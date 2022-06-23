Finance
The Cost of Waiting to File Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy isn’t something people look forward to and because this is the case, many people who know bankruptcy is in their future procrastinate and put off filing for years. There is usually some event that creates urgency to file and causes them to seek a bankruptcy attorney. This event could be notice of a foreclosure sale, repossession of their car or being served with a lawsuit. Whatever the reason may be, most people don’t file bankruptcy until they feel they are being forced to by their creditors and this delay may cost them tens of thousands of dollars and a lot of unnecessary stress.
Procrastination can be very expensive for the indebted. This is especially true for bankruptcy filers who have a high income. For filers with high incomes a quick and easy Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is usually not an option. The Bankruptcy Code limits relief under Chapter 7 bankruptcy to below-median income households. High income filers are generally required to file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case and make a payment to a trustee for five years. The Trustee takes the money paid to her and pays it to the creditors.
In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, debtors are only required to pay their unsecured creditors if they have disposable income. Disposable income is calculated using a form very similar to what you would expect to fill out if you were filing a tax return. This form takes your average income for the last six months, excluding payments under the Social Security Act, and then reduces this amount using IRS deductions like taxes, insurance, expenses associated with operating a vehicle and many other deductions. Many Chapter 13 debtors don’t pay anything to their unsecured creditors, but high income debtors often repay 100% of the amount owed to these creditors.
If you are in the category of debtors that have to pay back all of your unsecured creditors then procrastinating can be very costly. As anyone with a credit card can tell you, debts grow, and the longer they remain unpaid the larger the balance. For example, the balance of a credit card incurring 30% annual interest is doubling every two and a half years. At that rate a credit card with a $10,000 balance can increase to $40,000 in five years and that isn’t taking into account late fees and attorney’s fees if you get sued. Filing bankruptcy earlier, means that you repay less in your bankruptcy case because you don’t owe as much at the time of filing.
Overview of Cases Handled by Cook County Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers
Cook County nursing home lawsuits get filed at the Daley Center which is at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago across from City Hall. So what is nursing home abuse?
Nursing home abuse occurs when a staff member or another resident causes physical, mental, or sexual injury or exploits a resident’s financial resources. Examples of nursing home abuse include unexplained physical injuries like bruises, cuts, burns, broken bones or sprains.
Negligence occurs when a staff member or another resident fails to provide or withholds the necessities of life, including food, clothing, shelter or health care. Examples of neglect include bedsores, frozen joints, malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia, heat stroke, or improper medications resulting in illness.
Illinois law defines a resident of a nursing home as a person 60 or older who is either a current, prospective, or former resident. Residents have the right to proper care, proper treatment, and to compensation if abuse or neglect occurs.
The Elder Abuse and Neglect Program responds to reports of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of persons 60 and older. The Elder Abuse Program has 45 locations throughout the state that conduct investigations, work to resolve abusive situations, and provide services to victims.
Specifically for elder abuse and neglect allegations, Illinois has a program called the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to assist residents and family members. An ombudsman is an appointed official who investigates complaints of elder abuse or neglect. They inform residents and families of their rights, resolve complaints, and advocate for proper care.
In Cook County, The Chicago Department of Senior Services assists with claims of abuse and neglect against the elderly. It is located at 30 N. LaSalle, Suite 2320, Chicago, Illinois 60602-2586.
Malpractice lawsuits provide compensation for victims and act as a safeguard to ensure that proper standards are followed in the industry. If you or a loved one has suffered abuse or neglect, you should contact an experienced attorney to assist with your claim. All claims handled by abuse attorneys are investigated and pursued without any upfront cost to the client. Claims are pursued on a contingency basis which means that there is no fee unless the client wins. If the client wins, the attorney will recover a portion of the awarded damages. Through contingency fees, everyone can receive the best representation, regardless of his/her economic status.
Android App Development – The Key to Attract More Customers for Your Business
The Android operating system is undoubtedly the most popular mobile operating systems available today. Most top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, MicroMax, Motorola, and many others, use Android OS to power their devices.
That is exactly why; thousands of new apps are being developed for this platform. Companies are hiring professional Android app development services for creating apps under various categories like games, accounting, teaching, news, payment processing, eCommerce, and lots more.
