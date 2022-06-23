Finance
The Rash of EMS Helicopter Crashes in the US – Causes and Prevention
There is an unexpected catastrophe happening on the way from horrific accident scenes in the U.S. on the way to hospitals in EMS helicopters. The helicopters are crashing killing many of the occupants at an unacceptable rate. If you’ve been injured in Southern California, whether it is in Long Beach, Big Bear, Laguna Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Orange, or Yorba Linda, in Orange County, or Carlsbad, Oceanside, La Jolla, Del Mar, San Marcos, Vista and Escondido in San Diego, CA or in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, Coachella, Yucca Valley or some remote or mountainous area and it is dark, or in bad weather, your chances of surviving the trip to the hospital may be better in an ambulance.
Deaths as the result of helicopter crashes in the U.S. have been soaring to record levels and the National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating just what is behind this rash of Emergency Medical Service and Police helicopter crashes.
In the past 12 months, 31 people have died in eight crashes. EMS helicopter crashes in the U.S. have become one of the most dangerous areas of aviation and one of the highest accident rates for aviation crashes. This year alone, 24 people have died on medical airlifts.
An NTSB study of EMS helicopter crashes between 1983 and 2005 found that the majority of the crashes occurred – 77 percent as opposed to 31 percent – when weather conditions forced pilots to fly using their instruments rather than by looking outside for visual cues. In darkness, 56 percent of the crashes were fatal as compared to 24 percent when the flight was not in darkness.
That study determined 29 of those 55 accidents could have been avoided. A number of safety issues were identified. Consequently, in 2006, the NTSB issued a special report to address the safety issues of these flights to accident scenes and sought computerized safety equipment, terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS) (also referred to as terrain avoidance technology) to warn pilots when they were flying too close to land.
It has been reported that while some progress has been made, none of the NTSB recommendations from that report have been fully implemented.
All but two of the past eight fatal EMS accidents have been at night or in bad weather.
By comparison, the fatal crash rate for ambulances is nothing like it is for helicopters.
Now the U.S. House and the Senate are considering legislation to address these safety issues and place higher standards on the industry.
Until this situation is improved, pilots of EMS helicopters as well as the police and medical personnel on the ground have to take into consideration the condition of the injured persons at accident scenes, the dangerousness of the location, as well as the weather conditions and darkness in determining if the accident victims can be taken to a hospital by ambulance or if the risks warrant the use of an EMS helicopter, both for the safety of the injury victims and the EMS pilots, flight nurses and paramedics.
Veteran EMS pilots say the use of night-vision goggles could improve their safety. But because of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, there is apparently a shortage of these goggles. Fewer than a third of the 800 EMS helicopters in the U.S. have night-vision technology. The wait time for civilian use of the goggles at the largest U.S. manufacturer is six to eight months.
News Note – On October 16, 2008, a critical-care helicopter crashed in Aurora, Illinois, killing two crew members, a nurse and a 1 year-old patient while they were in the air and en route to a Chicago hospital. The helicopter reportedly clipped a guy wire from a radio station tower and crashed.
Drug Addicted Carnies Need Rehab Resources Too
In my chosen profession known as the carnival to everyone there is quite a few drug addicts. It’s just the way it is mainly because most carnies receive some amount of pay everyday no matter what they do.
If you work rides and food and other salaried positions you are given a draw everyday. If someone works games, known as agents, they generally get paid commission based on what they bring in. In any event you get money at the end of the night right after the carnival closes for the day.
That night you will see plenty of activity around the bunkhouses where all the help sleeps. Some just don’t tend to sleep at night until they have no money left which is usually more towards morning. On a big night the people who work the games general have more money as they usually get paid their entire commission nightly. The people that work salary jobs have a payday where they receive what they did not get in draws through the week. Either way when the addicts have a bunch of cash they will be up normally until daybreak. Quite a few people in our business compare these addicts to vampires.
Whenever the carnival is near a neighborhood that has a multitude of drug dealers it is real easy for the addicts to get their dose of what they like. Some even get fronts. For those that don’t know, a front is credit. A large majority of carnies who get fronts are the agents. The reason an agent can get a front is because he generally takes some of the money, as he receives it from the customers, as the day progresses. He will then take that money to the local dealer and ask for a little extra with the story that he still gets paid that night.
Obviously some towns have better fairs than others. Sometimes the dealers from that town makes a ton of money off of these carnies. Matter of fact they have made so much in the past that some of them actually followed the show to the next town. Some of these dealers have actually wound up joining the carnival because of that one time burst of income.
