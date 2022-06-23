News
St. Paul man admits mailing hallucinogen-soaked letters to state prison inmates
Federal prosecutors say a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges alleging he smuggled narcotics into several Minnesota state prisons.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, went to trial in U.S. District Court on June 15 and two days later pleaded guilty to all counts.
Authorities said the investigation began in March 2021 after narcotics were introduced into multiple Minnesota Department of Corrections prisons, including Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault and Rush City.
Investigators identified Davis as the suspect, and on April 21, 2021, he attempted to mail six letters to six DOC inmates. The letters included news articles printed on high-quality Strathmore-brand cotton-fiber art paper soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid substance that produces hallucinogenic effects when consumed.
Investigators intercepted the letters and obtained search warrants for two residences frequented by Davis.
At his home in Eagan, investigators seized two bags of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a .38-caliber handgun. The second location, an apartment in Maplewood, yielded more than 400 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore paper and a loaded .357-caliber handgun.
Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analog, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later.
The DOC and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.
Twins allow four runs in ninth inning, fall to Guardians
Mere percentage points separated the Twins and Guardians in the American League Central standings coming into Wednesday night’s game.
And while Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was quick to say on Tuesday night that the standings in June don’t carry much significance for him, if this series is any indication for the future, the Twins and Guardians could very well be trading shots back and forth for the next few months.
If anything, the Twins are well aware that nothing will come easy — and it sure didn’t in Wednesday night’s ugly 11-10 loss to the Guardians.
Gio Urshela’s three-run home run in the seventh inning sent the announced crowd of 25,604 fans into a frenzy, but just like a night before, the Twins’ bullpen was unable to protect a late lead.
“It’s not a fun one. It’s not an easy one. The ups and downs over the course of a game like that, they do take a little something out of you,” Baldelli said. “There’s no way around that. On a night like this, we played two games in a row now like this that feel very unsatisfying and you leave kind of pissed off.”
Emilio Pagán, who gave up a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday, struck out the side in the eighth inning on Wednesday. But asked to cover the ninth, too, after Jhoan Duran worked two innings the night before, Pagán ran into trouble.
The righty allowed a pair of singles to begin the ninth inning before surrendering a double to Josh Naylor to deep center field that just ticked off Gilberto Celestino’s glove. Griffin Jax was then summoned with a pair of runners in scoring position and gave up a two-run, game-tying single to Oscar Gonzalez.
Gonzalez came around to score the go-ahead run later in the inning on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly.
Baldelli said because of Jax’s recent usage, the Twins wanted to do everything they could to not use Jax again on Wednesday.
“They put the bat on the ball, they found a way to get on base, they found a way to drive them in,” Baldelli said. “They’re making some stuff happen on the other side of the field when they need it.”
While the Twins scored steadily throughout the night — they scored in each of the first five innings and again in the seventh — Cleveland’s runs came in bunches throughout the night, scoring once in the third and then three times in both the fifth and seventh innings before the four-run ninth.
Twins starter Sonny Gray was knocked out of the game early, giving up four runs (three earned) in four-plus innings, leaving during the three-run fifth inning.
The Twins had an early edge after Carlos Correa homered in the first inning. He hit his second of the night in the third inning and hit two more balls to the warning track. Urshela finished the day a double shy of the cycle and catcher Ryan Jeffers also had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. But the balanced offensive effort was not enough to overcome on a night where the bullpen surrendered seven runs.
“There’s no one in our clubhouse that’s not pissed off right now. So that’s fine. I mean, we should be a little pissed off based on the way we’ve played over the last couple of days and just the inability to get the job done,” Baldelli said. “Getting the job done ultimately makes everybody feel better, and something that at the end of the games we haven’t done. I think we can use that as a little bit of motivation and use it to our benefit.”
Austin Hays becomes the sixth Orioles player to hit for the cycle, doing so in six innings in 7-0 win over Nationals
The rain picked up its intensity again as Austin Hays stepped to the plate in the sixth inning, as if the sprinkler system in the sky could tell the Orioles outfielder was on fire. Even that water suppression system couldn’t stifle Hays, who promptly lashed the last remaining item on his checklist into left-center field.
The 26-year-old cruised into second base with a double, adding to his single, triple and home run earlier in the game. For some time, the rain that continued to fall on Hays while he soaked in applause at Camden Yards on Wednesday night was the only thing that stood in the way of him achieving history. A 44-minute delay gave way to a water-soaked resumption, but it was enough to give Hays a fourth at-bat.
Hays’ performance started innocently enough, with an infield single to lead off the first inning against Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. It escalated from there, with three straight extra-base hits a major part of Baltimore’s offensive outburst on the way to a 7-0 win, with inclement weather ending the contest after six innings.
