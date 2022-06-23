Finance
What Is Online Promotion?
This is also known as digital marketing, internet marketing, web advertising or e marketing of a product or service the internet.
Internet marketing or publicity is considered to be very broad in scope because it not only refers to marketing on the Internet, but it also includes marketing done via e-mail and wireless media.
Web or internet marketing ties together the creative and technical aspects of the Internet, including design, development, promotion, and sales. Internet marketing also refers to the post of media along many different stages of the customer engagement cycle through SEM, (SEO), banner ads on specific websites, email marketing, and Web 2.0 strategies.
SEO
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving the visibility or ranking of a website or a web page in search engines via the “natural” or un-paid (“organic” or “algorithmic”) search results.
Search Engine: A program that searches documents for specified keywords and returns a list of the documents where the keywords were found.
How search engine works?
These engines execute several activities in order to deliver search results –
- Crawling
- Indexing
- Processing
- Calculating relevancy
- Retrieving
First, engines crawl the Website to see what is there in the website i.e. the title tag and keywords of the website. This task is performed by a piece of software, called a crawler or a spider (or Googlebot, as is the case with Google). Spiders follow links from one page to another and index everything they find on their way. This step of spider is called Indexing of the website. It is not possible for spider to visit each site on daily basis. Sometimes crawlers may not end up visiting your site for a month or two.
The indexed page is stored in a giant database, from where it can later be retrieved. The process of indexing is identifying the words and expressions that best describe the page and assigning the page to particular keywords.
When a search request comes from a user, the search engine processes it – i.e. it compares the search string in the search request with the indexed pages in the database. Since it is possible that more than one page (practically it is millions of pages) contains the same search string, the search engine starts calculating the relevancy of each of the pages in its indexed data base with the search string..
There are different algorithms to calculate relevancy. Each of these algorithms has different relative weights for common factors like keyword density, links, or metatags. That is the only reason search engines give different search results pages for the same search string.
Tooth-Organ Relationship: Tooth 2, 3, 14, and 15 Upper Molars
Abstract: There is a little known but important connection between individual teeth and specific organs of the body. This connection is related to the meridians used by acupuncturists. A knowledgeable practitioner will attempt to determine if the source problem is with the tooth or the organ. Sometimes a serious organ problem can be resolved by the treatment or extraction of the related tooth. Other times, the organ is the source and nothing done to the teeth will help until the organ problem has been resolved. You probably have noticed that it is often difficult to tell exactly which tooth is the one hurting most. Narrowing the symptoms in the hunt for an affected tooth or organ can be frustrating and time consuming.
This information is offered as educational information only. It is not intended to be used by the reader as diagnostic data nor should any form of treatment be initiated based solely on the information contained here. — Dr, Dennis Raney, ND, author.
Teeth number 2, 3, 14 and 15; First and Second Upper Molars
Teeth number 2 and 3 are on the right side of the body and generally affect organs on the right side, while numbers 14 and 15 are on the left and generally affect organs on that side. Sometimes there is a “bleed-over” that causes some pain on the left for a tooth on the right, for instance, but generally, the practitioner will need to know as nearly exact as possible which side has the pain or, in the case of wisdom teeth, whether it is an upper or a lower tooth. You don’t want to have a tooth pulled from the left side, for instance, if the one affected is actually on the right side. You probably have noticed that it is often difficult to tell exactly which tooth is the one hurting most. Narrowing the symptoms in the hunt for an affected tooth or organ can be frustrating and time consuming.
The connections
These molars also affect (or are affected by) the mammary glands on that side. Additionally, the rearmost molar on each side affects the parathyroid while the forward molars affect the thyroid.
The tongue and the maxillary sinus on each side are affected by the pair of molars on that side. If you are having a problem with either molar of a pair, the organs are affected as if both teeth were creating a problem.
Vertebrae C1, C2, TH11, TH12, and L1 are connected to these teeth.
Segments of the spinal marrow and dermatomes affected are SC1, SC2, STH11, STH12, and SL1.
The pancreas is affected by these teeth.
Segments of the spinal marrow and dermatomes affected are SC1, SC2, SC8, STH5, STH6, STH7, SS1, and SS2.
The joints associated with the first two molars on both sides are jaw, anterior hip, anterior knee, and medial ankle.
Also affected by the molar connection are the esophagus and stomach.
Copyright 2005, Dennis Raney, USA.
