Walz-Hortman gambit: MN rebate checks without spending strings attached
This might sound bizarre, but here’s the new scenario that emerged Wednesday at the Minnesota Capitol: The state’s top Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman — set aside their long-sought spending priorities and pushed $4 billion in tax rebates to Minnesotans. That’s right, Democrats pushing tax rebates with no spending strings attached.
And the state’s top Republicans opposed that idea. That’s right, Republicans opposing a tax rebate.
Weird, right?
The Wednesday weirdness underscores the topsy-turvy world of election-year politics in a state with divided party control of government today — and everything up for grabs at the voting booth in the fall.
In the meantime, more than $7 billion in a forecast state budget surplus remains unspoken for as there’s no agreement for what to do with it.
WALZ-HORTMAN GAMBIT
In their gambit announced at a Wednesday press conference, Walz and Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said they were willing to give up on half of a previous agreement with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, that called for $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in spending.
While both parties had favored parts of each component of that deal, the Democrats were far more wed to the spending proposals, while Republicans were more supportive of the tax breaks. Regardless, the details of how to spend that $4 billion remained elusive when the Legislature adjourned in late May.
There had been bipartisan agreement on the tax breaks. That agreement called for permanent reductions in the first-tier of the state income tax bracket, an end to the state’s tax on some Social Security earnings, as well as other credits. But that plan was tied to the spending plan that never happened. So neither happened.
On Wednesday, Hortman signed onto a separate $4 billion plan — Walz’s plan. That plan is simply to pay $4 billion back to 2.7 million Minnesotans in the form of checks: Individuals earning up to $164,000 would get a check for $1,000, while married couples filling jointly earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000 checks.
Walz previously called these “Walz checks” but on Wednesday said, “You can call it whatever you want,” adding later, “Minnesotans are going to call them ‘gas checks,’” referring to the skyrocketing price of gasoline and other goods and services.
“It’s simply unconscionable to be sitting on $7 billion while Minnesotans are trying to make those bill payments,” Walz said, referring to the amount of the state’s budget surplus not yet appropriated. Some $5 billion of that is already sitting in state accounts in cash.
There is a catch to Wednesday’s announcement. While Hortman said she personally supports it, and one other key Democrat — the House’s fiscally moderate tax committee chairman, Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, also signed on — the plan hasn’t been presented to the House’s full Democratic-Farmer-Labor caucus. That larger group includes progressives who have been clamoring for many of the spending plans that the new proposal would have to jettison. Such plans range from child care subsidies to crime-prevention programs that don’t involves cops with guns.
An aide to Hortman said she expects to present the plan to her caucus next week.
GOP: NOT ENOUGH
Miller threw cold water on the plan Wednesday, emphasizing that he’s seen nothing in writing and received no official communications from Walz or Hortman.
“I don’t even know what it is exactly,” he said in an afternoon video call with reporters in which he called the Walz-Hortman news conference a “stunt.”
But his argument also revolved around the size of the package. Even though in May he agreed to the $4 billion plan that included the elimination of the tax on Social Security earnings, on Wednesday he retrenched to a previous Republican Senate plan for $8 billion in tax breaks. The Republican-controlled Senate passed that in April, but it never had much Democratic support and stood no chance of being approved in the House.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, similarly scoffed at the Walz-Hortman plan, calling it “not real” and also suggesting that the entire $8 billion should be returned to taxpayers.
Additionally, Miller and Daudt criticized the one-time payments for not being permanent — as opposed to the permanent changes to the state income tax code they have supported.
The shift among GOP leaders to a hard line of $8-billion-or-nothing is consistent with the rhetoric of former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the GOP’s presumptive nominee for governor who is challenging Walz in November.
“When I’m governor, I’ll give the whole surplus back and more,” Jensen said in a statement. “Not through a one-time gimmick that will only further exacerbate inflation, but through a responsible, long-term approach that will provide ongoing financial relief to hardworking Minnesota families.”
In the nation’s only other divided legislature, Virginia lawmakers from both parties and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin have managed to come to agreement. On Tuesday, Youngkin signed a state budget that includes $4 billion in tax relief, increased spending for education and law enforcement, and direct rebate checks of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples filing jointly.
Lakeville restaurant owner, wife charged with multiple tax crimes
A Lakeville restaurant owner and his wife are accused of underreporting sales and therefore underpaying sales taxes to the tune of more than $231,000.
Linxiong Li, 37, and Wenzi Zeng, 39, have been charged in Dakota County District Court with four counts of felony aiding or assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns. Li is also charged with four felony counts of failure to pay sales taxes.
Li owns Sawa Japan Steakouse & Sushi at 18453 Orchard Trail and operates the business with Zeng, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Criminal charges allege that from May 2016 to December 2019 the couple used their point-of-sale system to conceal sales numbers by removing items from checks or by altering the price of items after the transactions were complete.
The couple ran a particular point-of-sale system that can be used to “suppress sales by allowing the owner to run multiple databases at a time” — an accurate book for the business and an altered book for tax reporting purposes, charges read.
Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Revenue collected tax records filed by Li dating back to May 2016, when he bought the restaurant, and found the monthly percentage of cash sales was less than 10 percent in 24 monthly filings, when comparable restaurants report between 20 to 30 percent cash sales. Bank records also showed little to no cash deposits into the restaurant’s account.
An auditor found 17,970 instances of items being deleted from order checks in the point-of-sale database, charges state. The $231,291 in underreported of sales resulted in underpayment of state sales tax of about $16,400. With penalties and interest, the amount owed now totals nearly $28,000, which Li has not paid, according to charges.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The couple is due back in court Aug. 3.
