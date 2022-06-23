Finance
What Is Mephedrone Addiction and How Is It Treated?
With all of the slang names, scientific terms, and regular terms for the myriad of drugs available to the population on the black market, mephedrone is a name that often lacks popularity in the world of heroin, cocaine and marijuana abuse. So what is mephedrone and what does it do? Is it dangerous?
Mephedrone belongs to the cathinone family, a group of drugs that are closely related to amphetamines, including meth, ecstasy and speed. It is a powerful stimulant, and although not much is known about the long term effects from abuse, Mephedrone often produces immediate effects of euphoria, alertness and feelings of affection for the people around. On the downside, mephedrone, also known as ‘meow,’ can produce sensations of paranoia, anxiety and can over-stimulate the heart, blood circulation, and the nervous system of the body.
Mephedrone can be found as a powdery white, off-white or yellowish substance, closely resembling cocaine. Because of the similarity in appearance between mephedrone, cocaine, meth, and heroin, it can be hard to tell if mephedrone is exactly what it really is; in other words, it can sometimes be mistaken for another drug. Even more difficult to be sure of, is the chemical composition of the drug. Purities and composition can vary with each batch, each dealer, and each purchase. This increases health risks of taking the drug, since harsh side effects could prove fatal depending on the chemical combinations.
Up until very recently, mephedrone was considered a legal alternative to cocaine, meth and heroin. The stimulant properties have been found to produce rushes similar to those of heroin and meth; it also produces the “alert stimulation,” popular with cocaine use. Sold as plant food or ‘bath salts’ online, the only way sellers were able to legally distribute the drug was to name it under the pretense of not being used for human consumption, which was printed on the label. Although the label informed users that the substance was not made for human consumption, this was how the drug was once sold easily. Recently, the US government began to prohibit the production, as well as distribution and sale of mephedrone under these pretenses.
As listed above, long term effects of mephedrone are still unclear, however it has been found that the drug holds a very high potential for addiction. It mimics addiction forming habits that are seen in meth and cocaine abuse, in which users enjoy the euphoric feelings and continue repeated abuse, which can span over weeks, until at some point they realize that the abuse has turned into dependence.
Mephedrone also builds tolerance as fast as other drugs like cocaine and heroin. Users find that after just a few uses, the amount of drug consumed must be upped again and again to produce similar results from earlier trips. This only fuels the developing addiction, making it easier to become severely dependent and harder to stop as the body craves higher and higher dosages.
Methods for ingesting mephedrone do vary. It can be snorted like cocaine, popped in pill form, or smoked. Rarely injected, mephedrone users also take part in consumption which is dubbed as ‘bombing’. In order to ingest mephedrone in this manner, an amount of the drug is wrapped in a small piece of paper and then swallowed to be absorbed through the stomach into the blood stream. Each method of ingestion produces similar effects; as a result, the intensity and speed for which side effects begin vary slightly.
When seeking treatment for mephedrone addiction, it is recommended that users seek a medically monitored detoxification setting, or an inpatient setting where doctors can oversee the process and secure safe health throughout. Because not much is known about mephedrone addiction yet, it is unclear whether a sudden halt in drug use can cause severe health complications (like heroin addiction does). This is why it is better safe than sorry when choosing detoxification specifications. Detoxing alone is a serious matter that can lead to death without medical supervision.
Along with a detoxification plan, it is important for recovering mephedrone addicts to also seek a rehab program which includes some form of cognitive-behavioral therapy, whether it is individual, group or family, or a 12 Step program. This is vital, as therapy can help individuals cope with distracting side-effects such as anxiety, depression and cravings. It is important for recovering addicts to sort out any problems which may have stemmed from mephedrone addiction. Understanding the driving factor behind the addiction, and learning coping tools and techniques for cravings and avoiding future drug use can make a huge difference in the success of achieving sobriety and getting life back on a normal track.