About the author: Dennis Raney, ND, is a retired nationally ceritified naturopathic doctor and a certified natural health practitioner. Holding degrees from Southern Methodist University, University of Texas at Dallas, and Trinity School of Natural Health. Dr. Raney retired after more than ten years of practice and is now working as an author and consultant in natural health practices. His latest website is www.survivingprostatecancer.com
Water Damage: What It Is, How to Avoid It, and Options for Restoration
Left untreated, water damage can cause significant and permanent damage to your home, resulting in costly repairs and renovations. There are many ways to approach restoration, but all of them require that you act quickly.
What causes water damage?
It can be caused by a variety of factors, including:
- Water leaks from a faulty faucet, sink, dishwasher, washing machine, or toilet.
- Broken pipes as a result of freezing, age, or corrosion.
- Weather damage from flooding, heavy rains, hurricanes, and snowstorms.
- Inadequate roof drainage
- Faulty water heaters
Evidence of these damages includes watermarks on the walls, ceilings, and floors. Additionally, musty odors and mold growth are indicators of significant damage in walls, floors, and other surfaces.
To ensure no significant damage to your property, it is essential to get these damages repaired immediately by a restoration company.
What can a water damage restoration company do?
Companies specializing in water damage restoration in CT and other places around the country specialize in mitigation and restoration. They have the necessary equipment and contractors to:
- fix broken pipes
- drain standing water
- dry out moist or damp spaces
- repair floors warped by water
- remove and rebuild walls stained by damage
- clean out mold and mildew
- repair or replace damaged home appliances and furniture
- disinfect and deodorize the area
All of these services are essential to restoring your property to its former condition after incidents. In addition, the process must be done correctly for your home to avoid future issues with rot, structural damage, or mold.
What homes are most susceptible to water damage?
Any home is susceptible to it, especially homes that are or have:
- poor drainage or sub-par building construction
- an older home (buildings constructed before the 1980s)
- clogged gutters
- faulty roofing materials
- poor sealing around entryways and appliances
- improper ventilation of attics and basements
How can I prevent water damage?
Even with the best preventive measures, water damage can happen to any home. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the chances of your home suffering significant damage.
- repair leaky pipes and other issues as soon as they arise
- avoid letting water stand for long periods
- clean gutters and drains at least once every three months
- service water heater at least once a year
- insulate water pipes to keep them from freezing
What can I do to prepare for water damage restoration?
When preparing for restoration in CT or anywhere prone to flooding or other issues, there are several things you can do to be prepared:
- Remove or relocate all non-essential furniture and objects from the affected areas to make the cleanup process more manageable.
- Turn off electricity to the affected areas when possible.
- Cover or remove anything that may be harmed in the restoration process (i.e., flooring, carpets, etc.).
Even with these steps, it is essential to call a water damage company as soon as possible to make sure that your home or property can be restored to its former condition.
The Cost of Waiting to File Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy isn’t something people look forward to and because this is the case, many people who know bankruptcy is in their future procrastinate and put off filing for years. There is usually some event that creates urgency to file and causes them to seek a bankruptcy attorney. This event could be notice of a foreclosure sale, repossession of their car or being served with a lawsuit. Whatever the reason may be, most people don’t file bankruptcy until they feel they are being forced to by their creditors and this delay may cost them tens of thousands of dollars and a lot of unnecessary stress.
Procrastination can be very expensive for the indebted. This is especially true for bankruptcy filers who have a high income. For filers with high incomes a quick and easy Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is usually not an option. The Bankruptcy Code limits relief under Chapter 7 bankruptcy to below-median income households. High income filers are generally required to file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case and make a payment to a trustee for five years. The Trustee takes the money paid to her and pays it to the creditors.
In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, debtors are only required to pay their unsecured creditors if they have disposable income. Disposable income is calculated using a form very similar to what you would expect to fill out if you were filing a tax return. This form takes your average income for the last six months, excluding payments under the Social Security Act, and then reduces this amount using IRS deductions like taxes, insurance, expenses associated with operating a vehicle and many other deductions. Many Chapter 13 debtors don’t pay anything to their unsecured creditors, but high income debtors often repay 100% of the amount owed to these creditors.
If you are in the category of debtors that have to pay back all of your unsecured creditors then procrastinating can be very costly. As anyone with a credit card can tell you, debts grow, and the longer they remain unpaid the larger the balance. For example, the balance of a credit card incurring 30% annual interest is doubling every two and a half years. At that rate a credit card with a $10,000 balance can increase to $40,000 in five years and that isn’t taking into account late fees and attorney’s fees if you get sued. Filing bankruptcy earlier, means that you repay less in your bankruptcy case because you don’t owe as much at the time of filing.
