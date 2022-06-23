What Is Online Promotion?

Share Pin 0 Shares

This is also known as digital marketing, internet marketing, web advertising or e marketing of a product or service the internet.

Internet marketing or publicity is considered to be very broad in scope because it not only refers to marketing on the Internet, but it also includes marketing done via e-mail and wireless media.

Web or internet marketing ties together the creative and technical aspects of the Internet, including design, development, promotion, and sales. Internet marketing also refers to the post of media along many different stages of the customer engagement cycle through SEM, (SEO), banner ads on specific websites, email marketing, and Web 2.0 strategies.

SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving the visibility or ranking of a website or a web page in search engines via the “natural” or un-paid (“organic” or “algorithmic”) search results.

Search Engine: A program that searches documents for specified keywords and returns a list of the documents where the keywords were found.

How search engine works?

These engines execute several activities in order to deliver search results –

Crawling

Indexing

Processing

Calculating relevancy

Retrieving

First, engines crawl the Website to see what is there in the website i.e. the title tag and keywords of the website. This task is performed by a piece of software, called a crawler or a spider (or Googlebot, as is the case with Google). Spiders follow links from one page to another and index everything they find on their way. This step of spider is called Indexing of the website. It is not possible for spider to visit each site on daily basis. Sometimes crawlers may not end up visiting your site for a month or two.

The indexed page is stored in a giant database, from where it can later be retrieved. The process of indexing is identifying the words and expressions that best describe the page and assigning the page to particular keywords.

When a search request comes from a user, the search engine processes it – i.e. it compares the search string in the search request with the indexed pages in the database. Since it is possible that more than one page (practically it is millions of pages) contains the same search string, the search engine starts calculating the relevancy of each of the pages in its indexed data base with the search string..

There are different algorithms to calculate relevancy. Each of these algorithms has different relative weights for common factors like keyword density, links, or metatags. That is the only reason search engines give different search results pages for the same search string.