When dealing with mephedrone, it is important to keep in mind that the drug is now illegal, and can result in jail time, hefty fines, and other serious consequences just from carrying the drug; you can also be persecuted for ingesting or selling it as well. Also, it is important to understand that although research is still being done to fully understand the short term, as well as the lasting effects of mephedrone abuse, this does not mean that physical and psychological health are exempt from deterioration.
5 Keys for Startup Investors
Hundreds of thousands of businesses are formed every year. Many of them are in significant need of capital, presenting opportunities for investors.
While startup investing is not for everyone, those with a high risk tolerance can find it a stimulating and potentially rewarding pastime. The possibility of getting in on the ground floor of the next Uber or Facebook, speculative as that might be, can be compelling.
Suppose you hear about an exciting new company looking for investors. You are aware that a majority of startups end up failing within the first few years, but you think this one could hit it big. What do you do?
1. Check out the Management
You ultimately are investing not just in a product or an idea, but in the people running the company. No matter how innovative or promising the business concept may seem, the enterprise is unlikely to succeed without capable management. You should assess not only the founders, but also those promoting the investment. An initial review often can be done online. In the case of those with professional licenses (such as brokers, accountants, and attorneys), you can check their license status and any disciplinary history. You want the people running or associated with the company to not only have clean backgrounds, but also a record of success in other ventures. Look for qualities such as experience, intelligence, creativity, integrity, discipline, and leadership ability.
2. Determine How the Business Will Make Money
Lots of companies are based on an intriguing concept. But the company must be able to translate that concept into a product or service that it can produce and sell at a profit and in sufficient quantities to generate reasonable cash flow. What is the startup’s monetization plan? What is the market demand? Who are the competitors? What is the marketing strategy? Is the business scalable, having the ability to grow rapidly without sacrificing quality or profitability? If the company is unable to provide good answers to these questions, its likelihood of success is dubious.
3. Rely on Advisors
If you are buying a used car, it is good practice to hire a mechanic to look the vehicle over to make sure you are not getting a lemon. The same principle applies in evaluating a startup. It is crucial to use qualified professionals, such as an attorney and accountant. Make sure your advisors are familiar with startups-an attorney specializing in personal injury cases probably will not be a good fit. You may also want to consult with experts in the business sector in which the startup operates. Your advisors will provide various insights you would not have on your own. They also will help you command respect from the company.
4. Thoroughly Research the Startup
Ask lots of questions and request lots of documents. If the business is concerned about revealing confidential information, it can have you sign a nondisclosure agreement. You and your advisors will want to examine the startup’s business plan, offering memorandum, financial statements, budgets, capitalization table, and corporate documents (articles, bylaws, prior investor agreements, etc.) If the documents are shoddy or incomplete, that is a bad sign. Be wary of internal financial statements; statements prepared by an outside CPA have more credibility. Audited financial statements are best, but are less common because of their expense. If your investigation raises red flags, insist on complete explanations.
5. Review the Investment Documents
Your advisors can be of great help here. At the very least, you want to be fully informed as to how the deal is being structured and what rights and obligations you and the company will have. Your attorney can advise you as to what document changes might be in your best interests and help you negotiate with the company. Your accountant can let you know whether the valuation seems reasonable. Do not proceed unless everything is fully documented. You should not invest based on a handshake or mere verbal assurances.
Startup investing requires patience and hard work. Although there are no guarantees, you can reduce the risks and boost the chances of success by following the principles discussed above.
The ProsAnd Cons Of Professional Anaheim Mold Removal
Are you an Anaheim homeowner who suspects that you have a mold problem? If you do, you should get that problem taken care of right away, as some molds can be dangerous to your health. When it comes to taking care of a mold problem, you need to have your mold removed. While there are some instances where you could try and remove the mold in your house yourself, it is always advised that you contact a professional. That professional is often referred to as an Anaheim mold removal specialist or mold remover.
