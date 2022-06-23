Water Damage: What It Is, How to Avoid It, and Options for Restoration

Share Pin 0 Shares

Left untreated, water damage can cause significant and permanent damage to your home, resulting in costly repairs and renovations. There are many ways to approach restoration, but all of them require that you act quickly.

What causes water damage?

It can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Water leaks from a faulty faucet, sink, dishwasher, washing machine, or toilet.

Broken pipes as a result of freezing, age, or corrosion.

Weather damage from flooding, heavy rains, hurricanes, and snowstorms.

Inadequate roof drainage

Faulty water heaters

Evidence of these damages includes watermarks on the walls, ceilings, and floors. Additionally, musty odors and mold growth are indicators of significant damage in walls, floors, and other surfaces.

To ensure no significant damage to your property, it is essential to get these damages repaired immediately by a restoration company.

What can a water damage restoration company do?

Companies specializing in water damage restoration in CT and other places around the country specialize in mitigation and restoration. They have the necessary equipment and contractors to:

fix broken pipes

drain standing water

dry out moist or damp spaces

repair floors warped by water

remove and rebuild walls stained by damage

clean out mold and mildew

repair or replace damaged home appliances and furniture

disinfect and deodorize the area

All of these services are essential to restoring your property to its former condition after incidents. In addition, the process must be done correctly for your home to avoid future issues with rot, structural damage, or mold.

What homes are most susceptible to water damage?

Any home is susceptible to it, especially homes that are or have:

poor drainage or sub-par building construction

an older home (buildings constructed before the 1980s)

clogged gutters

faulty roofing materials

poor sealing around entryways and appliances

improper ventilation of attics and basements

How can I prevent water damage?

Even with the best preventive measures, water damage can happen to any home. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the chances of your home suffering significant damage.

repair leaky pipes and other issues as soon as they arise

avoid letting water stand for long periods

clean gutters and drains at least once every three months

service water heater at least once a year

insulate water pipes to keep them from freezing

What can I do to prepare for water damage restoration?

When preparing for restoration in CT or anywhere prone to flooding or other issues, there are several things you can do to be prepared:

Remove or relocate all non-essential furniture and objects from the affected areas to make the cleanup process more manageable.

Turn off electricity to the affected areas when possible.

Cover or remove anything that may be harmed in the restoration process (i.e., flooring, carpets, etc.).

Even with these steps, it is essential to call a water damage company as soon as possible to make sure that your home or property can be restored to its former condition.