in April 2019, a tornado with 130-mph winds tore through Ruston, a small city in northern Louisiana, including portions of Louisiana Tech’s campus. The storm left two people dead and caused $9.1 million in damage to city property. In its aftermath, Ferguson joined a wave of volunteers who helped clear debris, drop off food, water and supplies, and help those in need.
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker called Ferguson a “class act,” a “strong role model” for the area’s youth and “a heck of a pass rusher, too.”
“We lost a person with a big heart and a desire to help the community, no matter where he is,” Walker said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “He was not from Ruston, but yet he adopted the city. And during a time of need, he stepped up to the plate, just like several former players did who came back. So it’s one thing to say, ‘I’m part of the community and I want to help,’ but it’s another thing when you’re going out and actually doing the work.”
Robb Odom, Ferguson’s football coach at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, Louisiana, said in an interview that Ferguson was well-mannered, quiet and always “took care of his business.” Ferguson had a big heart, Odom said, and “didn’t have a selfish bone in his body.”
When he was able to come home to Louisiana, Ferguson often visited his alma mater. West Feliciana retired Ferguson’s high school jersey, No. 44, last year. Ferguson’s father, Richard, wore No. 44 as well, and they’d often argue over who was the better player, Odom said.
”The whole community is in shock,” Odom said. “It’s a sad, sad day. He will be missed.”
Neighbors in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue said the news came as a shock. They were unaware of Ferguson having any connection to the neighborhood, which they said is close-knit and relatively quiet.
“What the hell was a Ravens player doing on this block?” said Lawrence Cox, 40, sounding incredulous. Cox had just pulled up outside his house Wednesday afternoon, having apparently slept through the police response overnight. “That’s breaking news to me,” he said.
Krystle Livering, 40, said she woke up around 4 a.m. and saw a car being towed away from the scene. Hours passed before she realized what the police investigation was about. She said she couldn’t recall hearing about any Ravens players hanging out in the area.
“I have no idea what happened,” she said. “It’s just really sad.”
Ferguson is survived by his fiancée, Doni Smith, and their three young children, Jrea, Jyce and Demi. On her Instagram story Wednesday, Smith shared videos of Ferguson playing with his kids and photos of their family together.
“I love you so much!!” she wrote. “I’ll never in my life feel the love you gave me baby! It’s always been us. You really left me in this world alone baby. I’m broken. I’m hurt. I want you back!!”
Baltimore Sun reporter Matt Cohen contributed to this story.
Minnesota State colleges, universities raise tuition 3.5% for nearly all students
Students at nearly all of the 26 Minnesota State colleges and seven universities will pay 3.5 percent more for tuition next year under a $2.1 billion budget approved Wednesday by the system’s Board of Trustees.
The average cost of tuition will go up by $181 next year for two-year college students and $294 for university students. However, increased state grants will more than offset those costs for low-income college students.
“I know students are getting squeezed,” Roger Moe, who chairs the board’s finance committee, said of the tuition increases. “It’s not something we want to do.”
The Legislature capped each school’s tuition increase at 3.5 percent. Two are charging less: Normandale Community College will stop at 2 percent, and the six-campus Minnesota State Community and Technical College is charging 3 percent more.
Two universities are raising their base rates an additional amount to get rid of surcharges for online courses.
At St. Cloud State University, online classes will cost 6.1 percent less and on-campus classes 11.8 percent more. At Southwest Minnesota State University, students will pay 9 percent less for online courses and 6.1 percent more in-person.
Those changes should be revenue-neutral for the universities.
Axel Kylander, president of LeadMN, the advocacy group for college students, said the tuition increase will drive away students.
Trustees said they have little choice given their rising costs and declining tuition; the system is projecting a 2.2 percent enrollment decline next year after drops of 6.8 percent last year and 5.4 percent the year before.
“I do feel your pain,” trustee George Soule said, suggesting students take their complaints to the Legislature, which sent no additional money to colleges this year despite an unprecedented state budget surplus.
The system had asked lawmakers for enough state funds to negate the need to raise tuition.
Oballa Oballa was the only trustee who spoke against the budget and tuition hikes, saying they would further hurt enrollment. He voted against the budget during the finance committee meeting Wednesday but was absent for the full board vote.
The system has watched enrollment fall each of the last 10 years.
Walz-Hortman gambit: MN rebate checks without spending strings attached
This might sound bizarre, but here’s the new scenario that emerged Wednesday at the Minnesota Capitol: The state’s top Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman — set aside their long-sought spending priorities and pushed $4 billion in tax rebates to Minnesotans. That’s right, Democrats pushing tax rebates with no spending strings attached.
And the state’s top Republicans opposed that idea. That’s right, Republicans opposing a tax rebate.
Weird, right?
The Wednesday weirdness underscores the topsy-turvy world of election-year politics in a state with divided party control of government today — and everything up for grabs at the voting booth in the fall.
In the meantime, more than $7 billion in a forecast state budget surplus remains unspoken for as there’s no agreement for what to do with it.
