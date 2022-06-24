Finance
6 Tips That Will Help You Choose the Best Locksmith
All of us are concerned about the security of our assets and properties. And all of us use locks in order to secure our expensive belongings such as house, money, jewelry, and cars. Therefore, it is important to hire the services of a good locksmith. For example, if you get locked out of your house, you will need to hire a keysmith. Given below are a few tips you need to keep in mind before choosing the right professional. Read to know the tips.
1. Hire a Local Professional
As far as security is concerned, it is better to hire the services of a professional from your local area. Plus, the professionals will have lower charges compare than a professional who is going to travel 100 kilometers to reach you. So hiring a local professional is preferable.
2. Contact a Company
It is better to hire a keysmith from a reliable registered company. These companies provide a guarantee on their services. Moreover, you can also file a complaint if you are not happy with the services of the keysmith they sent to help you.
If you are unable to find a company near you, make sure you hire a pro based on the recommendations of your friend or colleague.
3. Liability and Insurance
If you are going to hire an independent locksmith, make sure they are insured. This will secure you in case of an accident while the locksmith is performing his job. Besides, the professional should give you a guarantee on their services.
4. Check their website
Today, almost all types of businesses have their own websites. Before you recruit the services of a professional locksmith, don’t forget to check out the website they manage. On the website, you will find a lot of important information about the locksmith and their services.
Besides you can also check out reliable review websites where you can read the reviews of actual customers of a locksmith. Work with a professional who has a lot of positive feedback from their previous customers.
5. Security
Before allowing the locksmith to start their work, don’t forget to check the papers, logo, and branding of their car to confirm that the professional is from the company that you contacted. Besides, you can ask the locksmith to show their identity card and professional licenses.
Aside from this, you can contact government agencies to make sure that the papers provided by the professionals are genuine.
6. Specialization
As far as services and specializations are concerned, you should hire the services of a professional who specializes in the services you need. For example, if you need a service related to keys, you should hire the services of a key Smith. Similarly, if you have lost your car keys, you should contact a locksmith instead.
Final Words
In short, if you want your lock to be removed or professionally installed without any risk of damage, we suggest that you look for a professional locksmith in your area. Hope this helps.
Finance
Buying A Real Estate Note Is Like Buying A Boat
When you get right down to it, buying a non-performing real estate note is like buying a boat; the two happiest days are the day you buy it, and the day you sell it! Investing in a non-performing note (NPN-NPL), and cashing out for a profit, are my two happiest days as a note investor.
You have heard the old saying in real estate, the profit is made when you buy. How true that is, especially in the note world! We have found that you have to take into account all the costs you will run into from the day you buy it, until the day you sell it, and use that to make sure you are not overpaying. If not, you can lose money; sometimes a lot, sometimes all of it.
While there are some warm and fuzzy feelings experienced when you own the boat, like taking it out on the water for the first time, you are going to have a lot of ongoing costs. If you store it in the water, there are dock fees, maintenance fees, insurance, and if you financed it, monthly payments. If you store it at home or a parking facility, you will have to protect it from the elements, possibly pay rent, and you could destroy it in an accident towing it to, or putting it in the water.
With NPN’s, finally making contact with a homeowner who wants to stay, despite doing his best to be invisible is equally as thrilling. This usually leads to either attempting to work out a payment plan to get them repaying, or settling for a lump sum to pay it off is a great feeling.
Otherwise, it’s practically death by a thousand cuts.
Sometimes I feel like we are being nickeled & dimed to death by a plethora of service providers; lawyers, note servicers, document custodians, rehabbers, lawn cutters, property preservationists, appraisers, photographers, house cleaners, city agencies, code enforcement, county tax collectors, Realtors, health inspectors, zoning ordinances, Home Owners Associations, utilities, forest divisions, trash haulers, flood areas, etc., that all want to extract as money from you as possible every time they move or type something.
So the most important thing I do now is come up with as many costs as possible before we make an offer to buy a note, so we can factor that into our purchase price. One of the biggest we have found in working out over fifty notes is the expenses are usually higher, and it takes longer to exit in judicial foreclosure states. And now that we know something about rehabbing real estate, we have been equating possible home repair costs into our note buying bids now, so we know if we can still make a profit, or suffer a potential loss.
Now is the time to factor in the old carpenter’s phrase; “Measure Twice, Cut Once.” With notes, you want to make sure you run the numbers inside and out before you commit to buying a note with “Calculate Twice, Buy Right.”
