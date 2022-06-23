Finance
Water Damage: What It Is, How to Avoid It, and Options for Restoration
Left untreated, water damage can cause significant and permanent damage to your home, resulting in costly repairs and renovations. There are many ways to approach restoration, but all of them require that you act quickly.
What causes water damage?
It can be caused by a variety of factors, including:
- Water leaks from a faulty faucet, sink, dishwasher, washing machine, or toilet.
- Broken pipes as a result of freezing, age, or corrosion.
- Weather damage from flooding, heavy rains, hurricanes, and snowstorms.
- Inadequate roof drainage
- Faulty water heaters
Evidence of these damages includes watermarks on the walls, ceilings, and floors. Additionally, musty odors and mold growth are indicators of significant damage in walls, floors, and other surfaces.
To ensure no significant damage to your property, it is essential to get these damages repaired immediately by a restoration company.
What can a water damage restoration company do?
Companies specializing in water damage restoration in CT and other places around the country specialize in mitigation and restoration. They have the necessary equipment and contractors to:
- fix broken pipes
- drain standing water
- dry out moist or damp spaces
- repair floors warped by water
- remove and rebuild walls stained by damage
- clean out mold and mildew
- repair or replace damaged home appliances and furniture
- disinfect and deodorize the area
All of these services are essential to restoring your property to its former condition after incidents. In addition, the process must be done correctly for your home to avoid future issues with rot, structural damage, or mold.
What homes are most susceptible to water damage?
Any home is susceptible to it, especially homes that are or have:
- poor drainage or sub-par building construction
- an older home (buildings constructed before the 1980s)
- clogged gutters
- faulty roofing materials
- poor sealing around entryways and appliances
- improper ventilation of attics and basements
How can I prevent water damage?
Even with the best preventive measures, water damage can happen to any home. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the chances of your home suffering significant damage.
- repair leaky pipes and other issues as soon as they arise
- avoid letting water stand for long periods
- clean gutters and drains at least once every three months
- service water heater at least once a year
- insulate water pipes to keep them from freezing
What can I do to prepare for water damage restoration?
When preparing for restoration in CT or anywhere prone to flooding or other issues, there are several things you can do to be prepared:
- Remove or relocate all non-essential furniture and objects from the affected areas to make the cleanup process more manageable.
- Turn off electricity to the affected areas when possible.
- Cover or remove anything that may be harmed in the restoration process (i.e., flooring, carpets, etc.).
Even with these steps, it is essential to call a water damage company as soon as possible to make sure that your home or property can be restored to its former condition.
The Cost of Waiting to File Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy isn’t something people look forward to and because this is the case, many people who know bankruptcy is in their future procrastinate and put off filing for years. There is usually some event that creates urgency to file and causes them to seek a bankruptcy attorney. This event could be notice of a foreclosure sale, repossession of their car or being served with a lawsuit. Whatever the reason may be, most people don’t file bankruptcy until they feel they are being forced to by their creditors and this delay may cost them tens of thousands of dollars and a lot of unnecessary stress.
Procrastination can be very expensive for the indebted. This is especially true for bankruptcy filers who have a high income. For filers with high incomes a quick and easy Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is usually not an option. The Bankruptcy Code limits relief under Chapter 7 bankruptcy to below-median income households. High income filers are generally required to file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case and make a payment to a trustee for five years. The Trustee takes the money paid to her and pays it to the creditors.
In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, debtors are only required to pay their unsecured creditors if they have disposable income. Disposable income is calculated using a form very similar to what you would expect to fill out if you were filing a tax return. This form takes your average income for the last six months, excluding payments under the Social Security Act, and then reduces this amount using IRS deductions like taxes, insurance, expenses associated with operating a vehicle and many other deductions. Many Chapter 13 debtors don’t pay anything to their unsecured creditors, but high income debtors often repay 100% of the amount owed to these creditors.
If you are in the category of debtors that have to pay back all of your unsecured creditors then procrastinating can be very costly. As anyone with a credit card can tell you, debts grow, and the longer they remain unpaid the larger the balance. For example, the balance of a credit card incurring 30% annual interest is doubling every two and a half years. At that rate a credit card with a $10,000 balance can increase to $40,000 in five years and that isn’t taking into account late fees and attorney’s fees if you get sued. Filing bankruptcy earlier, means that you repay less in your bankruptcy case because you don’t owe as much at the time of filing.
