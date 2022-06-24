Finance
7 Tips To Keep In Mind When Buying Your First Property
Many people got rich buying and selling real estate. So, investing in real estate is a lucrative business. Unlike buying stock, you can easily put in millions of dollars into your first purchase. But you have to have the necessary information before getting started. Below are some tips for you to get started.
1. Repairs
Do you know how to use a toolbox? Can you repair drywall? Can you unclog a toilet? There is no doubt that you can call a professional to get these jobs done, but this will cost you a significant amount of money. Most property owners, especially those with a few homes, do the repair work on their own in order to save money. So, if you can’t do these projects yourself, you may not want to be a landlord.
2. Debt
Experienced investors have debt as an important part of their portfolio of investment. However, a common man can’t afford to carry debt. So, if you have a student loan to pay, or you have some medical bills to pay, buying a rental property won’t be the right move for you.
3. The Down Payment
Usually, if you want to invest in real estate, you should be ready to make a big down payment. Aside from this, investment properties require approval requirements that are more stringent. So, the small sum that you put down on your home won’t work for your investment property. For this, you need a minimum of 20%. So, you have to keep this in mind.
4. Higher Interest Rates
Now, the cost of getting a loan may not be that expensive, but the rate of interest on your investment property may be a bit higher. Keep in mind that you need to make a mortgage payment that won’t be so high. This payment should not be too difficult for you to pay.
5. Figure out Your Margins
Big firms that purchase some distressed properties opt for at least 5% return on their investment. The reason is that they have a staff to pay salaries to. As an individual, we suggest that you aim for 10% ROI. According to estimates, the maintenance cost of the properties is 1% of the value of the property.
6. Buying a Fixer-Upper
You may want to get a house that can be bought at a bargain for flipping into a rental. However, if you are going to buy for the first time, doing so will be a bad idea. Moreover, unless you are good at home improvements, the renovation will cost you plenty of money. What you need to do is search for a home the value of which is lower than that of market. Moreover, make sure that the house doesn’t need heavy repairs.
7. Figure out Operating Expenses
On average, the operating expenses on a fresh property are at least 35% of the gross operating income obtained from that property. So, you should figure out your operating expenses as well.
Hopefully, now you are ready to buy your first home
Obtaining an Injunction for Protection Against Domestic or Repeat Violence
If you are the victim or served with notice that you are the respondent in a petition for domestic or repeat violence, it is important to immediately contact an experienced criminal defense or family law attorney familiar with domestic violence or repeat violence injunctions..
As a criminal defense and family law attorney in Fort Lauderdale, I oftentimes receive inquiries asking how an individual would seek to obtain an injunction for protection against domestic or repeat violence. I created this “cheat sheet” for my clients to understand the requirements necessary to obtain such injunctions.
To obtain an injunction, an individual (with or without the help of a criminal defense or family law attorney) must first complete a detailed petition citing the reasons why they are seeking an injunction. The petition can oftentimes be found online through your local clerk of courts website. The individual requesting the injunction is the PETITIONER. The person who is alleged to commit the act of violence is the RESPONDENT. The petitioner can also receive the petition at their county courthouse. Provided the petitioner is not in immediate danger, I would encourage the petitioner to gather their thoughts and create a detailed summary of any acts of violence committed by the respondent during their relationship prior to completing the petition. Please note, the petitioner can always amend their petition at a later time. Courthouse personnel are always available to help the petitioner author their petition. Most courthouses will provide interpreters, if necessary.
The duty Judge (“on-call” Judge) will review the petition and determine whether he/she has a legally sufficient basis (“strong and clear evidence”) to enter an ex parte Order issuing a temporary injunction against the respondent. The duty Judge will base their decision on the criteria listed below. Provided the Judge issues a temporary injunction, the local sheriff’s office will seek to serve the respondent with such notice. Upon being served with the temporary injunction, the respondent will not be permitted to have direct or indirect contact with the petitioner unless the Order is amended (or deleted) by the Court. Indirect contact includes contact by third parties and email and text message correspondence. The Court Order provides the petitioner “protection” against the respondent until the next Court hearing, usually within 14 days after the Order is entered. At that time, the respondent can choose to defend themselves against the accusations in the petition and request the Court to delete the Order. Both sides can seek to retain a criminal defense or family law attorney to represent their interests at such hearing(s).
At the Court hearing, a Judge will determine whether to amend or delete the temporary Order after hearing testimony from the petitioner, respondent, and any relevant witnesses. The Court can choose to amend the Order from a temporary injunction to a permanent injunction depending on the severity of the facts.
In Florida, A petitioner is entitled to obtain an Injunction for Protection Against Violence if they fit into one of the following four categories:
Florida Statute 741.30 – Domestic Violence
“Domestic violence” means any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death of one family or household member by another family or household member.
Family or household member includes: a spouse; an ex-spouse; a relative by blood or marriage who currently lives with the petitioner or who lived with the petitioner in the past; anyone who lives with the petitioner in the same dwelling as a family unit; or anyone with whom the petitioner has a child with, regardless of whether the petitioner lives with the respondent.
