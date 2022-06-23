Finance
Slippery When Wet
While you know to be cautious on the road, you might not think about the hidden dangers lurking on sidewalks, in parking lots, or in your local grocery or department stores. Fortunately, most businesses are diligent about taking care of their premises and looking out for the safety of their customers. However, now and again mistakes will be made and you could be injured as a result.
Imagine you are on your way home from work and you stop at the grocery store to pick up a few items for dinner. You make your way around the store picking up a few items and putting them in your basket. After grabbing some tomatoes you take a step forward and the next thing you know your feet slip out from underneath you and you fall backwards. You have your basket in one hand so you put your other arm out to brace the fall, but as your hand hits the ground you hear a snap. You’ve broken your wrist. As your wrist gives out you also slam your head against the floor causing a concussion. After a visit to the emergency room, you’re told you’ll be in a cast for 6 to 8 weeks and due to the head injury you can’t drive or go back to work until cleared by your physician. You have no extended health insurance and no savings. How are you going to cover the cost of your treatment and pay the bills?
A slip and fall lawsuit is also known as an occupiers’ liability claim. This is because the liability of the establishment will be based on the injured person being able to satisfy a breach of the Occupier’s Liability Act. The fall and resulting injury does not prove liability. To make an occupier (i.e. the grocery store) responsible in law you will need to be able to prove that the occupier did not take the proper precautions to ensure that you would be reasonably safe in using the premises. In doing so, you must be able to point to: (1) an unusual danger; and (2) some act or failure to act which caused your injury. Because the law does not require perfection (an occupier is not expected to insure everyone who is injured on the premises), an occupier may avoid liability if it has a reasonable system of inspection in place to guard against the danger and it takes steps to ensure that the system is being followed. You must also demonstrate that you were looking out for your own safety.
Using the example above, to be successful in a lawsuit against the grocery store you would need to prove that there was something on the floor (i.e. water, fruit, etc.), the item caused your fall, you were aware of your surroundings and looking out for your own safety, and the store failed to implement or carry out reasonable and realistic procedural safeguards for maintaining the floor in a safe condition (i.e. using mats, conducting inspections and sweeping the floors throughout the day). In most cases an investigation of the circumstances will be required before a recommendation on proceeding with a lawsuit can be made.
*Important Note: The information contained in this column should not be treated by readers as legal advice and should not be relied on without detailed legal counsel being sought.
Divorce and Community Property Division
One of the biggest worries and frustrations of couples pursuing divorce is division of assets. This one question can also cause additional conflict in an emotionally-charged process. Among the many aspects of divorce that can be regulated by state governments is the division of property and assets. In Arizona, the statute that regulates the disposition of property is Title 25 Marital and Domestic Relations, Chapter 318: Disposition of property; retroactivity; notice to creditors; assignment of debts; contempt of court.
This statute provides that, in a divorce or legal separation proceeding, the court can assign each spouse’s sole property to such spouse. The court can also divide any joint assets, which is why Arizona is referred to as a “Community Property” state. Community property may include all property and debt that was acquired from the start of the marriage to the cut-off date. Property acquired by either of the spouses outside of Arizona is still considered community property, if the property would have been legally considered community property if originally acquired in Arizona.
The formal property and debt settlement between the spouses is called a Marital Settlement Agreement or property award decreed by the Arizona Superior Court. The division of property is done without regard to any marital misconduct.
Debt is not something that many people consider when they think of marital property divisions. The court may consider all debts and obligations related to the property in their final judgments. Debts include taxes (accrued or accruing) that are a part of the sale of any property. There are certain exemptions to certain properties, included in Title 33 Property, Chapter 8: Homestead and Personal Property Exemption.
Note that the decision made by the courts regarding division of debts is binding on the spouses and not the creditors. Because debts are made between individuals and creditors (i.e. banks, credit card companies, medical companies, retailers, etc.), the court’s decision may not necessarily discharge a spouse’s responsibility from fulfilling the obligations of a debt.
If a spouse requests it, the court may issue a lien against the property of the other spouse in an effort to secure payment of the debts that the court orders the spouse to pay. This may be done to secure the payment of specific types of debt, including:
• Interest or equity that one spouse has in the property
• Community debts required to be paid by the spouses by the court
• Child support
• Spousal maintenance
Title 25, Chapter 318 of Arizona Marital and Domestic Relations also allows the court to consider damages and judgments that resulted in criminal conviction of a spouse. This refers to situations which the other spouse or child was the victim of “abnormal expenditures, destruction, concealment or fraudulent disposition of community, joint tenancy or other property held in common.”
