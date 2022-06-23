News
Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa, NFL champ, broadcaster dead at 55
Super Bowl champion Tony Siragusa, who went on to be a popular NFL broadcaster, is dead at 55.
The Kenilworth, N.J., native died suddenly Wednesday, according to a statement from Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti posted to the team’s Twitter feed.
“Goose,” as he was known around the league, spent nearly the second half of his 12 year NFL career in Baltimore after playing seven season with the Indianapolis Colts. He also served 12 years as a sideline analyst for Fox Network.
“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” Bisciotti wrote.
The 6-foot-3 defensive tackled weighed in at 340 pounds, which helped solidify a Ravens defense that topped the Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV after the 2000 season.
“There was no one like Goose,” Brian Billick, who coached that team, said in statement. “We would not have won the Super Bowl without him.”
Former Pro Bowl defensive back Rod Woodson played behind Siragusa on that 2001 Super Bowl team. He remembered Goose as being “always the life of the party.”
The cause of Siragusa’s Wednesday morning death has not been reported. Numerous outlets reported that he died is his sleep.
Siragusa played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, but a knee injury caused him to go undrafted coming out of school. He signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, recording career highs in tackles (88) and sacks (5) in 1994.
He then moved on to Baltimore, where he spent his final five seasons.
Siragusa was a hit as a sideline analyst for Fox from 2003-15. He also dabbled in acting, appearing as a Russian mobster in the 2002 Film “25th Hour” and playing Frankie Cortese in four episode of “The Sopranos.”
From 2007-16, he hosted the do-it-yourself show “Man Caves” on DIY Network.
Prosecutors call for 25-year federal sentence in Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd
Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the Black man’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is white, admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest.
Floyd’s killing sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis that spread around the U.S. and beyond in a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.
As part of his plea agreement, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old Black boy who he restrained in an unrelated case in 2017.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has accepted the plea deal, in which both sides agreed Chauvin should face 20 to 25 years, with prosecutors seeking the high end of the range.
In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors reiterated their request for a 25-year sentence, saying it would reflect the serious nature of the offense, provide just punishment and deter other officers from “imposing punishment” on others. They also said Chauvin’s history should be taken into account, noting he “used his law enforcement career to engage in abusive conduct” more than once.
A federal sentencing date has not been set.
Chauvin was also convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is already serving a 22½-year state sentence. He would serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state sentence.
Magnuson also presided over the trial of three other ex-officers who were convicted of related federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng remain free remain free while they await their sentencing dates, which have not been scheduled.
Lane has also pleaded guilty to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter, while Thao and Kueng face an October trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that he put schools police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave and that another officer would assume the embattled chief’s duties. In a statement, Harrell did not give a reason for removing Arredondo but said it remains unclear when district officials will know the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.
Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a state Senate hearing on Tuesday that Arredondo — the on-site commander — made “terrible decisions” as the massacre unfolded on May 24 , and that the police response was an “abject failure.”
Three minutes after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school, sufficient armed law enforcement were on scene to stop the gunman, McCraw testified. Yet police officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. The classroom door could not be locked from the inside, but there is no indication officers tried to open the door while the gunman was inside, McCraw said.
McCraw has said parents begged police outside the school to move in and students inside the classroom repeatedly pleaded with 911 operators for help while more than a dozen officers waited in a hallway. Officers from other agencies urged Arredondo to let them move in because children were in danger.
“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said.
Luis Arraez on next month’s All-Star Game: “I think I need to be there”
Luis Arraez heard the Target Field crowd chanting “M-V-P!” after he hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s eventual loss to the Guardians. He liked the way it sounded, even though he said Wednesday he’s not quite sure a hitter like him could win that coveted award.
“My little (arm) hairs started coming up,” he said. “I don’t believe it, but I hear some people say that. I’m excited for that.”
Arraez entered Wednesday leading the majors with a .362 batting average and .442 on-base percentage, although he doesn’t put up the power numbers that MVPs typically boast. His home run on Tuesday was his fourth of the year, although he also has a grand slam to his name this season.
But what about another, more attainable honor?
Arraez has never made the All-Star Game but has more than made his case this year. He was listed on the ballot as a first baseman and was fourth at the position in the American League in voting behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Ty France (Mariners) and Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) as of Tuesday’s first voting update.
But while nobody is likely to top Guerrero in popularity, the Twins clubhouse firmly believes Arraez deserves to be in Los Angeles for the game next month — and he hopes he’s done enough to make a compelling case for his inclusion.
“I want to be there. I want to go there,” Arraez said. “But there’s a lot of people voting, and I don’t know if they want to vote for me. I hope they do because I think I’ve had a really good season. I think I need to be there.”
Asked last week which Twins he thought deserved to be at the Midsummer Classic, manager Rocco Baldelli immediately pointed to Arraez and Byron Buxton before rattling off the names of a few teammates. Buxton was sixth among outfielders on Tuesday, the only Twins player currently in place to move on to the second round of voting.
But while the Twins are unlikely to have a starter at the game, both have a chance to make their first All-Star Game, and being selected, Arraez said, would mean a lot for him and would be a “gift” for his family.
“Everybody wants to be an all-star,” he said. “I want to be there, 100 percent. If not, I need to continue playing hard, working hard every day. I’ll be excited to be in LA.”
OBER UPDATE
Bailey Ober is hopeful that by the end of the week, he’ll be back throwing off the mound. It’s been a long journey back to that point for the right-hander, who first landed on the injured list at the end of April with what the Twins called a right groin strain.
Ober made three starts upon his return before winding up on the IL again. This time, he had magnetic resonance imaging taken, which revealed an aponeurotic plate injury, which he described as a tendon pulling on the bone in his pelvis. Ober said he was feeling good upon returning, but after his last start in Detroit on June 1, the soreness lingered on, prompting the MRI.
“It was definitely frustrating, and more so on not being out there for the team since I tried waiting and tried being patient the first time around and then that still didn’t work,” Ober said. “It’s more frustrating on that side instead of me actually being hurt.”
While he’s not sure when exactly he’ll return, Ober expects he’ll have to make at least one rehab start before he does.
“Hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said. “(I’m) just trying to not push it and try to not make it worse.”
BRIEFLY
Miguel Sanó (knee) is progressing well. He has begun to hit in Fort Myers, Fla., where he is rehabbing after having meniscus surgery. He is expected to take live batting practice next week. … Jorge Alcala (elbow) is currently doing strengthening exercises and his throwing program is set to resume next week. … Randy Dobnak (finger) has been playing catch at 120 feet. He recently threw a 15-pitch fastball-only bullpen at 75 percent effort and came out of that feeling good.