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was a victim of domestic violence OR has reason to believe he/she is in imminent danger or becoming a victim of domestic violence.
Florida Statute 784.046 – Repeat Violence
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was a victim of: ONE (1) incident of stalking or TWO (2) incidents of an assault, battery, or sexual battery, one of which must have occurred within the last six months. Anyone can be eligible to obtain an injunction against repeat violence
Florida Statute 784.046 – Dating Violence
“Dating violence” means any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death.
Dating violence means violence between people who have, or have had, a continuing and significant romantic or intimate relationship. The relationship must have existed in the past six months, have been characterized by the expectation of affection or sexual involvement, and the frequency (amount) and type of interaction must have included that the persons have been involved over time and on a continuous basis during the course of the relationship. It is not considered “dating violence” in cases where the contact between the two people has been “casual” or “ordinary.”
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was victim of dating violence AND has reason to believe he/she is imminent danger of becoming a victim of another act of dating violence OR the petition has reason to believe that he/she is imminent danger of becoming a victim of dating violence.
Florida Statute 784.046 – Sexual Violence
Sexual violence means any ONE incident of sexual battery; a lewd and lascivious act, committed upon or in the presence of a person younger than 16 years of age; luring or enticing a child; sexual performance by a child; OR any other forcible felony wherein a sexual act is committed or attempted, regardless of whether criminal charges based on the incident were filed, reduced, or dismissed by the State Attorney.
The petitioner will have to show that he/she is a person who is the victim of sexual violence or the parent and local guardian of a minor child who is living at home who is the victim of sexual violence AND has reported the incident to law enforcement AND is cooperating in any criminal proceeding against the respondent. Alternatively, the petitioner can show that the respondent who committed the sexual violence against them or their minor child was sentenced to term of imprisonment in State prison for the sexual violence AND the respondent’s term of imprisonment has expired OR is due to expire within 90 days.
If you are the victim (petitioner) or served with notice that you are accused of domestic violence or repeat violence (respondent), you should immediate contact an experienced criminal law or family law attorney to review your case.
The information in this article site was developed by Lyons, Snyder & Collin, P.A. for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. The transmission and receipt of information from this article does not form or constitute an attorney-client relationship with Lyons, Snyder & Collin. Persons receiving the information from this article should not act upon the information provided without seeking profession legal counsel.
Litigation Lawyers and Their Area of Practice
Litigation lawyers take up civil lawsuits that are brought before courts involving two parties in which one is a complainant and the other is a defendant. The process of filing a lawsuit in a court of law is called litigation. The person who files the lawsuit is called complainant or plaintiff as he/she seeks legal remedy for the action of the defendant.
Area of Sphere of Litigation Lawyers
Litigation lawyers take up cases involving dispute resolution of private law, conflict between individuals, between business entities and non-profit organizations. They may even take up cases involving government at one side and a private individual or entity at other. If you have been aggrieved due to certain government action and want to file a lawsuit for the injury, you can take help from a litigation lawyer.
Simply put, cases not involving criminal law are taken up by litigation lawyers. Their legal expertise helps you to fight your cases and get a fair judgment. These lawyers have knowledge and skills in civil rights laws involving civil issues such as business, personal injury and employment.
Notably, all civil disputes need not culminate in lawsuits. Even in such cases, litigation lawyers would prove helpful in negotiating a settlement outside court.
Qualities of Good Litigation Lawyers
The field of civil litigation is very large but the usual practice is that a litigation lawyer specializes in one area of civil litigation. Before hiring a litigation lawyer, it is best to assess his/her training and experience in the field related to your case. A good litigation lawyer is one who:
– Is capable of initiating negotiation processes before things go out of hand and reach a trial process in a law court in proper manner.
– Is competent to negotiate with good faith and looks after the client’s interests properly.
Has the ability of communicating the legal intricacies to the clients.
– Is capable of communicating and interpreting decisions of the court in proper manner.
– Is persuasive and knows how to persuade the opposing counsel, jury, judge and client.
– Should also be fair, honest and reasonable in charging the clients for the legal services.
Hiring a litigation lawyer can be a costly affair in Australia. If you are in need of an effective litigation lawyer at an affordable price, consult with Rosendorff for successful resolution of litigation cases.
How to Choose the Right Web Hosting Company
You have made up your mind that you will buy a domain name (or several) and take out web hosting from a website hosting provider.
First some considerations about the domain name(s)
Domain names do not really have anything to do with web hosting and can be registered independently from the hosting package. There are advantages if you have domain name and hosting separate. For example, if the hosting company you selected fails to provide a good service, all you need to do is find a better website hosting company and change the domain name settings. If you have domain name and hosting with the same company and the company ceases trading, the last thing they think about is your hosting or domain name. By having them separate, you are lowering the risk.