Timberwolves enter draft with flexibility and options — a rare luxury
Tim Connelly is still quite fresh on the job in Minnesota and was quick to remind media Wednesday that he doesn’t yet have a house in the area to call his own. He’s living out of a hotel while he navigates the first important roster decisions he’ll make as Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations — not ideal, but it’s part of the gig in a sport without much of an offseason.
Still, he’s enjoying the process, one that’s moving quickly. The Timberwolves welcomed an exorbitant number of prospects to their practice facility over the past few weeks while Connelly and his first front office additions, Matt Lloyd and Dell Demps, got acclimated to their new surroundings and worked with the existing front office.
Connelly is excited for Thursday, draft night, one of the few nights where non-self involved top executives feel as though they’re actually doing something.
“The staff’s been amazing. Those guys and girls have done an awesome job of getting me up to speed. Finch and his staff have been great giving me a sense of where we are and what we need to do to improve and some of the options we might have,” Connelly said.
“It’s always a fun night,” he added. “It’s super unpredictable, but we feel pretty excited about (draft) night about getting someone to make impactful contributions to the team.”
The unpredictability might be his favorite part. Minnesota’s front office members spend hours daily arguing about how it’s going to unfold. The truth is no one really knows. Connelly was surprised as of Wednesday afternoon that more trade conversations around the league weren’t further along, while noting one phone call can change all of that.
Uncertainty is just as prevalent when it comes to the actual prospects. There is no exact science to diagnosing which draft entrant will become a star. Connelly, a scout through and through, tries to identify characteristics within players, from work ethic to role acceptance to willingness to listen.
He added that drafts shouldn’t be graded until three years down the line, noting there were hardly any rookies contributing on teams that made deep playoff runs this season. The Wolves might be good enough that there won’t be a player they can select at No. 19 who can make an instant impact, never mind their three second-round selections.
So while Minnesota has needs — rebounding and playing with a lead were two Connelly pointed out Wednesday — the draft might not be the best place to address those. Maybe that makes trading the pick all the more likely.
“We’ve had countless conversations about using that pick to add a more quickly impactful piece, but 99 percent of these conversations are just theoretical, we’ll see if they’re actionable,” he said.
“It’s hard to get trades done,” he added. “It’s a lot of different motivations, there’s a lot of fear involved with trades. I think teams can be a bit overly cognizant of winning or losing a trade. But it’s like the players, if your team is better, you win the trade.”
The Wolves also could address their needs through other avenues, such as free agency or trading veteran players. If so, Minnesota can simply select the player they feel is the best available when it’s on the clock Thursday. That’s what the best teams do, a luxury the Wolves may now be afforded.
“I think the biggest mistake we could make is passing on a guy because of where we are presently and we look up a year or two from now and the guy is a special player,” Connelly said.
Given Minnesota’s current position after making the playoffs with a young team last season, all options are truly on the table. Because of that, Minnesota has the flexibility that can lead to optimal decision-making — a pretty good place for Connelly to start.
2022 NBA Draft
The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. and be televised by ESPN and KSTP-Channel 5. Here is the first-round draft order:
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trailblazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston (from Brooklyn Nets)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. TIMBERWOLVES
20. San Antonio (from Toronto Raptors)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio (from Boston Celtics)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)
Note: The Timberwolves will begin Thursday night’s draft with three second-round picks: No. 40 overall, from Washington via Cleveland; No. 48 overall; and No. 50 overall, from Denver via Philadelphia.
Source: NBA
Jace Frederick: Best options for the Timberwolves at No. 19
Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Timberwolves beat reporter Jace Frederick identifies what he thinks are the best likely available options for Minnesota to select at No. 19:
EJ LIDDELL, F, OHIO STATE
Sometimes, need perfectly intersects with quality of prospect. In many ways, Liddell looks like a home run fit for the Timberwolves.
While he’s slightly undersized for a power forward at 6-foot-7, his girth (245 pounds) and length (7-foot wing span) allow him to guard in the post. Liddell is an excellent rim protector with the knowledge and foot speed to also guard on the perimeter. He’s the type of versatile player who could take whatever matchup didn’t best suit Karl-Anthony Towns on a given night.
Liddell had a highly productive college career in which he consistently improved in the desired areas, from 3-point shooting (he shot 37 percent as a junior) to rebounding (7.9 rebounds this season). While Liddell lacks “star” potential, the forward reeks of the type of player who will produce at a high level for a winning team and would fit seamlessly within Minnesota’s current roster.
BLAKE WESLEY, G, NOTRE DAME
Wesley is an upside pick who may not be ready to contribute at a high level as a rookie, but he’s got great size for a potential lead guard at 6-foot-5, can create off the bounce like few on Minnesota’s roster and has the potential to be a high-level defender.
His shooting percentages stunk as a freshman but the same was true of Anthony Edwards. In fact, their college percentages are shockingly similar. For both players, those shooting struggles could be linked to taking a number of difficult shots out of isolation.
JALEN WILLIAMS, G, SANTA CLARA
At 6-foot-6, Williams has the size, length and mobility to defend across the board. He also shot 39 percent from deep last season while showing playmaking chops.
Sure, Minnesota has high-minute wings locked in for the foreseeable future in Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, but as the likes of Boston and Dallas showed during these playoffs, wings win in the postseason and you can never have too many of them. The chance to get a quality one at No. 19 is something the Wolves shouldn’t overlook.