Overview of Cases Handled by Cook County Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers
Cook County nursing home lawsuits get filed at the Daley Center which is at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago across from City Hall. So what is nursing home abuse?
Nursing home abuse occurs when a staff member or another resident causes physical, mental, or sexual injury or exploits a resident’s financial resources. Examples of nursing home abuse include unexplained physical injuries like bruises, cuts, burns, broken bones or sprains.
Negligence occurs when a staff member or another resident fails to provide or withholds the necessities of life, including food, clothing, shelter or health care. Examples of neglect include bedsores, frozen joints, malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia, heat stroke, or improper medications resulting in illness.
Illinois law defines a resident of a nursing home as a person 60 or older who is either a current, prospective, or former resident. Residents have the right to proper care, proper treatment, and to compensation if abuse or neglect occurs.
The Elder Abuse and Neglect Program responds to reports of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of persons 60 and older. The Elder Abuse Program has 45 locations throughout the state that conduct investigations, work to resolve abusive situations, and provide services to victims.
Specifically for elder abuse and neglect allegations, Illinois has a program called the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to assist residents and family members. An ombudsman is an appointed official who investigates complaints of elder abuse or neglect. They inform residents and families of their rights, resolve complaints, and advocate for proper care.
In Cook County, The Chicago Department of Senior Services assists with claims of abuse and neglect against the elderly. It is located at 30 N. LaSalle, Suite 2320, Chicago, Illinois 60602-2586.
Malpractice lawsuits provide compensation for victims and act as a safeguard to ensure that proper standards are followed in the industry. If you or a loved one has suffered abuse or neglect, you should contact an experienced attorney to assist with your claim. All claims handled by abuse attorneys are investigated and pursued without any upfront cost to the client. Claims are pursued on a contingency basis which means that there is no fee unless the client wins. If the client wins, the attorney will recover a portion of the awarded damages. Through contingency fees, everyone can receive the best representation, regardless of his/her economic status.
Android App Development – The Key to Attract More Customers for Your Business
The Android operating system is undoubtedly the most popular mobile operating systems available today. Most top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, MicroMax, Motorola, and many others, use Android OS to power their devices.
That is exactly why; thousands of new apps are being developed for this platform. Companies are hiring professional Android app development services for creating apps under various categories like games, accounting, teaching, news, payment processing, eCommerce, and lots more.
These days, most of the reputed business has mobile apps to manage different departmental needs of their business, especially to meet their customer requirements. Going forward, most of the companies will have to follow suit, in order to reach out to their potential and existing customers.
Let us now look at some of the reasons, why your business needs Android development services:
Easy to gain attention, and is convenient to the users:
The bottom-line for any business is to reach out to maximum users. Since a big percentage of user’s access internet on smartphones, it becomes the easy channel to connect with them. They can easily connect with your app, even when they are on the move. It is convenient for users to purchase online goods, to pay their mobile phone bills, etc, by using the apps.
Proficient Marketing platform:
With proper marketing strategies, you can use your business app to grow your customer-base. You can engage with your users anytime, and give them real-time updates about your business.
Your mobile marketing efforts will not only help in growing the number of people who download and install your apps, it will also help in long term branding of your business. It also works as a great channel to get customer feedback, which will eventually help you to improve your business.
Easy Comparison of Goods, Services and Prices:
Business apps help your potential customers compare the product prices, quality, and other features straight away. This can strengthen your credibility and position in the market.
Effective Customer Service:
The main key for sustenance and growth of any business is the quality of customer support they provide. It is very crucial for companies to provide effective customer support, in order to stay ahead of their competition.
Android app is a simple way for customers to interact with your company. It allows you to address and handle your customer issues – 24/7, which will go a long way in creating customer loyalty and trust for your organization.
Hiring professional development services:
Android app development companies hire developers who have thorough technical understanding of the Android system, programming languages like JAVA, and other development tools. It makes sense to take the help of these developers companies, because you can save a lot of both, costs and resources.
Conclusion:
It is important for businesses to win their customers’ trust. Technology that has always been evolving over time and it is important for the companies to adopt new technologies to stay ahead of their competitors. Android apps have now become the future of business relationships with customers or clients.
If you company still does not have an app, then you must consult with any of the dependable Android app development companies right away.