I have heard that people that do cocaine, a.k.a. crack, are often chasing the original feeling that they experienced from their first time. I have been told that after that original high, or feeling, they never actually experience it again quite the same way. Most of the dealers that sell crack generally make money, no matter how good the fair or festival is, because of the individuals that are still chasing that original feeling. The dealer that follows the fair to sell is also chasing, but he is chasing that original pile of cash.
Many people don’t realize every show that plays big fairs has a drug policy. As a matter of fact they even have random drug tests. Mainly for insurance purposes as it lowers their ride and midway insurance that they conduct some testing. They sometimes will use these tests when someone has done something recently, that makes them undesirable. Then they give that person a test, that they most likely will fail, as a method of firing the individual at hand. Most shows don’t worry so much if an agent is on hard drugs because he isn’t operating rides. They are generally very concerned when they get word of a ride personnel on some form of illegal substance.
Quite a few larger shows will carry a school for the kids that travels with the show. The show hires a teacher and the teacher travels with the show giving classes to school age children whom parents travel with the show. There are currently no types of rehabilitative programs traveling with the shows. The current rehab consists of prodding the participants in an effort to embarrass and alert them of their problem. This isn’t working as well as an education would I don’t believe. With a good program carnivals could possibly keep these narcotics from making their way into show peoples mouths, noses, and veins.
I personally know several people in my business that have been on hard drugs. These people found ways to quit. Some have went to treatment centers in the off season and others found it in themselves to quit. Every one of them will talk about when they quit and will include what positives quitting has brought. Most of the programs that help people quit hard drugs are ran by former abusers. Maybe that is what the large carnivals should do. Get the guys and gals that they know are rehabilitated to spend some time with the current users every week.
Criminal Defendants on Trial – Conducting Discovery
Years ago, American courts generally allowed little or no discovery to be given to persons charged with a crime. Today that has changed. The federal court and all of the states now have rules that permit completely open discovery. This is one of the due process rights that makes America stand out as a beacon of bright light among most other criminal justice systems in the world today.
Under the landmark case Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), the Constitution of the United States requires the prosecution to openly provide all material that could contain exonerating evidence helpful to the Defense. In addition, the federal Freedom of Information Act [most states have enacted equivalent statutes] permits the open discovery of information contained in public records. If the police officer went through a disciplinary proceeding for falsifying police reports, for example, that must be made available to the Defense. Modern criminal discovery rules now permit the criminal defendant the same access to material and openness of Discovery that has traditionally been available to civil litigants.
Receiving Discovery from the Prosecutor
Very early in the pre-trial phase of your case, the Assistant State’s Attorney will submit a list of witnesses with their names and addresses. Before trial, they will also provide copies of the police reports and a list of real or physical evidence collected by the crime scene investigators. This begins the Discovery process. Your attorney should review this list with you. You will be able to add the names of other witnesses who might help your case. You can also provide the attorney helpful insight into those persons whom the State has listed as its witnesses.
The State will also indicate if it possesses any documents, photographs, DNA, fingerprints, ballistics material, or confessions of the defendant or co-defendants, etc. Your attorney will meet with the prosecutor to look at and review all of these items before trial. The basic purpose of the modern liberal Discovery rules is to avoid surprises at trial. Each side should be fully aware of what is coming so they can adequately assess their case and the chances of success before the trial begins.
If the State fails to provide certain items of Discovery, your lawyer will file a motion alleging a Discovery violation. The Judge will have to determine if the violation was
(1) deliberate by the State;
(2) whether it was a substantial violation; and
(3) whether it prevented adequate preparation to the Defense. In Florida, this is known as a Richardson hearing from the case Richardson v. State, 245 So.2d 771 (Fla. 1971).
This process will prevent the State from calling witnesses at trial that were previously undisclosed to the Defense.
Obtaining Crime Scene Photographs
A picture is worth 1000 words! You have heard that old adage many times before. Selected photos can fix the image of the crime scene in the jury’s mind better than long explanations by the attorneys and their witnesses. For instance, the witness may say she saw the defendant backing out of the apartment door shooting into the apartment where two victims were found shot to death. However, photos clearly show the victims had fallen face down with their heads towards the apartment door and away from the sliding glass doors to the rear of the apartment. Additionally, the autopsy photos show they were both shot in the back. Here the photos are the best cross-examiner of the State’s “key witness.”
It would be wise for the Defense to get color copies of all of the crime scene and other photos well before trial. It would be even wiser to send the Defense investigator to the scene to take more photos that might present a more accurate view of the geography of the crime scene.
Taking Depositions of Witness Testimony
Today many states follow the federal rule that does not permit the taking of pre-trial discovery depositions in criminal cases. Usually in those jurisdictions, however, a preliminary evidentiary hearing is permitted. That gives the Defense a pre-trial opportunity to question the witnesses.