WALZ-HORTMAN GAMBIT
In their gambit announced at a Wednesday press conference, Walz and Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said they were willing to give up on half of a previous agreement with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, that called for $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in spending.
While both parties had favored parts of each component of that deal, the Democrats were far more wed to the spending proposals, while Republicans were more supportive of the tax breaks. Regardless, the details of how to spend that $4 billion remained elusive when the Legislature adjourned in late May.
There had been bipartisan agreement on the tax breaks. That agreement called for permanent reductions in the first-tier of the state income tax bracket, an end to the state’s tax on some Social Security earnings, as well as other credits. But that plan was tied to the spending plan that never happened. So neither happened.
On Wednesday, Hortman signed onto a separate $4 billion plan — Walz’s plan. That plan is simply to pay $4 billion back to 2.7 million Minnesotans in the form of checks: Individuals earning up to $164,000 would get a check for $1,000, while married couples filling jointly earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000 checks.
Walz previously called these “Walz checks” but on Wednesday said, “You can call it whatever you want,” adding later, “Minnesotans are going to call them ‘gas checks,’” referring to the skyrocketing price of gasoline and other goods and services.
“It’s simply unconscionable to be sitting on $7 billion while Minnesotans are trying to make those bill payments,” Walz said, referring to the amount of the state’s budget surplus not yet appropriated. Some $5 billion of that is already sitting in state accounts in cash.
There is a catch to Wednesday’s announcement. While Hortman said she personally supports it, and one other key Democrat — the House’s fiscally moderate tax committee chairman, Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, also signed on — the plan hasn’t been presented to the House’s full Democratic-Farmer-Labor caucus. That larger group includes progressives who have been clamoring for many of the spending plans that the new proposal would have to jettison. Such plans range from child care subsidies to crime-prevention programs that don’t involves cops with guns.
An aide to Hortman said she expects to present the plan to her caucus next week.
GOP: NOT ENOUGH
Miller threw cold water on the plan Wednesday, emphasizing that he’s seen nothing in writing and received no official communications from Walz or Hortman.
“I don’t even know what it is exactly,” he said in an afternoon video call with reporters in which he called the Walz-Hortman news conference a “stunt.”
But his argument also revolved around the size of the package. Even though in May he agreed to the $4 billion plan that included the elimination of the tax on Social Security earnings, on Wednesday he retrenched to a previous Republican Senate plan for $8 billion in tax breaks. The Republican-controlled Senate passed that in April, but it never had much Democratic support and stood no chance of being approved in the House.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, similarly scoffed at the Walz-Hortman plan, calling it “not real” and also suggesting that the entire $8 billion should be returned to taxpayers.
Additionally, Miller and Daudt criticized the one-time payments for not being permanent — as opposed to the permanent changes to the state income tax code they have supported.
The shift among GOP leaders to a hard line of $8-billion-or-nothing is consistent with the rhetoric of former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the GOP’s presumptive nominee for governor who is challenging Walz in November.
“When I’m governor, I’ll give the whole surplus back and more,” Jensen said in a statement. “Not through a one-time gimmick that will only further exacerbate inflation, but through a responsible, long-term approach that will provide ongoing financial relief to hardworking Minnesota families.”
In the nation’s only other divided legislature, Virginia lawmakers from both parties and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin have managed to come to agreement. On Tuesday, Youngkin signed a state budget that includes $4 billion in tax relief, increased spending for education and law enforcement, and direct rebate checks of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples filing jointly.
Lakeville restaurant owner, wife charged with multiple tax crimes
A Lakeville restaurant owner and his wife are accused of underreporting sales and therefore underpaying sales taxes to the tune of more than $231,000.
Linxiong Li, 37, and Wenzi Zeng, 39, have been charged in Dakota County District Court with four counts of felony aiding or assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns. Li is also charged with four felony counts of failure to pay sales taxes.
Li owns Sawa Japan Steakouse & Sushi at 18453 Orchard Trail and operates the business with Zeng, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Criminal charges allege that from May 2016 to December 2019 the couple used their point-of-sale system to conceal sales numbers by removing items from checks or by altering the price of items after the transactions were complete.
The couple ran a particular point-of-sale system that can be used to “suppress sales by allowing the owner to run multiple databases at a time” — an accurate book for the business and an altered book for tax reporting purposes, charges read.
Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Revenue collected tax records filed by Li dating back to May 2016, when he bought the restaurant, and found the monthly percentage of cash sales was less than 10 percent in 24 monthly filings, when comparable restaurants report between 20 to 30 percent cash sales. Bank records also showed little to no cash deposits into the restaurant’s account.
An auditor found 17,970 instances of items being deleted from order checks in the point-of-sale database, charges state. The $231,291 in underreported of sales resulted in underpayment of state sales tax of about $16,400. With penalties and interest, the amount owed now totals nearly $28,000, which Li has not paid, according to charges.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The couple is due back in court Aug. 3.