Any property owned jointly, which is not included in the settlement provisions, will be held in joint ownership. This means that both spouses will maintain half ownership or interest in the property. Additionally, the final decree or judgment will describe, in legal terms, the property affected by the provisions (including prospective and retrospective operation to property).
The complexity of property division is not determined by the reasons for which the divorce is being filed. Whether in a contested or uncontested divorce, this determination is generally made on a 50/50 basis, unless there are extraordinary circumstances. Due to the process involved and potential for conflict, many spouses prefer to reach a private settlement, with the aid of a divorce attorney.
Dollhouse Decorating – For The Perfect Fabric Think Color, Pattern and Weight
If your inspiration for decorating dollhouse miniatures comes from interior design magazines or TV show, do not forget the scale in which you are working. It sounds self-evident, but so many of us lose sight of that fact, when we gaze at all the wonderful fabrics offered to us.
Following are some guidelines to stay focused on what is most important: you are searching for a perfect fabric to use in a dollhouse miniature. Now please don’t say, “Duh!” just yet.
I strongly feel that when we focus primarily on color, and don’t keep the “technicalities” of pattern size and the weight of the fabric in mind at the beginning of the design process, we risk falling in love with an inappropriate material. The color is gorgeous, but perhaps the pattern is too large, or the fabric too stiff and heavy. But it’s such a beautiful color! Right, then we try to force this material into our project and the next step is usually to start over.
Fortunately, we can “audition’ fabrics before we buy them.
Brick Mortar Stores
Educators tell us we all learn in three different ways: visual, auditory and kinetic – touching. The trick for teachers is to figure out which the three is the primary portal to the brain or each of their charges. We have a kinetic learner in the family. When he encounters something new, he says, “Let me see!” grabs the object. This darling is kept out of fine glassware and porcelain shops.
Fortunately for miniaturists, fabric stores give us the opportunity to hone our kinetic skills, without fear of breakage.
Choosing The Right Pattern
One trick is to cut a one inch square out of a piece of stiff paper or a plastic card. I prefer a plastic card because its convenient to keep in my wallet.
Scan the bolts of fabric in the rack and pull several that might be suitable. Remember, you are considering color, pattern and weight, all at the same time. To zero in on pattern, pass the one inch window over a fabric. This expands your choices because even large flowered prints may have areas like stems, buds and leaves that may be useful to your design.
This video from Joanne’s Minis gives a good demonstration of the One Inch Window technique: http://youtu.be/zXd38Jm4bpI
Wrinkles Are Good.
If you need pleats on curtains, dresses or furniture skirts, the fabric must hold a crease, Scrunch the material in your hand and see if it wrinkles. If it does, it’s a prospect.
Stains Aren’t Good.
Wet a small spot with some saliva and see if it stains. This will be important if you want to use glue anywhere and don’t want it to show.
Fraying, Sometimes Good.
Check out the cut end of the cloth to see if it frays. You don’t want to be sewing tiny seams and have it fray apart. On the other hand, you want it to fray a bit, if a fringe is in your plan.
Weight Control.
Pay attention to the weight of the material. If it is heavy, it may be too thick for miniature work. I feel comfortable working with cotton, light-weight wool, cotton and silk blend, rayon and some other light-weight fabrics – if they behave the way I want. Regular quilting cotton or similar materials have the qualities I like for most projects
Online Shopping
No local store can compete with the variety of fabrics available online. And you need not be overwhelmed by the number choices. A “long tail keyword search” gives you ample control on what is presented to you.
As an example, start with “fabric tiny prints.” Narrow it down by adding “cotton” or “large weave.” Use as many key words as you can, before the search engine gets totally confused and nothing but irrelevant choices are offered.
Using Both Online and Local Shops
Here is a recent experience I had. Custom made curtains are a popular item in my online shop, I received an order for pleated curtains in shade of gray that aqua throw pillows would love. The local JoAnns had nothing useful; same at Jay’s Fabrics. Online shopping was next.
First I went to several tried-and-true websites and used the internal links to browse. Still no luck, so I went to my favorite browser and entered this long tail keyword string in the search field: “dollhouse curtain fabric brocade cotton gray” and got links to three possibilities. The descriptions of the fabrics looked good. I did a screen print of each and emailed them to the customer. She made her choice, I made and shipped curtains. All is well.
