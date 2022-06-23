Finance
Spontaneous Statements – From the Collection of Useful Hearsay Exceptions
Sometimes, one of the key pieces of evidence in your case is a hearsay statement. Maybe it’s an admission from the defendant or from the defendant’s agent. It might be testimony from another trial or hearing that squarely addresses an issue in your case. Whatever the situation, if you need to offer an out-of-court statement into evidence for the truth of the matter asserted in the statement itself, you have a problem on your hands.
But like getting a flat tire in the rain, it might not be in insurmountable problem. It is, however, a problem nonetheless, which means you need to plan your solution early enough to implement it. So when planning your case in chief, consider whether you might benefit from the spontaneous-statements hearsay exception. Let me give you an example.
The first case I ever tried to a jury was actually decided on a spontaneous statement of an unavailable hearsay declarant. I won that trial because I recognized my hearsay problem early enough to successfully implement my solution.
I was prosecuting a misdemeanor domestic-violence case. The defendant was a six foot five inch tall, 275 pound bruiser. The victim was his five foot tall, 90 pound wife. They were camping at the San Elijo Beach campground, and he cold-cocked her with a closed fist right cross straight to her eye socket, producing a conspicuous shiner.
The next morning, a park ranger came up to the couple. When he noticed the wife’s shiner, he asked her: “What happened?” Suddenly, she became visibly upset as though she were re-living the prior night’s events. Tears welled up in her eyes. Then, she pointed to her husband and dramatically blurted out: “He hit me!”
One of the social realities of trying domestic-violence cases is that the victims find themselves in a vicious conflict of interests. On the one hand, they want their abusers to be incarcerated so that they are free from the physical abuse. But on the other hand, they may be financially dependent on their abusers, and incarceration would therefore be extremely inconvenient for the household. They also fear retaliation. This leads to a phenomenon commonly known as “the recanting witness” or “the recalcitrant” or “absentee victim.”
Naturally, by the time the trial came around, the wife was “unavailable.” She ducked my subpoenas, slipped into the network of battered women and homeless shelters, and was gone. That meant that my star witness would be the park ranger who had to testify about what she said, which was plainly hearsay.
Enter the spontaneous statement – also known as the exited utterance.
Evidence Code §1240 states that a statement is not inadmissible hearsay if it “purports to narrate, describe, or explain an act, condition, or event perceived” and was made “spontaneously while the declarant was under the stress of excitement caused by such perception.”
Case law states that for the exception to apply, there must be (1) an occurrence sufficiently startling to produce “nervous excitement and render the utterance spontaneous and unreflecting;” (2) the utterance must have been made before there was time to “contrive and misrepresent,” i.e., while the nervous excitement still dominated the reflective powers; and (3) “the utterance must relate to the circumstances of the occurrence causing it.” People v. Poggi (1988) 45 Cal.3d 306, 318. The idea is that statements made in the heat of the moment are less likely to be false.
The admissibility of spontaneous statements is a matter within the discretion of the trial court. People v. Pearch (1991) 229 Cal.App. 3d 1282, 1290. Often, the main issue – as it was in my domestic-violence case – is a lapse in time between the event and the statement. But the key is that the statement must be made under the stress and excitement of the event “while the reflective powers were still in abeyance.” People v. Washington (1969) 71 Cal.2d 1170, 1176.
For example, the statements in Washington were made an hour after the event, but were nevertheless admissible. See also, People v. Raley (1992) 2 Cal.4th 870, 893 (18-hour gap in time); and In re Emilye A. (1992) 9 Cal.App.4th 1695, 1713 (2-day gap in time). However in one case, the court found that 13 hours between the startling event and the statement was too long for the exception to apply. Pearch, supra, 229 Cal.App.3d at 1290.
There is no bright-line rule about the timing of the event and the utterance. The distinction seems to be whether the declarant was still under the stress of the event. In my domestic-violence case, for example, the court was persuaded that the victim was under the stress of the battery because she welled up and seemed to be re-living the attack when she identified her husband as the attacker. He was also standing right behind her when the park ranger asked her “what happened?”
The spontaneous-utterance exception is not limited to verbal testimony. Affidavits or declarations can also contain hearsay made admissible by the exception. Mecchi v. Picchi (1966) 245 Cal.Ap.2d 470.
If you plan to introduce a spontaneous utterance at trial, be sure to have all necessary witnesses to lay your foundation. For example, be sure to call the person who heard the statement. Also, be sure to call the person who can testify as to the declarant’s state of mind, i.e., that the declarant was excited and under the stress of the event.
Finally, be sure to consider all other possible exceptions such as contemporaneous statements (Evid. Code §1241); statements relating to the infliction or threat of physical injury (Evid. Code §1370); statements by an elder or dependent-adult victim of abuse (Evid. Code §1380); admissions (Evid. Code §1220); dying declarations (Evid. Code §1242); statements of state of mind, emotion or physical sensation (Evid. Code §1250); declaration against interest (Evid. Code §1230); or prior inconsistent statements (Evid. Code §1235).
If you know that your case depends on a spontaneous statement – or any hearsay exception for that matter – plan early. Try to obtain your opponent’s stipulation as to admissibility, or else subpoena all foundational witnesses, request an Evidence Code §402 hearing and/or file motions in limine as necessary. Whatever the case, be proactive in getting your evidence admitted, especially if you can foresee an objection.
Online Christian Courses
There are a large number of individuals who are looking to complete higher education and hence a market has emerged offering classes that can be finished at home with online courses.