These days, most of the reputed business has mobile apps to manage different departmental needs of their business, especially to meet their customer requirements. Going forward, most of the companies will have to follow suit, in order to reach out to their potential and existing customers.
Let us now look at some of the reasons, why your business needs Android development services:
Easy to gain attention, and is convenient to the users:
The bottom-line for any business is to reach out to maximum users. Since a big percentage of user’s access internet on smartphones, it becomes the easy channel to connect with them. They can easily connect with your app, even when they are on the move. It is convenient for users to purchase online goods, to pay their mobile phone bills, etc, by using the apps.
Proficient Marketing platform:
With proper marketing strategies, you can use your business app to grow your customer-base. You can engage with your users anytime, and give them real-time updates about your business.
Your mobile marketing efforts will not only help in growing the number of people who download and install your apps, it will also help in long term branding of your business. It also works as a great channel to get customer feedback, which will eventually help you to improve your business.
Easy Comparison of Goods, Services and Prices:
Business apps help your potential customers compare the product prices, quality, and other features straight away. This can strengthen your credibility and position in the market.
Effective Customer Service:
The main key for sustenance and growth of any business is the quality of customer support they provide. It is very crucial for companies to provide effective customer support, in order to stay ahead of their competition.
Android app is a simple way for customers to interact with your company. It allows you to address and handle your customer issues – 24/7, which will go a long way in creating customer loyalty and trust for your organization.
Hiring professional development services:
Android app development companies hire developers who have thorough technical understanding of the Android system, programming languages like JAVA, and other development tools. It makes sense to take the help of these developers companies, because you can save a lot of both, costs and resources.
Conclusion:
It is important for businesses to win their customers’ trust. Technology that has always been evolving over time and it is important for the companies to adopt new technologies to stay ahead of their competitors. Android apps have now become the future of business relationships with customers or clients.
If you company still does not have an app, then you must consult with any of the dependable Android app development companies right away.
America’s Worst Compensation Claims
Compensation claims are becoming more and more common in today’s society leading to many observers claim we are now living in a culture of compensation. More often than not people claim compensation for a legitimate reason but every so often a few crazy ones slip through only to be thrown out of court minutes later.
Well let’s start where it supposedly all began, the infamous Mc Donald’s coffee case. We have all heard the story man or woman buys coffee from Mc Donald’s, it spills on his leg, man or woman sues Mc Donald’s for millions saying the coffee was too hot.
The true story is in fact a lot less ridiculous. Mc Donald’s at the time where serving there coffee at 170-180 degrees which is hot enough to cause 3rd degree burns. After 700 claims for serious injury Mc Donald’s still served there coffee at the same temperature causing 79 year old Stella Lieback to suffer 3rd degree burns having to spend eight days in hospital. All she asked was for Mc Donald’s to pay her medical bills; they refused so she took them to court. Contrary to popular belief she didn’t walk away with millions although the legend seems to have lived on leading some of these people to think they make a quick buck from compensation.
To look like Michael Jordan can’t be that bad a thing, yet one Allen Heckard seem to think differently. He attempted to sure Jordan and Nike founder Phil Knight for $832 million, he claimed that he suffered defamation, permanent injury and emotional pain and suffering because people often mistook him for the basketball star. It was no surprise that Heckard drop the law suit later that same year.
There are many cases of the victim being sued by the criminal and most of them are thrown out for being frivolous or plain ridiculous. This case really is up there with the most ridiculous. Andrew Burnett was serving free years for killing Sara McBurnett dog in a road rage incident. He believed that the case had caused him suffering so he sued the victim Sara and the San Jose Mercury News. No surprises when this case was thrown out.
If you thought that was crazy then a doctor suing a hospital for damages because it had failed from preventing him raping one of its patients. Edward Brewer believed he was owed $2 million in compensation, but the judge ruled that any damage he suffered from committing the crime was his own fault, and that the hospital had no legal duty to protect him from that choice.
Universals studious could never have imagined that they would be sued for scaring someone too much on their Halloween horror nights haunted house ride. Cleanthi Peters obviously thought it was too scary and claim compensation to the tune of $15.000 claiming that the ride caused her fear, mental anguish and emotional distress.
There are hundreds of cases out there like these where claiming compensation is seen possibly as a way of making a quick buck. Most of these cases are from America, but who knows with compensation claims on the rise in the U.K we could start to see a ridiculous cases come out of the woodwork soon.