Florida presently permits pre-trial discovery depositions. This is a helpful tool. In states that still allow depositions, there is no excuse for the Defense not being fully prepared by the time the jury trial starts.
The attorney will probably tell the witness, “I was not present at the crime scene. All of the information that you have about this crime is in your mind and this deposition is to let the attorneys get your information into our minds. That way we can better assess our respective case. Will you help us to do that?” This helps to put the witness at ease so they will open up to fully describe what they observed and know about the case. It also allows the attorney and witness to reach common ground before the pressures of trial set in. What the witness is not told is that the most effective tool of cross-examination is the prior inconsistent statement. If the witness testifies differently at trial than they did in the deposition, a skillful trial attorney will focus the jury’s attention on these inconsistencies. The attorney will be quick to point out that the witness may not be telling the truth in their trial testimony. This can be devastating if artfully presented.
Conducting an Evidence Review
Experience shows that very few Defense attorneys actually conduct an evidence review. This review is a set time to go to the police evidence locker and open every package of crime scene evidence so that it can be observed and photographed before trial. If an attorney doesn’t do this, he will only see the evidence for the first time as the prosecutor is entering it into evidence. That is way too late. It is a failure to adequately prepare. It could be basis for an ineffective assistance claim later against that attorney. How many trials could have been won or even completely avoided had the attorney done this evidence review with his investigator before announcing “ready” for trial?
Working Closely with the Private Investigator
From the above discussion, you can probably tell how exceedingly important it is for the criminal defense lawyer to hire and work closely with an experienced private investigator. If your lawyer says that he will not need to employ an investigator in your case, get another lawyer who will. Lawyers are very educated in the law. They read, they study, they analyze and they debate about issues with other lawyers and judges. However, they are not often street savvy. A good private investigator is street smart. A lawyer is probably not going to conduct surveillance in a bad neighborhood at 2:00 a.m. and may not be comfortable knocking on doors looking for clues on an unpopular case. Lawyers need experienced investigators, and investigators need to work for an experienced lawyer.
In summary, the Discovery stage of your case can be a good indicator of whether you will win at trial. It is essential that your lawyer conduct this phase of your trial with attention to detail. If after conducting Discovery things look bleak, you should have a heart-to-heart discussion with your lawyer and family as to whether you could benefit from considering a plea bargain instead of the high stakes of going to trial.
A Look into VoIP and Its Services
Traditional public switch telephony network along with PBX has taken a back seat with the advent of VoIP telephony services. It is not a hidden fact that the popularity and dependency on VoIP services has been increasing over a period of time, and it does not seem like this is going to change anytime soon. In fact, several researchers of the telecommunication field have pointed out, and rightly so, that in the near future, the entire communication structure would come to rely upon Voice over IP services. It is thus essential to understand how this technology works, in what way can residentials and businesses benefit from it and what are its disadvantages, if any.
How VoIP Works?
Voice over Internet Protocol is a mode of transmitting voice over the Internet by converting it into small digital IP packets from analog signals, so that it could be understood by the computer. The voice is decompressed and reconverted into analog signals before it finally reaches the receiver.
Equipments That Are Needed For Utilizing VoIP Solution:
A residential client would only need a computer or a SIP phone, a sound card, headsets, and an Internet connection in order to make VoIP calls. From the back-end side, all the technical equipments that are required for utilizing VoIP services are owned and maintained by the VoIP service providers. Wholesalers of VoIP procure VoIP minutes from service providers in bulk and then further sell them to resellers. VoIP Wholesale carrier service providers have their own network consisting of equipments like gateways, routers etc. VoIP resellers do not have to make any substantial capital investment for venturing into the voice over IP telephony field. The entire technical part of VoIP services is handled by the providers or wholesalers.
Functionality of VoIP:
1. It is the most cost-effective way of making local, long distance and international calls even while getting the same voice quality as with the traditional mode of calling.
2. It helps in unifying the communication structure of an organization, thereby increasing the productivity along with it.
3. It is mobile. One can take it anywhere along with them and still be able to make calls at the same reduced rates. Not only this, but all the calls will automatically be routed directly to your VoIP number, irrespective of the network from where you are connected to the Internet.
4. VoIP service providers offer other service features free of cost which PSTN providers normally charge for. For instance, call forwarding and call waiting. They increase your businesses functionality.
5. It is easy to integrate your existing services with business VoIP.
The only negative aspect which had hampered the growth of VoIP services the time it was invented is its poor voice quality. However, with time, several improvements have been made as a result of which VoIP solution gives us the same voice quality as with any traditional PSTN service.