There are people who are interested in learning Christian courses but may not be able to do so because of financial or time constraints. There are schools, colleges, and universities that offer online Christian courses, which are accessible anytime and anywhere at affordable prices.
Christian courses available online include non-degree courses, master degrees, doctoral programs, and various other programs. Some free non-degree courses available are Christian personality development, study of the Bible etc. Postgraduate Diploma in Christian Apologetics, Master of Bible Subjects, and Master of Divinity are some master degrees that are available. Courses in Master of Theology and Master of Religious Education are also offered online. Doctoral Programs such as Doctor of Ministry (D.Min), Doctor of Philosophy (Phd), Doctor of Systematic Theology (STD) and Doctor of Letters (In Theology) (Dlit) are also very much available.
Stress management course is also one of the courses available online. This course is appropriate for training in basic stress management and competence counseling and social care.
Another option open to online learners is a Flowing and Growing Counselling Course designed with the view of personal development as well as learning new skills that will prepare a student for a role within the Counselling Field. Courses on Spiritual Inner Healing, Spiritual Warfare are also accessible.
Many of the schools, colleges, and universities offering online Christian courses are non-profit institutions. In many cases they charge no tuition fees. A small registration fees is charged in some cases to show the learner’s interest in the course. Free tuition may also be made possible by the voluntary service rendered by the committed faculty members. The registration fees paid normally goes to compensate incidental expenses.
Comcast – Why Rebranded?
Comcast, an American global telecommunication conglomerate is at a transition phase. The transition is most probably historic and will become a mile stone in the evolution of the corporation. Comcast, being one of the nation’s largest broadcasting and Cable Television Company has been serving the country for the last 40 years. As we all know very well Comcast is actually Comcast Corporation with two primary business namely Comcast cable and NBC universal.
The Comcast cable provides various TV and internet access services to both residential and business customers. While NBC universal deals with news, sports cable networks.Recently the company has decided to rebrand its consumer products segment as Xfinity. This transition of chrome cast consumer segment to Xfinity is phenomenal and remarkable in the history of chrome Cast Corporation. As per company blog the transition is to make the brand unique identity and makes it stand on its strengths rather than standing on its parent company’s brand image.
However, now the company feels the necessity of a transition and is getting ready to rebrand itself as Xfinity. As per many sources that are close to the company, this transformation in company’s brand name is to make itself much familiar to the younger segment of the society. As a broadcasting corporation it is highly necessary for the firm to get it altered as per the generations and it ought to grow and transform accordingly. This could be the major reason for rebranding of the Comcast.
In fact the company is not changing its brand name but is altering its consumer segments such as TV, internet access and phone as Xfintiy. As per the company’s blog it is changing the brand name of its consumer products to show case its innovative abilities and is trying to project itself differently in the market. Many view this as company’s marketing strategy to build its own brand image different from its parent company.
As Comcast is a popular brand under cable TV segment and it has been identified for its brand name more rather than its striking innovation in the area of TV and internet access. To remove such intuitions from the customers and to popularize its other services under consumer segment, the company’s strategic management unit felt the necessity of rebranding the chrome cast from its older brand name to Xfinity which envelops all its consumer products and symbolizes many innovations in near future.
Online Distance Degree Revisited
The term online distance degree refers to getting your college degree or university degree via an Internet-based computer without the traditional college campus setting. All thanks to developments in technology, getting s degree is much easier now by faster means of a computer and the Internet! Such degrees include any regular diploma or even Bachelor’s degree as well as Master’s diploma.
The educational system abroad has come up with this method to help children get a diploma rather easily than to just comply with a diploma. Although this is a relatively newer method, it is a proven guaranteed method. Online distance degree is most useful for people with physical disabilities, people who work late hours and even for people has no access to a good school, college or university. The use of an online distance diploma is rapidly growing in the western world. By definition, it is ‘a process to create and provide access to learning when the source of information and the learners are separated by time and distance, or both.’ It refers to imparting learning to the learner, to help them adapt outside the classroom atmosphere.
This method is gaining momentum in providing individual attention to the students and helps with international communication.
History of distance learning/ origin:
o This method of learning dates back to the mid 1800’s, where the University of London is believed to have introduced distance learning for the first time. Later on another university, the University of South Africa started an online correspondence course. Soon, many other universities followed suit. The larger university to provide an online distance degree is the ‘open University’ in the UK; founded in 1969.
o Technology used:
Online distance diploma broadly uses several types of technologies, which are characterized mainly into synchronous and asynchronous.
o Synchronous technology refers to a group of people receiving the exact same information at a fixed time and place. This is most prevalently practiced in school and junior college/ under graduate programs. Learning is done via telephone, video conferencing or web conferencing.
o Asynchronous technology uses audio cassettes, e-mails, print material and many more.
Types of Online distance diploma courses:
o Correspondence courses conducted via e-mail.
o CD – ROM learning. Herein, the student’s access their study material using CD’s or content already stored on a CD – ROM.
Major benefits of this method:
Online distance diploma provides with major benefits in 3 main categories:
– For children who cannot access schools, colleges or any other institute that provides education, this method comes as a boon. This is known as expanding access.
– It fulfills the learner’s quest for lifelong learning. It thus helps in emerging market opportunities.
– It helps individuals adapt to the ever-growing rapid technological developments. Students learn along with education technology.
There are several myths regarding distance learning. There is still a hesitation among students when it comes to pursuing a diploma course online. Some are afraid that employment will be a major problem, as their employers may not accept an online diploma certificate. However, these are just plains myths, because no one can deny a well-acknowledged a diploma, online or not!
