St. Paul aims to back 110 apartments for the very poor across five projects, beginning with old Landfill Music and Books site on University

In St. Paul, not a single developer was issued a building permit in 2019 for apartments targeted for the very poor.

In 2020 and again in 2021, developers permitted plans to build only 10 units each year that would be considered affordable for a family of four living on an annual household income of about $30,000 to $35,000.

Housing advocates call those figures paltry, and an indication of how unlikely it is the housing market will produce truly affordable housing on its own, even with financial incentives. Getting to “30 percent area median income” housing — or 30 percent AMI — will take hefty public subsidy.

What might that look like?

With the goal of increasing the number of deeply affordable units permitted this year tenfold, the St. Paul City Council got its first major taste on Wednesday when it convened as the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The council approved three types of financing for a $25 million, 55-unit apartment building at 1222 University Ave. W. in Union Park, the old Landfill Books and Music warehouse along the Green Line off Griggs Street.

15 DEEPLY AFFORDABLE UNITS

Developed by JB Vang Partners, the Twelve-22 project will convert the vacant commercial building over the next year into affordable housing, including 15 “deeply affordable” units targeted to families at 30 percent area median income. The other 40 units will be targeted to households earning no more than 60 percent AMI. All 55 units would be deemed affordable for 50 years.

“Fifty years of affordability? I think that’s extraordinary,” said St. Paul City Council Member Jane Prince. “It’s something I can’t recall seeing before, and it’s something we should ask developers to do.”

Prince noted there’s no shortage of demand. The Parkway, a 60-unit JB Vang project on East Seventh Street in her ward, drew some 600 applicants.

Kou Vang, principal with JB Vang Partners, said he expects to close on the purchase of the property in July, with the goal of moving residents into the site in the summer of 2023, just in time for the building’s centennial anniversary.

“You really do need housing at that 30 to 40 percent AMI level to make it affordable to a lot of residents in our community,” he said.

FIVE PROJECTS

In all, city officials hope to help fund 110 units of housing aimed at the very poor in the next six-to-eight months.

Those 110 units would be spread among five projects, and add up to more than 10 times what the city typically produces in terms of affordable housing each year for the same income bracket — an investment made possible by $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal financial relief to cities and counties.

In December, St. Paul and Ramsey County pooled federal ARPA resources to make a $74 million commitment to deeply affordable housing, and the first of the city-backed projects is taking shape on paper.

The Twelve-22 development on University Avenue will span 27 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedrooms and 50 surfacing parking stalls.

Ffinancing approved by the city council Wednesday includes up to $12.5 million in conduit multi-family housing revenue bonds, as well as $749,000 from a pooled tax increment financing loan that will be “blended” with ARPA funds in a single loan to the developer, according to a city staff report.

Other funding sources include state and federal historic tax credits, a deferred developer fee, a brownfields clean-up grant from the Metropolitan Council and energy rebates.

“This is an example of even though there’s a lot of uncertainty about rent stabilization, we have partners who know that in St. Paul we need housing, we need different type of housing options, we need housing for seniors, we need housing for families,” said Council Member Dai Thao, thanking JB Vang Partners for their efforts. “I’m in full support of this.”

EAST SIDE PROJECT IN THE WORKS

Convening as the HRA, the city council on Wednesday also extended tentative developer status for MWF Properties, which is assembling $25 million in financing for a four-story, 76-unit apartment building at Prosperity and Maryland avenues on the city’s East Side.

While the 1180 and 1186 Prosperity Avenue project isn’t as far along as Twelve-22, the projected rents and income restrictions are expected to produce 25 units targeted to families earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, and 51 units aimed at families earning no more than 50 percent AMI.

The HRA acquired the lot at 1180 Prosperity Avenue from private owners in June 2010 for $500,000 using a Tax Increment Financing fund dedicated to capital projects. In May 2015, the city HRA used a grant from the Metropolitan Council, the metro’s regional planning agency, to buy 1186 Prosperity Ave. for $650,000.

Two separate real estate development groups — MWF Properties and a partnership between Paster Properties and Lupe Development — expressed interest in the sites. Meeting as the HRA, the city council awarded tentative developer status in June 2020 to MWF, but assembling financing during the pandemic has taken longer than officials expected.

MWF applied to Minnesota Housing for state housing infrastructure bonds, a first mortgage and bridge loans, but its tentative developer status with the city expired in July 2021 while it was still awaiting approval. Nicolle Goodman, executive director of the city’s HRA, extended the status for an additional six months through Dec. 31, but Minnesota Housing did not approve the proposal until Jan. 28.

According to city staff, further extending tentative developer status will award MWF time to apply for additional financing, including additional city backing likely using the ARPA funds.

MWF Properties plans a four-story building with 65 total parking spaces, including 46 parking spaces underground. The proposed housing would consist of 56 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units.