Hays became the sixth player in Orioles (31-39) history to hit for the cycle and the first since Jonathan Villar did so in 2019. He also threw out a runner at third base in the first inning, another standout moment for the young outfielder — the kind of plays that have vaulted him into the All-Star Game conversation.
In his second at-bat, Hays sent a homer over the left field fence before adding a stand-up triple off the right field wall in the fourth inning. Then a rain delay came, but a break in the weather gave Hays one more chance.
Mere minutes after Hays’ feat, the rain intensified and sent Wednesday’s outing into another delay. But Hays got that fourth at-bat, at least, and he didn’t miss the opportunity.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Matt Harvey will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Thursday. The veteran starting pitcher has 13 games remaining on his 60-game suspension for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse,” which came to light during Harvey’s testimony in the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The earliest Harvey would be eligible for reinstatement with Triple-A Norfolk is July 7. In the meantime, he can pitch at lower levels in the minors.
>> Infielder Ramón Urías began baseball activities Wednesday, including some light swinging. “This is the first day getting him going back on track” after Urías’ left oblique injury, manager Brandon Hyde said.
>> Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who was demoted last week to Triple-A Norfolk, allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in his first five innings for the Tides. He entered out of the bullpen in the second inning and allowed all five runs in that frame before settling down.
This story will be updated.
Orioles players to hit for the cycle
Austin Hays, June 22, 2022
Jonathan Villar, Aug. 5, 2019
Felix Pie, Aug. 14, 2009
Aubrey Huff, June 29, 2007
Cal Ripken Jr., May 6, 1984
Brooks Robinson, May 15, 1960
Aaron Judge hits 2 more homers as Yankees come back to beat the Rays, 5-4
ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Judge just gave everyone a reminder. With his 2022 contract still hanging in limbo, the Bombers’ slugger belted two home runs, showing off his prodigious power and what his bat means to this team. He helped spark the Yankees to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
Jose Trevino hammered a 78 mph slider off Ralph Garza Jr. in the top of the eighth for his career-high sixth home run of the season. The two-run, 406-foot shot gave the Yankees their first lead of the night and their 20th comeback win of the season. It was Trevino’s third go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this season, tying him with Anthony Rizzo for the most on the team.
The Yankees (51-18) are now 14-4 after losses this season and won their 18th series of the season, their second straight over the Rays (37-32). They are 26-12 against the American League East. They have the best record in baseball and finished the six-game road trip 4-2.
Judge, who has his arbitration hearing via zoom Friday morning, got the Yankees to the point Trevino could make a difference.
The 30-year-old hammered his major-league leading 26th and 27th home runs of the season. It was his sixth multi-home run game of the season and the 22nd of his career. The six multi-home run games through the team’s first 60 games are the second most in baseball history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Only Reggie Jackson’s seven in 1969 are better.
Judge’s first homer was a 396-foot shot off Shane Baz in the fourth inning. His second was a majestic, soaring, 406-foot home run over the catwalk at Tropicana Field in the seventh, cutting the Rays lead to a run.
The arbitration hearing is over a $4 million difference. Judge wanted $21 million, the Yankees offered $17 million. The Bombers did offer Judge an extension that would have been worth over $230 million including this season, but they could not come to an agreement before his Opening Day deadline. While the arbitration panel of three are not supposed to let what Judge has already done this season influence them, the Yankees certainly have to consider it, especially with this team on such a good roll.
The Yankees scored their other run of the night on a Taylor Walls’ throwing error in the sixth inning.
Jordan Montgomery just wasn’t sharp from the beginning, but because of concerns about their bullpen usage, they had to ride with him as long as they could. The Yankees lefty allowed a season-high four runs, snapping a streak of 13 straight starts of three earned runs or less. He gave up two on home runs, the first time he has allowed multiple homers in a game this season. He walked two and struck out a season-low tying two.
Montgomery got seven swings-and-misses, four on his changeup and none on his fastball. Clarke Schmidt pitched a scoreless inning, Michael King pitched a perfect inning and Clay Holmes picked up his 12th save after blowing his first save of the season on Monday.
Isaac Paredes, who the Yankees now dread seeing at the plate, homered in his first at-bat in the second inning. He had three homers and was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Ray to have home runs in four straight at-bats. On Monday night, the young infielder who the Rays got from Detroit in exchange for formerly Yankees-slayer Austin Meadows, scorched a ground ball up the middle to break up Gerrit Cole’s no-hit bid.
After a groundout, Josh Lowe singled and then Videl Brujan hammered a 91 mph sinker for his second home run of the season. In the fourth Francisco Mejia led off with a double and scored on Brujan’s ground out.
Baz kept the Yankees off balance for 4.2 innings. The Rays talented young right-hander gave up the home run to Judge and that was it. The Bombers got four hits and two walks. He struck out six.
