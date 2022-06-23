Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Might Receive Notice of Default by Voyager Digital

Any failure by 3AC to do the repayment prescribed would constitute an event of default.
There has been a revolving line of credit set up for Voyager by Alameda Research.
Three Arrows Capital (3AC), a troubled crypto investment business, faces a “notice of default” from Voyager Digital if it fails to complete a loan repayment. When the New York-based crypto platform stated that it was exposed to 3AC for $15,250 BTC and $350 million in USDC, its shares dropped by more than 60%.
Trouble Rises For 3AC
According to the New York-based Corporation, there was an initial demand for $25 million in USDC by June 24, 2022, and a second demand for the whole debt to be paid by June 27, 2022. There has been no repayment of these amounts, and any failure by 3AC to do so would constitute an event of default.
The statement reads:
“Neither of these amounts has been repaid, and failure by 3AC to repay either requested amount by these specified dates will constitute an event of default.”
While Voyager “intends to pursue recovery from 3AC,” it says it has been consulting with its legal counsel about the options that may be available. The firm stated that it is “unable to assess at this point the amount it will be able to recover from 3AC.”
There has been a revolving line of credit set up for Voyager by Alameda Research, with an aggregate principal amount of USDC $200 million, and a revolving line of credit for 15,000 BTC set up last week. Until recently, Singapore-based 3AC was on the verge of bankruptcy after failing to pay margin calls from several lenders, including BlockFi and Genesis Trading, which provides financial services.
On June 23, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $1187.45.
ETH’s bearish market price analysis for June 23, 2022, is $986.75.
Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on June 23, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on June 23, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.
Currently, the price of ETH is $1071.98. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1187.45 and the buy level of ETH is $1117.55. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $986.75, and the sell level of ETH is $1051.70.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA. Possibly, ETH can also move above both 200 and 50 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
On June 23, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.23.
DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 23, 2022, is $6.88.
Polkadot’s 200MA shows an upward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 23, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on June 23, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling or down channel. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of DOT is $7.49. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.23 and the buy level is $7.84. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.88 and the sell level of DOT is $7.35.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and lies above 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Solana over the last 24 hours registered a loss of 7% and fell below the $35.50 price mark. The bears have mauled the cryptocurrency market and overall altcoins have fallen on their charts. Solana also is under the bearish price action despite registering minor gains on the hourly chart.
Despite the gain, bears will try to hinder the price movement as technical outlook painted a negative picture. Bitcoin continues to remain close to the $20,000 mark while other market movers also keep struggling at the time of writing.
The altcoin is dangerously close to the support line of $35. The bulls however have continued to defend the next support line of $30. Buying strength also remains low in the market, with increased selling pressure SOL could again dip and trade near the $30 price level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $941 Billion with a fall of 2.6% in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
SOL has been optimistic over the past week with double digit gain of 20%. SOL has remained one of the altcoins that have recovered considerably over the week. Despite the recovery, the bulls are tired of pushing the price up.
As the chart flashed a descending triangle which is tied to fall in the price, SOL followed through and declined on the chart. At the time of writing, Solana was trading at $35.65. The coin might witness stiff resistance at the $38 price level.
A fall from the current price level will drag price of SOL to $30 and then to $26. The volume of SOL traded in the last trading session fell signifying that buying strength hasn’t fully picked up.
Technical Analysis
SOL flashed an increase in buying strength but there is a chance that buying strength might dip over the immediate trading session. The Relative Strength Index noted an uptick and was seen above the half-line indicating that buyers outnumbered sellers on the four hour chart.
It is however too soon to conclude if the coin will continue to maintain this price momentum. The coin barely managed to move over the 20-SMA line which indicated that selling strength was still present in the market. At press time however, buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Steady Above $20K After Drop To $17K – A Slow Climb To Green?
Moving Average Convergence Divergence depict the price momentum and trend reversals. The indicator went through a bearish crossover and formed red histograms. The onset of these histograms were a sell signal for the coin. This can be tied to incoming price decline for SOL.
Average Directional Trend is responsible for registering the strength of the current trend. ADX was moving close to the 20-mark with a downtick, this signals that the trend was losing strength which again pointed towards continued bearishness in the market.
Related Reading | Cardano (ADA) Moved Upwards After Consolidation, What To Expect Next?
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com