Although it is advised that you have your home undergo a professional Anaheim mold removal job, not all homeowners are sure about doing so. If you are wondering whether or not you should hire the assistance of a professional mold remover, you will want to examine the pros and cons of doing so. After you have thoroughly examined the pros and cons of a professional Anaheim mold removal job, you will want to compare your findings to determine whether or not you can actually benefit from a professional Anaheim mold removal job.
Perhaps, the biggest pro of having your home undergo a professional Anaheim mold removal job is the results. As previously mentioned, a professional mold removal specialist or expert will be doing the work for you. In the Anaheim area, many of these experts not only have experience with mold removal, but many are also trained and certified. This means that they know exactly how to successfully remove mold. Doing business with a professional mold removal expert means that the job is more likely to be done right the first time.
Another pro to having a professional Anaheim mold removal job done on your home is that it will be safer for you. Although there are certain types of mold that are considered harmless, there are other types, like black mold, which are actually considered extremely dangerous. If you do not know how to properly remove mold or if you and your body, particularly your face, aren’t protected, a mold removal job could be dangerous or even deadly. Most professionals do not have this problem. As stated above, many professional mold removal experts are trained on how to safely remove mold; however, most do-it-yourselfers are not.
What is nice about having your home undergo a professional Anaheim mold removal job is that there are actually very few cons or downsides. In fact, depending on your current financial situation, there may not be any cons to having your home undergo a professional Anaheim mold removal job. Many times, the only downside to a professional Anaheim mold removal job is the cost. There are some homeowners who find it difficult to afford the cost of professional mold removal, especially if they weren’t planning on having a mold problem. The cost of a professional Anaheim mold removal project will all depend on the type of mold you have, how big of a mold problem you have, as well as who you hire to do the mold removal for you.
The above mentioned pros and cons are just a few of the many that exist. As previously stated, you are advised to compile your own pros and cons list, as it will give you a good idea as to whether or not a professional Anaheim mold removal job is right for you and your home.
PGDM in Marketing – The Path to Rapid Career Growth
Marketing is the driving force of every successful business unit today. With the global village having an increasing number of aware customers, the demand for well-marketed products and services is on an ever increasing rise. And with this has increased the need of people expert in marketing techniques who with their knowledge and skills can keep corporate organisations abreast with the latest developments in the marketing field. Such organisations look for marketing managers who bring to the table innovative concepts backed by analytical skills and application abilities.
To get a strong background in marketing, a PGDM in Marketing is of utmost importance. A Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Marketing) programme is designed to give you 360 degree knowledge about the various aspects of marketing and its nuances and technical aspects. It grooms you to become an accomplished marketing manager, who can cater to the needs of various corporates, brands, and customers help business flourish. With a PG Diploma Marketing you will have a better understanding of the long term vision of organisations, will be able to analyze and assess the market environment better, formulate strategy and implement plans for achieving organizational goals.
All Top MBA institutes of India have this course on their program list. The program boosts the confidence of the candidate by inspiring a global vision. It helps develop interpersonal and teamwork competencies in an individual. Enhances his capabilities to anticipate and manage change. Makes the candidates strong enough to be able to take decisions under risk and uncertain environment, especially in the area of global marketing. It also sharpens an individual’s communication and presentation expertise.
Accordingly the PGDM in Marketing teaches the students the basic concepts of marketing rising to the specialized issues and giving them an insight into the dynamics of the business environment. The curriculum is designed keeping in mind the current and emerging issues in business as well as in management with special reference to global marketing. Students are given the chance to execute live projects and have to be attached with a business house as interns for practical project work as a part of the regular courses. Industry interaction and on-job experience are things that the program lets you have an edge with.
The duration of a PGDM Marketing course is of two years. You need to be a bachelor degree holder in any discipline with 50% marks in aggregate. Final year graduate students can also apply. Admission is generally through GD and Interview after good score in CAT/MAT/XAT/ATMA.
As an MBA in Marketing Management or PGDM Marketing you have various career options open before you. You can get into corporate marketing, product and services marketing, e-marketing, social marketing, retail and media marketing etc. This is the most diverse and always high-paying career option. This field gives you a rapid career growth.