Finance
What You Need to Know About Elder Law
The legal needs of many older Americans go beyond basic legal services, and they’re all interconnected. In addition to understanding the legal issues and complications that older Americans face, elder law attorneys must also understand the surrounding personal concerns of their clients-for example, health, financial, and family issues-and how those affect their clients’ legal issues.
The three main areas of focus for elder law attorneys include health care, estate and tax planning, and guardianship matters. More specific areas of expertise include:
End of life planning. This could extend to planning your health care support system as you age, setting power of attorney, establishing a living will, and other issues surrounding end of life care.
Financial issues. This often covers retirement and financial planning, housing financing, income and estate tax planning, and gift tax issues.
Long term care. This could include planning for asset protection, insurance for in-home care or assistance with activities of daily living, Medicare planning, insurance, Veterans’ benefits, and more.
Residents’ rights issues. This could include any claims you bring while a patient in a nursing home or long term care facility.
Workplace discrimination issues. Older Americans sometimes face age and disability discrimination in the workplace; an elder law attorney can help you plan and execute your case.
Guardianship issues. This might include guardianship avoidance, planning wills and trusts, planning for the future of special needs children, probate court, and other issues surrounding minor or adult children.
Landlord / tenant law. This could mean handling disputes with landlords, contesting an eviction, dealing with foreclosure issues, and more.
Abuse, neglect, and fraud. These attorneys specialize in cases where an older client is being victimized. In these cases, the attorney can serve as a victim’s advocate and help get the client placed in a safer area if needed or get restitution from the abuser.
There are special certifications such as the Certified Elder Law Attorney credential from the National Elder Law Foundation. To earn this certification, you must have at least five years of experience practicing law, and have spent at least sixteen hours per week in the field of elder law during the previous three years, among other qualifications. The examination process lasts a full day.
An elder law attorney can be a great partner for you as you plan out the legal and financial aspects of the next stage of your life-or the life of a loved one. Ask how long the attorney has been practicing, the percentage of his or her practice that has been in elder law, and whether there are aspects of this field the attorney specializes in-and you should be able to find the right attorney for you.
Finance
Disadvantages of Voice Over IP
Even though the VOIP technology is being considered technological due to its products and services, it ends up having its cons on the other side of the IP networks. These are some of the main reasons why although VOIP being supported technologically it is still yet to cop up with the market and therefore not a frequently used tool of communication amongst people.
Here are some of the Disadvantages of VOIP Compared to IP
– Due to the IP addresses originally made and designed specifically for the transfer of data and no consideration was put forward to include the real-transportation of voice packets therefore VOIP experiencing problems when trying to run on such networks.
– Delay in Network:- This delays in IP networks occur due to the nature of data communication whereby insufficient bandwidth may end up being a problem to VOIP especially when the traffic on the network is congested and heavy. This also occurs when there is a continuous struggle between voice and data packets.
– Delay Jitters:-These are variations that occur in the delay of packets in the network. There is always a possibility that when two packets send from the same source towards the same destination may end up taking different routes through the network, this normally happens in packet-based networks because the packets are normally routed through the network independently, therefore, two packets between the same source and destination may experience two different processing delays and different congestion occurrences in the network therefore resulting to a variation in the overall delay experienced by the packets.
– The Cost:-Usually, the major disadvantage of a new product, item or technology in the market is always the initial cost. Therefore, wire line communication is definitely very cost effective due to almost all the R&D having been completed in the area, infrastructures are already built, and the public is basically used to using the initial type of media. To use VOIP more often, you will have to incur major costly changes and for stronger and more reliable networks, you will have to build a better bandwidth and a better Quality of Standards Compliance, new products and services will have to be developed.
– Due to the data travelling across the internet, there is a great potential of drop outs which are just similar to what happens with cell phones thus affecting the quality of the voice.
– Due to the architecture of some of the services of VOIP solutions, it becomes a requirement that both the communicators should subscribe to this service in order for the communication to be complete. In cases where it is dealing with the software it entails for the software program to be installed on both ends to enjoy the services.
– By the virtue that VOIP requires a live internet connection, it can easily be affected by a power/electricity failure therefore hindering the communication.
– Another major drawback is when it comes to the 911 emergency service, unlike the traditional telephone it becomes very difficult to locate the exact location of an IP address with a geographical certainty.