It would have been much easier, less time-consuming, ergo more profitable if I could have found what I wanted at a local fabric store. They sell to a mass market, and the miniature artisan gets lost in that demographic. In the end, there is always a way. Sometimes we just have to learn new things.
Mental Retardation – Treatment and Education
HISTORICAL
Early records tell of Spartan parents exposing their handicapped offspring to the elements to perish. Few other accounts are available, but by the Middle Ages the retarded were exploited as fools or jesters. The Protestant Reformation found the retarded suspected of being possessed with the devil. The common treatment was “to beat the devil out of them.”
Despite the poor treatment afforded the retarded, the churches of Europe from the thirteenth century on began to systematically provide asylums for the less fortunate members of society. No treatment or education was provided, but sanctuary was available from the cruel and competitive society.
Prior to 1800 the prevalent belief was that retardation was inherited and consequently not treatable. In 1800 Jean Itard, a French physician, began working with the “wild boy of Aveyron.” This boy, captured in the forests of Aveyron, was diagnosed as severely retarded. Itard believed that training and practice could reverse some of the effects of retardation. His efforts produced marked changes in the boy’s behavior. While the boy never achieved the ability to talk or live independently, this was the beginning of treatment and education for retarded persons.
In 1850 Edward Seguin, a student of Itard, arrived in the United States. Having expanded Itard’s work, Seguin opened residential schools for the retarded. His complex, systematic sequence of training made him recognized as an international leader in the field. By 1900 residential schools were established throughout the country. These schools were intended as training schools, dedicated to curing mental retardation. But cure did not occur, and the nature of these schools has radically changed. Rather than attempting a cure, they now emphasize the enhancement of social competence, personal adequacy, and occupational skills.
In 1912 Maria Montessori, a student of Seguin, opened her schools for training the retarded. She developed a system of self-teaching that trains through the senses. In 1914 Charles Scott Berry began a teacher training program in Lapeer, Michigan. Soon after, the first college course on mental retardation was offered at what is now Eastern Michigan University.
CURRENT TRENDS
The movement from viewing retardation as purely hereditary to purely environmental has led to a contemporary position that views it as usually the result of the interaction of both these factors. Treatment focuses on training in personal skills to help an individual reach the highest possible level attainable for the deficiency.
One important trend in recent work with the retarded has related to the concept of normalization or mainstreaming. This refers to the right of retarded individuals to participate in normal activities. Such activities include privacy, dignity, liberty, the right to engage in loving relationships, and marriage. Special classrooms, although designed to provide homogeneous groupings to enhance manageable training, specialized curricula that would be in line with the interest of the group, and special training needs for teachers, have often been seen as dumping grounds and discriminatory.
In 1965 the passage of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act provided special programs of assistance to disadvantaged and handicapped children in the United States. In 1969, 14 regional instructional materials centers were developed to provide ready access to valid materials and information.
The provision of free public education for all mentally retarded citizens within the context of as natural an environment as feasible was mandated by passage of Public Law 94-142 and Section 502 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The presumption is that society is obligated to support efforts to integrate retarded individuals into the fabric of the community. Mainstreaming attempts to reduce the discriminatory aspect of being retarded.
The implications of these laws for education are drastic. Free education is provided, even if it means special schooling. The least restrictive environment allows a retarded person to study in regular schools if possible. It is necessary for public schools to make allowances for handicaps, with facilities for wheelchairs or other devices. These requirements have given retarded persons an opportunity for normal education and interaction in society. Special education is provided for the more severe cases where participation in regular classrooms is not possible. In both cases yearly plans specify what is to be taught. This reduces the possibility of ignoring the children and reverting to minimal training.
Likewise, more adequate living situations are provided. Rather than dumping children into institutions, it is mandated that more normal housing be provided. While institutionalization is necessary for some retarded persons, due to the severity of retardation or specific problems involved, these persons are to receive normal treatment as much as possible. Otherwise, group homes, foster homes, nursing homes, even support in one’s own home are provided. Residential facilities are designed to be as colorful, warm, and friendly as a typical home.
Where possible, vocational training is given. Providing a means of earning an income gives retarded persons a sense of achievement and worth. It enhances self-esteem to be in a work situation and accomplish a task.
Regular psychological assessments are also required. These occur naturally in normal schools, where academic advance is a primary means of assessment. Since retarded persons learn slower, more regular assessments are needed to verify the strengths, determine if there are other underlying problems, and provide direction for educational plans.