Disadvantages of registering the domain name with your hosting company
Many website hosting companies offer to register domain names on your behalf. You think that your domain name is with your hosting company, when, in fact, they register it through some third party registrar for you. You then receive an invoice in 2 years time from a company you never heard of, ignore it, and in the worst case lose your domain name.
Furthermore, in many cases, you will not get access to your domain name details nor will you be given a domain name control panel. Why do you need a domain name control panel? You need to be able to update the contact information for your domain name(s). If you move house for example and do not update you domain name details and for some reason you need to change registrar etc. (or because your web hosting company ceased trading), you are in danger of losing your domain name because you cannot prove any longer that you are the owner of a certain domain name.
Also, a domain name control panel allows you to change email forwarding, web forwarding, and most importantly, the domain name servers, as well as some other settings. Check out 123-Reg if you want to find out more about that.
Larger hosting providers
Have a good look around online and check out different providers. There are many large hosting companies out there such as 1and1. The advantage of registering with a large hosting company is that they have hardly any downtime and their servers will be fast and up-to-date with the latest spam protection etc. Website hosting can be costly though if you register with a large web hosting company and if you want any additional services, you will have to pay for them. Support can be an issue too – you usually have to fight through hundreds of “Frequently Asked Questions” before you are allowed to send an email to their support team. You might also have to call a Premium Rate phone number if you need to speak to someone urgently. These rates can rate from £0.50 to £2 per minute (!) or even more. In most cases, you will receive good support, but in some cases you might be put through to an unexperienced person who has to speak to their supervisor to double-check things frequently – and all that at a premium rate!
The biggest problem with large web hosting providers is that if you miss the annual payment and do not react to their payment reminders – they will remove your website, your account, without further notice. In some cases, there will not be any chance to recover your website. With a large web hosting company, your website is just a number in a very large pool of websites. If they lose your custom, so what!
Web hosting with a smaller web hosting provider
If you find a reliable smaller web hosting provider, chances are that you will receive a personal service, and support questions are answered with a lot more detail and a lot quicker. Most likely, you can call a UK landline or an 0845 or 0870 number which is a lot cheaper than £2 per minute. In some cases, you might be able to receive a reply to your support question – which you sent on a Saturday evening – that same night.
If you miss your payment with a smaller web hosting company, they will most likely call you personally and remind you on your late payment. They are keen to keep you as a customer and will probably not remove your account and your website immediately.
Web Statistics
Ask the web hosting company if they provide extensive website statistics. You want to know how many visitors have accessed your website, what search terms they used to find your website in Google and other search engines, how many visitors you have per day, on a certain day of the week, and so on. Please also ask if you can have access to the website log files. You might think that adding a website hit counter will provide enough information, but that is actually the most inaccurate method of counting your website visitors – and apart from that they look tacky and unprofessional. Your web hosting company should provide statistics that are at least as comprehensive as Webalizer and if statistics are important for you, you need to have access to your log files which can then be analyzed with statistics analysing software (such as Surfstats).
E-Mail issues to watch out for
Before you take out sign up with a hosting company, ask them if they provide SMTP/POP3 which you need to set up email accounts. If you want one or several e-mail addresses with your website – such as [email protected] – the web hosting company needs to provide SMTP/POP3 setup. Some web hosting companies only allow you to receive emails sent to [email protected], but they will not allow you to use these e-mail addresses to send e-mails from. They will simply argue that you can use your Internet Service Provider E-Mail address – such as [email protected] This does not look professional at all, and you should avoid web hosting companies that do not provide SMTP/POP3 service.
Backups
Check with your web hosting company how often backups are made. Usually, backups are made on a daily basis. If you have a large online store on your website and the server room at the web hosting premises is on fire, you will lose all your work if they do not back up their web server files. So please check if they have a backup routine in place.
Free Webhosting with your internet service provider
Please do not use this! Your internet service provider company provide an internet connection. That is what they specialise in. They sometimes “throw in” free web hosting for up to 100 MB or even more. They normally do not provide SMTP / POP3 setup for the sending / receiving of emails related to your website (such as [email protected] ), nor will they provide databases, server scripting language support and such like. Usually, you can only upload websites developed in pure HTML, and in some cases you will not be able to use FTP software for uploading your files and managing your files on the web server. Your business website will probably use some sort of server-side scripting language – such as ASP, PHP etc. and maybe use a database such as MySQL. If your website is with your Internet Service Provider, the support for this service can be poor and the account can sometimes not be upgraded to include server-side scripting languages, and/or databases.
Web Hosting Costs
Web Hosting costs can vary greatly. You can take out web hosting for as little as £15 per year, or you can get web hosting, including 5 email addresses, 100 MB web space (which is a lot for a small business presence) for as little as £30 per year (check out Plugsocket). If you buy a web design magazine, you will see many adverts from bigger web hosting companies. Check out their prices, their policies, and maybe give them a call – you will find out how long it takes until your call is answered.
Do not jump in because it is cheap, and conversely, do not think the service must be great because it is expensive. Check out what is on offer and then make an informed decision.
